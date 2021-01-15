« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 132607 times)

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 12:26:38 am »
Pagliuca would be terrible for us. We would basically become West Ham level immediately.

Barely has a pot to piss in and has no idea what he is doing.

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,732
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 12:30:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm
Based on what we know today the club is probably as valuable as FSG can make it and I expect them to fully sell. That doesnt mean the alternative isnt possible like KH and you are claiming.

I suspect this is how FSG see it. They probably think that we have reached max value and they dont believe that further investment would make us any more valuable. We all want new players but the club havent a lot of options to sell-to-buy.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,830
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 12:33:09 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:06:57 am
Im trying to be nice and reasonable
You're failing miserably
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 12:38:30 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:33:09 am
You're failing miserably

You're welcome to take over for the business and accounting lessons Cara. Otherwise buzz off.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,830
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 12:45:26 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:38:30 am
You're welcome to take over for the business and accounting lessons Cara. Otherwise buzz off.
I will buzz off. But you might have more enthusiastic listeners if you stopped calling them idiots, calling their posts laughable and telling them you think they don't know basics. You seem to go from 0-100mph pretty rapidly sometimes.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 12:54:44 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:45:26 am
I will buzz off. But you might have more enthusiastic listeners if you stopped calling them idiots, calling their posts laughable and telling them you think they don't know basics. You seem to go from 0-100mph pretty rapidly sometimes.

Is this a classroom? Am I being paid to teach people here? If the assumption here is that we're all generally adults then it should be accepted that it shouldn't be that hard to get some basic info on a subject that you want to debate.

As far as enthusiastic listeners, I'm here to support and talk about the club. Having people here agree with me or not doesn't all of a sudden change my want to do that.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 01:08:51 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:15:26 am
Granted it's in the Mail, but it is Nick Harris who writes a lot about football finance for other papers.. He's saying U.S. based buyer in talks, £2.7 bn mooted sale price, full takeover on the cards


Dan Kennett@DanKennett·56m
@sportingintel
Any sign of Kenny Huang this time Nick?


Nick Harris@sportingintel·55m
Replying to @DanKennett
No sightings of Kenny so far, Dan. Note two bylines on the piece and it's @alexmiller73's excellent City of London sources telling us of advanced talks with US parties while I'm reporting on the background of the valuation and what we believe FSG would accept


Dan Kennett@DanKennett·48m
Replying to @sportingintel and @alexmiller73
Thanks for the update!
Hopefully the banks are weeding out the spoofers this time and it's serious bids only.


Nick Harris@sportingintel·47m
Replying to @DanKennett and @alexmiller73
Massively distressed asset in 2010 and all sorts of spoofers getting close to preferred bidder status. Totally different landscape now.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,830
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 01:15:39 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:54:44 am
Is this a classroom?
Well everyday's a lesson, as they say - and RAWK is brilliant for that so it definitely can be
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:54:44 am
Am I being paid to teach people here? If the assumption here is that we're all generally adults then it should be accepted that it shouldn't be that hard to get some basic info on a subject that you want to debate.
No you're not, but then I also wouldn't class your input here as a lesson. You just jumped on KH (again), and dug in from there.


She merely pointed out that the owners of shares would be the recipients of money raised from selling their shares (an entirely uncontroversial point, but you changed it to a disingenuous strawman about KH saying FSG couldn't raise funds for LFC through selling the shares):
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:21:24 pm
But that would dilute FSG’s share and seeing as they own 89%, that goes into their pocket. So it doesn’t help us.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm
Honestly your out of your mind and need to stop. FSG can sell a percentage and do whatever they want with the money. It’s the same thing as a share sale. Considering where interest rates are it’s probably cheaper than borrowing now if they want to raise funds for the club. Granted I expect a full sale to happen but to act like a partial sale couldn’t raise funds is disingenuous at best.
So yeah, I don't think anyone is going to confuse you with a teacher at present.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 01:35:58 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:15:39 am
Well everyday's a lesson, as they say - and RAWK is brilliant for that so it definitely can beNo you're not, but then I also wouldn't class your input here as a lesson. You just jumped on KH (again), and dug in from there.


She merely pointed out that the owners of shares would be the recipients of money raised from selling their shares (an entirely uncontroversial point, but you changed it to a disingenuous strawman about KH saying FSG couldn't raise funds for LFC through selling the shares): So yeah, I don't think anyone is going to confuse you with a teacher at present.

