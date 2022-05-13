« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:52:56 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:30:13 pm
not saying I wouldn't care who the owners are but just to turn my back after 40 plus years of support, I'm not sure I could do that. If you are able to do that then great just don't think I could. I might feel differently when/if new owners are confirmed and they are state backed of course.

Me Ma has said that she would fuck it all off and she's been going since the early 60's. She knitted a scarf in the 63 / 64 season and the club want it in their museum but she hasn't said if she'll swerve it yet.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:53:35 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:34:01 pm
We are in a very precarious position here folks and I am very worried.

Consider the Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi FC purchases were both reportedly obtained for LESS that £1bn COMBINED.

I simply cannot see a oil sate being prepared to fork out 4 billion for a sportswashing project they know will never be plain sailing.  Why the fuck bother with LFC when they can get say all three of Everton, Villa and Leicester for the same price with minimal fuss and with welcoming open arms.

This is all well and good for LFC as the proverbial sportswashing bullet is dodged. Thing is, we are still left with owners who clearly want out for whatever reason and feel they have taken us as far as we can go.  As FSG's interest wanes, the investment in the club begins to decline.  Transfer funds diminish (even further), infrastructure gets ignored,  manager, staff and players lose respect of the owners (and vice versa).  FSG start dipping into the LFC pot to fund other ventures or even for pure personal gain.  We suddenly have become Manchester United with John Henry in the starring role as Joel Glazer.

Can't see JWH doing a U-Turn this time I'm afraid and he will accept petro-dollar all day long if that is what materialises (I don't think it will though)

Upshot is, we effectively become a rudderless ship


Essentially football has eaten itself. I think the PL is in for some very rough times in the not too distant future. Of course, the oil clubs will be fine, but I fear for everyone else.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:53:37 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:32:14 pm
If you're saying they don't give a shit... why would they give a shit?

I think they do give a shit.

I think for FSG, their legacy will be "reviving" the Red Sox and Liverpool - challenging for trophies, renovating classic stadiums. If they sell out to people who come in and rip all that up it'll hurt them. It'll hurt their ego's. Yes, they're in it to make money - they purchased us for ~£300m so end game will be sell for a huge profit. But I really think their ego's won't just let them sell to anyone.

But again, it comes back to the "well who else?" point. Half the fan base don't want petro dollars bank rolling the club or Russians or the Chinese. Nor do we want Glazer style Americans - so who is there out in the world that can afford £4bn to buy us and then take us to the next level?

Not sure if it can happen - but surely the way forward is FSG selling minority stakes that way they get a return on investment and LFC get more funds?

I'm rambling - I'm going back to reading
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:54:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?

I'm not sure about the Porno twins but one name does genuinely stand out, a person who could afford it without partners:


Steven Anthony Ballmer is an American business magnate and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:54:59 pm
Here is her scarf .



Tony Hately and Emlyn Hughes are on it by the way because if someone had left she'd unpick players who'd left and sew on a new player.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:53 pm by kesey »
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:55:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?
Is right. It's the reason we should always be even handed when assessing FSG, but it always seems to be extremes of opinion.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:56:08 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:54:45 pm
I'm not sure about the Porno twins but one name does genuinely stand out, a person who could afford it without partners:


Steven Anthony Ballmer is an American business magnate and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.

Ballmer is an absolute nutcase of the highest order though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:57:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?

There is a middle ground though, FSG haven't been perfect and it's normal to hold those in power to 'account' [albeit account in this sense is waffling on message boards a format that was more popular over a decade ago].

Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:53:35 pm
Essentially football has eaten itself. I think the PL is in for some very rough times in the not too distant future. Of course, the oil clubs will be fine, but I fear for everyone else.

