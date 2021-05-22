« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:24:39 pm
But when they 1st came in and made all of the promises about the club being completely self-sufficient, did they caveat that with 'but we'll spend £250m of our money to upgrade the stadium and training ground'?

Or, would you have rather them spent that money on players and wages and us still be at 45k capacity and still at Melwood?

When they first came in they were going to invest in the Stadium.

"This could be a steal. Every buyer believes what potential Red Sox buyers believed  you have to build a new stadium. And they believe the stadium will cost more than £350m! Thats why there are no bidders. We would probably take the same approach we took to Fenway Park. But wed be looking to limit investment in the facility to 8 figures."
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
This thread has gone to shit!

Butter on biscuits? That's the kind of shit my missus does! Maybe on cream crackers or ritz.

Anyway, I'm banned from biscuits, so no bourbon, ginger nuts of digestives for me anymore. Just don't take my crisps away. ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 12:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:38:51 pm
When they first came in they were going to invest in the Stadium.

"This could be a steal. Every buyer believes what potential Red Sox buyers believed  you have to build a new stadium. And they believe the stadium will cost more than £350m! Thats why there are no bidders. We would probably take the same approach we took to Fenway Park. But wed be looking to limit investment in the facility to 8 figures."

And did they mention how they would be paying for it? Did they actually say they would invest their money into it? Because I can't find a single thing to suggest they did

They grew the commercial side of things and that allowed us to be able to spend the money on making the improvements we needed

(Now, I know what the reply is going to be. FFP allows them to invest, they should have used the money they made from Red Bird, they should have used the money they'll make when they sell, blah blah fucking blah. Maybe that is true, but it isn't what has happened and it was never really a realistic option based on how we know they operate, so why it keeps getting brought up is beyond me)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 12:45:49 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:56:40 am
Come on man, FFS, even you must have know when you were typing that that it was absolute bollocks. Just look at the shite City have spent a fortune on and then because they have the ability to just go again and write the previous signing off as if it were nothing:

Nolito 18m
Bravo 18m
Danilo 30m
Mendy 58m
Angelino 12m
Torres 34m
Ake 45m for a 4th choice CB
Grealish 117m

So under Ped, they've spent 332m on some absolute shite that just hasn't worked out and because they have unlimited money, they've been able to go out and sign the likes of Ederson, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Cancelo, Mahrez, Walker, B. Silva for 475m

Imagine if we had nearly 800m to spend, we could have wrote off some of the players who haven't quite worked out for us and brought in others but we can't, because the game is ruined by City. Ped has drilled them to play boring metronome football and to win things but he wouldn't be able to do it without unlimited money

Weird how this was ignored
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 12:46:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:42:06 pm
And did they mention how they would be paying for it? Did they actually say they would invest their money into it? Because I can't find a single thing to suggest they did

They grew the commercial side of things and that allowed us to be able to spend the money on making the improvements we needed

(Now, I know what the reply is going to be. FFP allows them to invest, they should have used the money they made from Red Bird, they should have used the money they'll make when they sell, blah blah fucking blah. Maybe that is true, but it isn't what has happened and it was never really a realistic option based on how we know they operate, so why it keeps getting brought up is beyond me)

FSG, FSG, rah, rah, rah!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm »
Why has nobody mention shortbread biscuits, they are ace with a nice hot cup of tea.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 12:48:11 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:30:47 pm
When we got rid of the cancers, its what we wanted. Nothing wrong with saying 'well they could have put their own money in' because...they could have, and considering they're potentially making £3.5 billion profit if they sell then they maybe should have. But again, we knew it wasn't how they operate so it seems an odd thing to still be moaning about. It goes back to the point about who would you rather have, because they're far from perfect but....they seem close to the top of the 'owners I'd want list' (certainly in terms of the PL).

The sad truth is that this is about as good as it gets without being state owned or a rich mans toy....so about as good as it gets


Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any money thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:48:42 pm

Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any many thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.

Have you forgotten the last 5 years?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:48:42 pm

Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any money thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.

Who are better in the PL...?

Agree with the rest of your post through Redric, I cant fathom challenging for league titles and European Cups with these guys in charge.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 12:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:48:42 pm

Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any money thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.

You do realise that we have won the Champions League and League with FSG owning us? And challenged for both several times?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 12:52:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:49:38 pm
Have you forgotten the last 5 years?

No mate I was in the grounds for most of it, forget what we did, and lets be damn honest they got luck with coutinho money for Alison and van Dijk, and also having the worlds best manager, but we now have the 3rd oldest squad in the league and the oldest midfield in the league. Looking back aint going to quality you for next season champions league we needed to look forward.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 12:52:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:50:01 pm
Who are better in the PL...?

