FSG discussion thread

Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • Just 5 points away
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:45:17 pm
The Dubaian heads wouldn't change because they use the belief system over there to keep the people in check and hold the reins of power and control. Us protesting loudly and clearly and persistently, in matches and out of them, might spark something though.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:46:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:55 pm
I mean its a pretty safe assumption because they're billionaires, and you dont become a billionaire by buying a sports team.

But look, lets go back again

Instead of reeling off fantasy names of people who have never shown the slightest interest in buying a football club, why dont you tell me which of the 19 other billionaire PL club owners you'd prefer to ours?


Tom Werner wasn't a billionaire when NESV bought Liverpool. With our valuation increasing tenfold. Tom Werner is now worth $1.6bn.

As for the other 19 clubs. Brentford, Bournemouth and Forest do not have billionaire owners.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:47:48 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:42:32 pm
I'm extremely sympathetic to your point of view, but we do need to be careful with our language. "All politicians are the same" is a lie which only helps the normalise the worst politicians. I haven't sat down and gone through every MP, but I'd be reasonably confident that the worst labour MP is still better than the best tory (or at the very least the worst 5 labour MPs are better than the best 5 tories)


I know that mate I shouldnt tar everyone with the same brush but it left such a bitter pill I will never lose it.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,970
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:47:58 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 03:50:51 pm
Also, isn't the "don't care where the money is coming from just give us the money" mentality and "my support is for LFC and LFC only" sentiment contradictory?

The Saudi and Abu Dhabi-run projects are piling the clubs with dubious accounts and books - they're an expose, an oil crash away from the house burning down.

We should care about what our owners do and how their money is obtained and funnelled into the club, lest the club is compromised in any fashion, especially in the long run.


Seen a couple of your posts scanning this thread today and I like the cut of your gib mate.

Spot on.  One almighty conflict in the Middle East will bring all oil clubs to their knees.  Don't let us be part of it.
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:50:35 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:40:54 pm
Just to check, is Dubai now on the naughty list of people we dont want to buy the club?  Sorry Im confused given how popular a holiday and employment destination it has been for the UK public and particularly Premier League football players.

Its still a state with an awful human rights record, so yeah. You know you can go on holiday some place without agreeing with the ruler's politics? A French tourist coming here to see Buckingham palace isn't suddenly pro-brexit and in support of the monarchy. That same French person could also take issue with the British Government trying to buy their local team without being a hypocrite.

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:41:39 pm

Is it sportwashing or more like a continual diversification away from fossil fuel ?

Is this a genuine question? Are you denying the existence of sportswashing or denying it for certain countries? Have I had a complete sense of humour failure and am I responding seriously to a joke? 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:10 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:52:44 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:42:32 pm
I'm extremely sympathetic to your point of view, but we do need to be careful with our language. "All politicians are the same" is a lie which only helps the normalise the worst politicians. I haven't sat down and gone through every MP, but I'd be reasonably confident that the worst labour MP is still better than the best tory (or at the very least the worst 5 labour MPs are better than the best 5 tories)

Wasnt it  a majority of Labour MPs who led us to the illegal war which resulted in the deaths of a millions?
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:54:00 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Could obviously never work... https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveprice/2022/09/05/how-bayern-munichs-sponsorship-strategy-has-made-them-a-commercial-success/
That doesn't really correlate to us though, Bayern are THE club in the Bundesliga. They attract the largest sponsorships from the German corporate world and somehow even when buying from other German Clubs do not have the to spend as much as English clubs do.

Bayerns model would not allow us to be competitive in the Premier League. It's unfortunate but that's the reality of this shitty run League.
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:55:40 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:52:44 pm
Wasnt it  a majority of Labour MPs who led us to the illegal war which resulted in the deaths of a millions?

Yep, and so did the tories (many of whom are still in Government today). I'll never forgive it, but they are still better than the tories. OT anyway.
Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:55:57 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:52:12 pm

Al - I'm not feeling sorry for them, but I am fucking livid about the fact that some supporters are acting like the spoilt c*nts that the likes of City, Chelsea and Utd are by witch-hunting them mercilessly for being custodians of the club after all that we've achieved.