This is what's really at the heart of it though. FSG may well not be able to compete at all soon, not for the really big stuff anyway. So as much as maybe people thought we could do better the choice may well be stick with them and revert to their earlier mean post Klopp [mid table]. Or be swallowed up by something....else. There's no good options here because...well, there are no good options here. It's a bleak outlook full stop, and it's been coming for a while.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:57:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:52:05 am
Just dont get it at all. Five years down the line, Tuchel as manager, a load of players only here for the money, plastic flags, fake sponsorships but a few more trophies. Probably getting praise as a club from the likes of Neville, Mills, Trevor Sinclair. What's the point? It is wrong, its very wrong. How far do you go with 'I just support the club, dont care who the owners are'? Cos if it was the Saudi government for example....its a pretty abhorrent owner. Putin? Kim Jong Un?

Give it a rest. Blimey. Chill out, get some fresh air, go shopping, do what you need to do. Far too much angst on here.

You really think a dictator would be allowed to purchase clubs too?  :butt





Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:58:28 pm
sorry if this has been covered already ... but why would FSG not publicly list the club (like MU) to raise a bunch of money?

price the shares sensibly and -- kaboom -- imo.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:59:15 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:46:46 pm
Terrifies me what a unscrupulous sportswasher could do to our club, and anyone who stands up to them.

I'm not being defeatist - well maybe I am, but I feel it needs to be said. No need to refinance so banks are out of the picture. We could try to expose all their dirty linen, but such an opponent can actually employ competent people and would be more than capable of fighting dirty.

I'm not saying we should expect a plethora of LFC fans falling from windows; but people who can't be bought off can be scared off. There would be no rules of engagement in such a war.

It would be a realistic worry - Laleh Shahravesh was arrested on landing in Dubai for calling her ex's new wife a horse on a facebook post made in the UK. Imagine what they would think/do for being called murdering fucking homophobic scum?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:00:08 pm
Seems Klopp and Pep were surprised the statement was put on in the public domain at this time. Any halfwit would know to hold on until the World Cup break - but no, FSG have to disrupt just as we get some momentum post crucial win at Spurs.

My cynical view is that they wont sell in full as 1) no one will pay what they want 2) the world is a different place to when Chelsea sold and 3) there is massive investment needed in the squad and risk of Klopp walking

On the plus side for FSG they can test the water to see if someone is mad enough to buy and dampen down / distract from no doubt a lack of forthcoming transfer activity.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:02:09 pm
No doubt in my mind that FSG run/ran ( ::)) the club very well but were limited in what they could/wanted to do in the transfer market.

I get why folk think a new shareholder with FSG still at the helm might be desirable and in fact I agree.

Don't want to be a doomsayer like but I think thats very unlikely and also a bit limited in scope and scalability to match the challenge of the sportswashers.

I have a horrible feeling that, for FSG "Project Liverpool" is at an end and they want to pursue other avenues of investment.

Honestly have no suggestions/solutions here and I hate being so negative. Don't know what else to say really. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:02:51 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 02:15:46 pm
Could this whole thing be a ruse?

Realistically, unless they sell out to oil money, there isn't anyone with pockets deep enough. The options are leveraged debt, asset stripped, dodgy human rights people - the ones that actually stand out here is just remaining with FSG and accepting we're not gonna compete long term with Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi FC but retain our identity as a club.

FSG somehow look better without really doing anything....

Nah. Think FSG have realised this is about the max return they can get. They wanted the superleague, but without it, economic grows is going to slow down. Sure, there is still some improvement - the larger ground will bring in more, the next TV deal will be even bigger, we might win the CL again, but it's not on the same scale as what they've had since they bought us. And I also think by now they understand enough about football to realise that things can also turn worse quickly - we might miss out on CL football, they know the squad needs an overhaul, but that success isn't guaranteed just because you sign expensive players. It's enough to make them think now is the right time to sell.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:04:06 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 03:00:08 pm
Seems Klopp and Pep were surprised the statement was put on in the public domain at this time. Any halfwit would know to hold on until the World Cup break - but no, FSG have to disrupt just as we get some momentum post crucial win at Spurs.