Agree with the rest of your post through Redric, I cant fathom challenging for league titles and European Cups with these guys in charge.

:D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:48:45 am
You have a history of blaming Jurgen though.


To be fair to Keyop he does quite like to say he is not blaming Jurgen whilst he is taking potshots at him. Thinking about it, potshots is probably the wrong phrase because as Keyop reminds us over and over again no one is holding a gun to Jurgens head.
Al, its really tiresome now.

There's a big difference in saying that a manager had a choice in who he bought, and 'blaming him' for a situation he couldn't forsee.

The only reason the summer 2020 argument keeps coming up is your propensity to raise it on every single thread, and make out it destroyed everything we'd built. My argument that we could've bought a CB that summer is just stating facts, and I made it abundantly clear in this and many other threads that the chances of that injury crisis were remote.

You'll recall Timbo and I even set up a thread about it in 2020/21 to rationalise what what was going on, and explore the impact on the team (another thread you jumped into to shit all over everyone's views). So I'll put this simply and clearly so we don't go around in circles:

1. The narrative that we didn't spend in summer 2020 is false
2. The narrative that we couldn't buy a CB in summer 2020 is false
3. We spent £85m on 3 players, when you argued vociferously we should've bought a CB instead
4. All I've said in response is that we could've bought a CB if we wanted to, but we chose not to

So what this boils down to isn't me 'batting against the manager' or any other nonsense. It's stating facts, the things that actually  happened, and that we chose not to buy rather than couldn't buy a CB.

If we'd spent £0 that summer then your endless diatribe about the defence might hold water. But it doesn't.

I'll leave it there, but no doubt you'll be back soon enough with more twisted logic from the twilight zone you inhabit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 12:54:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:50:38 pm
You do realise that we have won the Champions League and League with FSG owning us? And challenged for both several times?

I used to be able to bench press 140kg I cant any more because Im older we need to look forward not back, am I really the only one who thinks this on here, because on the kop most people think exactly the same but on here weve been brill for the last 5 years well if you honestly hand on heart think we can stay there without any investment from the owners whatsoever your a hell of a lot more optimistic than me.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:54:22 pm
I used to be able to bench press 140kg I cant any more because Im older we need to look forward not back, am I really the only one who thinks this on here, because on the kop most people think exactly the same.

I used to be able to eat 8 boiled eggs in a minute and still can, so we will challenge for the PL and CL again under FSG. Proof.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:56:17 pm
I used to be able to eat 8 boiled eggs in a minute and still can, so we will challenge for the PL and CL again under FSG. Proof.


Unfortunately only time will tell and come the end of the season i honestly hope Im proven wrong.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:54:22 pm
I used to be able to bench press 140kg I cant any more because Im older we need to look forward not back, am I really the only one who thinks this on here, because on the kop most people think exactly the same.

Well we challenged for the league in 13/14, didn't challenge in 14/15, 15/16, 16/17 or 17/18, challenged in 18/19 and 19/20, didn't challenge in 20/21 and challenged in 21/22.

So looking forward, I think we might be able to challenge again in the near future, regardless of our owners. So maybe you should get back into bench pressing too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:57:26 pm

Unfortunately only time will tell and come the end of the season i honestly hope Im proven wrong.

I honestly think by the end of the season I'll potentially be able to eat 9 in a minute, and leg press 160KG
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:58:39 pm
Well we challenged for the league in 13/14, didn't challenge in 14/15, 15/16, 16/17 or 17/18, challenged in 18/19 and 19/20, didn't challenge in 20/21 and challenged in 21/22.

So looking forward, I think we might be able to challenge again in the near future, regardless of our owners. So maybe you should get back into bench pressing too.

You honestly hand on heart think we will challenge without investment, fuck me can I borrow your glasses.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:00:45 pm
I honestly think by the end of the season I'll potentially be able to eat 9 in a minute, and leg press 160KG
Could be messy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 01:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:02:19 pm
You honestly hand on heart think we will challenge without investment, fuck me can I borrow your glasses.

How have we been able to challenge before without investment?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 01:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:02:19 pm
You honestly hand on heart think we will challenge without investment, fuck me can I borrow your glasses.
It is possible, but what about next season. There is a reason why Cally still isn't playing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:48:42 pm

Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any money thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.

For me, they are almost perfect, aside from the fact that they don't have a bottomless pit of money. But that says more about the shambles that elite football is becoming, rather than them.

