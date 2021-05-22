« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 126995 times)

Offline T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 11:47:24 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:17:43 am
What else is there to talk about? The rest of the world is fucked and the planet will melt soon anyway due to global warming. We might as well talk bollocks in the meantime  :D

Its a debate thats been needed for years. I think its great to be honestThe thread that is, not the World being fucked.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:12:53 am
100%. Those moaning about FSG will do the exact same with any new owner/s.

The thrifty spending was clear as day in the last 2 seasons. They did buy but I cant help thinking every one of those purchase were bought with selling at a profit in mind.

The more concerning picture was that FSG stopped planning for the future after our CL win. The strategy was to build a healthy book with qualified success.

Stadium plans were nonexistent aside from telling us it is not worth it. Our brand would not grow if we continue to use a 1970s stadium in 2022 through 2030s. It is our spiritual home but our brand has outlived its facilities.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:22:16 am
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-fsg-redbird-red-sox/y449TmYaOCIW/

What does this deal mean for Liverpool FC?

This investment will allow continuity and stability for a club which has been hit hard by the impact of the global pandemic. Anfield officials now estimate that COVID-19 has cost them £120 million in lost revenues. The owners chose to carry those costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool specific as it made more sense financially.


The borrowing was not taken on at FSG level, it was taken at LFC level in the form of a bank loan.

lfc-accounts" border="0

That isn't the most recent accounts is it? The club had a revolving credit facility that was fully drawn during Covid to support cashflow (hence why the cash balance went up significantly), and subsequently a sizeable amount has been repaid as cashflows have recovered
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,872
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:53:01 am
The thrifty spending was clear as day in the last 2 seasons. They did buy but I cant help thinking every one of those purchase were bought with selling at a profit in mind.

The more concerning picture was that FSG stopped planning for the future after our CL win. The strategy was to build a healthy book with qualified success.

Stadium plans were nonexistent aside from telling us it is not worth it. Our brand would not grow if we continue to use a 1970s stadium in 2022 through 2030s. It is our spiritual home but our brand has outlived its facilities.
Did they ever suggest they wouldn't want to maximize the value of the club when they did want to sell?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:46:14 am
Al what do you think our new owners whoever that maybe will do differently to FSG?

Hopefully, they would be very similar to FSG but be less risk-averse regarding transfers. Hopefully, when the value of the club goes up they invest some of that equity back into the club.

Above all, I hope any new owners are treated as being outside of the holy-trinity. Hopefully, they will be treated as businessmen looking for a profit and not as some white knights riding to our rescue, which was never the case with the present incumbents.

Far too many posters on here ended up suffering from a form of Stockholm Syndrome. For me and many other posters, billionaire owners are a necessary evil, not something to become attached to and treated with affection.

Personally, I think H&G was like being in an abusive relationship. We came out of that and ended up in a relationship with an accountant. The positive was that we weren't being abused anymore. The negative was that FSG's model was never going to be enough. So we either let the relationship die a slow agonising death or we take a leap of faith into the unknown, empowered by the fact that we know how to spot a finacial abuser and have track record of dealing with them.   
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,872
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 12:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Hopefully, they would be very similar to FSG but be less risk-averse regarding transfers. Hopefully, when the value of the club goes up they invest some of that equity back into the club.

Above all, I hope any new owners are treated as being outside of the holy-trinity. Hopefully, they will be treated as businessmen looking for a profit and not as some white knights riding to our rescue, which was never the case with the present incumbents.

Far too many posters on here ended up suffering from a form of Stockholm Syndrome. For me and many other posters, billionaire owners are a necessary evil, not something to become attached to and treated with affection.

Personally, I think H&G was like being in an abusive relationship. We came out of that and ended up in a relationship with an accountant. The positive was that we weren't being abused anymore. The negative was that FSG's model was never going to be enough. So we either let the relationship die a slow agonising death or we take a leap of faith into the unknown, empowered by the fact that we know how to spot a finacial abuser and have track record of dealing with them.   
Like FSG? I've always had the feeling you disliked everything about them.

I'd rather FSG than what the Chelsea current owner seems to be doing. Is that the kind of risk you'd like to see?

FSG have been good for us and that's the credit you and others never seem to want to acknowledge.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 12:19:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:55:40 am
That isn't the most recent accounts is it? The club had a revolving credit facility that was fully drawn during Covid to support cashflow (hence why the cash balance went up significantly), and subsequently a sizeable amount has been repaid as cashflows have recovered

Surely the issue is that FSG did not take on that debt at FSG level as they leaked to the Guardian and the Athletic. Furthermore paying off that £70m of debt which reduced our debts to just shy of £200m in the last accounts meant we were short of funds in the transfer market.