My cynical view is that they wont sell in full as 1) no one will pay what they want 2) the world is a different place to when Chelsea sold and 3) there is massive investment needed in the squad and risk of Klopp walking

On the plus side for FSG they can test the water to see if someone is mad enough to buy and dampen down / distract from no doubt a lack of forthcoming transfer activity.

yes,yes they will.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:05:06 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?

I would like Al666 to answer this.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:05:25 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:44:48 pm
Cant see how he can afford us if hes worth less than what there asking for?

Yeah, sounds like bollocks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:06:04 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:54:45 pm
I'm not sure about the Porno twins but one name does genuinely stand out, a person who could afford it without partners:


Steven Anthony Ballmer is an American business magnate and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He is the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.

His name stands out from where....?

He's not a football club owner, has he shown any remote interest in buying an English football club? Go back to the question, who better than FSG currently in the Premier League?

Here's another name that stands out....Giovanni Ferrero. Worth £28 billion, could easily afford us. I mean absolutely no hint whatsoever he'd even possibly think of buying a PL football club but....Nutella. Maybe have Nutella as the training kit sponsor, go a bit more high end with Ferrero Rocher for the main kit, could have a club Thorntons shop in the ground.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:06:28 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?


Lobo buddy, we are/were just an investment to them they have reached the point where they believe they can get the best return on the investment, whats been said on RAWK isnt whats prompted them to leave, they are leaving because the shareholders want the profits to reinvest and make more profits. They have chosen to go its just a case of who comes next, the game is afoot dear friend.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:38 pm by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:08:34 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:57:05 pm
There is a middle ground though, FSG haven't been perfect and it's normal to hold those in power to 'account' [albeit account in this sense is waffling on message boards a format that was more popular over a decade ago].

Well the middle ground seems to be 'Actually yeah keep FSG but spend more money on players' but the question is to those who have been so vehement in their constant criticism (they know who they are).
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:12:05 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:06:28 pm

Lobo buddy, we are/were just an investment to them they have reached the point where they believe they can get the best return on the investment, whats been said on RAWK isnt whats prompted them to leave, they are leaving because the shareholders want the profits to reinvest and make more profits. They be chosen to go its just a case of who comes next, the game is afoot dear friend.

Who said it was? :D

Its a pretty fair question, if you cant answer it then you cant answer it. 'Its just my opinion etc'
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:13:51 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:56:08 pm
Ballmer is an absolute nutcase of the highest order though.
Is there a billionaire who isnt !
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:14:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:12:05 pm
Who said it was? :D

Its a pretty fair question, if you cant answer it then you cant answer it. 'Its just my opinion etc'


Is there a question in there, you will have to bear with me Ive just had a 16 hour night shift and am now sleeping in a cupboard at work before the next night shift so Im half asleep.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:15:39 pm
Thought it was interesting in Matt Slater's piece in The Athletic that FSG have rejected at least four different previous advances from Dubai-based groups, because on each occasion they couldn't demonstrate where the money was coming from

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 03:00:08 pm
Seems Klopp and Pep were surprised the statement was put on in the public domain at this time. Any halfwit would know to hold on until the World Cup break - but no, FSG have to disrupt just as we get some momentum post crucial win at Spurs.

It was leaked by Ornstein, not FSG. Pretty sure it was stated that FSG were hoping any leaks would only occur during the WC
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:16:40 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:06:28 pm

Lobo buddy, we are/were just an investment to them they have reached the point where they believe they can get the best return on the investment, whats been said on RAWK isnt whats prompted them to leave, they are leaving because the shareholders want the profits to reinvest and make more profits. They have chosen to go its just a case of who comes next, the game is afoot dear friend.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kIbEj1CIpuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kIbEj1CIpuU</a>

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:18:29 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:14:07 pm

Is there a question in there, you will have to bear with me Ive just had a 16 hour night shift and am now sleeping in a cupboard at work before the next night shift so Im half asleep.

