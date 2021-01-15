The general noise today from the likes of Dom King appears to be leaning more into American Investment. To be honest that feels very better the devil you know than the devil you don't to me.



People are tying themselves in knots over potential state-owned regimes. We know their blueprint - target a club with a ready built stadium with a long suffering fanbase that will defend them to the hilt in exchange for blood-soaked petrol dollars that will put them in contention for trophies they could only ever dream of.



Liverpool FC are not in that category. We are a footballing powerhouse with hundreds of millions of fans worldwide who are blessed enough to have witnessed the most incredible highs you can have in football. And that's a been done without the need of selling our soul to the devil.



If FSG were to sell, I would imagine an American consortium would be the likely new owners. The (very loose) links to Mukesh Ambani may not be unfounded - India is an untapped footballing market and home to over 1bn people, whilst LFC is one of the most powerful brands in football.



We are nowhere near the blueprint that these sportswashers look for. Now Everton on the other hand if the lego house ever gets built are - and have the toxic, long-suffering fanbase that will go with it.



To be fair, we know exactly the type of devil we don't want.There's another type of club that can be sportswashed. The club whose fanbase has something to lose. A fanbase that confuses losing out on trophies with losing their club.I mentioned this in one of my earlier posts. After our success under Klopp, any number of Liverpool fans will be terrified of returning to the doldrums. With Saudi FC an inevitable obstacle on the rise, supporters will see a very real risk of LFC becoming almost completely irrelevant, no matter how well we do commercially. That could work just as easily for a sportswasher as for a club that was gong nowhere, had nothing to lose, or fans with delusions of grandeur.I'm not saying it's likely, but I'm saying it's most definitely possible. Even if our club received no additional backing whatsoever, it would still be a front for something sinister, which is what most of those championing state owned clubs and where the line is seem to be missing.