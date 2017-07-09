FSG are not sugar daddies, they were never going to spend their own money on transfers, they could only ever do what other owns do and borrow against the club, which we have had enough of as far as I'm concerned. The only people who can put their own money in are thieving billionaires like Abramovich who was doing a runner and has dodgy links to Putin, and IIRC changed the laws in the region he was governor of which made him enough money overnight to finance Chelsea and two state owners, one with access to £700 billion and the other with access to £trillions.

What is your problem with building a world class training facility for the team? What is your problem with increasing the ground capacity from just over 44k to just over 61k, massively increasing match day revenue and allowing more of us to watch the game? My mate now has two corporate seats in the main, he's gone from paying £400 for a half share on a Kop seasie to £10k for two seats, all money that goes back into the club.

All the while this building has been going on, under FSGs ownership we've won the League Cup and were beaten FA Cup Finalists under Kenny, finished 2nd under Rodgers. Under Klopp we've been beaten finalists in the LC and UEFA cup, been in 3 CL finals winning one, 2nd twice and won the PL, Won the LC and FA Cup, Super Cup and WCC, while seeing one of the greatest LFC teams we've had in my life, certainly the best since Kennys 80's team. In the domestic finals and PL, the only teams to have beaten us to the trophy, when we were in a position to win it, were doped clubs. We would have won 3 more titles as no-one other than Abu Dhabi gets near this Klopp side when everything is going well.



We're a self sustaining club, FSG could walk away tomorrow and we'd just carry on as if nothing had happened, after the horrors of the H&G era, I'm well happy with that.



When have I asked for FSG to spend their own money on transfers ?I haven't suggested that JW should be marched down to the cashpoint and made to withdraw money from his personal account so we can sign someone. What I have suggested is that LFC spends its OWN revenues on transfers. Funds that have been generated by LFC.Taking that one step further I have also suggested that FSG should have used some of the funds generated by the increased value of LFC to invest in LFC and not use it to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.I have absolutely no problem with redeveloping the Stadium and training facilities. Both have been great and long overdue. My issue is this. JW acknowledged that FSG were getting LFC for a steal. His view was that the club was massively undervalued because other bidders were factoring in having to pay for a new Stadium. His view was that they buy the club invest a £100m or so in the Stadium and all would be good.What has happened is very different. They got the club for a steal alright. However, instead of investing in the stadium and other facilities they just leveraged the acquisition costs of those assets onto the Club. In essence, they had their cake and eat it. Liverpool FC ended up with hundreds of millions of debt whilst they received half a billion from RedBird. Do you think that was right. Money generated in Boston and Liverpool being spent in Pittsburgh on the penguins ?That is just bizarre mate. You know when we had those other great teams. Who got the credit in the 60's and 70's was it Shanks and the players or the board. In the 80's was it Sir Bob and Kenny plus theplayers or was it the board. Was the miracle of Istanbul down to Rafa and the players or Moores and Parry. For me 08/09 was one of greatest ever seasons we were fantastic that season hammering the likes of United and Madrid. Was that down to Rafa and the players or should we credit Hicks and Gillet for that.The best bit is the self sustaining bit. Apart from a tiny period of our history when the cancers leveraged their acquisition costs onto the club we have always been self sustaining. FSG didn't buy Accrington Stanley and turn them into World beaters.The moment they tookover the club we were debt free and had according to the Deloitte money League had the 7th biggest income in World football for the previous season. They took over European royalty.