I can't tell you how impressed I've been with how well they have run and organised the club. I sometimes feel that is being taken totally for granted. The fact they got the stadium sorted is a minor miracle, How often were we told it couldn't be done? On the sport side, they have also been fantastic. Our scouting and recruiting has been phenomenal really. As has out ability to get good fee's for our outgoings. How long did we lament being continually ripped off before FSG arrived?

I feel quite pissed off about the situation to be honest. Good, honest owners being priced out because the PL can't get a grip on the oil clubs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:03:32 pm
How have we been able to challenge before without investment?


There was a certain amount of reinvestment thru clever sales, who do we have to sell now? Come the end of the season milner, firmino, ox, keita can leave for free, theres no more coutinhos, solanke, Ibes to sell how do you think we can do that can you explain to me especially if we dont make top four and lets be honest thats far from guaranteed.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 01:08:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:42:06 pm
And did they mention how they would be paying for it? Did they actually say they would invest their money into it? Because I can't find a single thing to suggest they did

They grew the commercial side of things and that allowed us to be able to spend the money on making the improvements we needed

(Now, I know what the reply is going to be. FFP allows them to invest, they should have used the money they made from Red Bird, they should have used the money they'll make when they sell, blah blah fucking blah. Maybe that is true, but it isn't what has happened and it was never really a realistic option based on how we know they operate, so why it keeps getting brought up is beyond me)


As Henry said himself. There were no bidders because the other bidders were accounting for investing £350m in the Stadium. Why would that put bidders off?
All they would have to do is to continue to grow the commercial side as Ayre did under the cancers then use that money to pay off the Stadium debt, according to you.

The reality is that prospective bidders were expecting to pay for a Stadium as well, they were not getting the club to pay for it.

So to use Henry's own words, you are okay with FSG getting the club for a steal and then not investing their money in the capital expenditure required to maintain and increase the value of THEIR asset.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 01:08:46 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:05:37 pm
For me, they are almost perfect, aside from the fact that they don't have a bottomless pit of money. But that says more about the shambles that elite football is becoming, rather than them.

I can't tell you how impressed I've been with how well they have run and organised the club. I sometimes feel that is being taken totally for granted. The fact they got the stadium sorted is a minor miracle, How often were we told it couldn't be done? On the sport side, they have also been fantastic. Our scouting and recruiting has been phenomenal really. As has out ability to get good fee's for our outgoings. How long did we lament being continually ripped off before FSG arrived?

I feel quite pissed off about the situation to be honest. Good, honest owners being priced out because the PL can't get a grip on the oil clubs.


Nobody is asking for a bottomless pit far from it, but according to some posters they are happy if the owners never invest another penny because they never said they would.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 01:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:54:22 pm
I used to be able to bench press 140kg I cant any more because Im older we need to look forward not back, am I really the only one who thinks this on here, because on the kop most people think exactly the same but on here weve been brill for the last 5 years well if you honestly hand on heart think we can stay there without any investment from the owners whatsoever your a hell of a lot more optimistic than me.

12400 people on the Kop. You asked every single one of them for their opinion on this?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:43 pm
12400 people on the Kop. You asked every single one of them for their opinion on this?


How old are you 12-13 wow thats the sort of comment one of my kids would
Come out with.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:07:06 pm

There was a certain amount of reinvestment thru clever sales, who do we have to sell now? Come the end of the season milner, firmino, ox, keita can leave for free, theres no more coutinhos, solanke, Ibes to sell how do you think we can do that can you explain to me especially if we dont make top four and lets be honest thats far from guaranteed.

We haven't sold anyone for big money since Coutinho. Every one else that we've sold can easily be replicated if needs be, maybe via a Curtis Jones or a Kelleher.

Those players leaving will free up a big chunk of wages, which can then be reinvested into the squad, and now that Anfield is closer to being finished we will have more money to contribute towards the playing side of things.

And we have Jurgen Klopp and an incredible recruitment team.

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:10:41 pm

How old are you 12-13 wow thats the sort of comment one of my kids would
Come out with.

Claims people on here are bullying. The next day, calls anyone that disagrees with him blind and/or a child ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm »
Kuwait links seem to be gathering momentum. Any others?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 01:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:48:42 pm

Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any money thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.
Who are better, in top football?
Serious question
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:10:41 pm

How old are you 12-13 wow thats the sort of comment one of my kids would
Come out with.

I guess you haven't then. Just checking.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:08:46 pm

Nobody is asking for a bottomless pit far from it, but according to some posters they are happy if the owners never invest another penny because they never said they would.

I think what we need to do is organise a whip-around to pay them back the £300m they paid for the club. It breaks my heart all those billionaires having to use their own money to buy the Club.

