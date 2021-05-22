« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:45:53 pm
No, but just lashing £300 million or more about doesn't guarantee success (Everton and the Mancs for two), we've been winning everything without spending huge and as I said earlier, we do have a future first team in place, but need mid 20's midfielders. FSG do need to find the cash for these.

Thats a really strange answer nothing in football is guaranteed, but one thing is guaranteed spending nothing isnt going to help.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:09 pm
Its like saying you are in the top 10 earners in your company, when you are on £50k and the top 9 all earn in excess of £500k, you're never having the spending power they have.

Older fans than me might know this, but did the Moores family used to pump their own money into us?

I'm pretty sure they loaned the club the money for Kuyt as we didn't have the cash at the time but I'm not sure if they ever gifted the club money the way FSG did when they wrote off the £70 they initially pumped into the club to help with cash flow.
Careful chaps, you keep reminiscing about the 90s and youre gonna end up liking FSG
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:09:15 pm
I'm pretty sure they loaned the club the money for Kuyt as we didn't have the cash at the time but I'm not sure if they ever gifted the club money the way FSG did when they wrote off the £70 they initially pumped into the club to help with cash flow.

Moores loaned the club £10m during the takeover. That was £2m personally and £8m from a trust fund. What he did do was to underwite the share issue that paid for the redevelopment of the Kemlyn Rd Stand.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
