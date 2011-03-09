« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Online Robinred

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4240 on: Today at 06:44:29 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:32:34 pm
Its 32 pages and then a sea change. But the people in the first 32 pages saying FSG out! Mingebags! Cheap bastards! Early 4bn! are with several notable exceptions nowhere to be found in the next 70 pages, albeit one self combusted recently. Says much really.

And youre on most of them😁

"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4241 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:34:55 pm
How do you know that the people who disagree with the Dubai rulers on human rights grounds are also the same people who go to Dubai on holiday?

Also, I have to say that I don't really like being critical of fellow posters, but a fair bit of the mental gymnastics in this thread are in your own posts.

Why lock the thread too? This could be a massive time in the history of our club. People are always going to discuss it. It's also a highly emotive topic. You've put your points over very robustly and others have too. Some are worried, some really fearful. Others see it as a potential new dawn. Opinions differ quite a lot. If we remain civil, it's all good.

How very dare you

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:02:40 pm
Peoples stupidity honestly knows no bounds - what an absolutely piece of hypocritical nonsense. Read my response to the other poster - you are embarrassing the club with these types of postings.  I just shake my head in disbelief at what Im reading.

I suspect he's got himself so angry over something that he cant see the wood from the trees and is now making ridiculous comparisons.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4242 on: Today at 06:44:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:36:48 pm
Not a chance, in my opinion.

What I would say though is that massive protests at Anfield against a sportswashing regime may well put a seed into the mind of that regime's people. For me that is one of the primary reasons why a sportswasher wouldn't want us as their fans.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4243 on: Today at 06:45:27 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:38:53 pm
I actually fucking despair. Anyone who rationalises being purchased by some despot as just part of life's murkiness, and 'where do we draw the line', 'ah they're evil but what can you do', 'well you own an iphone and go on holiday', 'x government is also bad' bullshit - you are the fucking problem with football. You are the enablers of these despots. You are the target audience and you fucking lap it up.
No Sportswashers or despots, but it's becoming clearer and clearer that whoever our next owners are, will have to have very deep pockets, football is a sham now.
Online SamLad

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4244 on: Today at 06:46:41 pm
this thread is a total dumpster-fire being fueled by an unusual mix of of False Equivalency, Virtue-Signaling, Hyperbole, Purity Tests and of course Total Bullshit.

if FSG's decision is anything more than a few weeks away .... god help us all.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4245 on: Today at 06:48:08 pm
The thing is its not even about having the richest owners all the time, its about having smart ones who maximise their potential. Its how we won the title in 2020.

City at the moment are dominant because they have that perfect mix of huge wealth and a world class manager. He isnt going to be there forever though, and if they get the next appointment wrong then we need to be in a position to capitalise.

My ideal scenario in this whole saga is someone buys 15-20% of the club for around £600mill and the majority of that money is given to Jurgen over the next 2-3 seasons to rebuild the squad. That was FSG remain in overall control and the manager gets the much needed funds to build another great side.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4246 on: Today at 06:49:27 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:44:29 pm
And youre on most of them😁

I was auditioning for Head of Comms but Lobo beat me to it. I also missed Craig and have for years, and hes mostly active here.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4247 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 06:43:29 pm
Some poster shouted the name of Jeff Bezos on here a few pages back, one more of those US capitalists, you know.these capitalists who are all saints.
Can't believe some fans would like a scumbag like that to be the owner of LFC.

There have been many complaints from Amazon employees about their working conditions.
Not so long ago Amazon workers where forced to urinate in plastic bottles because they cannot go to toilet on shift.

To refuse an employee going to the restroom, is a violation of a basic human right.

Yeah I mean again, levels. Id rather have to stick my willy in a bottle if I need a wee than to have it chopped off (along with my head) if I stick it in the wrong place in certain countries
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4248 on: Today at 06:49:57 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:38:53 pm
I actually fucking despair. Anyone who rationalises being purchased by some despot as just part of life's murkiness, and 'where do we draw the line', 'ah they're evil but what can you do', 'well you own an iphone and go on holiday', 'x government is also bad' bullshit - you are the fucking problem with football. You are the enablers of these despots. You are the target audience and you fucking lap it up.

