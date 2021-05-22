I'd have thought that was sarcasm but you did start with "But seriously". You'd just go and support another Premier League club!?
I've been watching a non-league team for a couple of seasons as it's difficult and expensive to get tickets for our games. I can take my two boys down for a tenner and they can also go for a kickabout behind the goal if they're getting fidgety.
Liverpool is my club but if we go the way of Man City or Newcastle I'll just switch off from professional football. No chance I'd switch allegiance to a rival. Crazy idea.
Well that's the thing, I like football, and I like professional football, so I don't want to switch off from professional football. That leads down the road of having to find a club to support - which leads to what I was saying.
Also this is actually the very very last option, I mean I don't think we will be taken over by individuals who are too bad (like the Saudis) due to the club culture, and even if we did, I have confidence in the capability of our fans to protest and drive them out of the club. And moreso, even if that failed, I would explore the option of like Keith Lard mentioned, of creating a new Liverpool FC to follow.
If all that fails, and I have to stop supporting Liverpool FC (which is highly unlikely as a whole bunch of things need to go wrong for that to happen), then I'll have to find a new club to support, and then what I mentioned then comes into play. But as I said, that is highly unlikely.