I think there were technically nine questions in there, but I appreciate you sometimes struggle with....just words and letters and stuff, so we can let you off answering and off you pop back to sleep :)
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:18:49 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:16:40 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kIbEj1CIpuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kIbEj1CIpuU</a>

Yep fancy an investment hedge fund company selling up when they reach a £4billion profit and somehow being surprised.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:18:55 pm
Be hard pressed to find other owners that will win every trophy, upgrade the stadium, upgrade the training ground and not be oil backed states and all the drama that comes with that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:19:06 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:32:25 pm
With Fat Scouser as Director of Football and Lobo as Head of Comms?
There is only one man for Comms - Sabu where the fuck are you?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:20:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:18:29 pm
I think there were technically nine questions in there, but I appreciate you sometimes struggle with....just words and letters and stuff, so we can let you off answering and off you pop back to sleep :)


Ive been pretty polite with you to be fair buddy Ive not insulted you once, but once you start going down that route of insults and being a keyboard warrior that can change if you like.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:49 pm by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:22:35 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:20:52 pm

Ive been pretty polite with you to be fair buddy Ive not insulted you once you start going down that route of insults and being a keyboard warrior that can change if you like.

I'd like to change my earlier request, I'd now like Redric1970 as my personal bodyguard. We can give Smudge a job as Motivational Officer.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:22:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:29 pm
So just for those who have been calling for new owners for a while....who better now?

And lets put silly speculation to bed and work with people who we know are prospective football club owners because...they own football clubs. So in the PL currently, who would you prefer to what we currently have? Abu Dhabi? Saudi Arabia? Kroenke? The Glazers? Porno Twins? Moshilaaa? I suspect there's quite a few red faces right now that its dawning on them that FSG are actually pretty good owners in the grand scheme of things, and the chances of doing worse are a lot higher than the chances of us doing better. Still though, that CB in 2021 eh?

I don't think (though not sure) I ever called for FSG to sell. I just wanted them to spend a bit more on the squad. I think they have been pretty good owners in that they delivered the commercial and structural side of things and have said that. Problem is without FFP their model was always going to struggle to compete. And not just with City, Newcastle and Manu. Overall our higher wages means less transfer kitty and we are behind teams like Spurs, Arsenal etc
in terms of transfer spend. And now we need a big injection of cash to sort out a few areas of the team (mainly midfield) - which they cannot afford unless they sell a big name or two.

I think there are ways around this for FSG but they want to maximise profits and in truth it does make sense for them sell now if it's all about profits.
I thought for a while they wanted to build a brand portfolio of sports teams and that having Liverpool was key to that but they are set to make a huge profit and if they are going to sell now is the time from a business perspective.

It's a bit like buying a house. Buy it on the cheap, do it up so it looks its absolute best and then sell it for 3.5 billion +. What you dont go and do is do it up and wait for it to go shit and then have to pay out a second time to do it all up again (which is our current rebuild of midfield and other areas). That means you have paid twice to do it up but still only get 3.5 billion. Extra outlay but same sale price makes no sense. This is all about maximum profit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:23:55 pm
It is not in FSG's interests to allow the club to fade away just because they are looking to sell. The club's value is sky high at the moment, and they will want to ensure that remains the case until it is sold.

I, like most of you, already feel quite disillusioned with modern day (top flight) football, and my club being a sportswashing tool for a gulf state would be the final nail in the coffin I fear. I do genuinely trust that FSG will only accept appropriate interest, and my hope is a consortium of responsible owners who continue to operate us in a similar vein to how we have been under FSG's steer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:24:13 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:22:35 pm
I'd like to change my earlier request, I'd now like Redric1970 as my personal bodyguard. We can give Smudge a job as Motivational Officer.

Bodyguards usually protect people not snap them in half, Im probably not the man you want, why dont you come and do a shift on the back of a fire truck with me tonight I will keep you safe lol, but seriously no need for the insults its what children do and is beneath you buddy.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:50 pm by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:26:45 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:24:13 pm
Bodyguards usually protect people not snap them in half, Im probably not the man you want, wont dont you come and do a shift on the back of a fire truck with me tonight I will keep you safe lol.