I think that's the least we can do. That way they can just bank the £4bn as profit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 01:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:02:19 pm
You honestly hand on heart think we will challenge without investment, fuck me can I borrow your glasses.
Arsenal is leading PL right now, just saying
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:24:39 pm
But when they 1st came in and made all of the promises about the club being completely self-sufficient, did they caveat that with 'but we'll spend £250m of our money to upgrade the stadium and training ground'?

Or, would you have rather them spent that money on players and wages and us still be at 45k capacity and still at Melwood?
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:38:33 pm
It was a simple question but you've reacted like a child (not for the 1st time). You don't want to answer, fair enough, but you're old enough to not throw a hissyfit like a little girl when asked something which was completely fair

FSG can and have done wrong. But when they arrived, they made it very clear that they wouldn't put their money into the club and we would spend what we made (on transfers, infrastructure, wages, everything). Were they right to stand by that? I mean, we've won everything and only been stopped winning a boat load more by a cheating entity. Would I have liked them to dip into their pockets and spend more? Yeah, we can always be better and we've seen this season that we need at least one new top class CM

But one thing you can't throw at them is that they haven't stuck to their word
I expect the thing that frustrated Redric was that this has been gone over a million times.

You are factually incorrect in saying that FSG have promised not to spend any money on infrastructure upgrades. They did exactly that with the Main Stand upgrade. They put their money into the club as a loan, to help ensure the infrastructure upgrades didn't hamstring our efforts to improve on the pitch (as they are allowed to under FFP, as someone corrected earlier on this page - and noone thought it was sportswashing then, as they oddly do or pretend to do now)

FSG opted not to do that with the Annie Road - people pointed out many months ago that this suggested they weren't doing everything they could to help the club (and I think that's a pretty compelling objective fact, given they have opted against following their previous tried and tested strategy. We have since laerned they are looking to sell/partially sell up, offering a potential explanation for why they aren't willing to put money in through a loan this time.

Here, you can look into some of the particulars of the loan in one brief summary: https://twitter.com/swissramble/status/1305400281862111234?lang=en
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:31:33 am
You were hastily replying to a post about Klopp wanting a CB in January, refuting that Klopp's desire for a CB wasn't sanctioned. The context was and is clear.Yes I haven't missed that you said that was most likely. It's just after you offered the alternative that some people in this thread "can't accept that Jurgen perhaps made a misstep", in defence of the criticism of FSG that exercised you. In black and white.
You're straying into Al666 levels of word twisting there.

Many have been vocal on this site about Jurgen's loyalty to certain players, extending Ox's contract, not getting rid of Ox/Keita, letting Wijnaldum go, not getting a midfielder in 2021/22 (but buying Diaz/Nunez), plus there's been been increasing criticism this season over selections, tactics, substitutions, and plenty more besides. If my seemingly outrageous suggestion that he had a choice to buy a CB in 2020 is my main crime here, and means I'm 'batting against the manager', then it renders any useful debate pretty pointless if that's how simplistically people draw their conclusions.

Seeing as you seem keen to focus on my views, feel free to check my full post history to see just how much I appreciate Jurgen for what he's done for us. You'll then see that singling out my point about that summer transfer window (which was mainly to shut Al up), and then using it as a barometer of my overall opinion is really quite a spectacular leap  :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4838 on: Today at 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:10:55 pm
We haven't sold anyone for big money since Coutinho. Every one else that we've sold can easily be replicated if needs be, maybe via a Curtis Jones or a Kelleher.

Those players leaving will free up a big chunk of wages, which can then be reinvested into the squad, and now that Anfield is closer to being finished we will have more money to contribute towards the playing side of things.

And we have Jurgen Klopp and an incredible recruitment team.

Claims people on here are bullying. The next day, calls anyone that disagrees with him blind and/or a child ;D


Oh my word the cult in full swing its like a pack mentality, Ive got no more patience with it unfortunately Im gonna leave it here the FSG cult can have a cuddle.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4839 on: Today at 01:15:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:10:55 pm
We haven't sold anyone for big money since Coutinho. Every one else that we've sold can easily be replicated if needs be, maybe via a Curtis Jones or a Kelleher.

Those players leaving will free up a big chunk of wages, which can then be reinvested into the squad, and now that Anfield is closer to being finished we will have more money to contribute towards the playing side of things.

And we have Jurgen Klopp and an incredible recruitment team.

Claims people on here are bullying. The next day, calls anyone that disagrees with him blind and/or a child ;D

We just sold Mane, Taki and Neco for just shy of £70m.
