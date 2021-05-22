« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 106868 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 01:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:54:26 pm
Maybe we're going about this the wrong way?

If we look at most clubs that are privately owned, like Arsenal for example (or pre G&H LFC), you'll have a board made up of majority shareholders.

Perhaps what will happen over the next few years is that FSG will divest itself of its holding to a collection of wealthy individuals; £500m here, £1bn there, instead of being bought outright all at once by a single entity or consortium?

In such a scenario, FSG could maintain a 25%  stake in the club, and maybe even remain as majority shareholder. It all comes down to whether FSG want a quick sale whilst the club is at peak value, or if they are just raising capital to finance interests elsewhere.

Guess this ownership model is the one where the government could most easily legislate for a percentage of fan ownership, akin to the 50+1 rule in the Bundesliga
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 01:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:42 pm
As for facing Madrid with Phillips and Lovren. That season we faced them with Kabak and Phillips. Guess what they tore our defence apart.


I think some people were waiting for Nat to have a bad game to confirm their prejudices about him (which are not all ill founded I have to say), yes, we came a cropper that day, partly because Real played well. We also came across a worse cropper against Villa (yes, Villa, SEVEN goals). VVD did not get the stick that Nat did for getting beat 3-1 by Real Madrid, who are quite a decent team.



Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 01:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:14:31 pm
The bit you are conveniently missing out is that Matip was injured as a result of being overplayed. Klopp even mentioned it. Then Fabinho got injured after being overplayed at centre back. Then Hendo got injured playing centre-back.

That is what happens when you are a player or two short. You end up overplaying players and playing them when they are not 100% right as we did with Matip.

You create a vicious circle.

He played in 12 games in all comps before his season ender, and he got that because he was overplayed?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:17:15 pm
There was another mistake and Klopp has admitted he made it, he said he should have trusted Nat and Rhys earlier than he did.

Is that the Rhys who couldn't get a game for Swansea and the Nat we can't sell.
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 01:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:32:15 pm
Is that the Rhys who couldn't get a game for Swansea and the Nat we can't sell.

Couldn't give a fuck how they did for other teams, they performed admirably for us and that's all that matters.
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 01:35:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:29:19 pm
Oh and 'Lovren' gambit ?

Do fuck off with that,we were an Ali
last minute header away from not qualifying for the CL.
I made it clear early in this thread that this wasn't the place for telling others to fuck off. Perhaps you missed that bit?
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 01:36:19 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:28:53 pm
Think you're maybe missing the point of why this thread was setup in the first place.

It's the constant correlation between losing and FSG thats the reason why some people feel the need to highlight the fact that winning games is a wider team effort of everyone associated with the club - Jurgen, the players, the tactics, the medical team, recruitment team, fitness team, the owners, the fans, plus other factors we can't control - such as injuries, bad luck, and poor officiating.

As for getting upset when we lose - personally I'm probably as gutted as the next fan. But choosing not to be a bedwetting cry-baby on post-match threads isn't the same as not caring.

I'm a fucking right grumpy c*nt when we lose, the missus has noted my moods change based on our results, but like you, I have no desire to come on here and cry and fucking moan. The Villa 7-2 I actually laughed, because it was so mad that result, but I still hate it being brought up.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:28:29 pm
You just love to cherry-pick the summer of 2020, don't you. We shouldn't have had to bring in Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas and a centre back in the summer of 2020 because we should have spent in the summer of 2019. You know the summer of 2019 when we had the windfall of winning the Champions League. When we brought in £40m from player sales and brought in only Adrian on a free for the first team.

Talking about all three Centre backs being injured is hysterical. As soon as one centre back gets injured you have to basically play the other two in every game. You know like we did with injury prone Matip until he got injured. As soon as one centre back gets injured you don't even have a senior centre back on the bench.

As for why buy a backup for Robbo are you actually being serious there.

So, you're moaning that we bought Jota, Thiago and Kostas, 3 cracking players and we should have bought 3 totally different players instead?

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:32:15 pm
Is that the Rhys who couldn't get a game for Swansea and the Nat we can't sell.

Who both did great in the final push for the CL spot and were lauded by Klopp for their contribution?

« Reply #4487 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:31:48 pm
He played in 12 games in all comps before his season ender, and he got that because he was overplayed?

Do you know why he only played 12 games mate. Because he was injured at the start of the season and then got injured against Napoli. Klopp then admitted that we played him when he wasn't 100% and guess what he got injured.

Matip simply isn't capable of playing 3 games a week. When he got injured against Spurs it was his 5th game in 15 days. So yes he was overplayed prior to injury.
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 01:41:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:36:19 pm


Who both did great in the final push for the CL spot and were lauded by Klopp for their contribution?