Could you lock him in a burning building, or leave him up a tree? Anywhere there no internet will do
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:29:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:02:51 am
So

1. You'd find another source to get your football fix because you dont care about success, and the team you'd choose out of the thousands upon thousands available would be.....the third most successful club in English football history. Kudos to you mate, they'd be lucky to have your loyalty. Me and North Bank have a very similar view on football though and I think I can speak for their entire fanbase when I say I really dont think they'd want you.

But even better :D

2. Trophies and glory dont matter to you, otherwise it would have been 'torture' before Klopp. Amazing. Instead of churning out absolute nonsense about theseus ship and cryptocurrency and Darwin Nunez not being able to look up or to the side, maybe just look on Wikipedia at our honours. Between our league title wins of 1990 and 2020 we won two European Cups, a UEFA Cup, three FA Cups, four League Cups, three European Super Cups, a Club World Cup, three Community Shields and countless other finals and title challenges. Some of the best nights any club will ever experience. Thats our 'barren' spell that you would have found torturous if you'd only been interested in trophies. You are the epitome of a glory supporter, very obviously. You dont give a shit about the club you 'support' you just want the shiny success and the shiny players, regardless of what the owners may or may not be into.
You know what, I'm not even gonna reply to your points. Fuck you you toxic piece of shit. I can't believe this snivelling c*nt is still posting in this thread while I the reasonable one get 'requested to take a break' by the mods. I love and support Liverpool with all my heart, I was the one crowdfunding for our transfer kitty, I was the one showing support for Klopp in 2020 on change.org during the pandemic, and I was the one finding ways to increase our transfer revenue in 2022, all while you were busy attacking other posters on this forum. I joined this forum to have discussions about the club I love and support, so it's disappointing mods haven't banned you with your toxic ways, so fuck you you toxic pathetic weaselling slimeball who only look to bring others down, I don't even care if I get banned don't care about posting here anyway.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:29:59 pm
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 03:26:45 pm
Could you lock him in a burning building, or leave him up a tree? Anywhere there no internet will do

I will have to keep him safe like all the new firefighters who join giving it billy big bollocks until they shit themselves in a proper job then I watch as they climb into there own arsehole.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:31:25 pm
I guess we have to look at this from a business perspective of some sort.  Let's see if I can lay things out as they stand, at least how I understand them to be.

FSG is a consortium of rich guys who wanted to see if they could apply what they learned in business and hedge funds to grow sports franchises. It's more a rich man's hobby as anything else. They've hit their limit with us, and likely want to raise capital to invest in a new venture.

If we try and lay out all the options, then it's possible FSG might retain a minority stake - perhaps upwards of 15% - and would probably want certain guarantees from any prospective takeover regarding the running of the club, finances, investment etc. FSG have done most of the heavy lifting and if the club is left alone it will run reasonably fine. A cash injection wouldn't go amiss to retain a competitive edge, but as I see it that's the bare bones of the situation. I'm fairly sure John Henry will have prepared some kind of "Do's and Don'ts" dossier when it comes to PR and fan relations also. ;)

So that leaves open who could be interested and who can afford to buy an asset valued at around £4bn? Very few people have the money to buy the club outright, and we all know the danger of a single person having unchallenged control of the club, or indeed any business entity (see Musk and Twitter). Too many think they know better and want to rip things up and do things their way.

Some form of consortium is probably the cards, but what kind?  Ideally someone who actually knows about football - we don't want to go through all that learning curve bullshit again that FSG had to go through. But will they treat it as an asset to be left alone and appreciate in value, or will they expect a return on such a huge investment, and what kind of return would that be?

So I guess it's one person, who gets other investors on board, and some financing from the bank. We don't want a repeat of the Hicks and Gillette 50/50 situation which paralysed the club, but we also, as above, don't want any single investor to be able to ride roughshod over the others?

