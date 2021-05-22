« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 105658 times)

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,113
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:32:15 pm
I respect peoples opinions for saying that they are against sport washing for sports reasons , but being against sport washing because of LGBTQ rights  is such a hypocrite take when we have players who we love and playing in this club who are probably against LGBTQ but we choose to look the other way.

if we're going to get granular on this, how granular do we go?

ultimately individuals having dangerous political beliefs based around religion and conservatism is bad, but it's not directly comparable to states (individuals or entities) being directly implicated in atrocities etc and then choosing to own our football club.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:23 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,863
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:41:19 pm
Size matters Lobo.  :D

So a full sale means they use a big, good bank but just a partial sale for many hundreds of millions, maybe billions, they'd more likely just use a local building society...?

Come on, explain :D Whats the relevance that they're 'using' Goldman Sachs?

Again I'm sure they'll consider a very good offer but nothing coming out of the club suggests they're openly trying to sell us.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,203
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 12:47:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:44:32 pm
So a full sale means they use a big, good bank but just a partial sale for many hundreds of millions, maybe billions, they'd more likely just use a local building society...?

Come on, explain :D Whats the relevance that they're 'using' Goldman Sachs?

Again I'm sure they'll consider a very good offer but nothing coming out of the club suggests they're openly trying to sell us.

Because when they sold a percentage of their business to Redbird for example they didn't use  majors banks like GS and MS.  Major acquisitions and sales require you to use a certain level of banks.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,966
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:35:36 pm
:)

I'm very, very happy when people call out FSG for the right reasons.

Nope I dont think I will  :wave

It wasn't a 'Lovren gambit' it was a 'Gomez and VVD gambit' which they fucked up. If you think that season went to shit because we didn't 'replace' an average CB who played 10 league games for us the previous season, then I really dont know what that says about how you see the managers ability. I can just imagine how much better that season would have been for us if we'd had Dejan Lovren. Title challenges galore as we lined up with Dejan Lovren and Nat Phillips at the back, we'd have absolutely battered Real in the CL.

You are right.

I think Klopp has been ridiculously extravagant. Season in season out he has had at least 4 senior centre-backs apart from 20/21. As you say all we need is VVD and Gomez. If I was you I would write to Jurgen and give him the benefit of your huge football knowledge.

Dear Kloppo

Please wind yer neck in and stop moaning about not having enough midfield players. Just sell Matip and Konate in January. Cos you only need VVD and Gomez.

Love El Lobo. XX





As for facing Madrid with Phillips and Lovren. That season we faced them with Kabak and Phillips. Guess what they tore our defence apart.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:46:31 pm
An Arab owner will still have to abide by our rules and laws, it's not like they going round up LGBTQ fans and start killing them or something. Man City have Arab owners and they still partake in the rainbow laces campaign which supports LGBTQ rights.
And what has the rainbow laces campaign achieved exactly? It certainly hasn't stopped Man City's owners maintaining laws that imprison people for being gay. Don't get me started on Newcastle's owners.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:28:53 pm
I know Ornstein is somewhat reliable....but if you've got a statement from the owners that predominantly talks about investment rather than a full sale, and the gaffer has said the same thing then I think its probably sensible to assume that they're telling the truth rather than they're both lying and its David Ornstein thats the oracle of knowledge about the internal workings of the club....

It seems far more likely that they want investment, but if someone makes an offer too good to refuse then they'll consider a full sale. Considering the size of the club, it would seem odd that there's not been a single interested party outing themselves through the media if we're up for sale.

As we're seeing in this thread, there is a grey area between truth or lying - it is not just binary. I am not saying Klopp is lying, he is stating the party line. It is prudent and good PR to not come out and say "We are putting this club up for sale."

As to people outing themselves by now, there is probably a fair amount of due dilligence and behind the scenes work to do, so doesn't seem necessary to talk in public until a deal is close.

We all knew FSG will want to cash in on their investment with Liverpool at some point. I think the point is now, that seems fairly clear. Selling a chunk of the club just kicks the can down the road.

