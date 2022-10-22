« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 11:16:13 am »
Just a word on the anti rich tea cult in here. Fuck off. They're designed to dunk in your tea you zealots. Probably ends up in a mush at the bottom of the cup with you losers. #rtbin
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:16:13 am
Just a word on the anti rich tea cult in here. Fuck off. They're designed to dunk in your tea you zealots. Probably ends up in a mush at the bottom of the cup with you losers. #rtbin

Aren't you supposed to put butter on them?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:16:04 am
Any particular reason?

links with Bain capital are good enough to be scared. He can go the glazer route more than the Fsg route. If you want to know more about Bain Capital its owned by Mitt Romney that somehow profits by leveraging debt on companies that they takeover which destroyed companies like Toys R us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:50:46 am
You mean cow biscuits? They used to give them with the kids milk at my daughters nursery so the kids all called them cow biscuits.
We had them with our little bottles of milk(Urgghhh!) in the infants school back in the fifties!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 11:20:49 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:19:44 am
links with Bain capital are good enough to be scared. He can go the glazer route more than the Fsg route. If you want to know more about Bain Capital its owned by Mitt Romney that somehow profits by leveraging debt on companies that they takeover which destroyed companies like Toys R us.

Interesting. Thanks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 11:20:51 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:11:23 am
Well next shift you can put that controversy to bed.

Jaffa Cakes are legally defined as cakes, courtesy if a VAT tribunal;

https://www.astonshaw.co.uk/news/jaffa-cake-tax/

So you can have your cake and eat it, tax free.;D


Outrageous Im
Lost for words
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:20:34 am
We had them with our little bottles of milk(Urgghhh!) in the infants school back in the fifties!

One of my early memories is the rank smell of spoilt milk in the playground during summer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 11:23:41 am »
Digestives with a smear of butter and raspberry jam.

Excellent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 11:24:26 am »
Our American fans have been spamming Steve Ballmer on Twitter to buy us but I don't think he's interested anyway
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:24:26 am
Our American fans have been spamming Steve Ballmer on Twitter to buy us but I don't think he's interested anyway

Thats not a good start. Hell be concerned how quickly it could turn into on line stalking. :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 11:32:02 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:22:05 am


Horrific

People show their true colours when it comes to biscuits
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 11:36:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:00:59 am
I honestly feel like fucking the FSG cult off entirely and joining Al and his merry band of nutcases after seeing the head of my sect championing rich tea biscuits AND pink wafers  :puke2

Rob, welcome back. Your views on FSG and biscuits are aligned with the views of the cult, and I propose a vote of no confidence for CraigDS and at the same time will vote Rob as our new grand master.

A vote, people not liking the status quo without knowing what the future alternative will be but demanding that what we have now isnt good enough sounds very familiar!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 11:37:47 am »
jaffa cakes are the best ... biscakes?
Classic digestives with tea, are the best biscuits..
FSG brought back stability and success, bit more funds would be nice, but it would involve cheating the system I feel (delghted to be proven wrong)..Jurgen is one of our greatest ever managers..
Any oil state or human rights atrocity generators should be hounded out the door..I still hope it will be investment and not sale.
Our football team is an element of our selves, and for me, I would like it to retain its legacy of doing things our way with consideration for integrity.


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 11:37:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:18:58 am
Nah the opposite, there was about 24 hours of an almost zen state in this thread because the only remote link to us was DIC and obviously no-one wants that (apart from lolo and a few others who will be angry if they get named) but then.....it became clear yesterday that DIC isn't even a thing anymore and those who were in a state of zen quickly started whinging about us not replacing Dejan Lovren, spending the square root of fuck all and enjoying shit biscuits.

Come on you old c*nt,name us,them I mean them,them,them,name them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 11:38:34 am »
Well I think we should be bought by Lord Palmer (of Huntley and Palmer). He must have fiddled an absolute fortune by being a member of the Lords for so long - got in there because he would be invaluable if we ever get embroiled in an international biscuit crisis. It's gotta be him. it's a slam dunk.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 11:39:16 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:50:46 am
You mean cow biscuits? They used to give them with the kids milk at my daughters nursery so the kids all called them cow biscuits.

Our grandson has a cow biscuit every day here. (My missus looks after him when he's not in nursery)

They are actually called Malted Milk.  He loves em.

But yeah, both he and us simply call them "cow biscuits"   :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 11:41:12 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:37:53 am
Come on you old c*nt,name us,them I mean them,them,them,name them.

Well certainly CraigDS and vivabobbygraham, since rich teas are now made in Qatar. And SOS, since 'I hate fig rolls' is actually a euphemism for 'get me a fucking rich Arab now'. Can't speak for anyone else.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 11:41:47 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:20:34 am
We had them with our little bottles of milk(Urgghhh!) in the infants school back in the fifties!

Those bottles are the reason I stopped drinking milk at 10; not only were they often left by the radiator, one time I drank my bottle of lukewarm milk to the bottom only to find a slug down there. Yummy!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 11:44:43 am »
I don't follow Aston Villa but are they owned by a state nation or just a regular Arab billionaire ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 11:46:36 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:41:47 am
Those bottles are the reason I stopped drinking milk at 10; not only were they often left by the radiator, one time I drank my bottle of lukewarm milk to the bottom only to find a slug down there. Yummy!
Disgusting stuff, and I too (like most adult animals in the world) stopped drinking milk at that point.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
An article from Rolling Stone in 2012 on Bain Capital, we don't want them anywhere near our club.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/why-private-equity-firms-like-bain-really-are-the-worst-of-capitalism-241519/