While football has eaten itself, supporting this club and celebrating the wins we've had - and yeah, even the near misses as well - has been utterly amazing, as we've done it in the face of obscene spending and flagrant ignorance of the so-called laws by other clubs that are run by oil barons, human rights abusers and states.

If you want to also know, I'm actually proud of the fact that we're valued at £4bn. Reason? That means we're top table and not in jeopardy of someone like (as I mentioned) Mike cunting Ashley coming in. Think about it: Even though they are seemingly not worthy of continuing to own us, FSG have built us to (should they sell) be only attainable by serious people or groups

We're not where we were with Gillet and Hicks.

We're not a spent force.

We're elite.

Just as Liverpool football club should be

So no, I'm not sorry for them, but I am fucking grateful to them and being honest, am petrified that with that with the fervent clamor for us to be sold after all that we've achieved and got right now, comes the significant risk that we will just become another money laundering exercise for people who have considerably less scruples and indeed morals than FSG and take us backwards.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:57:29 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:40:54 pm
Just to check, is Dubai now on the naughty list of people we dont want to buy the club?  Sorry Im confused given how popular a holiday and employment destination it has been for the UK public and particularly Premier League football players.

So because some British people work or holiday there, some other British people cant say they dont want the Dubai royal family to buy our Football club :o
MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:00:56 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:50:35 pm
Its still a state with an awful human rights record, so yeah. You know you can go on holiday some place without agreeing with the ruler's politics? A French tourist coming here to see Buckingham palace isn't suddenly pro-brexit and in support of the monarchy. That same French person could also take issue with the British Government trying to buy their local team without being a hypocrite.

Is this a genuine question? Are you denying the existence of sportswashing or denying it for certain countries?


Sportwashing doesnt work for these regimes and I think they know it. To be honest beyond being open for business they dont really care how they are seen by the man on the street - whilst we say they killed a journalist, good old UK government was sat in Saudis Arabia tying up arm deals and will continue to do so!!!

What I do think they are doing is diversifying away from fossil fuels into other commercial enterprises. Which is why Dubai remodelled itself to a tourist place.


The hypocrisy on this thread is mind blowing, so you disagree with the Dubai rulers due to the human rights angle, but then go on holiday to the place to support the rulers who commit those offences.  I mean seriously wtf !!!  That is akin to wanting Mendy to go to jail, but popping around for a house party in the meantime.

My honest take on this whole thread recently is that is embarrassing and should be locked. We have people doing metal gymnastics to get around this most overt and ridiculous hypocrisy and some of the posters are seriously lacking the intellectual capacity or geo-political knowledge to have a sensible discussion.

Im out.
Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • ***JFT97***
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:02:12 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:02:46 pm
Completely missed this  :lmao

Some release that! Don't think you'll get banned though, heard worse names being called  ;D
Absolute belter of a post.

He ain't wrong, though. Sadly.

As Capon once nicely put it.
MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:02:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:57:29 pm
So because some British people work or holiday there, some other British people cant say they dont want the Dubai royal family to buy our Football club :o

Peoples stupidity honestly knows no bounds - what an absolutely piece of hypocritical nonsense. Read my response to the other poster - you are embarrassing the club with these types of postings.  I just shake my head in disbelief at what Im reading.
Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,332
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:02:56 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:46:13 pm
Personally, this is what I'm really struggling to get my head around.

I cannot see, for the life of me, any other way to compete with bottomless pockets unless you have bottomless pockets yourself.

Any other solution in my view will only work temporarily and isn't scalable or sustainable.

Which... you know... leads to the unthinkable for some of us.

Unless, of course, the bottomless pockets aren't sustainable either which is a very very long-term hope to say the least.

That's what people are coming to realise. "They need to put their hands in their own pockets" is simply not sustainable. You end up in Leeds United or Barcelona territory trying to compete with borrowing against future success.