Cara you're completely misrepresenting what KH was doing. KH was responding to people as if FSG would never invest in LFC. That the sale of a part of LFC by them could never benefit the club at all. That might be likely but to say it with an iron clad assurance is wrong and disingenuous as I noted. So to say it's actually me that's being disingenuous is pretty pathetic honestly. I've been giving you the benefit of the doubt lately with some of your arguments but if this is how you want to engage then I don't think I'll be up for much more of it.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 02:04:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:21:24 pm
But that would dilute FSGs share and seeing as they own 89%, that goes into their pocket. So it doesnt help us.

Itll be structured to provide for working capital and capex I imagine.

So theyll sit at LFC holdco who will now have 2 or more shareholders. So whoever buys that portion of LFC (third party, oil, American, ringo starr, bill gates, chakan + craig, or whoever else mentioned in this thread) will likely execute a termsheet that states that they purchase this share for x consideration, with y amount going to holdco and as condition, x amount to be injected into the vehicle for working capital or to clear outstanding debt.
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,830
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 02:06:29 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:35:58 am
Cara you're completely misrepresenting what KH was doing. KH was responding to people as if FSG would never invest in LFC. That the sale of a part of LFC by them could never benefit the club at all. That might be likely but to say it with an iron clad assurance is wrong and disingenuous as I noted. So to say it's actually me that's being disingenuous is pretty pathetic honestly. I've been giving you the benefit of the doubt lately with some of your arguments but if this is how you want to engage then I don't think I'll be up for much more of it.
Fair enough Dave. I didn't read it as iron clad assurance or disingenuous, more just speculation on likelihoods - but I do share your frustration broadly with posts that state things with certainty and posts that misrepresent what was intended
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 02:10:13 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:19:17 am
Liverpool are in talks with a US-based buyer interested in a full takeover of the club, two sources have told the Mail on Sunday.

It is understood owners Fenway Sports Group have been involved in secret talks for several weeks after an approach was made for the Anfield giants.

FSG hired bankers Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to help them sell the club after the approach was made. Sources have reported that additional potential buyers have registered their interest since then.

Liverpool - headed by owner John Henry - are in talks with US buyers to sell the club for £2.7bn

Liverpool - headed by owner John Henry - are in talks with US buyers to sell the club for £2.7bn
FSG announced they had hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to help them sell this week
FSG announced they had hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to help them sell this week
Some reports have suggested that Liverpool's price tag might be as high as £4bn ($4.7bn), not least because Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea for £2.5bn ($3bn), and Liverpool are perceived as a much bigger global brand.

But the Mail on Sunday can reveal that people close to negotiations claim FSG would be ready to sell for £2.7bn ($3bn). That would still represent a massive profit on the £300m ($355bn) they paid in 2010, even taking into account a few hundred million pounds of investment in stadium expansion and training ground development.

The £4bn ($4.7bn) figure has been encouraged by those close to the sales process hoping that bidders might come in with offers between £3bn ($3.5bn) and £3.5bn ($4bn) and thinking they have a bargain at that price.

It is understood Liverpool arrived at their £2.7bn ($3bn) figure based on Chelsea's sale price at five times their annual revenues of £500m ($600m)

Liverpool's next financial figures, for 2021-22 and due soon, will show revenue of around £600m ($700m) for last season. Five times that figure is £3bn ($3.5bn) but there is an acceptance at FSG it might not be realised. On the other hand if multiple credible bidders emerge, an auction could pump up the final sums bid.

The sales process intensified last week after FSG put out a statement that they frequently received interest 'from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.'

They added: 'FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.'

Fenway hope the statement flushes out further interest in order to encourage a bidding war. However they don't intend to sell to a buyer deemed unethical.

Does anyone know if 5x roughly accords with Markham? Or is it a DCF analysis - or do both models reach the same conclusion
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 02:30:07 am »
I hope it's Ambani, the Guy likes to win stuff with his IPL team Mumbai Indians ( they've won the most IPL's), and uses his own companies to sponsor them.

He'd use his own money to purchase the club and give funds for recruitment, it won't be leveraged bought by him.

Please, no more Yanks and being conservatively fiscal, we need a owner who's going to push the boat out for Klopp, he deserves to have a chance with huge spending power.

