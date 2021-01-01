« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 141608 times)

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 06:36:35 pm »
Worth noting Ornstein mentioned Ambani's name today on NBC sports, but said other parties are interested too.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 06:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:35:44 pm
Torres was on the wain by the time he left is for Chelsea, and really turned to shit when he joined them so I have no problem with us getting £50m for him
He was sulking.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,287
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:36:35 pm
Worth noting Ornstein mentioned Ambani's name today on NBC sports, but said other parties are interested too.


He said according to the British press ie that one article from the Daily Mirror.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,918
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 06:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:35:44 pm
Torres was on the wain by the time he left is for Chelsea, and really turned to shit when he joined them so I have no problem with us getting £50m for him

Technically me neither, but even a waning Torres was probably still miles better than Andy Carroll. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Whoever ends up buying us, if, as it may be just investors, then they aint going to be some socialist philanthropist. They are generally power merchants who have had a number sycophants stroking their ego since they made it. So they are going to want returns and seem to be making changes. Only a country can compete against the other state owned clubs Im afraid. Not that I want that just a thought.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 06:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:38:38 pm

He said according to the British press ie that one article from the Daily Mirror.

I noticed that the guy that wrote the article in the mirror (John Richardson) is often on press box on lfctv. Not sayin it adds credence to his article but I thought I'd mention it anyway
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm »
Ambani name is being mentioned in media across India. It was always a possibility. He want to take his Reliance brand global and has a strong interest in football and sports. He helped setup the Indian Super League here. He makes money from his IPL franchisee and has stakes in multiple media houses. His media house will broadcast the World Cup in India. So links with Ambani makes sense. If he invest he will make investments into squad but not like nation states. So probably will fit in what Liverpool needs. More money but not bankroll with spurious deals inflated crazy. His companies are all legit and corporate businesses. The family group has used the political dispensation and played/paid governments as needed and now is pretty close to Modi. That said he is no worse than any other American corporate guy who does exactly the same things politically.

My take is if he own LFC, his son will probably run the operations but they are not hands on. It would be left to a corporate structure with financial help provided as needed to pull together the money. Given we are anyways profitable, its highly unlikely they will tamper or meddle in day to day things. Thats how they run their IPL franchisee. They will buy a marquee name or so as it more of a show off. At the same time, they are known to be thrifty with money in general. So it would not be unlimited funds every window in my reckoning. If they do buy Liverpool then it may signal a global expansion of their business empire. That may be something which is being talked about in business circles. So far they have been India focussed in general but with global business conditions it makes sense to pick up deals globally.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 06:59:15 pm »
Maybe there is no smoke without fire, just a wait and see what happens exercise though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,246
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:37:18 pm
He was sulking.

He played better in his last month here under Kenny than he ever did for Chelsea. And most of the points we did rack up under Hodgson were from Torres goals.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,254
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 07:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:41:46 pm
Technically me neither, but even a waning Torres was probably still miles better than Andy Carroll. ;D

True, although I have fond memories of his brace against Man City and the FA Cup semi :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,287
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:52:38 pm
I noticed that the guy that wrote the article in the mirror (John Richardson) is often on press box on lfctv. Not sayin it adds credence to his article but I thought I'd mention it anyway

He is one of the good journos, to be fair to him.
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm »
If it is Ambani just pray to God he's not another Venkys!!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • You Love Us
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 06:53:31 pm
Ambani name is being mentioned in media across India. It was always a possibility. He want to take his Reliance brand global and has a strong interest in football and sports. He helped setup the Indian Super League here. He makes money from his IPL franchisee and has stakes in multiple media houses. His media house will broadcast the World Cup in India. So links with Ambani makes sense. If he invest he will make investments into squad but not like nation states. So probably will fit in what Liverpool needs. More money but not bankroll with spurious deals inflated crazy. His companies are all legit and corporate businesses. The family group has used the political dispensation and played/paid governments as needed and now is pretty close to Modi. That said he is no worse than any other American corporate guy who does exactly the same things politically.

My take is if he own LFC, his son will probably run the operations but they are not hands on. It would be left to a corporate structure with financial help provided as needed to pull together the money. Given we are anyways profitable, its highly unlikely they will tamper or meddle in day to day things. Thats how they run their IPL franchisee. They will buy a marquee name or so as it more of a show off. At the same time, they are known to be thrifty with money in general. So it would not be unlimited funds every window in my reckoning. If they do buy Liverpool then it may signal a global expansion of their business empire. That may be something which is being talked about in business circles. So far they have been India focussed in general but with global business conditions it makes sense to pick up deals globally.


NGL, this sounds like a really good option and the man himself sounds intriguing.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
Where has the Ballmer chat come from?

Couldn't doubt his pockets, nor his enthusiasm, he loves his sports.

Clippers are still shite even with his help though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,913
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 07:29:46 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:36:35 pm
Worth noting Ornstein mentioned Ambani's name today on NBC sports, but said other parties are interested too.
He said same on Sky and referenced other outlets. It wasn't what he had information on.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:39:49 pm
I dont want to see lots of money spent on big name signings. Id rather we went about our transfers as we have been doing so. Good solid signings who fit into the system would be my preference. Konate, Robertson, Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz were not world superstars when we bought them but each one has developed into a really good player.

Bellingham is a great player but we could get three very good young players for the same price. Napoli sold their big name players and replaced them with relatively unknown players who have fitted in very nicely.

Id prefer us to build a team without paying huge money and without pushing salaries ever higher.
That's not viable for a team like us. It's fine when you're battling for the top 4 or building to challenge. We need world class additions to continue challenging for the biggest trophies and they'll cost a lot of money.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,287
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 07:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 07:24:27 pm
If it is Ambani just pray to God he's not another Venkys!!!