Nat and Rhys did well but that happened because we completely changed the way we played.
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 01:43:04 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:33:22 pm
Couldn't give a fuck how they did for other teams, they performed admirably for us and that's all that matters.

After we changed the way we played and stopped playing a high line.
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:28:29 pm
You just love to cherry-pick the summer of 2020, don't you.
I wouldn't have had to if you didn't bring it up 37,000 times, and cite it as the summer of the LFC apocalypse  :wave
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:31:15 am
Now now that's a bit of selective quoting. The full quote ''totalitarian and backwater states'' implies the poster is talking about the leaders of that state. If someone was to say backwater people you may have a point, although pretty frivolous, as everyone knows posters are talking about the leaders of these states, not the individual citizens.
Thank you. In no way referred the "backwater" to every individual living in a certain nation or all those who risk life and limb to oppose the totalitarian regimes there. It referred to state structures and situations in law. Laws that discriminate against minorities, do not give the same rights to women as to men, and so on. And not only make it a minor offence costing a gay couple ten quid for a kiss, but come with punishment like torture or death.

Of course not everyone living in Qatar or Russia is evil, no-one here said anything to that effect. On the contrary, many suffer the most from what their rulers do, as another poster said. And there are many shades of grey, not just black and white. But there are also many who support the existing oppressing systems. The report I mentioned included the incident that made it into international news because one of the Qatar WC ambassadors (a former football player) when talking to the German journalist referred to being gay as a "damage in the mind". And that was actually after he had claimed that children will "learn something not good" when they see a gay person and before one of the accompanying press/security officers stepped in and ended the talk with "want to take a walk around" (they were sat outside in a cafe). Qatar like other places gives itself the veneer of being liberal, but in many many ways they are not even liberal in the most conservative sense and in the year 2022 there is severe oppression and discrimination still enshrined in the local laws.

That is what the "backwater" referred to. Some need to stop trying to allege that posters who have a problem with possibly being owned by a state like Qatar or China (or one of their business/money fund arms) are racists or xenophobes or whatever because they express an aversion, distrust and even disgust regarding aspects of laws and human rights in these places.

« Reply #4492 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:21:47 pm
I dunno, I just think I can empathise more with someone who is really dug in on the entrenched arguments here because they care so much about the club/players/managers/team and wanting our owners to capitalise on this uniquely great period opportunity, rather than those who spend their time trying to promote the adoration of the rich guys who own the club and have performed solidly as owners (usually with an implicit, sometimes explicit, edge of trying to re-assign criticism related to squad decisions on to Klopp that leaves a bad taste)
The two positions aren't mutually exclusive. You can care about the club/manager/team whilst also thinking the owners have done a good job.

It's not 'adoration' at all - that's a massive exaggeration to make your point. I couldn't care less if its John Henry/FSG or anyone else running the club - provided that they meet the basic criteria I set out earlier in this thread.

What grates is the utter lack of context and realism after a defeat, a bad spell, or not winning the transfer window - when many just ignore all the good stuff and focus purely on what we could've or should've done/not done - usually helped by a massive portion of hindsight, and very little actual thought to the complexities of what it must be like to run a football club.
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 01:15:48 pm

Mad isn't it. Ive always said theres a group of 4 or 5 who care more about their RAWK status than whats actually going on at the club. Half of the soft arses haven't even stepped foot in Liverpool yet claim to get the club, all while sat behind their keyboard in a fake kit from DHgate.

They don't support the club financially or physically but call themselves supporters, they constantly talk down to genuine fans as if a 20k+ post count makes you more of a Red. They thrive on negativity as it allows them to put on this ridiculous bravado. Get to fuck ya parasites.

Bang on the money my friend...bang on  ;D
Disappear for a morning and come back to Rhys and Nat chat. Have they found some interested investors?
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 01:15:48 pm

Mad isn't it. Ive always said theres a group of 4 or 5 who care more about their RAWK status than whats actually going on at the club. Half of the soft arses haven't even stepped foot in Liverpool yet claim to get the club, all while sat behind their keyboard in a fake kit from DHgate.

They don't support the club financially or physically but call themselves supporters, they constantly talk down to genuine fans as if a 20k+ post count makes you more of a Red. They thrive on negativity as it allows them to put on this ridiculous bravado. Get to fuck ya parasites.
And how does this contribute to the thread exactly? You have no idea who 99% of the people on this site are, where they live, how many games they go to, how much they spend, and how much they love the club.

You call others 'soft arses', or suggest they've 'never been to Liverpool', or are 'sat at their keyboards in a fake kit', or 'don't support the club financially or physically', or call themselves 'supporters', and are 'parasites' with 'ridiculous bravado'?