It's fine for the sportswashers because the whole thing is a PR exercise and the losses (buying players and paying massive wages funded by state sponsorship) are the cost of doing business.

the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,138
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:04:51 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:47:48 pm

I know that mate I shouldnt tar everyone with the same brush but it left such a bitter pill I will never lose it.
Still vote Labour over Conservatives but dont have any illusions that Starmer will reverse the austerity the public sector has endured I never sold anyone a sub prime mortgage in 2008 or voted for Truss to crash the economy but its people like us that have paid the price Still see mates in job but go to too many funerals of those taken by cancer but thats the Next scandal we face
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:06:42 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:02:40 pm
Peoples stupidity honestly knows no bounds - what an absolutely piece of hypocritical nonsense. Read my response to the other poster - you are embarrassing the club with these types of postings.  I just shake my head in disbelief at what Im reading.

Oh have I misunderstood?  Please use your superior intelligence to explain what you meant and how my reply wasnt appropriate
SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:07:11 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:02:56 pm
That's what people are coming to realise. "They need to put their hands in their own pockets" is simply not sustainable. You end up in Leeds United or Barcelona territory trying to compete with borrowing against future success.

It's fine for the sportswashers because the whole thing is a PR exercise and the losses (buying players and paying massive wages funded by state sponsorship) are the cost of doing business.

And... I gotta be honest - I don't see solution and I fucking hate being negative.

Hope and prayer maybe?
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,825
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:08:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:46:34 pm
Tom Werner wasn't a billionaire when NESV bought Liverpool. With our valuation increasing tenfold. Tom Werner is now worth $1.6bn.

As for the other 19 clubs. Brentford, Bournemouth and Forest do not have billionaire owners.

Even easier for you to answer then Al, cut the field down. Shoot
the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,138
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:08:44 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:02:56 pm
That's what people are coming to realise. "They need to put their hands in their own pockets" is simply not sustainable. You end up in Leeds United or Barcelona territory trying to compete with borrowing against future success.

It's fine for the sportswashers because the whole thing is a PR exercise and the losses (buying players and paying massive wages funded by state sponsorship) are the cost of doing business.
Problem with co ops generally unless youre small you have to mirror your competitors in the market or ultimately you cant compete
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:12:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:08:24 pm
Even easier for you to answer then Al, cut the field down. Shoot

First admit you were completely wrong about someone becoming a billionaire by buying a football club when Werner has clearly done that.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:15:45 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:02:56 pm
That's what people are coming to realise. "They need to put their hands in their own pockets" is simply not sustainable. You end up in Leeds United or Barcelona territory trying to compete with borrowing against future success.

It's fine for the sportswashers because the whole thing is a PR exercise and the losses (buying players and paying massive wages funded by state sponsorship) are the cost of doing business.

Surely theres a balance.  If Klopp wants xyz, but we dont have enough it in the kitty cant they get xyz and take it out of future income.  Wasn't this what Klopp meant when he said they should take more risks?
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,030
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:16:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:12:00 pm
First admit you were completely wrong about someone becoming a billionaire by buying a football club when Werner has clearly done that.

I mean you'd assume it's in part down to football, but also down to the rest of the assets FSG owns rising in value too. According to statista the RedSox have risen from $1.1bn to $4bn in the time they've owned us.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,825
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:16:35 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:12:00 pm
First admit you were completely wrong about someone becoming a billionaire by buying a football club when Werner has clearly done that.

I admit it Al, terribly wrong.

Go
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:17:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:06:42 pm
Oh have I misunderstood?  Please use your superior intelligence to explain what you meant and how my reply wasnt appropriate

It's not hard to "misunderstand" his arguments are all over the place.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:20:09 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:50:35 pm

Is this a genuine question? Are you denying the existence of sportswashing or denying it for certain countries? Have I had a complete sense of humour failure and am I responding seriously to a joke?

Yes, he's serious, because his whole agenda is to blur the moral lines with his oh-so-clever oh-so-much-more-nuanced take on things until, you know, going on holiday to Butlins Skegness will mean that you have no right to protest about Chinese ownership because Butlins Skegness used Chinese parts in their latest rollercoaster, and those were made in an oppressive state possibly using slave labour and now you're complicit.

