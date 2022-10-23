When we won the league that night against Chelsea, I was overcome with emotion that sprang from 30 years of thinking about that moment every day since I was 10. Kicking every ball in every match we'd played in that time. The huge emotional highs and the utter lows of what had been a long journey. Three quarters of my life worrying about football. I shed a tear for my recently departed father and wished he'd have been with me to see it all.



Then my buoyant mood completely dropped and I felt hollow. I realised that the all-encompassing quest for the title was pretty much the only thing that had kept me so attached to football for so long. Not Liverpool. But football. Since probably around 2010, my love for the game, not the physical act of people playing, but the circus that surrounds it, had gone. I despise most things about it, mainly brought on by obscene amounts of money and the social media age of fans, punditry and media. Bar a couple of 'I hope they lose' City games, I've watched no other teams football matches since before the pandemic.



The only thing that has kept me afloat since then is Jurgen Klopp. The only real thread that still weaves a moral compass and connection between the fans and city that no longer exists in the game as a whole. When the Super League was floated, part of me wanted it to happen so I could happily cut ties forever. A sadistic part of me would use a severely questionable state purchasing the club to really sack it all off. I would hope Jurgen would walk too if he was half the man we know he is. I've taken this shite season to 'have a year off' and stop largely watching us. I'll check in with the result after, or even the next day, or just wait for a mate to text something. I've been surprised how relatively easy it's been. How much better I feel not worrying about it all. What ever happens next might be the end for me, and to be 100% honest, I'm at peace with it. I have more than enough memories, which are all I think about these days however well we're doing on the pitch.