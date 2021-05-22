Hopefully, they would be very similar to FSG but be less risk-averse regarding transfers. Hopefully, when the value of the club goes up they invest some of that equity back into the club.



If they are similar to FSG then their main objective will be to run the club in a self-sustaining way and to maximise the ROI.Buying at £300M was a great investment and we were underpriced at the time albeit there was some risk.Buying at £4B is a different matter though and with the way things are going it's a big ask to expect the club's value to increase significantly.Chasing value by spending big on players is very risky. That's what Leeds did a way back and it nearly closed them. We would have to match City and Newcastle and other "new" entrants to compete year on year for the top spot. The CL is a bit easier as it is a cup competition and you don't have to be the best team to win the trophy.Revenue from the media (Sky etc) would need to increase but I don't see that happening.....more and more people are leaving Sky.Revenue can come from sponsorship but, once again, I don't see that increasing significantly. We are a well known brand and it will be hard to increase value for sponsors.Yes all of the above could increase but I don't see them increasing significantly.That probably leaves the option for a buyer to pump money into the club and not care about the return.........kinda like high risk gamblers. That in itself is risky as the value could plummet but the owners wouldn't care as they are in it for a "game" and once things start to go wrong they would pull out.Lastly, we have state owned investors who have such deep pockets that they also don't care too much about what happens but are driven to beat everyone else. They will pump money into the club through dishonest means including sponsorship that doesn't make business sense.I honestly don't think that any other sensible owner would be that much better than FSG. They are running the club in a sustainable way but the likes of UEFA didn't follow through on FFP and that is the big problem. FFP would clear out the state owners and allow the likes of FSG to compete within fair rules. I don't want to see an owner who sees football as a game of roulette who chuck in lots of investment with the hope that it results in sustainable advantage and then when it doesn't the club is left in a pile of shite.To compete against the likes of City then you are left with having to break the rules of normal investment. I'm certain that City's owners do not get a reasonable return on the money that they pump in illegally.