The idea that these nations are diversifying through owning football clubs is absolutely fucking ridiculous. They are pouring billions into making mediocre "franchises" falsely competitive in order to enhance their "geo-political" prestige and power. And yes, Sportswashing does work when they have bought the support and false equivalence bullshit of Newcastle and Man City supporters, as well as some of our own before they even try to take us over, it seems.

Incidentally, Butlins Skegness is shite, and so - I imagine - is a holiday in the grotesque Brave New World style pleasure domes of Dubai.
didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:20:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:17:30 pm
It's not hard to "misunderstand" his arguments are all over the place.

Yes, like a turd dropped from a great height.
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:22:34 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:00:56 pm

Sportwashing doesnt work for these regimes and I think they know it. To be honest beyond being open for business they dont really care how they are seen by the man on the street - whilst we say they killed a journalist, good old UK government was sat in Saudis Arabia tying up arm deals and will continue to do so!!!

What I do think they are doing is diversifying away from fossil fuels into other commercial enterprises. Which is why Dubai remodelled itself to a tourist place.


The hypocrisy on this thread is mind blowing, so you disagree with the Dubai rulers due to the human rights angle, but then go on holiday to the place to support the rulers who commit those offences.  I mean seriously wtf !!!  That is akin to wanting Mendy to go to jail, but popping around for a house party in the meantime.

My honest take on this whole thread recently is that is embarrassing and should be locked. We have people doing metal gymnastics to get around this most overt and ridiculous hypocrisy and some of the posters are seriously lacking the intellectual capacity or geo-political knowledge to have a sensible discussion.

Im out.

I take back my apology from earlier. You are a puppet of the sportswashers. The only embarrassments in this thread are you and your ilk. Your views aren't nuanced, and they aren't clever.

FYI, I've never been on holiday to Dubai, but it is still a rational perspective to take. If I went on holiday to promote the government of dubai that's an issue. Going to a place is not a tacit approval of that place's government. They are two separate things. The entirety of country is not suddenly unclean and the intentional conflation of these things is classic sportswasher playbook 101. Its no different to the nonsensical non sequiter crap about the US government we had earlier.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:25:53 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:20:09 pm
Yes, he's serious, because his whole agenda is to blur the moral lines with his oh-so-clever oh-so-much-more-nuanced take on things until, you know, going on holiday to Butlins Skegness will mean that you have no right to protest about Chinese ownership because Butlins Skegness used Chinese parts in their latest rollercoaster, and those were made in an oppressive state possibly using slave labour and now you're complicit.



Its worse than that. hes using the actions of some people (people who go to Dubai) to criticise others who dont want to be owned by Dubai, its really weird and he thinks he's intelligent.
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:26:42 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:16:35 pm
I admit it Al, terribly wrong.

Go

Hmmm
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:27:35 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:20:09 pm
Yes, he's serious, because his whole agenda is to blur the moral lines with his oh-so-clever oh-so-much-more-nuanced take on things until, you know, going on holiday to Butlins Skegness will mean that you have no right to protest about Chinese ownership because Butlins Skegness used Chinese parts in their latest rollercoaster, and those were made in an oppressive state possibly using slave labour and now you're complicit.

The idea that these nations are diversifying through owning football clubs is absolutely fucking ridiculous. They are pouring billions into making mediocre "franchises" falsely competitive in order to enhance their "geo-political" prestige and power. And yes, Sportswashing does work when they have bought the support and false equivalence bullshit of Newcastle and Man City supporters, as well as some of our own before they even try to take us over, it seems.

Incidentally, Butlins Skegness is shite, and so - I imagine - is a holiday in the grotesque Brave New World style pleasure domes of Dubai.

