« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 121192 times)

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 07:03:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:45:53 pm
No, but just lashing £300 million or more about doesn't guarantee success (Everton and the Mancs for two), we've been winning everything without spending huge and as I said earlier, we do have a future first team in place, but need mid 20's midfielders. FSG do need to find the cash for these.

Thats a really strange answer nothing in football is guaranteed, but one thing is guaranteed spending nothing isnt going to help.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:09 pm
Its like saying you are in the top 10 earners in your company, when you are on £50k and the top 9 all earn in excess of £500k, you're never having the spending power they have.

Older fans than me might know this, but did the Moores family used to pump their own money into us?

I'm pretty sure they loaned the club the money for Kuyt as we didn't have the cash at the time but I'm not sure if they ever gifted the club money the way FSG did when they wrote off the £70 they initially pumped into the club to help with cash flow.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,913
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 07:11:20 pm »
Careful chaps, you keep reminiscing about the 90s and youre gonna end up liking FSG
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,998
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 07:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:09:15 pm
I'm pretty sure they loaned the club the money for Kuyt as we didn't have the cash at the time but I'm not sure if they ever gifted the club money the way FSG did when they wrote off the £70 they initially pumped into the club to help with cash flow.

Moores loaned the club £10m during the takeover. That was £2m personally and £8m from a trust fund. What he did do was to underwite the share issue that paid for the redevelopment of the Kemlyn Rd Stand.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 07:50:38 pm »
David_Ornstein
Liverpool director Mike Gordon stepping back from managing operations + CEO Billy Hogan taking greater responsibility, as
@BostonGlobe
 reports. Described as natural evolution but sources say Gordon will focus on potential #LFC sale by FSG
@TheAthleticFC
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,265
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm »
Well that puts to rest any idea this is testing the waters or similar
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 07:51:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:50:38 pm
David_Ornstein
Liverpool director Mike Gordon stepping back from managing operations + CEO Billy Hogan taking greater responsibility, as
@BostonGlobe
 reports. Described as natural evolution but sources say Gordon will focus on potential #LFC sale by FSG
@TheAthleticFC

Wow! It looks like they are selling!
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,250
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 07:55:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:50:38 pm
David_Ornstein
Liverpool director Mike Gordon stepping back from managing operations + CEO Billy Hogan taking greater responsibility, as
@BostonGlobe
 reports. Described as natural evolution but sources say Gordon will focus on potential #LFC sale by FSG
@TheAthleticFC

That's interesting.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,999
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
wonder if the Bain Capital link is somewhat serious
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Well Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:58:54 pm
wonder if the Bain Capital link is somewhat serious
Forgive my ignorance, but what's the Bain Capital link and who are they?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,226
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 08:06:38 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:50:38 pm
David_Ornstein
Liverpool director Mike Gordon stepping back from managing operations + CEO Billy Hogan taking greater responsibility, as
@BostonGlobe
 reports. Described as natural evolution but sources say Gordon will focus on potential #LFC sale by FSG
@TheAthleticFC

100% sale they are looking at, it was obvious.

The line about partial investment from someone else was just a line.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:06:38 pm
100% sale they are looking at, it was obvious.

The line about partial investment from someone else was just a line.

Kinda wonder if Pep's and Klopp's words were just pure denial or they're playing along fully aware what's going to happen
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:01:01 pm
Forgive my ignorance, but what's the Bain Capital link and who are they?

Mitt Romneys investment firm (venture capital? Not sure of the terminology) that would buy businesses and make them profitable (aka ruin them for profits)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 08:10:17 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:08:23 pm
Kinda wonder if Pep's and Klopp's words were just pure denial or they're playing along fully aware what's going to happen

I presumed Klopp was just trying to be as diplomatic as he could be to not create headlines.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm »
Mitt fucking Romney Jesus Christ 😡
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,250
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:10:38 pm
Mitt fucking Romney Jesus Christ 😡

I haven't a clue who that is.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,999
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:11:38 pm
I haven't a clue who that is.

I think it's multiple people.

maybe a deity as well.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,215
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 08:13:10 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:17:20 pm
There's a pretty good test for this. Dunk your balls in first and if you aren't screaming in agony then the temperature is perfect.

Sorry for the late reply, just got back from A&E. Do not recommend this.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,806
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:10:38 pm
Mitt fucking Romney Jesus Christ 😡

Wait we're being bought by an American Politician?
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Well Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 08:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:08:23 pm
Mitt Romneys investment firm (venture capital? Not sure of the terminology) that would buy businesses and make them profitable (aka ruin them for profits)
Cheers. Mit fucking Romney. Wow.

