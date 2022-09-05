I mean its a pretty safe assumption because they're billionaires, and you dont become a billionaire by buying a sports team.



But look, lets go back again



Instead of reeling off fantasy names of people who have never shown the slightest interest in buying a football club, why dont you tell me which of the 19 other billionaire PL club owners you'd prefer to ours?



Anyway, I will just refer you to this piece in the Athletic today, which answers your question on why billionaires want to invest in football:And who has been buying properties like Liverpool recently? Over the last two years, seven clubs in this seasons Premier League have either been wholly or partially bought: Bournemouth, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United. Four of them, the first four, have been bought by Americans.There was a slight change in the ownership group of Manchester Citys parent company, City Football Group, with its American minority owner increasing its stake in the business. Everton have been in talks with United States property tycoon Maciek Kaminski and in October, US-based group LAMF Global Ventures Corp became the latest name to be linked with a bid for Liverpools neighbours.There were also full or partial takeovers at two clubs who have been in the Premier League during this period but are now in the Championship (Burnley and Norwich City). The nationality of their new custodians? You guessed it.It is the same story on the continent. Americans have recently bought all or some of AC Milan, Atalanta, Genoa, Parma, Sevilla, Standard Liege, Venezia and others, and US businessman John Textor is close to sealing a deal for Lyon.There are many reasons for this  the high cost of sports franchises back home, the rising popularity of soccer, a North American World Cup in 2026, the dollars strength,, Ted Lasso (no, seriously)  but they all add up to one indisputable fact:.The best guesses on FSGs price for the club start north of $4billion (£3.5bn), a tidy return on a club it picked up for about $350million (£300m) 12 years ago. While the world is still minting new billionaires, not many of them have deep enough pockets to drop four big ones on a sports team. Certainly not on their own, anyway, which is why Chelsea, by far the best case study for how a Liverpool takeover might play out, were bought by not one billionaire but half a dozen, all based in you get the idea.