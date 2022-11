The other thing about klopps quotes is he's made it clear we've been sell to buy. So without that coutinho sale, we're probably still waiting for a title.



But but we were told from plenty on here that we weren’t a sell to buy club, that there was money there to be spent. We’ve literally spent an average net spent of £30 mil a season since klopp has been here. FSG hit the jackpot with klopp, I would have loved to have seen anyone else try and do what he’s done with his hands so tied when it comes to spending. Those who were also saying we’d have signed both Tcouameni plus nunez, klopps word are clear, if we were selling to buy, it was one or the other.