So had this changed the views of a lot of people on here? Do we think this is full sale territory?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,055
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 08:19:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:17:20 pm
There's a pretty good test for this. Dunk your balls in first and if you aren't screaming in agony then the temperature is perfect.
This post made me wonder if the thread had gone a three bit off topic.

But hey, why not ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 08:36:27 pm »
Liverpool director Mike Gordon to step back from current position

By David Ornstein 58m ago

Liverpool director Mike Gordon is stepping back from his current position at Anfield.

The move is being described as a natural evolution that will see chief executive Billy Hogan take greater responsibility for operations.

Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that Gordon will now focus on a potential sale of Liverpool by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Gordon serves as FSGs president and was its third-highest stakeholder until the investment by RedBird Capital Partners in 2021.

Gordon has played a central role at Liverpool  managing the day-to-day matters  and has a strong relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp.

In a 2020 interview, Klopp described Gordon as the brain behind all the things at Liverpool, adding: We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not.

The Athletic revealed on Monday that FSG has put the Premier League side up for sale, with two major banks  Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley  appointed to assist the process and a full sales deck prepared for interested parties.

FSG has owned Liverpool since October 2010, buying out George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks.

A statement from FSG, who also own the Boston Red Sox, to The Athletic read: There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Groups ownership in Liverpool.

FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.

Hogan took up his post at Liverpool as chief executive officer in 2020, having previously been the clubs chief commercial officer since 2012, and is based in the UK. Meanwhile, Gordon has conducted operations from Boston in the US during his time at the club.

https://theathletic.com/3835917/2022/11/11/liverpool-mike-gordon-fsg/
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • gerrup the yard
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm »
is there anything in this bain capital "link"?
These are the people that tried to buy the insurance company LV= a couple years ago and failed.... is the link there cos they tried to buy another liverpool entity?

 
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,137
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 08:37:24 pm »
Looks like the Republicans are going to get their thieving Mitts on us.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
Was all planned wasn't it,at least that's what he said to a program when he was selling his house.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • gerrup the yard
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:36:27 pm
Liverpool director Mike Gordon to step back from current position

By David Ornstein 58m ago

...

The Athletic revealed on Monday that FSG has put the Premier League side up for sale, with two major banks  Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley  appointed to assist the process and a full sales deck prepared for interested parties.

...
https://theathletic.com/3835917/2022/11/11/liverpool-mike-gordon-fsg/


This bolded , has not been confirmed as far as im concerned.. or has it?
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 08:40:21 pm

This bolded , has not been confirmed as far as im concerned.. or has it?

The football club is up for sale, the owners just won't say so explicitly.
They allowed Ornstein to run his story, this is what is happening.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,806
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm »
I mean the only good thing with Romney is he was one of the few republicans who voted to impeach c*nt trump.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:11:38 pm
I haven't a clue who that is.
he got battered by Obama in the 2012 Presidential Election
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,998
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 08:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 08:36:36 pm
is there anything in this bain capital "link"?
These are the people that tried to buy the insurance company LV= a couple years ago and failed.... is the link there cos they tried to buy another liverpool entity?

 

They already own Atalanta.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • Not Italian
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 08:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:16:07 pm
Wait we're being bought by an American Politician?
Either that, or god choose some awful names to name his son.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,215
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 08:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:44:14 pm
I mean the only good thing with Romney is he was one of the few republicans who voted to impeach c*nt trump.

Sign him up! Sign him up!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,874
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 08:54:33 pm »
Mitt Fucking Romey!?  He can run a football club about as well as he can run for president!  :wanker

Think I'd rather have fucking Kuwait.  :o
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 08:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:28:40 pm
Arguing? ;D

The irony of the bold part! I asked a question, and you think it's an argument? You're the one arguing against something that's not been said

You're literally saying the same thing as me, it would be quite a stance. That's why I asked the question of people in that position, of which there's been plenty of examples this week (mostly earlier in the week, when people were maybe more shocked).

Maybe take a load off for a minute mate, you might not get so het upI wasn't sure to be honest (but now I know from this follow up post), defo no accusation intended - just used your post as a jumping off point for a broader question, since that's what triggered my thought

Haha, the argumentative dont like arguments.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
Romney has almost zero affiliation with Bain nowadays.

The links come via Steve Pagluica who also owns Atalanta in Serie A and the Boston Celtics.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 