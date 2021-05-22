Do you know why he only played 12 games mate. Because he was injured at the start of the season and then got injured against Napoli. Klopp then admitted that we played him when he wasn't 100% and guess what he got injured.
Matip simply isn't capable of playing 3 games a week. When he got injured against Spurs it was his 5th game in 15 days. So yes he was overplayed prior to injury.
....because we had our two other CBs also injured. If we'd had another CB, or Lovren, he'd have still been expected to play the vast majority of games as he'd have been one of our two available CBs. And frankly....Lovren was as injury prone as any of them, maybe even more so.
Its clear as crystal. Going into a season without a 4th choice CB isn't some major risk, its a pretty moderate one (particularly if you have someone like Fabinho who can do a good job there). That wasn't the big mistake, the big mistake was getting to January knowing full well we were without VVD, Gomez and Matip and then doing nothing until late on, and it then being a token gesture of Kabak/Davies.
Finding ourselves in that position was an absolute freak, it wasn't particularly bad planning. Man City had four CBs that season, if they'd lost Dias, Laporte and Stones in the first half of the season and we hadn't lost ours they wouldnt have even sniffed our fumes.
As has been said many times, they've needed to do more in terms of maintaining the squad. But you can't just launch every possible bit of bad luck at them. We're not lining up without a left winger because they've neglected the squad, its because we've got two quality left wingers and they're both injured.