FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4160 on: Today at 04:54:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?
Have said this until blue in face

Its crazy that stuff actually has to happen in real life for the dawning of reality to hit



Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4161 on: Today at 04:55:27 pm
Would anyone be happy if say FSG had a majority stake but got other investors in? To help finance transfers?

I mean my only few gripes with them is how they have always looked to milk us as customers and obviously the transfer side.

Id be honest as I said previously. I wouldnt mind a Dubai owners but other than that Id rather FSG stayed and got investors in to help us with the playing side.

Always known when Klopp goes we go to shite. Part of me thinks this is why FSG are looking for a way out now. I just will never understand how everyone can freely spend without any repurcussions.

FFP has actually failed, surely there can be a system where a independent regulator can hold all the money (middle man) and all transactions go through them. Needs to clamp down on these dodgey deals
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4162 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:38:02 pm
Thanks buddy thats much appreciated, believe or not we still get attacked fireworks thrown at us, the government is an absolute joke, Im not the biggest fan of politicians, this is a young mans game now for the first time in my career I feel my age, I used to labour between my shifts to pay the bills its caught up
With me now unfortunately.

Confident once Labour get in public services/work/pay will all improve as usual, 12 years of this shite has brough everything to it's knees, so it's not great to have to hang on for another 2 years or so but fingers crossed it comes soon enough as appreciation and claps on doorsteps are great but you all deserve a lot more than that.

Firework thing is unbelievable, little rats, I'd want to follow them home and put the hose through the front window, but I guess no patience is one of many reason why I wouldn't cut it at that job  ;D 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4163 on: Today at 04:55:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:53:24 pm
If its that difficult to answer the question it tells its own story, I think. Most of those 3,311 billionaires wont be interested in buying sports teams, because generally....there isn't really money to be made in buying sports teams. And most certainly not if you're buying one right at the top rather than a limp dog like we were in 2010.
How the fuck do you know then? Did you fucking talk to everyone of them and got a concrete answer?

If you don't know fuck all, just like I don't, then it is safer to make no assumptions because you and I have no idea how these people work.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4164 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 04:50:28 pm
i know some people at goldophin they are pretty sure the sheik wants liverpool and will go to 4 billion to get us. apparently he sent a internal memo late last year saying they intended to purchase an F1 team or premier league club in next 12 months to add to the portfolio. well documented he wanted us before and he and his son are liverpool fans. no idea if this has legs but i suspect it does. id also note that while he might not be the nicest man on the planet, everyone i know that works for hi says he treats his staff and horses at goldophin like one of his own so you would think they would be good owners for us should it materialise

Kidnapping and imprisoning them?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4165 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:04:09 pm
The hope is any new owners left the club the fuck alone, if it aint broke etc and just provided the cash for players.

Same here. A recede in the background type; no Boehly front and centre types. Keep the same off the pitch commercial structure and on the pitch recruitment approach. Just provide more financial resources for Ward and Klopp
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4166 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4167 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:02:36 pm
Any actual or half way actual news?

Gegenpresser spontaneously self-combusted; and, Fromola & Caligula have formed a partnership to acquire a majority stake in the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4168 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:55:51 pm
How the fuck do you know then? Did you fucking talk to everyone of them and got a concrete answer?

If you don't know fuck all, just like I don't, then it is safer to make no assumptions because you and I have no idea how these people work.

I mean its a pretty safe assumption because they're billionaires, and you dont become a billionaire by buying a sports team.

But look, lets go back again

Quote
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

Instead of reeling off fantasy names of people who have never shown the slightest interest in buying a football club, why dont you tell me which of the 19 other billionaire PL club owners you'd prefer to ours?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4169 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:55 pm
I mean its a pretty safe assumption because they're billionaires, and you dont become a billionaire by buying a sports team.

But look, lets go back again

Instead of reeling off fantasy names of people who have never shown the slightest interest in buying a football club, why dont you tell me which of the 19 other billionaire PL club owners you'd prefer to ours?


Anyway, I will just refer you to this piece in the Athletic today, which answers your question on why billionaires want to invest in football:

And who has been buying properties like Liverpool recently? Over the last two years, seven clubs in this seasons Premier League have either been wholly or partially bought: Bournemouth, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United. Four of them, the first four, have been bought by Americans.

There was a slight change in the ownership group of Manchester Citys parent company, City Football Group, with its American minority owner increasing its stake in the business. Everton have been in talks with United States property tycoon Maciek Kaminski and in October, US-based group LAMF Global Ventures Corp became the latest name to be linked with a bid for Liverpools neighbours.

There were also full or partial takeovers at two clubs who have been in the Premier League during this period but are now in the Championship (Burnley and Norwich City). The nationality of their new custodians? You guessed it.

It is the same story on the continent. Americans have recently bought all or some of AC Milan, Atalanta, Genoa, Parma, Sevilla, Standard Liege, Venezia and others, and US businessman John Textor is close to sealing a deal for Lyon.