If they have serious US business to do, (buying new franchises and redeveloping Fenway) selling LFC seems the best way to facilitate this.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,550
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 12:51:30 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:44:15 pm
They brought Klopp in (in my opinion) because they could see that he had experiencing of winning with a team who did not have as big a budget as their competition. I also wonder if part of their thinking was that he had shown himself to be good at delivering results despite key players being sold every season, and they envisaged that he would have to deal with this at Liverpool (given that the strategy at the beginning seemed to be Buy a player who is low in value in relation to his ability, sell him when he is at peak value and repeat. If that is the case then the problem they came across unexpectedly is that one of the best managers in the world at one of the biggest clubs in the world meant that those key players now no longer wanted to leave, meaning bigger contracts being handed to world class players and no big transfer fees coming in to reinvest.

I dont think any deep thinking is needed as to why they got him in! He was available and had given the green light via his agent to them that he was ready to get back into coaching after a break. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 12:51:59 pm »
I think there is probably a buyer in place, but it will only go through if this Washington Commanders deal gets completed. This one will be the harder deal to complete, purchasing an NFL franchise is massively complicated. If it falls through and there's a huge chance it will, then we won't be sold.

Looks like FSG have really spotted their chance to close on a NFL franchise and they will need to sacrifice us in order to finance it.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:41:19 pm
Size matters Lobo.  :D
Pardon me not related to the topic. But the last time I said this to my colleague, my manager told me I could be called into a Human Resources room.

Back to the topic, just read in Liverpool Echo - Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced that he is not in the running to purchase a stake in the club.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 12:53:44 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:32:15 pm
I respect peoples opinions for saying that they are against sport washing for sports reasons , but being against sport washing because of LGBTQ rights  is such a hypocrite take when we have players who we love and playing in this club who are probably against LGBTQ but we choose to look the other way.

I am sending this message as a friend: Shut the fuck up.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
  • Seis Veces
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 12:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:41:53 pm
Seems like FSG is trying to buy the washington commanders.

Makes sense they want to get rid of us then, not every day you get a chance to get on the NFL gravy train.

Between rumours of that and some sort of team in Vegas (not sure what sport they were on about) it would make sense if they just wanted to focus on American sports. They already have the Red Sox and bought a hockey team recently too.

Still from my perspective alone I'd be surprised that anybody with a sports portfolio like theirs would want to sell one of the biggest sporting 'brands' on the planet like Liverpool. That said the Red Sox will always be their crown jewel.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:23:29 pm
No I'm pointing out the hypocrisy from some our fans. If we truly cared about morals and human rights in this club then players like: Fabinho, Firmino, Alison shouldn't be playing in Liverpool for voting for a fascist dictator.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 12:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:51:59 pm
I think there is probably a buyer in place, but it will only go through if this Washington Commanders deal gets completed. This one will be the harder deal to complete, purchasing an NFL franchise is massively complicated. If it falls through and there's a huge chance it will, then we won't be sold.

Looks like FSG have really spotted their chance to close on a NFL franchise and they will need to sacrifice us in order to finance it.

Which is WHY it would not make sense for them to publicly announce 'Liverpool is for sale', when there are so many complictated transactions and factors going on in the background.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,824
  • Dutch Class
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:14 am
FSG are not sugar daddies, they were never going to spend their own money on transfers, they could only ever do what other owns do and borrow against the club, which we have had enough of as far as I'm concerned. The only people who can put their own money in are thieving billionaires like Abramovich who was doing a runner and has dodgy links to Putin, and IIRC changed the laws in the region he was governor of which made him enough money overnight to finance Chelsea and two state owners, one with access to £700 billion and the other with access to £trillions.

What is your problem with building a world class training facility for the team? What is your problem with increasing the ground capacity from just over 44k to just over 61k, massively increasing match day revenue and allowing more of us to watch the game? My mate now has two corporate seats in the main, he's gone from paying £400 for a half share on a Kop seasie to £10k for two seats, all money that goes back into the club.

All the while this building has been going on, under FSGs ownership we've won the League Cup and were beaten FA Cup Finalists under Kenny, finished 2nd under Rodgers. Under Klopp we've been beaten finalists in the LC and UEFA cup, been in 3 CL finals winning one, 2nd twice and won the PL, Won the LC and FA Cup, Super Cup and WCC, while seeing one of the greatest LFC teams we've had in my life, certainly the best since Kennys 80's team. In the domestic finals and PL, the only teams to have beaten us to the trophy, when we were in a position to win it, were doped clubs. We would have won 3 more titles as no-one other than Abu Dhabi gets near this Klopp side when everything is going well.

We're a self sustaining club, FSG could walk away tomorrow and we'd just carry on as if nothing had happened, after the horrors of the H&G era, I'm well happy with that.