You then type in the same paragraph that those posters are talking down to people ;D
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:03:21 pm
The two positions aren't mutually exclusive. You can care about the club/manager/team whilst also thinking the owners have done a good job.

It's not 'adoration' at all - that's a massive exaggeration to make your point. I couldn't care less if its John Henry/FSG or anyone else running the club - provided that they meet the basic criteria I set out earlier in this thread.

What grates is the utter lack of context and realism after a defeat, a bad spell, or not winning the transfer window - when many just ignore all the good stuff and focus purely on what we could've or should've done/not done - usually helped by a massive portion of hindsight, and very little actual thought to the complexities of what it must be like to run a football club.
I don't want to paraphrase and risk misrepresenting your point, but I think your position can be safely be narrowed down to 'Hindsight should only be used when there's a positive angle for our clubs owners' or more simply 'When appraising performance, I'd really rather we only talked about positives and omitted negatives'

Your posts seem to feature a lot of 'contextualising' posed as 'realism' for FSG, yet the closest you've come lately to allowing a bit of a critique (that I've seen) is to wonder if perhaps some of the oft-discussed issues with squad building were Klopp's misjudgement.

I only saw it late but I think WhereAngelsPlay's post about those more exercised to support FSG said a lot, and much more concisely than I've managed.
I would like to know who is a better ran club than us in the league. It's crazy to me that people can't appreciate the stability and off the field investments that have been made, accompanying the success we've had. It seems the argument against it is essentially Klopp has singlehandedly done it against the chains of FSG frugality... Rather ridiculous. You don't consistently compete against the best in Europe and Man City without a squad full of top level talent. The squad even this season is still better than anything pre Klopp as long as I've been watching us. World class players and top young players/prospects. Mistakes were certainly made in the summer but mistakes happen in football... Sometimes teams shake things up too much, bring the wrong players in. We need a couple of top quality young CMs, like we have done with the forward line (very well might I add) and we're sorted in my opinion.
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:39:02 pm
Do you know why he only played 12 games mate. Because he was injured at the start of the season and then got injured against Napoli. Klopp then admitted that we played him when he wasn't 100% and guess what he got injured.

Matip simply isn't capable of playing 3 games a week. When he got injured against Spurs it was his 5th game in 15 days. So yes he was overplayed prior to injury.

....because we had our two other CBs also injured. If we'd had another CB, or Lovren, he'd have still been expected to play the vast majority of games as he'd have been one of our two available CBs. And frankly....Lovren was as injury prone as any of them, maybe even more so.

Its clear as crystal. Going into a season without a 4th choice CB isn't some major risk, its a pretty moderate one (particularly if you have someone like Fabinho who can do a good job there). That wasn't the big mistake, the big mistake was getting to January knowing full well we were without VVD, Gomez and Matip and then doing nothing until late on, and it then being a token gesture of Kabak/Davies. Finding ourselves in that position was an absolute freak, it wasn't particularly bad planning. Man City had four CBs that season, if they'd lost Dias, Laporte and Stones in the first half of the season and we hadn't lost ours they wouldnt have even sniffed our fumes.

As has been said many times, they've needed to do more in terms of maintaining the squad. But you can't just launch every possible bit of bad luck at them. We're not lining up without a left winger because they've neglected the squad, its because we've got two quality left wingers and they're both injured.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:29:44 am
El Lobo is absolutely relentless. Got to give him that.
Hopefully he's nominated by Henry as employee of the month
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:25:35 pm
Hopefully he's nominated by Henry as employee of the month

His yacht cleaner wins that fucker, every time. They're only getting busier.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:58:58 am
Whilst we are talking about LGBTQ rights. why is it still a taboo and a career suicide for any player in the PL to come out as gay in a western country where LGBTQ rights are protected ? I refuse to believe there aren't many LGBTQ players in the PL hiding and living a lie because the fans would turn on them.  It's fine to criticize middle eastern countries for their backward views on LGBTQ rights but we should also put pressure on the FA on why is still a taboo to come out as gay in a western country in 2022 ?
Whilst I have no time for the FA, I have to defend them there. It''s not the fault of the FA that society itself is still homophobic. I'm sure there are a number of bi or gay players in the PL, and despite the fact that their rights are protected in law that still doesn't protect them from abuse. A lot of people in society still haven't caught up to where the law stands. Sadly, there are far too many who actually believe that the Qatari stance on same sex relationships is the right one. Some gobshite caller on Jeremy Vine this morning actually said the Qataris were right live on air. 'Right' as in being gay comes from damaged brains.

The FA is full of old arses who are unfit for purpose, but the significant homophobia still present in society is not on them. Players don't come out for a number of reasons, I imagine. I don't blame them either. Who needs the hassle? If they are having to live a lie, it's because society is still generally rather backward, regardless of the actual law. This one is on society, not the FA.