I hear what you are saying and it's not that I don't agree with the sentiment. But the FA or Premier League is worse than those fans as they are the authority expected to sanction these things. And then there's the UK government who could step in but truth is they are too busy selling them arms.

The authorities should have enforced FFP and somehow didn't and there doesn't seem to be that many people in a position of power with any desire to do anything about it. We the fans are just shit on the shoe who pay for tickets, tv subscriptions whatever. I don't think the fans are anywhere near as bad as the authorities.

alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4249 on: Today at 06:50:05 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 06:43:29 pm
Some poster shouted the name of Jeff Bezos on here a few pages back, one more of those US capitalists, you know.these capitalists who are all saints.
Can't believe some fans would like a scumbag like that to be the owner of LFC.

There have been many complaints from Amazon employees about their working conditions.
Not so long ago Amazon workers where forced to urinate in plastic bottles because they cannot go to toilet on shift.

To refuse an employee going to the restroom, is a violation of a basic human right.

The working conditions/treatment of workers at JJB Sports was shite from that Tory twat Dave Whelan but he was held up as the model owner that took his local town club to the Premier League so it's not always that black and white. Ashley was hated because he didn't put enough money into Newcastle, not because he treated his workforce like shit at Sports Direct.

Most owners are twats, that's how they make so much money (and try to set up European Super Leagues and whatever else). I really don't want to end up state owned or anything like that but whoever owns us will have their own baggage given the scale of wealth required. FSG is about the best you'll get on that score and I don't think most fans want them to sell up but just to back the manager more and avoid fiascos like the ESL. I'd still settle for sell to buy over being owned by Qatar.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4250 on: Today at 06:50:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:44:46 pm
What I would say though is that massive protests at Anfield against a sportswashing regime may well put a seed into the mind of that regime's people. For me that is one of the primary reasons why a sportswasher wouldn't want us as their fans.

Illiberal Arabs or Chinese nationals dont need a protest along Walton Breck Road to know what Westerners think
Offline McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4251 on: Today at 06:52:10 pm
Where the fuck is arabian36 anyway? When he appears (deffo not a woman), well know we are in the shit
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4252 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:52:10 pm
Where the fuck is arabian36 anyway? When he appears (deffo not a woman), well know we are in the shit

Breakfast interviews with the Sheikh. Let's make it happen.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4253 on: Today at 06:57:42 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:38:51 pm
You seriously cannot recall FSG are mingebags and should get out of our club posts in this thread and in the two PL post match threads before spurs? You were active in all of them surely you remember.

And that nuance was mostly only you. To be fair.

Come on if we actually acted on comments in post-match threads we would have to buy a new squad after every defeat.  :D :D

As it goes personally I think mingebags is a pretty apt description for a consortium that is loading debt onto a club on one hand and raking in half a billion from Redbird on the other. I mean how much profit do they want to make out of Liverpool.

I don't have a problem with posters asking FSG to pay for infrastructure that they ultimately own. I also don't have a problem with FSG being called out for not reinvesting some of the huge increase in value of LFC back into the clubs coffers, especially at a time when the team obviously needs serious investment.

Above all though I think they deserve being called out for leaking to local journalists that they were selling a stake to Redbird so that clubs like LFC and the Red Sox could get through the pandemic. Then we find out that the COVID debt was loaded onto the club as a revolver, whilst FSG went out and bought the Penguins.

Even after saying all that I would still say FSG have been good owners if a little risk averse. Furthermore, I certainly wouldn't have a problem with FSG selling a stake of LFC and using that to fund the rebuilding job that needs doing on the squad.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4254 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:57:19 pm
Kidnapping and imprisoning them?

He imprisoned horses?