I'm in the Ambani camp, he's a rich AF successful businessman, has experience with owning a winning sports team and he's far away from being being a Sportswasher, Private Equity or a Vulture Capitalist.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,822
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 02:42:48 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
Not sure about Ambani.
why not? Got to be better than a sportswashes or an LBO Merchant and at least he's interested in sport, still not convinced it's anything more that papers looking for clickbait though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,822
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 02:44:41 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:30:07 am
I hope it's Ambani, the Guy likes to win stuff with his IPL team Mumbai Indians ( they've won the most IPL's), and uses his own companies to sponsor them.

He'd use his own money to purchase the club and give funds for recruitment, it won't be leveraged bought by him.

Please, no more Yanks and being conservatively fiscal, we need a owner who's going to push the boat out for Klopp, he deserves to have a chance with huge spending power.

I'm in the Ambani camp, he's a rich AF successful businessman, has experience with owning a winning sports team and he's far away from being being a Sportswasher, Private Equity or a Vulture Capitalist.
I don't want a sportswasher but in no way do I want a leveraged buy out, don't know much about the guy but if he has as much cash as he's supposed to have and he's prepared to invest in the club then why not
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:04 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,373
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 02:53:30 am »
Not particularly enamoured about Americans due to the tendency to saddle clubs with debts and loathe to be a state sponsored plaything.

Would be interesting if FSG had stipulations on the sale of the club (if a number of parties agreed on a price), although im not sure how enforceable something like that would be
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 03:11:07 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:30:07 am
I hope it's Ambani, the Guy likes to win stuff with his IPL team Mumbai Indians ( they've won the most IPL's), and uses his own companies to sponsor them.

He'd use his own money to purchase the club and give funds for recruitment, it won't be leveraged bought by him.

Please, no more Yanks and being conservatively fiscal, we need a owner who's going to push the boat out for Klopp, he deserves to have a chance with huge spending power.

I'm in the Ambani camp, he's a rich AF successful businessman, has experience with owning a winning sports team and he's far away from being being a Sportswasher, Private Equity or a Vulture Capitalist.
Indians know well that his companies buy MPs wholesale over here. In the previous government he was dictating legislation to government at times. You dont get that rich in this part of the world without being the definition of corrupt. There is a lot more that could be said but I will leave it at that. Personally, if he buys Liverpool I will stop following.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 03:13:26 am »
I suppose Ambani is the best option if hes willing to splash the cash but this is a sad state of affairs either way. We have fsg who I believe are running the club in the right way and the way all should be run by not taking money out and only investing what is brought in. You can argue it would be worth taking a loan for a bump like others have done but that can backfire on you as well.

They as far as I can see have given up since ffp is not happening and the esl for now at least is a bust and streaming is a ways off. It looks like we are now going to get more Americans and as I said before I dont see how it works for them. We will probably need to spend around a billion in the next 10 years to stay competitive.

FSG whether you like them or not seem like a smart group? If they thought there was a way for them to stream our games I dont think wed be up for sale. Any Americans that buy us I believe will be banking on club streaming happening because it doesnt make any sense otherwise does it?

All in all Im very worried about this. Better the devil you know.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,822
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 03:16:09 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:53:30 am
Not particularly enamoured about Americans due to the tendency to saddle clubs with debts and loathe to be a state sponsored plaything.

Would be interesting if FSG had stipulations on the sale of the club (if a number of parties agreed on a price), although im not sure how enforceable something like that would be
they'll sell to whoever offers the most money
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 03:19:36 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:53:30 am
Would be interesting if FSG had stipulations on the sale of the club (if a number of parties agreed on a price), although im not sure how enforceable something like that would be
Its something that gets brought up a lot with Chelsea. A load think the were bought for 4b or whatever. Its absolute nonsense. It was 2.5 with promises. Anything after the actual sale doesnt matter.

Like if Chelseas new owners dont put in x amount that they promised they will have to give the club back or what happens? I dont see how any of that sort of thing is enforceable. Its laughable.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 03:27:58 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:16:09 am
they'll sell to whoever offers the most money
This is 100% what will happen. The good thing is the price is that high that asset strippers or lads looking to do a quick turnover seem to be out of the picture as far as I see. The price is massive and the land isnt worth anywhere near it, also if we take a bit of a nosedive to mid table or worse we will be worth significantly less in the short to medium term.

I could be completely wrong on that and happy to be corrected but with my limited knowledge of finance thats all Ive got.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 03:58:26 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:19:36 am
Its something that gets brought up a lot with Chelsea. A load think the were bought for 4b or whatever. Its absolute nonsense. It was 2.5 with promises. Anything after the actual sale doesnt matter.

