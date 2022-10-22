jaffa cakes are the best ... biscakes?

Classic digestives with tea, are the best biscuits..

FSG brought back stability and success, bit more funds would be nice, but it would involve cheating the system I feel (delghted to be proven wrong)..Jurgen is one of our greatest ever managers..

Any oil state or human rights atrocity generators should be hounded out the door..I still hope it will be investment and not sale.

Our football team is an element of our selves, and for me, I would like it to retain its legacy of doing things our way with consideration for integrity.