Im sure the King and all those cavalry chaps at his Mas funeral would have something to say about his caddish behaviour. ;D

But seriously yet another wrong un.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4255 on: Today at 07:01:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:57:42 pm
Come on if we actually acted on comments in post-match threads we would have to buy a new squad after every defeat.  :D :D

As it goes personally I think mingebags is a pretty apt description for a consortium that is loading debt onto a club on one hand and raking in half a billion from Redbird on the other. I mean how much profit do they want to make out of Liverpool.

I don't have a problem with posters asking FSG to pay for infrastructure that they ultimately own. I also don't have a problem with FSG being called out for not reinvesting some of the huge increase in value of LFC back into the clubs coffers, especially at a time when the team obviously needs serious investment.

Above all though I think they deserve being called out for leaking to local journalists that they were selling a stake to Redbird so that clubs like LFC and the Red Sox could get through the pandemic. Then we find out that the COVID debt was loaded onto the club as a revolver, whilst FSG went out and bought the Penguins.

Even after saying all that I would still say FSG have been good owners if a little risk averse. Furthermore, I certainly wouldn't have a problem with FSG selling a stake of LFC and using that to fund the rebuilding job that needs doing on the squad.

Yes fair but those quotes exist or existed. Took a quick look and theres one here on page 2 that was deleted but quoted by keyop to the tube of the sooner they get out of here the better. And I wasnt even trying to find them.

Anyway enough sidetracking. Lobo did ask you a question.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4256 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm
How would people feel about a buyer from Nigeria? This guy keeps emailing me saying he wants to share his fortune of $15,000,000,000. All he needs is an email address and some bank details.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4257 on: Today at 07:03:45 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:48:08 pm
The thing is its not even about having the richest owners all the time, its about having smart ones who maximise their potential. Its how we won the title in 2020.

City at the moment are dominant because they have that perfect mix of huge wealth and a world class manager. He isnt going to be there forever though, and if they get the next appointment wrong then we need to be in a position to capitalise.

My ideal scenario in this whole saga is someone buys 15-20% of the club for around £600mill and the majority of that money is given to Jurgen over the next 2-3 seasons to rebuild the squad. That was FSG remain in overall control and the manager gets the much needed funds to build another great side.

The problem though is that FSG had that very opportunity with the Redbird deal. Instead of rebuilding an aging squad they loaded infrastructure debt onto the club and then went out and used the Redbird money to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So this time if they raised £600m would it go on transfers here or would they use it to buy another franchise or use it to fund the real estate deals they have committed to around Fenway Park.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online flyingcod

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4258 on: Today at 07:03:47 pm
Like a US version of Sammy Lee?

fc
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Offline Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4259 on: Today at 07:07:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:03:45 pm
The problem though is that FSG had that very opportunity with the Redbird deal. Instead of rebuilding an aging squad they loaded infrastructure debt onto the club and then went out and used the Redbird money to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So this time if they raised £600m would it go on transfers here or would they use it to buy another franchise or use it to fund the real estate deals they have committed to around Fenway Park.

This time if they raise 600m from the sale of a stake in LFC then the shareholding structure will be different because the share subscription will be at the immediate holdco level of LFC, not FSG as when they sold that stake to redbyrdz.

But you know this already Craig has told you this 29 times by my count over the last 2 months.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online T.Mills

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4260 on: Today at 07:11:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:16:35 pm
I admit it Al, terribly wrong.

Go

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4261 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:00:56 pm

Sportwashing doesnt work for these regimes and I think they know it. To be honest beyond being open for business they dont really care how they are seen by the man on the street - whilst we say they killed a journalist, good old UK government was sat in Saudis Arabia tying up arm deals and will continue to do so!!!

What I do think they are doing is diversifying away from fossil fuels into other commercial enterprises. Which is why Dubai remodelled itself to a tourist place.


The hypocrisy on this thread is mind blowing, so you disagree with the Dubai rulers due to the human rights angle, but then go on holiday to the place to support the rulers who commit those offences.  I mean seriously wtf !!!  That is akin to wanting Mendy to go to jail, but popping around for a house party in the meantime.

My honest take on this whole thread recently is that is embarrassing and should be locked. We have people doing metal gymnastics to get around this most overt and ridiculous hypocrisy and some of the posters are seriously lacking the intellectual capacity or geo-political knowledge to have a sensible discussion.

