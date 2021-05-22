« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 56,207
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4320 on: Today at 01:46:17 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:36 am
I will come back with every short answer.

iF FSG had backed Klopp we would have won more trophies.

Those trophies you refer to wouldve also been won if city hadnt spent a billion quid

It errs way more on the side of that. Thats now the dilemma we have in our consciences

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,343
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4321 on: Today at 01:48:36 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:42:21 am
The point for me is why bring in the best manager in the World, create a World class recruitment team and then play it safe and then spend a significant proportion of your revenues on real estate?

Because the value of the team would rise regardless of the trophies won or results on the pitch as long as relegation is avoided. FSG will probably sell for both of 4 bn, and its projected that the asset (as a whole, all clubs in the BPL) will continue to grow in value in the next 5 years at least.

Anyone coming in will see lots of value growth opportunities.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,962
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4322 on: Today at 01:52:43 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:46:17 am
Those trophies you refer to wouldve also been won if city hadnt spent a billion quid

It errs way more on the side of that. Thats now the dilemma we have in our consciences



Look when you go into a season with only three senior centre backs like we did in 20/21 then you cannot blame that on what other clubs have spent.

We sold Lovren for £10m, failed to bring in a centre back and paid FSG £20m for the main stand that they are now looking to sell to someone else.

You simply couldn't make it up.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,962
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4323 on: Today at 02:00:25 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:48:36 am
Because the value of the team would rise regardless of the trophies won or results on the pitch as long as relegation is avoided. FSG will probably sell for both of 4 bn, and its projected that the asset (as a whole, all clubs in the BPL) will continue to grow in value in the next 5 years at least.

Anyone coming in will see lots of value growth opportunities.

I am not naive I understand exactly what you are saying.

Basically they have an appreciating asset that is largely none dependent on success. So spend nothing and watch the asset appreciate.
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,343
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4324 on: Today at 03:08:41 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:00:25 am
I am not naive I understand exactly what you are saying.

Basically they have an appreciating asset that is largely none dependent on success. So spend nothing and watch the asset appreciate.

Yes but your general insinuation is that they had done nothing during the tenure of their ownership which is really untrue- think its safely the longest period of sustained success in the modern era which is really quite admirable when you think about it.
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,617
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4325 on: Today at 05:11:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:36 am
I will come back with a very short answer.

iF FSG had backed Klopp we would have won more trophies.

To suggest FSG have not backed Klopp is frankly nonsense. Even Jurgen has acknowledged on numerous occasions the support and backing of the owners has been a contributing factor to the clubs success in his tenure.

You seem to equate not spending huge money on transfer fees for players as not backing Klopp, but you choose to ignore the huge wage bill we have (at one point it was the second biggest in the league I think) and all the additional financial outlays such as agent fees etc that make up the financial package of signing players.

I realise I am arguing with someone who has one nail and by god he will hammer that nail until everyone recognises that nail is the nail of all nails to bring FSG down. No matter what anyone says you will die on that hill of FSG out and thats your prerogative, but if you dont think they have backed Klopp in his tenure then you dont have much regard for the character and word of Jurgen Klopp as a man or a manager. If he wasnt being backed then he wouldnt be here.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,504
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4326 on: Today at 05:21:09 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:46:17 am
Those trophies you refer to wouldve also been won if city hadnt spent a billion quid

It errs way more on the side of that. Thats now the dilemma we have in our consciences
Not necessarily. We'd have lost the league this season and the 20-21 season even if City didn't spend a dime.
