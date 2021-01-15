I hope it's Ambani, the Guy likes to win stuff with his IPL team Mumbai Indians ( they've won the most IPL's), and uses his own companies to sponsor them.
He'd use his own money to purchase the club and give funds for recruitment, it won't be leveraged bought by him.
Please, no more Yanks and being conservatively fiscal, we need a owner who's going to push the boat out for Klopp, he deserves to have a chance with huge spending power.
I'm in the Ambani camp, he's a rich AF successful businessman, has experience with owning a winning sports team and he's far away from being being a Sportswasher, Private Equity or a Vulture Capitalist.