In the last accounts and the next accounts it is projected that we will have paid off £70m of debt and paid £70m towards the ARE. I believe FSG should have footed that. Even if you don't believe that then surely they could have provided a loan that would have allowed us to pay those sums over a longer period and not see £140m disappear from the transfer kitty over two seasons.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,671
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 12:20:20 pm »
The valuations of NFL and rounders sides completely boggle the mind.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:18:43 pm
Like FSG? I've always had the feeling you disliked everything about them.

I'd rather FSG than what the Chelsea current owner seems to be doing. Is that the kind of risk you'd like to see?

FSG have been good for us and that's the credit you and others never seem to want to acknowledge.

I have always acknowledged that FSG have been good if overly cautious owners. I have made countless posts praising how they have run the commercial side of the club. What I have a problem with is the Stockholm Syndrome like attitude that we know they are basically money grabbers in it for themselves but they have to be treated differently because they are somehow OUR money grabbing businessmen.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:20 pm
The valuations of NFL and rounders sides completely boggle the mind.
TV rights is why.

MLB teams have individual TV rights or their own in house TV stations with subscription to show 162 games a season.

NFL's new 11 year TV contract gives each NFL team $321 million per season.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:20 pm
The valuations of NFL and rounders sides completely boggle the mind.

That is the value of a closed League and why the Glazers and Henry wanted an ESL. It is all reward with very little risk.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 12:26:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:25:01 pm
TV rights is why.

MLB teams have individual TV rights or their own in house TV stations with subscription to show 162 games a season.

NFL's nee 11 year TV contract gives each NFL team $321 million per season.

The Premier league has very good broadcasting rights but relegation means after the parachute payments that income is gone.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Hopefully, they would be very similar to FSG but be less risk-averse regarding transfers. Hopefully, when the value of the club goes up they invest some of that equity back into the club.

Above all, I hope any new owners are treated as being outside of the holy-trinity. Hopefully, they will be treated as businessmen looking for a profit and not as some white knights riding to our rescue, which was never the case with the present incumbents.

Far too many posters on here ended up suffering from a form of Stockholm Syndrome. For me and many other posters, billionaire owners are a necessary evil, not something to become attached to and treated with affection.

Personally, I think H&G was like being in an abusive relationship. We came out of that and ended up in a relationship with an accountant. The positive was that we weren't being abused anymore. The negative was that FSG's model was never going to be enough. So we either let the relationship die a slow agonising death or we take a leap of faith into the unknown, empowered by the fact that we know how to spot a finacial abuser and have track record of dealing with them.

Three Hopefullys in the first two paragraphs. You are prepared to risk a war against financial abusers or sports washers in the hope that new owners would be as upstanding & positive as FSG but hopefully spend more on transfers? I get that youre not one of these international, internet-based fantasists, but isnt your hope more than a little naive?
Either way, its out of the hands of the likes of you & me.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:20 pm
The valuations of NFL and rounders sides completely boggle the mind.
They have incredible tv deals & sponsorships. Thats what its all about.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 12:36:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:33:46 pm
They have incredible tv deals & sponsorships. Thats what its all about.

And its why theres interest in PL sides. Compared to them, PL clubs are immature and stand to be heavily monetised in the future. 4 bn is not even close to the ceiling of what LFC will be worth in 5 years time imo.
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,884
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 12:38:24 pm »
The past 40-50 pages of this discussion.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 12:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Hopefully, they would be very similar to FSG but be less risk-averse regarding transfers. Hopefully, when the value of the club goes up they invest some of that equity back into the club.

........


If they are similar to FSG then their main objective will be to run the club in a self-sustaining way and to maximise the ROI.
Buying at £300M was a great investment and we were underpriced at the time albeit there was some risk.
Buying at £4B is a different matter though and with the way things are going it's a big ask to expect the club's value to increase significantly.

Chasing value by spending big on players is very risky. That's what Leeds did a way back and it nearly closed them. We would have to match City and Newcastle and other "new" entrants to compete year on year for the top spot. The CL is a bit easier as it is a cup competition and you don't have to be the best team to win the trophy.

Revenue from the media (Sky etc) would need to increase but I don't see that happening.....more and more people are leaving Sky.
Revenue can come from sponsorship but, once again, I don't see that increasing significantly. We are a well known brand and it will be hard to increase value for sponsors.

Yes all of the above could increase but I don't see them increasing significantly.

That probably leaves the option for a buyer to pump money into the club and not care about the return.........kinda like high risk gamblers. That in itself is risky as the value could plummet but the owners wouldn't care as they are in it for a "game" and once things start to go wrong they would pull out.

Lastly, we have state owned investors who have such deep pockets that they also don't care too much about what happens but are driven to beat everyone else. They will pump money into the club through dishonest means including sponsorship that doesn't make business sense.

I honestly don't think that any other sensible owner would be that much better than FSG. They are running the club in a sustainable way but the likes of UEFA didn't follow through on FFP and that is the big problem. FFP would clear out the state owners and allow the likes of FSG to compete within fair rules. I don't want to see an owner who sees football as a game of roulette who chuck in lots of investment with the hope that it results in sustainable advantage and then when it doesn't the club is left in a pile of shite.

