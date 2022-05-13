I guess we have to look at this from a business perspective of some sort. Let's see if I can lay things out as they stand, at least how I understand them to be.FSG is a consortium of rich guys who wanted to see if they could apply what they learned in business and hedge funds to grow sports franchises. It's more a rich man's hobby as anything else. They've hit their limit with us, and likely want to raise capital to invest in a new venture.If we try and lay out all the options, then it's possible FSG might retain a minority stake - perhaps upwards of 15% - and would probably want certain guarantees from any prospective takeover regarding the running of the club, finances, investment etc. FSG have done most of the heavy lifting and if the club is left alone it will run reasonably fine. A cash injection wouldn't go amiss to retain a competitive edge, but as I see it that's the bare bones of the situation. I'm fairly sure John Henry will have prepared some kind of "Do's and Don'ts" dossier when it comes to PR and fan relations also.So that leaves open who could be interested and who can afford to buy an asset valued at around £4bn? Very few people have the money to buy the club outright, and we all know the danger of a single person having unchallenged control of the club, or indeed any business entity (see Musk and Twitter). Too many think they know better and want to rip things up and do things their way.Some form of consortium is probably the cards, but what kind? Ideally someone who actually knows about football - we don't want to go through all that learning curve bullshit again that FSG had to go through. But will they treat it as an asset to be left alone and appreciate in value, or will they expect a return on such a huge investment, and what kind of return would that be?So I guess it's one person, who gets other investors on board, and some financing from the bank. We don't want a repeat of the Hicks and Gillette 50/50 situation which paralysed the club, but we also, as above, don't want any single investor to be able to ride roughshod over the others?I've said before, I'm not just concerned about who FSG might sell us to - I'm worried who the next owners might sell us to, as they'll likely have fewer scruples. Or what happens if one of these state owned investment companies joins such a consortium as an investor? Then what happens if a few years down the line they slowly start buying out the others, take the club a piece at a time?There's a lot of variables, a lot of potential scenarios about how we could be sold and who to.