I suppose I am lucky, Liverpool have meant a great deal to me for so many years that I cannot imagine losing interest, whilst it may be possible to fall back on Tranmere or something, I think football as a whole is sick so I can see that not happening.
When I say Lucky, I have Rugby League, it is the Antithesis of everything that is wrong with football, good refereeing, little or no cheating, no money (players who have to get jobs when they retire at 35 or less), honest graft, no soft shites screaming and rolling around, the odd punch up where players remain standing (unlike footballers who fall over as if shot when touched), supporters who are not vile shite. There's no oil money in Rugby League, not even paraffin money, Saudi Arabia will not be investing in RL in my lifetime (and there are no toffs like Rugby Union)
Watch Friday nights game, Australia v New Zealand on BBC (and then tape saturday's which clashes with the reds) and see what I mean