You seriously cannot recall FSG are mingebags and should get out of our club posts in this thread and in the two PL post match threads before spurs? You were active in all of them surely you remember.



And that nuance was mostly only you. To be fair.



Come on if we actually acted on comments in post-match threads we would have to buy a new squad after every defeat.As it goes personally I think mingebags is a pretty apt description for a consortium that is loading debt onto a club on one hand and raking in half a billion from Redbird on the other. I mean how much profit do they want to make out of Liverpool.I don't have a problem with posters asking FSG to pay for infrastructure that they ultimately own. I also don't have a problem with FSG being called out for not reinvesting some of the huge increase in value of LFC back into the clubs coffers, especially at a time when the team obviously needs serious investment.Above all though I think they deserve being called out for leaking to local journalists that they were selling a stake to Redbird so that clubs like LFC and the Red Sox could get through the pandemic. Then we find out that the COVID debt was loaded onto the club as a revolver, whilst FSG went out and bought the Penguins.Even after saying all that I would still say FSG have been good owners if a little risk averse. Furthermore, I certainly wouldn't have a problem with FSG selling a stake of LFC and using that to fund the rebuilding job that needs doing on the squad.