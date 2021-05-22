Now now that's a bit of selective quoting. The full quote ''totalitarian and backwater states'' implies the poster is talking about the leaders of that state. If someone was to say backwater people you may have a point, although pretty frivolous, as everyone knows posters are talking about the leaders of these states, not the individual citizens.



Thank you. In no way referred the "backwater" to every individual living in a certain nation or all those who risk life and limb to oppose the totalitarian regimes there. It referred to state structures and situations in law. Laws that discriminate against minorities, do not give the same rights to women as to men, and so on. And not only make it a minor offence costing a gay couple ten quid for a kiss, but come with punishment like torture or death.Of course not everyone living in Qatar or Russia is evil, no-one here said anything to that effect. On the contrary, many suffer the most from what their rulers do, as another poster said. And there are many shades of grey, not just black and white. But there are also many who support the existing oppressing systems. The report I mentioned included the incident that made it into international news because one of the Qatar WC ambassadors (a former football player) when talking to the German journalist referred to being gay as a "damage in the mind". And that was actually after he had claimed that children will "learn something not good" when they see a gay person and before one of the accompanying press/security officers stepped in and ended the talk with "want to take a walk around" (they were sat outside in a cafe). Qatar like other places gives itself the veneer of being liberal, but in many many ways they are not even liberal in the most conservative sense and in the year 2022 there is severe oppression and discrimination still enshrined in the local laws.That is what the "backwater" referred to. Some need to stop trying to allege that posters who have a problem with possibly being owned by a state like Qatar or China (or one of their business/money fund arms) are racists or xenophobes or whatever because they express an aversion, distrust and even disgust regarding aspects of laws and human rights in these places.