Its an utterly ludicrous suggestion. Man City, PSG etc if they sold today (once you account for all the sponsorship money their owners have had to spend) would still be seriously in the red. There is little prospect of that changing. The only thing they've accomplished is getting twats to defend them on the internet.
Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,332
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:27:49 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:17:29 pm
Playing devils advocate and this is purely hypothetical, do you not think theres a chance that if we were to be bought out by lets say Dubai, owning a club like us and a set of fans like us would force them to start cleaning up there act to a degree or is that just me being gullible?  Just an honest question
:lmao
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:32:34 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:54:40 pm
Have said this until blue in face

Its crazy that stuff actually has to happen in real life for the dawning of reality to hit

Its 32 pages and then a sea change. But the people in the first 32 pages saying FSG out! Mingebags! Cheap bastards! Early 4bn! are with several notable exceptions nowhere to be found in the next 70 pages, albeit one self combusted recently. Says much really.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:34:53 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:32:34 pm
Its 32 pages and then a sea change. But the people in the first 32 pages saying FSG out! Mingebags! Cheap bastards! Early 4bn! are with several notable exceptions nowhere to be found in the next 70 pages, albeit one self combusted recently. Says much really.

Were people in general saying FSG out. Or did they want them to use the clubs revenues in the transfer market instead of the club buying FSG infrastructure that they may well be selling on to another buyer.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,403
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:34:55 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:00:56 pm

Sportwashing doesnt work for these regimes and I think they know it. To be honest beyond being open for business they dont really care how they are seen by the man on the street - whilst we say they killed a journalist, good old UK government was sat in Saudis Arabia tying up arm deals and will continue to do so!!!

What I do think they are doing is diversifying away from fossil fuels into other commercial enterprises. Which is why Dubai remodelled itself to a tourist place.


The hypocrisy on this thread is mind blowing, so you disagree with the Dubai rulers due to the human rights angle, but then go on holiday to the place to support the rulers who commit those offences.  I mean seriously wtf !!!  That is akin to wanting Mendy to go to jail, but popping around for a house party in the meantime.

My honest take on this whole thread recently is that is embarrassing and should be locked. We have people doing metal gymnastics to get around this most overt and ridiculous hypocrisy and some of the posters are seriously lacking the intellectual capacity or geo-political knowledge to have a sensible discussion.

Im out.
How do you know that the people who disagree with the Dubai rulers on human rights grounds are also the same people who go to Dubai on holiday?

Also, I have to say that I don't really like being critical of fellow posters, but a fair bit of the mental gymnastics in this thread are in your own posts.

Why lock the thread too? This could be a massive time in the history of our club. People are always going to discuss it. It's also a highly emotive topic. You've put your points over very robustly and others have too. Some are worried, some really fearful. Others see it as a potential new dawn. Opinions differ quite a lot. If we remain civil, it's all good.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,403
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:36:48 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:17:29 pm
Playing devils advocate and this is purely hypothetical, do you not think theres a chance that if we were to be bought out by lets say Dubai, owning a club like us and a set of fans like us would force them to start cleaning up there act to a degree or is that just me being gullible?  Just an honest question
Not a chance, in my opinion.
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:38:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:34:53 pm
Were people in general saying FSG out. Or did they want them to use the clubs revenues in the transfer market instead of the club buying FSG infrastructure that they may well be selling on to another buyer.

You seriously cannot recall FSG are mingebags and should get out of our club posts in this thread and in the two PL post match threads before spurs? You were active in all of them surely you remember.

And that nuance was mostly only you. To be fair.
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:38:53 pm
I actually fucking despair. Anyone who rationalises being purchased by some despot as just part of life's murkiness, and 'where do we draw the line', 'ah they're evil but what can you do', 'well you own an iphone and go on holiday', 'x government is also bad' bullshit - you are the fucking problem with football. You are the enablers of these despots. You are the target audience and you fucking lap it up.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:39:35 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 05:52:44 pm
Wasnt it  a majority of Labour MPs who led us to the illegal war which resulted in the deaths of a millions?
Shhhhhhh, you'll get scolded for talk like that by the grown ups.
Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:43:29 pm
Some poster shouted the name of Jeff Bezos on here a few pages back, one more of those US capitalists, you know.these capitalists who are all saints.
Can't believe some fans would like a scumbag like that to be the owner of LFC.

There have been many complaints from Amazon employees about their working conditions.
Not so long ago Amazon workers where forced to urinate in plastic bottles because they cannot go to toilet on shift.

To refuse an employee going to the restroom, is a violation of a basic human right.
