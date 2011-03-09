



Al - I'm not feeling sorry for them, but I am fucking livid about the fact that some supporters are acting like the spoilt c*nts that the likes of City, Chelsea and Utd are by witch-hunting them mercilessly for being custodians of the club after all that we've achieved.While football has eaten itself, supporting this club and celebrating the wins we've had - and yeah, even the near misses as well - has been utterly amazing, as we've done it in the face of obscene spending and flagrant ignorance of the so-called laws by other clubs that are run by oil barons, human rights abusers and states.If you want to also know, I'm actually proud of the fact that we're valued at £4bn. Reason? That means we're top table and not in jeopardy of someone like (as I mentioned) Mike cunting Ashley coming in. Think about it: Even though they are seemingly not worthy of continuing to own us, FSG have built us to (should they sell) be only attainable by serious people or groupsWe're not where we were with Gillet and Hicks.We're not a spent force.We're elite.Just as Liverpool football club should beSo no, I'm not sorry for them, but I am fucking grateful to them and being honest, am petrified that with that with the fervent clamor for us to be sold after all that we've achieved and got right now, comes the significant risk that we will just become another money laundering exercise for people who have considerably less scruples and indeed morals than FSG and take us backwards.