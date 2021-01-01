I have expressed my preference a few pages ago, when the story of FSG looking to sell was published.
I would prefer to continue with FSG s, but as we know since the take over back in 2010, their only way to capitalise on their investment was a future sale.
Ideally, they would sell a generous stake and stay on. Ambani could pay what they ask for, crucially without loading the club with debt, that would take it back to the dark ages.
My only request from FSG is to not sell Liverpool F.C. back to debt "investors". If that happens, that would be it for me and I would imagine for many others too. I will be finished with football. It is already too difficult to watch it, the prices, the politics etc.
So, get a rich investor in for a stake and continue with FSG.