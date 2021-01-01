There are no perfect replacements that would try to stay in line with our club values.

Ballmer maybe would be the closest but I dont know if his interest is even real at this point.

Ambani has plenty of dough and has the ego to want to win everything, but he's also one who'll sell at any point if he sees us losing money or even if the market gets tight and he needs liquidity. He is an out and out businessman and capitalist and his ideas will clash with some of our core principles.

I dont think anything more needs to be said about middle east sovereign funds.

Then there are other consortiums and it'll all boul down to who has the money to burn because that's what football has become ever since chelsea/city. We have been doing it the sustainable way so far. The expectation from the twitter fan base is now to have sugar daddies to pump cash into the club and for that you need someone who cares about winning more than money, because in simple terms if FSG had spent more, it'd have been from their pocket with the reasonable hope that they'll recoup more than that when they sell. Now a buyer coming in for billions of pounds will need to have the thinking that spending 100s of millions is expected because the club value will reflect that investment and that becomes a slippery slope for me.

The only reason I like FSG is the fact that they have focused on the basics and improved the club structure without lending the club too much or taking any money out of the club. We dont owe then much at the point of sale. Changing this means we'll most definitely owe money to whoever comes in, in other terms, it'll be difficult to say that the new consortium are guardians and not owners. That's what bothers me.