To compete against the likes of City then you are left with having to break the rules of normal investment. I'm certain that City's owners do not get a reasonable return on the money that they pump in illegally.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:43 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:32:30 pm
Three Hopefullys in the first two paragraphs. You are prepared to risk a war against financial abusers or sports washers in the hope that new owners would be as upstanding & positive as FSG but hopefully spend more on transfers? I get that youre not one of these international, internet-based fantasists, but isnt your hope more than a little naive?
Either way, its out of the hands of the likes of you & me.

If I had my way then the game would be run in a very different way. It is what it is though.

So we either stick with FSG who have shown they are unwilling to compete going forwards or we take a leap of faith. Knowing that our track record as fans means we are unlikely to attract Oil states or LBO merchants.

A football analogy would be sticking with Hendo forever because we know he is a safe dependable lad with a great attitude. Do we do that, or go for a younger more dynamic player even though a lot of footballers are gobshites. 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 12:53:36 pm »
Hey lobo he answered your question around 60 pages later
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:41:22 pm
If they are similar to FSG then their main objective will be to run the club in a self-sustaining way and to maximise the ROI.
Buying at £300M was a great investment and we were underpriced at the time albeit there was some risk.
Buying at £4B is a different matter though and with the way things are going it's a big ask to expect the club's value to increase significantly.

Chasing value by spending big on players is very risky. That's what Leeds did a way back and it nearly closed them. We would have to match City and Newcastle and other "new" entrants to compete year on year for the top spot. The CL is a bit easier as it is a cup competition and you don't have to be the best team to win the trophy.

Revenue from the media (Sky etc) would need to increase but I don't see that happening.....more and more people are leaving Sky.
Revenue can come from sponsorship but, once again, I don't see that increasing significantly. We are a well known brand and it will be hard to increase value for sponsors.

Yes all of the above could increase but I don't see them increasing significantly.

That probably leaves the option for a buyer to pump money into the club and not care about the return.........kinda like high risk gamblers. That in itself is risky as the value could plummet but the owners wouldn't care as they are in it for a "game" and once things start to go wrong they would pull out.

Lastly, we have state owned investors who have such deep pockets that they also don't care too much about what happens but are driven to beat everyone else. They will pump money into the club through dishonest means including sponsorship that doesn't make business sense.

I honestly don't think that any other sensible owner would be that much better than FSG. They are running the club in a sustainable way but the likes of UEFA didn't follow through on FFP and that is the big problem. FFP would clear out the state owners and allow the likes of FSG to compete within fair rules. I don't want to see an owner who sees football as a game of roulette who chuck in lots of investment with the hope that it results in sustainable advantage and then when it doesn't the club is left in a pile of shite.

To compete against the likes of City then you are left with having to break the rules of normal investment. I'm certain that City's owners do not get a reasonable return on the money that they pump in illegally.

FSG may be running the club in a sustainable way but they aren't paying for Cap Ex and aren't reinvesting a proportion of the increased value of LFC back into the Club. Those are the two things I would hope for.

I would love you to explain this for me. The posters on the FSG side of the fence keep bringing up two things. Self-sustainability and FFP. For me they are intrinsically and inexorably linked. The whole point of FFP is that adhering to it means you are self-sustaining.

The problem is that FSG have never come close to FFP limits. FFP allows owners to spend on infrastructure and their academies. Something FSG has point-blank refused to do. FFP allows owners to invest a certain amount in their clubs each year safe in the knowledge that doing so is sustainable because of the increased value of the club. That is something FSG aren't willing to do.   
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:37 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,922
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:53:36 pm
Hey lobo he answered your question around 60 pages later

.he answered FSG didnt he?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,520
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 01:33:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:48:41 am
Weird, just read the exact same text word for word on the Liverpool subreddit.
And it was me who wrote it, lol.

Being quoted by your own quotes, amazing 😂😂
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,272
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 01:35:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:20 pm
The valuations of NFL and rounders sides completely boggle the mind.

Closed leagues.
-Only 30 or 32 teams in a country of 320 million people.  There's more demand than supply of teams.
-No relegation
-No expansion to address demand unless owners agree (which they often won't in their own markets)
-Due to demand and interest but not enough teams, cities are often desperate to keep teams in their locations, which means massive taxpayer-funded stadiums.

For some examples, the city of Chicago has one NFL team.  For many years, Washington DC didn't even have a baseball team.

The massive TV deals combined with practically no risk means that the value of the teams only increase.  The good news is that there's plenty of parity (although in baseball there's no salary cap, only a luxury tax).  But at the same time, especially in the NFL, there's no reason for teams to continue to suck with a salary cap and no relegation.  But they do, and then they will threaten to leave a city unless taxpayers fund them a new stadium.

American billionaires love this system.  That's for sure.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 