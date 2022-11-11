

They'd need to do some seriously twisted shit for me to dislike them.



I think, for a lot of people. What they actually mean is they hate modern day football. They miss the days of local businessmen owning the club, and before anyone was arsed with things like Deloites league.I hate some of the things they've done, especially where they just haven't listened. In the old days, owners needed to listen as the match going fans were the main source of income.Despite things such as asking SOS to set up a ticketing forum then completely ignoring them and trying to charge £77, in some ways they've been our best owners.I hated them when they got on the pitch for the Champions League, that should have had nothing to do with them. But they've made us self-sustainable.So, although I hate them (and what I really mean by that - is modern day football) - I'd rather have another hedge funder than a weird sugar daddy.The only other way is fan owned but that's well out the question, unless if you're starting from grass roots and building from the ground up.