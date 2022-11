ďIn the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: ĎWhat did we earn?íĒ he said. ďThat was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say. How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this.



ďNothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark Ė really interesting. They all are.



ďBut from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35. From time to time you have to take some risk. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.Ē



These quotes are a chef's kiss for everyone who said Klopp would walk after the sale or that he didn't want to add quality to the team.