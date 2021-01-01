Ambani name is being mentioned in media across India. It was always a possibility. He want to take his Reliance brand global and has a strong interest in football and sports. He helped setup the Indian Super League here. He makes money from his IPL franchisee and has stakes in multiple media houses. His media house will broadcast the World Cup in India. So links with Ambani makes sense. If he invest he will make investments into squad but not like nation states. So probably will fit in what Liverpool needs. More money but not bankroll with spurious deals inflated crazy. His companies are all legit and corporate businesses. The family group has used the political dispensation and played/paid governments as needed and now is pretty close to Modi. That said he is no worse than any other American corporate guy who does exactly the same things politically.



My take is if he own LFC, his son will probably run the operations but they are not hands on. It would be left to a corporate structure with financial help provided as needed to pull together the money. Given we are anyways profitable, its highly unlikely they will tamper or meddle in day to day things. Thats how they run their IPL franchisee. They will buy a marquee name or so as it more of a show off. At the same time, they are known to be thrifty with money in general. So it would not be unlimited funds every window in my reckoning. If they do buy Liverpool then it may signal a global expansion of their business empire. That may be something which is being talked about in business circles. So far they have been India focussed in general but with global business conditions it makes sense to pick up deals globally.