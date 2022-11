Similar to Rob1966's boss post.......





I swerved coming on here last night because quite simply it was descending into a farce, but todays a new day.



First and foremost, biscuits. Jammy Dodgers, followed by chocolate digestives and then Hobnobs. This would explain my waistline, anyway.



Remember Brian Reade’s book, An Epic Swindle? If you haven’t read it, then I strongly recommend you do. The first thing that struck me when reading this when it first came out was how small time the club was under Parry and Moores. After Istanbul the club store at Anfield was closed, people flocked to the ground and it was shut!

I just remember the sinking feeling when it became clear how bad Hicks & Gillet were, two conmen who had literally pulled our kecks down on a global stage!



From telling Rafa to get him “Snoogy Doogy” as well as “whoever we get in the draft”, to sitting in front of a log fire in his gaff in Dallas in some sick PR stunt, it was the beginning of a nightmare.

They binned Rafa off and got Roy Hodgson, on the pitch we were getting beat by the likes of Blackpool at home, players like Paul Konchesky, Christian Poulsen, getting beat by Northampton Town on pens, it was truly horrific.



Hicks and Gillet took us to our knees, the brink of administration, so my gratitude for those that came in afterwards will be eternal. It’s not blind faith, far from it, they are not perfect, they’ve made mistakes, but when you think back to how it was, it puts it in perspective for me.



Thankfully I was out yesterday so have missed the ongoing civil war. Has the narrative become more FSG out and we’ll hold our noses to allow dubious ownership?‘An Epic Swindle’ should be a mandatory read before criticising or praising FSG. The small time way the club was run was on a level with Bolton or Ipswich. On piece from the book talks about a coach load of Polish fans who’d been to Old Trafford (I think for a European game) and wanted to visit Anfield because of Dudek’s heroics. Again the Club was shutAnd for the record FSG have made a number of mistakes but if they sell a proportion of the club and use that to rectify their mistakes that would be a decent option.