I've said before, I'm not just concerned about who FSG might sell us to - I'm worried who the next owners might sell us to, as they'll likely have fewer scruples.  Or what happens if one of these state owned investment companies joins such a consortium as an investor?  Then what happens if a few years down the line they slowly start buying out the others, take the club a piece at a time?

There's a lot of variables, a lot of potential scenarios about how we could be sold and who to.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:33:16 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:22:45 pm
I don't think (though not sure) I ever called for FSG to sell. I just wanted them to spend a bit more on the squad. I think they have been pretty good owners in that they delivered the commercial and structural side of things and have said that. Problem is without FFP their model was always going to struggle to compete. And not just with City, Newcastle and Manu. Overall our higher wages means less transfer kitty and we are behind teams like Spurs, Arsenal etc
in terms of transfer spend. And now we need a big injection of cash to sort out a few areas of the team (mainly midfield) - which they cannot afford unless they sell a big name or two.

I think there are ways around this for FSG but they want to maximise profits and in truth it does make sense for them sell now if it's all about profits.
I thought for a while they wanted to build a brand portfolio of sports teams and that having Liverpool was key to that but they are set to make a huge profit and if they are going to sell now is the time from a business perspective.

It's a bit like buying a house. Buy it on the cheap, do it up so it looks its absolute best and then sell it for 3.5 billion +. What you dont go and do is do it up and wait for it to go shit and then have to pay out a second time to do it all up again (which is our current rebuild of midfield and other areas). That means you have paid twice to do it up but still only get 3.5 billion. Extra outlay but same sale price makes no sense. This is all about maximum profit.

Oh no a house analogy :D

Our wages are high because we're successful, they're not just high because reasons. If we continue paying higher wages than Spurs, Arsenal etc it means we're more successful. You say 'they cant afford a big summer without selling players'. Sorry mate but you're ticking every box in the lazy owner criticism survey. We've had big summers before without the need to sell one or two players, as much as people seem to think the Coutinho sale stretched for about eight windows.

Look at Arsenal right now. Gabriel Jesus is allegedly on £250k plus a week. Saka, Saliba, Gabriel and Saka probably dont earn that between them and will all be getting new contracts soon. They stay competitive and in the CL, it'll keep going up. You spend more on transfers getting to the top, which is when wages then start going in the same direction. Practically there are two clubs we cant compete with, the problem is....we wont be able to compete with them anyway unless we get state ownership which goes back to the 'careful what you wish for' point.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:35:56 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 02:05:05 pm
I have thought about potential new owners now for the last couple of days and to be quite honest, i would not mind some sheikh buying the club.

For me, the most important thing is they don't change the basic grounds the football side of this club is based on, so keep Anfield (e.g. don't sell the stadium name) like it is, don't push for Super Leagues, don't increase Ticket prices further, keep connection with the fans and so on and so on.

I get why people don't want these kind of owners, because of the human rights issues and whatnot, but people tend to miss that anybody or any group who has this kind of money, will have done a lot of dodgy things to get where they are and in my opinion there is no "lesser" of two evils.

My support is for LFC and LFC only, i could not give a flying fuck about what the owners do as long as they keep the values of the football side of things of this club and listen to the fans.

Here comes another one.

"No lesser of two evils" FFS. If one group just pulled a few dodgy strings here and there to get rich they're just as evil as an entity that goes around killing gay people or anyone that speaks out against them? Ok!

And even putting the human rights issue to one side, the worst of it from a sporting perspective is that any state that takes us over will literally just cheat in order to win trophies. What's the fucking point in supporting that? Where does the enjoyment come from? One of the incredible things about our title win was that after so long, and despite who we were competing against, we did it all organically. Take that away and you take away any happiness relating to any of it.

Look at how Man City fans react to their title successes. Look at how opposition fans react to it. It's all completely meaningless.