Like if Chelseas new owners dont put in x amount that they promised they will have to give the club back or what happens? I dont see how any of that sort of thing is enforceable. Its laughable.

its breach of sale conditions? Enforceable by law presumably. Given it was a condition for the government to impose the sale presumably there are sanctions too
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 04:10:50 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:58:26 am
its breach of sale conditions? Enforceable by law presumably. Given it was a condition for the government to impose the sale presumably there are sanctions too
There is absolutely nothing that could be done. Chelsea was forced to be sold because of a strange situation but once the ownership has changed there is nothing that can happen.


Edit: The government will never touch billionaires from America or elsewhere in general. If anything it looks like they gave abramovic a head start on this one when others were sanctioned earlier. Thats beside the point really since the new gang bought them fair and square so there will be no recourse over any promises after the fact.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:44 am by MBL? »
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 04:17:29 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 04:10:50 am
There is absolutely nothing that could be done. Chelsea was forced to be sold because of a strange situation but once the ownership has changed there is nothing that can happen.

I mean things like the 10 year ownership are legally enforceable written into the sale contract and personally guaranteed by the new owners if thats to be believed. Cant imagine that the other reported conditions are not similarly ensconced in writing and made equally enforceable.

Who brings a claim for specific performance or for damages is maybe a bit more of a tricky situation - maybe the Ukraine fund? Not entirely sure esp since directors wont want to bring action against the SH and not sure if anyone else has standing to compel them to. Maybe a public interest argument.

Hypothetical in any case.
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 04:28:16 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:17:29 am
I mean things like the 10 year ownership are legally enforceable written into the sale contract and personally guaranteed by the new owners if thats to be believed. Cant imagine that the other reported conditions are not similarly ensconced in writing and made equally enforceable.

Who brings a claim for specific performance or for damages is maybe a bit more of a tricky situation - maybe the Ukraine fund? Not entirely sure esp since directors wont want to bring action against the SH and not sure if anyone else has standing to compel them to. Maybe a public interest argument.

Hypothetical in any case.
I dont envisage anyway anything can be done. Im no legal expert but it just doesnt look like it could happen? They bought the club and it is legally theirs now. The Ukraine fund doesnt have anything to do with it now since its sold.

Who could go after Boley or whatever his name is if after a couple of years they dont invest more than what the club is bringing in like they are now?
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 04:39:02 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 04:28:16 am
I dont envisage anyway anything can be done. Im no legal expert but it just doesnt look like it could happen? They bought the club and it is legally theirs now. The Ukraine fund doesnt have anything to do with it now since its sold.

Who could go after Boley or whatever his name is if after a couple of years they dont invest more than what the club is bringing in like they are now?

Theyve already secured two facilities that total 800m that go towards the commitment iirc.

Yes, enforcement is an issue. The club probably can for breach, but it requires directors to not be beholden to its shareholders and have the balls to bring an action. Any other shareholder (for example, if they divest the shareholding like FSG hinted is going on with LFC) can also cause the club to bring a derivative action.

The government possibly could since the approval of the sale was based on these conditions. Prima facie though they have no standing so its an interesting argument. Same with the fans.

Depending on how the transaction is structured the lack of the future investment could perhaps be an event of default actionable by the Ukrainian fund, especially if the proceeds are staggered and to be paid in milestones. So if the Ukraine fund hadnt received the whole proceeds, they could be a claimant too.

Cant tell for sure unless we see the sale contract, which we never will
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 04:42:20 am »
I should add, in transactions of this public nature, the repercussions publicly towards not honouring the deal are perhaps more deterrent than any legal action. At that level of money reputation is probably more important than anything else, even a billion.
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 04:45:50 am »
Its off topic slightly but I think the chelsea situation is similar in a way to ours from an American investors point of view if it is the way we will go again. We all know there are no Americans in this for anything other than profit. Our current ones were genius in that they invested in the stadium and training facilities whilst also keeping the squad fresh for the most part. Even that was paid by the club and help with some interest free loans.

Where are the next ones going to make their money? This is what I think we need to look at because we could get a gang come in and splash 200 mil over a window or two but be certain that they will want that back and that could go seriously wrong if after a certain amount of time nothing has changed with the league etc.

Ill stop talking now but my point is chelsea will not keep spending like this and any American owner we get will be similar in that they will demand return on investment.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 