I never said they were the same. You're twisting my words to suit your opinion. I just said that the Billionaire venture capitalists of this world are not squeaky clean and have most probably ruined lives. So the morality is bankrupt either way because money in todays game becomes the main driver!
If you state things are morally bankrupt either way, then that's an equivalency - although perhaps you've said it unintentionally.
But when you state things like that, as Jack says you make it sound like a Todd Boehly consortium is no better than Qatari state - which would be a pretty terrible bit of appraising evidence.
Or, in terms more familiar for us, it'd be like saying Man City/Abu Dhabi are morally bankrupt (for many reasons we all know too well) but FSG are also morally bankrupt because of Standard Chartered laundering money for sanctioned Iranians with links to their torturing regime. And by extension, we'd equally morally bankrupt as supporters as Man City's are. I'm sure you don't believe that to be the case?
It's really not hard to make a distinction between certain types of investors - JerseyKoppite, JackWard and Ma vie en rouge have made some succinct great posts on this page.