The best most sensible post in here
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,857
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 12:54:26 pm »
Maybe we're going about this the wrong way?

If we look at most clubs that are privately owned, like Arsenal for example (or pre G&H LFC), you'll have a board made up of majority shareholders.

Perhaps what will happen over the next few years is that FSG will divest itself of its holding to a collection of wealthy individuals; £500m here, £1bn there, instead of being bought outright all at once by a single entity or consortium?

In such a scenario, FSG could maintain a 25%  stake in the club, and maybe even remain as majority shareholder. It all comes down to whether FSG want a quick sale whilst the club is at peak value, or if they are just raising capital to finance interests elsewhere.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:51:59 pm
I think there is probably a buyer in place, but it will only go through if this Washington Commanders deal gets completed. This one will be the harder deal to complete, purchasing an NFL franchise is massively complicated. If it falls through and there's a huge chance it will, then we won't be sold.

Looks like FSG have really spotted their chance to close on a NFL franchise and they will need to sacrifice us in order to finance it.

FSG may make a bid and see if they can get the Commanders at a cheap price but thats just doing your due diligence. Bezos and Jay Z have way more pull and funds to get the Commanders, this is the likely scenario. I see FSG more likely teaming up with LeBron in another venture outside of the NFL.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,824
  • Dutch Class
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 12:55:35 pm »
Reading between the lines of Klopp's comments post-match, I think a minority sale is more likely than a complete sale. He noted they were looking for investors, not a wholesale change.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,855
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:35 pm
Reading between the lines of Klopp's comments post-match, I think a minority sale is more likely than a complete sale. He noted they were looking for investors, not a wholesale change.

Or he's been asked to not talk about the possibilities of a full sale in case that influences anything going on in the background.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,824
  • Dutch Class
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:30 pm
I dont think any deep thinking is needed as to why they got him in! He was available and had given the green light via his agent to them that he was ready to get back into coaching after a break. 


They also wanted him before they got Rodgers. They had a clear long-term interest in him
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 12:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:54:26 pm
Maybe we're going about this the wrong way?

If we look at most clubs that are privately owned, like Arsenal for example (or pre G&H LFC), you'll have a board made up of majority shareholders.

Perhaps what will happen over the next few years is that FSG will divest itself of its holding to a collection of wealthy individuals; £500m here, £1bn there, instead of being bought outright all at once by a single entity or consortium?

In such a scenario, FSG could maintain a 25%  stake in the club, and maybe even remain as majority shareholder. It all comes down to whether FSG want a quick sale whilst the club is at peak value, or if they are just raising capital to finance interests elsewhere.

If they raise capital now, a valid idea, then they have to spend a large chunk of that on transfer spending for Liverpool. Or else the team will fall outside of regular champions league qualification and almost certainly won't be able to compete for the top prizes.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,247
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:35 pm
Reading between the lines of Klopp's comments post-match, I think a minority sale is more likely than a complete sale. He noted they were looking for investors, not a wholesale change.

That's what they would prefer. An outright sale of the club may be the only thing that's offered to them though.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,863
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 12:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:42 pm
As for facing Madrid with Phillips and Lovren. That season we faced them with Kabak and Phillips. Guess what they tore our defence apart.

Well yes Al thats the point :duh

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:42 pm
You are right.

I think Klopp has been ridiculously extravagant. Season in season out he has had at least 4 senior centre-backs apart from 20/21. As you say all we need is VVD and Gomez. If I was you I would write to Jurgen and give him the benefit of your huge football knowledge.

Oh bless your little cotton socks :D

I'm well aware I'm right. It actually baffles me that you've got to this point, years later, and still dont really understand what happened that season. First choice CB, injured. Second choice CB, injured. Third choice CB, injured. All before January. So lets just put ourselves in a world where we kept Lovren, or replaced him with a similarly skilled player. You genuinely think he'd have made much difference...? Frankly I think we'd have been even worse considering how good he looked when he wasn't next to VVD or Matip. No, the mistake FROM FSG (just to be clear) was getting to nearly the end of January and still not doing anything, and we got lucky. Selling Lovren in the summer and not 'replacing' him is neither here nor there. Whether we've got three or four senior CBs, if our best three all get injured for the season before January then we're pretty fucked. We've got four this season, when Konate, Gomez and Matip were injured earlier in the season, guess what? We went to shit.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 