Im out.

Glad youre out. One less carrying out mental gymnastics to justify sports washers.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4262 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:07:38 pm
This time if they raise 600m from the sale of a stake in LFC then the shareholding structure will be different because the share subscription will be at the immediate holdco level of LFC, not FSG as when they sold that stake to redbyrdz.

But you know this already Craig has told you this 29 times by my count over the last 2 months.

I think that is a bit of a leap there. They have a history of different partnerships. NESN with the Bruins, Rousch Racing with Rousch and the deal that gave NESM some of Lebron's rights for a stake in Liverpool FC.

Who knows how FSG would structure a deal for a stake in Liverpool.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4263 on: Today at 07:21:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:16:50 pm
I think that is a bit of a leap there. They have a history of different partnerships. NESN with the Bruins, Rousch Racing with Rousch and the deal that gave NESM some of Lebron's rights for a stake in Liverpool FC.

Who knows how FSG would structure a deal for a stake in Liverpool.

Yes but this time they are explicitly seeking a sale or the sale of a stake in LFC, at least reportedly. Not a partnership to provide stability at ultimate holdco level like redbyrdz was.

Youre right though in that its conjecture at this point but we can only go off whats reported.

Anyway. Go.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4264 on: Today at 07:27:18 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:21:26 pm
Yes but this time they are explicitly seeking a sale or the sale of a stake in LFC, at least reportedly. Not a partnership to provide stability at ultimate holdco level like redbyrdz was.

Youre right though in that its conjecture at this point but we can only go off whats reported.

Anyway. Go.

Lebron got a stake in Liverpool but the club received nothing in return but NESM did. So for me that was an example of LFC gaining nothing but FSG gaining through NESM.

Here are some details One of his most successful investments has been his investment in Liverpool FC. LeBron James purchased a 2% share in the club in 2011 from the Fenway Sports Group, who had acquired the team in 2010 for $480 million. However, his deal did not mean that he invested his money.

LeBron James and FSG signed a unique deal which allowed FSG to use LeBron James' name in pitching marketing deals, receive royalties on the deals and to include them in their portfolio. In return, LeBron James, along with his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, received a minority stake in LFC.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4265 on: Today at 07:28:54 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:11:35 pm
Glad youre out. One less carrying out mental gymnastics to justify sports washers.

You really think that will be the end of his involvement in this thread? ;D
Online Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4266 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:28:54 pm
You really think that will be the end of his involvement in this thread? ;D

It's true. 'I'm out' can be interpreted in various ways.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4267 on: Today at 07:31:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:30:36 pm
It's true. 'I'm out' can be interpreted in various ways.
What if he's on the new season of Dragon's Den and he's practicing on us?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4268 on: Today at 07:33:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:30:36 pm
It's true. 'I'm out' can be interpreted in various ways.

Careful now. ;D
Online keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4269 on: Today at 07:35:23 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:19:06 pm
There is only one man for Comms - Sabu where the fuck are you?
What happened to him? He only had like 70 posts or something but they were all legendary. Would love to read his write up of our current situation.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4270 on: Today at 07:38:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:31:24 pm
What if he's on the new season of Dragon's Den and he's practicing on us?

Was thinking more:

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4271 on: Today at 07:45:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:38:34 pm
Was thinking more:



He will be back in a minute trying to draw a false moral equivalence between state executions and tableogyny.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online ianburns252

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4272 on: Today at 08:04:32 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 02:11:51 pm
Fromola and Caligula would be the dream team for me.

It is Al and Craig (with El Lobo living in the spare room) - we do season 2 of Being Liverpool but with an odd couple 80s/90s sitcom twist

Obviously I am putting myself forward for the FD role.

Uraguyan36 for Sporting Director
Online Alan_X

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4273 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:34:53 pm
Were people in general saying FSG out. Or did they want them to use the clubs revenues in the transfer market instead of the club buying FSG infrastructure that they may well be selling on to another buyer.

What the merry old fuck is "FSG infrastructure"?
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
