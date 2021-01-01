links with Bain capital are good enough to be scared. He can go the glazer route more than the Fsg route. If you want to know more about Bain Capital its owned by Mitt Romney that somehow profits by leveraging debt on companies that they takeover which destroyed companies like Toys R us.



I dont know if somebody else has corrected this, I havent looked through the last couple of pages as the talk of biscuits made me hungry and Im trying to shift a few pounds, but Mitt Romney hasnt owned, or had anything to do with Bain capital for nigh on twenty years.