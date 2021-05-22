« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  Offline Al 666
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 09:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:00:21 pm
perhaps that's the plan, put out names like Romney out there and then we breathe a sigh of relief when it's an Arab state

One of our current Co owners is Bruce Rauner the former Republican governor of Illiinois.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 09:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:00:21 pm
perhaps that's the plan, put out names like Romney out there and then we breathe a sigh of relief when it's an Arab state

to be honest that thought has also occurred to me.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:16:07 pm
Wait we're being bought by an American Politician?
:) mad that.
Just a quick thought - A Republican who voted to impeach Trump and is determined to make us successful is a better candidate than a country that kills people.
Offline LFCJayy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 09:19:30 pm »
Serious question here but can SOS stop us being took over if they dont like the potential new owners?
Steve Ballmer is who Id want but say Dubai came in for us, do they have any power or just to put fans thoughts forward
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:00:01 pm
Happy to help, test vraiment un connarrd et tu pue du cul.

:D

You really are flashing your knickers at the moment, arent you Mickey love

Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:19:24 pm
Just popped in to say whoever we get next is Al's fault.

Tara.

Come back. (No seriously, come back).
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline kasperoff

  What happened to Sabu?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 09:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:08:46 pm

Nobody is asking for a bottomless pit far from it, but according to some posters they are happy if the owners never invest another penny because they never said they would.

But that's how it should be, shouldn't it? Spend what you earn, and the best run teams get the spoils. Owners really shouldn't have to be pumping their own money into any club. FSG are perceived to be tight because all of their main competitors are bloody cheating. And that includes the likes of Barca and Madrid.

The worst crime FSG have committed is that they were naive in ever thinking FFP would be enforced properly. They rightly backed themselves in a world where everyone played by the same rules. In an alternative reality where FFP actually worked, no one gets near us.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 09:43:03 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:38:25 pm
But that's how it should be, shouldn't it? Spend what you earn, and the best run teams get the spoils. Owners really shouldn't have to be pumping their own money into any club. FSG are perceived to be tight because all of their main competitors are bloody cheating. And that includes the likes of Barca and Madrid.

The worst crime FSG have committed is that they were naive in ever thinking FFP would be enforced properly. They rightly backed themselves in a world where everyone played by the same rules. In an alternative reality where FFP actually worked, no one gets near us.


Well so far we've earnt them over £3b.

Mbappé it is then.  :D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LFCJayy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:38:25 pm
But that's how it should be, shouldn't it? Spend what you earn, and the best run teams get the spoils. Owners really shouldn't have to be pumping their own money into any club. FSG are perceived to be tight because all of their main competitors are bloody cheating. And that includes the likes of Barca and Madrid.

The worst crime FSG have committed is that they were naive in ever thinking FFP would be enforced properly. They rightly backed themselves in a world where everyone played by the same rules. In an alternative reality where FFP actually worked, no one gets near us.
Dont think no ones disputing that but realistically they could of spent abit more.
They just didnt want to gamble profits which is fair enough but as good as last season was, one more player could of won us the quad.

Good owners but for todays game whatever your opinion is, they cant compete so let them sell up now and take the profit.
Offline Norse Red

  Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 09:57:23 pm »
Bain Capital........seriously?
The worst of the worst capitalist greedy ****bags!  :butt


Online reddebs

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 09:57:35 pm »
I do love this certainty that one more player guarantees we'd win more trophies.

It's fucking sport guys, there are no guarantees 🤦
Online Realgman

  gerrup the yard
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:16:14 pm
:) mad that.
Just a quick thought - A Republican who voted to impeach Trump and is determined to make us successful is a better candidate than a country that kills people.

Id second that
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Redric1970

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:38:25 pm
But that's how it should be, shouldn't it? Spend what you earn, and the best run teams get the spoils. Owners really shouldn't have to be pumping their own money into any club. FSG are perceived to be tight because all of their main competitors are bloody cheating. And that includes the likes of Barca and Madrid.

The worst crime FSG have committed is that they were naive in ever thinking FFP would be enforced properly. They rightly backed themselves in a world where everyone played by the same rules. In an alternative reality where FFP actually worked, no one gets near us.


In an ideal world, but when you have an ageing squad that needs investment you cant compete.
Offline mickeydocs

  Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:53 pm
:D

You really are flashing your knickers at the moment, arent you Mickey love



No, I just despise you.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Redric1970

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 10:21:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:57:35 pm
I do love this certainty that one more player guarantees we'd win more trophies.

It's fucking sport guys, there are no guarantees 🤦

Never a guarantee obviously, but saying that makes no sense, lets not sign anyone because theres a chance they might not work, thats some proper weird logic there.
