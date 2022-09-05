Thanks buddy thats much appreciated, believe or not we still get attacked fireworks thrown at us, the government is an absolute joke, Im not the biggest fan of politicians, this is a young mans game now for the first time in my career I feel my age, I used to labour between my shifts to pay the bills its caught up
With me now unfortunately.
Confident once Labour get in public services/work/pay will all improve as usual, 12 years of this shite has brough everything to it's knees, so it's not great to have to hang on for another 2 years or so but fingers crossed it comes soon enough as appreciation and claps on doorsteps are great but you all deserve a lot more than that.
Firework thing is unbelievable, little rats, I'd want to follow them home and put the hose through the front window, but I guess no patience is one of many reason why I wouldn't cut it at that job