I don't think he has a chicken farm. So I think we're good mate.
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 07:52:18 pm »
The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday denied a report in a leading English daily that its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to take over renowned football club Liverpool FC.

https://www.canindia.com/ril-denies-report-that-mukesh-ambani-wants-to-buy-premier-league-club-liverpool-ld/
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,918
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:14:04 pm
True, although I have fond memories of his brace against Man City and the FA Cup semi :D

This is true - although we probably would have won the final if we'd had Torres. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 08:04:56 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:14:55 pm
You've been in multiple threads lately telling people to fuck off, to get to fuck, and various other insults.

Perhaps an anger management website rather than a football forum is the best option  :D


Oh come on,I'm sure you have a better comeback than that saved in your notepad.


Fuck it,post them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,287
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 08:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 07:52:18 pm
The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday denied a report in a leading English daily that its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to take over renowned football club Liverpool FC.

https://www.canindia.com/ril-denies-report-that-mukesh-ambani-wants-to-buy-premier-league-club-liverpool-ld/

Cross that one off then.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,738
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 08:08:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:30:23 pm
That's not viable for a team like us. It's fine when you're battling for the top 4 or building to challenge. We need world class additions to continue challenging for the biggest trophies and they'll cost a lot of money.

Like Robertson, Matip, Konate, Firmino, Mane, Jota, Milner, Salah and Diaz? None of these were world class players when they joined. Only Alisson and VVD were in the top three in their positions in the world. Klopp has built a team thats not full of world class talentat least when they joined.
Logged
#JFT97

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 08:16:45 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:28:57 pm
Where has the Ballmer chat come from?

Couldn't doubt his pockets, nor his enthusiasm, he loves his sports.

Clippers are still shite even with his help though.





Personally can't imagine him wanting another team.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 08:17:58 pm »
What about Steve Ballmer?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 08:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:05:31 pm
Cross that one off then.
I want to hear it from the great rich Man himself.

 :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,254
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:56:19 pm
This is true - although we probably would have won the final if we'd had Torres. ;D

Did he play in the final? I haven't watched it back (obviously).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:08:48 pm
Like Robertson, Matip, Konate, Firmino, Mane, Jota, Milner, Salah and Diaz? None of these were world class players when they joined. Only Alisson and VVD were in the top three in their positions in the world. Klopp has built a team thats not full of world class talentat least when they joined.
We'd have to adapt our approach. Improving our first team i.e getting players that are better than what we have is more difficult. At this stage of our development, we need proven quality over quantity.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,820
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 08:37:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:31:29 pm
We'd have to adapt our approach. Improving our first team i.e getting players that are better than what we have is more difficult. At this stage of our development, we need proven quality over quantity.

Not sure we are at that juncture anymore.
Logged

Online Aeon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5588 on: Today at 08:44:28 pm »
I have expressed my preference a few pages ago, when the story of FSG looking to sell was published.

I would prefer to continue with FSG s, but as we know since the take over back in 2010, their only way to capitalise on their investment was a future sale.

Ideally, they would sell a generous stake and stay on. Ambani could pay what they ask for, crucially without loading the club with debt, that would take it back to the dark ages.

My only request from FSG is to not sell Liverpool F.C. back to debt "investors". If that happens, that would be it for me and I would imagine for many others too. I will be finished with football. It is already too difficult to watch it, the prices, the politics etc.

So, get a rich investor in for a stake and continue with FSG.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5589 on: Today at 08:51:45 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 06:53:31 pm
Ambani name is being mentioned in media across India. It was always a possibility. He want to take his Reliance brand global and has a strong interest in football and sports. He helped setup the Indian Super League here. He makes money from his IPL franchisee and has stakes in multiple media houses. His media house will broadcast the World Cup in India. So links with Ambani makes sense. If he invest he will make investments into squad but not like nation states. So probably will fit in what Liverpool needs. More money but not bankroll with spurious deals inflated crazy. His companies are all legit and corporate businesses. The family group has used the political dispensation and played/paid governments as needed and now is pretty close to Modi. That said he is no worse than any other American corporate guy who does exactly the same things politically.

My take is if he own LFC, his son will probably run the operations but they are not hands on. It would be left to a corporate structure with financial help provided as needed to pull together the money. Given we are anyways profitable, its highly unlikely they will tamper or meddle in day to day things. Thats how they run their IPL franchisee. They will buy a marquee name or so as it more of a show off. At the same time, they are known to be thrifty with money in general. So it would not be unlimited funds every window in my reckoning. If they do buy Liverpool then it may signal a global expansion of their business empire. That may be something which is being talked about in business circles. So far they have been India focussed in general but with global business conditions it makes sense to pick up deals globally.
The vitriol his news channels emit about minorities in India is abhorrent. But yeah, all legit and corporate businesses. :D I think Ambani's potential takeover of Liverpool is a brilliant opportunity to discuss Indian politics.

I can confidently say that this isn't an owner that suits Liverpool FC. The way I see it, it's Murdoch taking over Liverpool.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5590 on: Today at 09:14:29 pm »
James Pearce is currently live on the born and red podcast talking about the takeover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQcYizpxqyQ
Logged

Online MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5591 on: Today at 09:26:06 pm »
Ambani is effectively a far right wing extremist, who is best pals with the Saudi royal family and praises their leadership. Apart from that he is a decent guy.

😂😂😂😂
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5592 on: Today at 09:27:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:37:21 pm
Not sure we are at that juncture anymore.
We aren't shit mate. It's not been a perfect start but our 11 is littered with world class players.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5593 on: Today at 09:30:25 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 09:26:06 pm
Ambani is effectively a far right wing extremist, who is best pals with the Saudi royal family and praises their leadership. Apart from that he is a decent guy.

😂😂😂😂
Would he buy us a midfielder tho?
Logged
