Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 90948 times)

Online Magix

  Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
  • Just 5 points away
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 12:29:25 pm »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 12:27:16 pm
Genuine question, before FSG and G+H I remember most fan were happy with Dubai DIC coming in for us whats changed? If they are keen to still buy the club as rumoured why would fans who previously wouldve have been happy to have them originally no not want them? Not saying they are perfect at all just want to know what has happened to change people minds

As mentioned earlier in the thread, people weren't generally clued up on sportwashing as a phenomenon. Now we know better.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,837
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 12:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:42:57 am
The general noise today from the likes of Dom King appears to be leaning more into American Investment. To be honest that feels very better the devil you know than the devil you don't to me.

To be fair, we know exactly the type of devil we don't want.

Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:50:55 am
People are tying themselves in knots over potential state-owned regimes. We know their blueprint - target a club with a ready built stadium with a long suffering fanbase that will defend them to the hilt in exchange for blood-soaked petrol dollars that will put them in contention for trophies they could only ever dream of.

Liverpool FC are not in that category. We are a footballing powerhouse with hundreds of millions of fans worldwide who are blessed enough to have witnessed the most incredible highs you can have in football. And that's a been done without the need of selling our soul to the devil.

If FSG were to sell, I would imagine an American consortium would be the likely new owners. The (very loose) links to Mukesh Ambani may not be unfounded - India is an untapped footballing market and home to over 1bn people, whilst LFC is one of the most powerful brands in football.

We are nowhere near the blueprint that these sportswashers look for. Now Everton on the other hand if the lego house ever gets built are - and have the toxic, long-suffering fanbase that will go with it.

There's another type of club that can be sportswashed. The club whose fanbase has something to lose. A fanbase that confuses losing out on trophies with losing their club.

I mentioned this in one of my earlier posts. After our success under Klopp, any number of Liverpool fans will be terrified of returning to the doldrums. With Saudi FC an inevitable obstacle on the rise, supporters will see a very real risk of LFC becoming almost completely irrelevant, no matter how well we do commercially. That could work just as easily for a sportswasher as for a club that was gong nowhere, had nothing to lose, or fans with delusions of grandeur.

I'm not saying it's likely, but I'm saying it's most definitely possible. Even if our club received no additional backing whatsoever, it would still be a front for something sinister, which is what most of those championing state owned clubs and where the line is seem to be missing.
Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,735
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:52:05 am
Just dont get it at all. Five years down the line, Tuchel as manager, a load of players only here for the money, plastic flags, fake sponsorships but a few more trophies. Probably getting praise as a club from the likes of Neville, Mills, Trevor Sinclair. Whats the point? It is wrong, its very wrong. How far do you go with 'I just support the club, dont care who the owners are'? Cos if it was the Saudi government for example....its a pretty abhorrent owner. Putin? Kim Jong Un?
not saying I wouldn't care who the owners are but just to turn my back after 40 plus years of support, I'm not sure I could do that. If you are able to do that then great just don't think I could. I might feel differently when/if new owners are confirmed and they are state backed of course.
Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 12:32:40 pm »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 12:27:16 pm
Genuine question, before FSG and G+H I remember most fan were happy with Dubai DIC coming in for us whats changed? If they are keen to still buy the club as rumoured why would fans who previously wouldve have been happy to have them originally no not want them? Not saying they are perfect at all just want to know what has happened to change people minds

The internet. Communication revolution etc. Things have opened up remarkably since then in terms of transparency whether its welcomed or not.

Honestly don't think we had anything like the amount of information (good or bad) on potential owners back then.

Standards in society have changed hugely too as peoples awareness of more global issues has grown.
Online will2003

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • God and a Legend
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:29:25 pm
As mentioned earlier in the thread, people weren't generally clued up on sportwashing as a phenomenon. Now we know better.

Thats what I suspected as well just was curious to see if it was that or not
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,028
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
Also, I remember quite a few people who were suspicious or critical of DIC back then.
Online will2003

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • God and a Legend
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 12:34:32 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 12:32:40 pm
The internet. Communication revolution etc. Things have opened up remarkably since then in terms of transparency whether its welcomed or not.

Honestly don't think we had anything like the amount of information (good or bad) on potential owners back then.

Standards in society have changed hugely too as peoples awareness of more global issues has grown.

I think youre right i remember a lot of conjecture and itks on here in those days in lieu of hard facts and articles
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,837
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 12:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:30:13 pm
not saying I wouldn't care who the owners are but just to turn my back after 40 plus years of support, I'm not sure I could do that. If you are able to do that then great just don't think I could. I might feel differently when/if new owners are confirmed and they are state backed of course.

There will be a few number of fans who will drop the game instantly. Others will gradually walk away as they become disinterested in the whole thing, with bought trophies won by mercenary players.

It won't happen overnight. The lifeblood will be gradually choked out of the traditional fanbase and it will be superseded by the social media fan, happy to turn a blind eye.

The only crumb of comfort would be the hope that our club wouldn't completely collapse should such owners walk away in the future, which cannot be said about Abu Dhabi FC. Remove the money and they would cease to exist almost overnight.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 09:16:55 am
I think you lot are living in a dreamland. Do you really think there is a single person on this earth who can go and spend 4 billion on a football club and not have skeletons in his closet or be attached to some shady business group? Hate to break it to you but the knight in a shiny armor doesn't exist

Bill Gates? Or is his philanthropy to cover up his dodgyness?
Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 12:36:02 pm »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 12:34:32 pm
I think youre right i remember a lot of conjecture and itks on here in those days in lieu of hard facts and articles

So nothing has changed then  ;) :P
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm »
I think weve got to be very careful with different American owners. We got lucky with FSG theyve been very good owners generally, not taken a penny out of the club unlike that lot up the M62. But we could end up at the other end with people like Hicks and Gilette.

Wish all this would blow over to be honest, cant be bothered with it and all the noise around the club. I cant see any sort of sportswashers being allowed to buy us which is good.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,720
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 12:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:30:13 pm
not saying I wouldn't care who the owners are but just to turn my back after 40 plus years of support, I'm not sure I could do that. If you are able to do that then great just don't think I could. I might feel differently when/if new owners are confirmed and they are state backed of course.

End of the day it's a personal choice, and if you feel the entity you are supporting still represents what you supported in the first place. If we were bought by a sportswashing exercise, you immediately know that there will be 2 separate set of books and that Liverpool FC will be essentially cheating to compete with City and Newcastle. I can't support that, let alone all the other atrocities that occur in a sportswashing exercise but oil state owned clubs.

So for me Liverpool FC will no longer represent and embody the values and integrity I fell in love with.

It will no longer be Liverpool FC.