There are many reasons for this  the high cost of sports franchises back home, the rising popularity of soccer, a North American World Cup in 2026, the dollars strength, the belief that sports teams are good defensive assets during a global downtown, Ted Lasso (no, seriously)  but they all add up to one indisputable fact: American money is creating the weather in European football.The best guesses on FSGs price for the club start north of $4billion (£3.5bn), a tidy return on a club it picked up for about $350million (£300m) 12 years ago. While the world is still minting new billionaires, not many of them have deep enough pockets to drop four big ones on a sports team. Certainly not on their own, anyway, which is why Chelsea, by far the best case study for how a Liverpool takeover might play out, were bought by not one billionaire but half a dozen, all based in you get the idea.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4170 on: Today at 05:02:46 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:29:54 pm
You know what, I'm not even gonna reply to your points. Fuck you you toxic piece of shit. I can't believe this snivelling c*nt is still posting in this thread while I the reasonable one get 'requested to take a break' by the mods. I love and support Liverpool with all my heart, I was the one crowdfunding for our transfer kitty, I was the one showing support for Klopp in 2020 on change.org during the pandemic, and I was the one finding ways to increase our transfer revenue in 2022, all while you were busy attacking other posters on this forum. I joined this forum to have discussions about the club I love and support, so it's disappointing mods haven't banned you with your toxic ways, so fuck you you toxic pathetic weaselling slimeball who only look to bring others down, I don't even care if I get banned don't care about posting here anyway.

Completely missed this  :lmao

Some release that! Don't think you'll get banned though, heard worse names being called  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4171 on: Today at 05:04:19 pm
There's a match on in 3 hours and the pre match thread is only 4 pages.

Perhaps some of our newly revived members who have apparently been Liverpool fans for donkeys would like to visit, just for a change of scene?

Just saying like. ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4172 on: Today at 05:04:47 pm
This thread will kill us all if this takes a couple of years by looks of it :D

Some high blood pressure posts going on
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4173 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:55:27 pm
Would anyone be happy if say FSG had a majority stake but got other investors in? To help finance transfers?

I mean my only few gripes with them is how they have always looked to milk us as customers and obviously the transfer side.

Id be honest as I said previously. I wouldnt mind a Dubai owners but other than that Id rather FSG stayed and got investors in to help us with the playing side.

Always known when Klopp goes we go to shite. Part of me thinks this is why FSG are looking for a way out now. I just will never understand how everyone can freely spend without any repurcussions.

FFP has actually failed, surely there can be a system where a independent regulator can hold all the money (middle man) and all transactions go through them. Needs to clamp down on these dodgey deals

I'd say most would prefer FSG + extra spending along the lines of getting that defender in earlier + one more fit, younger top midfielder available now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4174 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 04:52:58 pm
My suggestion is you learn to ignore lobo, he is by far the nastiest poster on here. Unfortunately it would appear he is online defending fsg, and/or attacking fellow reds at least 12 hours a day.


The thing is Im very mellow and placid Ive seen to much shit in my life to get wound up on a forum but I dont do insults there really no need for it, children do that not adults I know lobo on here and I dont mind banter, but there is 0 need for insults, hes gone down a notch in my estimation, oh well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4175 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:29:54 pm
You know what, I'm not even gonna reply to your points. Fuck you you toxic piece of shit. I can't believe this snivelling c*nt is still posting in this thread while I the reasonable one get 'requested to take a break' by the mods. I love and support Liverpool with all my heart, I was the one crowdfunding for our transfer kitty, I was the one showing support for Klopp in 2020 on change.org during the pandemic, and I was the one finding ways to increase our transfer revenue in 2022, all while you were busy attacking other posters on this forum. I joined this forum to have discussions about the club I love and support, so it's disappointing mods haven't banned you with your toxic ways, so fuck you you toxic pathetic weaselling slimeball who only look to bring others down, I don't even care if I get banned don't care about posting here anyway.

Haaahahaha! :lmao
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4176 on: Today at 05:09:10 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4177 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:55:38 pm
Confident once Labour get in public services/work/pay will all improve as usual, 12 years of this shite has brough everything to it's knees, so it's not great to have to hang on for another 2 years or so but fingers crossed it comes soon enough as appreciation and claps on doorsteps are great but you all deserve a lot more than that.

Firework thing is unbelievable, little rats, I'd want to follow them home and put the hose through the front window, but I guess no patience is one of many reason why I wouldn't cut it at that job  ;D


Its a case of biting your tongue in this job, the brigade would rather sack you than back you we are just pay numbers, cheers for the kind words though buddy its much appreciated.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4178 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:04:19 pm
There's a match on in 3 hours and the pre match thread is only 4 pages.

Perhaps some of our newly revived members who have apparently been Liverpool fans for donkeys would like to visit, just for a change of scene?

Just saying like. ;)

 :lmao

I know (hope?) this isn't aimed at me AND I did say a while ago that I was off cos there's a game on.

BUT... I mean this is so exciting AND I've got a brand new F5 key.

I need help  :(
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4179 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:09:10 pm
Has his missing daughter turned up yet?

He treats his horses really well though?
