Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 08:26:04 am
Gary Neville spends years decrying sports washing - gets offered some money and runs off to Qatar to commentate on the World Cup.

Robbie Williams spends a lifetime talking about gay rights - gets offered some money and runs off to Qatar to do some opening ceremony songs.

Black Eyed Peas - earn their fortune for a virtuous song about where is the love? - get offered some money and run off to Qatar to perform.

Western media coverage of World Cup  - Qatar.

Football players - Qatar.

RAWK posters - get offered a nice look Nike replica top, ignore the sweatshops.



In essence when it directly impacts us as individuals we see moralistic behaviours disappear - crazy isnt it :/

Whataboutery at it's finest.

Have you ever thought that you have the ability to set your own moral compass. Make your own decisions about how you want to act. There are lots of horrible and misguided people out there please don't use their behaviour as an excuse to join in with them.

Finally trying to draw a moral equivalence between brutal regimes that use torture and rape as a punishment, who execute people for their sexuality and political beliefs, and someone wearing a Nike top is frankly pretty disgusting. Especially when it is just an excuse to allow a football team to possibly win more games.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 09:00:08 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:52:53 am
Me calculating how to succesfully rationalize my acceptance of morally questionable issues


But seriously, be interesting to see how it all pans out. I thought about it and my backup club is Arsenal if it all goes south (and we end up with really horrible owners and are unable to fight them out of the club), as Arsenal don't seem too bad. That or possibly Crystal Palace, who I won 11 PLs and 7 CLs with on FM and whom I chose (on FM) because their club has a rich soul with passionate fans, not too dissimilar to us.
I'd have thought that was sarcasm but you did start with "But seriously".  You'd just go and support another Premier League club!?

I've been watching a non-league team for a couple of seasons as it's difficult and expensive to get tickets for our games.  I can take my two boys down for a tenner and they can also go for a kickabout behind the goal if they're getting fidgety.

Liverpool is my club but if we go the way of Man City or Newcastle I'll just switch off from professional football.  No chance I'd switch allegiance to a rival.  Crazy idea.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 09:00:37 am »
I personally do not have a big problem with sweatshop made Nike products. They are some of the best in the world.
I do have a problem with cheating, arrogant, human rights violating, sportswashing nations owning football clubs: especially if it is going to be the club I support.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 09:04:12 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 08:57:09 am
Do you check every company you use or product you buys moral and ethical record before you purchase it. Have you been boycotting the club for taking sponsorship money from shady business that help fund wars and have a bank across the front of our shirt that helped fund terrorist activity's?

I am not happy with any of those things either all i am saying is that me and the majority of fans would still support the club no matter who owns us. I think people are overestimating how many people would walk away from the club most people just want to watch the football and go home.

To answer your question, I do try and be as ethically correct as is humanly possible. That doesn't mean of course that sometimes you can stick by it, but it doesn't mean that you stop trying to do it. The point is everyone has a line they don't want to cross. I have walked away from football once before and I am adamant I would do so again if we were to become the plaything of one of the worst human rights abusing states. People can try and fudge the issue by bringing up others abuses but it doesn't change anything. I think a number of people would walk away as they are already frustrated by football as a whole and for some it would be the final straw.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 09:06:25 am »
I dont normally quote myself, but I think it's a suitable moment as we now enter the "I'm not an apologist, YOU'RE an apologist!!" phase.

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
I'm fully expecting at some point that someone will lay out the heinous human rights abuses of the United States that we all apparently turned a blind eye to during FSG's time at the club and ask how is it any different.

Never have so many been put on ignore so swiftly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 09:08:10 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:52:53 am
But seriously, be interesting to see how it all pans out. I thought about it and my backup club is Arsenal if it all goes south (and we end up with really horrible owners and are unable to fight them out of the club), as Arsenal don't seem too bad. That or possibly Crystal Palace, who I won 11 PLs and 7 CLs with on FM and whom I chose (on FM) because their club has a rich soul with passionate fans, not too dissimilar to us.

And there, in a nutshell, you have it.

If this is an example of what "supporting" our club is going forward then God help LFC.

Fucking sad times.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 09:11:02 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:00:08 am
I'd have thought that was sarcasm but you did start with "But seriously".  You'd just go and support another Premier League club!?

I've been watching a non-league team for a couple of seasons as it's difficult and expensive to get tickets for our games.  I can take my two boys down for a tenner and they can also go for a kickabout behind the goal if they're getting fidgety.

Liverpool is my club but if we go the way of Man City or Newcastle I'll just switch off from professional football.  No chance I'd switch allegiance to a rival.  Crazy idea.
Well that's the thing, I like football, and I like professional football, so I don't want to switch off from professional football. That leads down the road of having to find a club to support - which leads to what I was saying.

Also this is actually the very very last option, I mean I don't think we will be taken over by individuals who are too bad (like the Saudis) due to the club culture, and even if we did, I have confidence in the capability of our fans to protest and drive them out of the club. And moreso, even if that failed, I would explore the option of like Keith Lard mentioned, of creating a new Liverpool FC to follow.

If all that fails, and I have to stop supporting Liverpool FC (which is highly unlikely as a whole bunch of things need to go wrong for that to happen), then I'll have to find a new club to support, and then what I mentioned then comes into play. But as I said, that is highly unlikely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 09:11:16 am »
Some mad attempts to justify being owned by an oil state in this thread, incredible stuff.

I do wonder if we were state owned and Klopp did stay on (would hope he wouldn't, but you never know), whether that would soften the stance of some fans.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 09:12:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:48:45 am
Why do people keep writing ig?

Does it mean I guess but thats just too difficult to write? Thats my biggest revelation from the last 90 pages!

A rough translation is "I'm an utter c*nt and get my opinions from Twitter and Instagram"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 09:08:10 am
And there, in a nutshell, you have it.

If this is an example of what "supporting" our club is going forward then God help LFC.

Fucking sad times.
What would your response be? As a 'proper' supporter?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 09:13:09 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:12:28 am
What would your response be? As a 'proper' supporter?

Protests until the oil owners fuck off.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:13:09 am
Protests until the oil owners fuck off.
Didn't I include that in my reply? I literally said, if protests failed no matter what, and the creation of a new Liverpool FC failed, so like I said it's the absolute last option.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 09:15:13 am »
When I was about 17 I remember signing up to a £10 direct debit for the RSPCA as I thought the girl trying to hawk it outside Woolworths was very attractive, and that if I signed up to support that particular charity she'd think 'Wow this spotty teenager has a real heart, I'd like to go on a date with him'. And then I walked past again about half hour later and smiled at her and she didn't even acknowledge me. But I forgot to cancel the DD until two months later so they got £20 out of me, and not a day goes past where I dont think what an absolutely disgraceful hypocritical c*nt I'd been for not supporting every charity in the country to the same extent. As I've grown up I've learned that what I did that day proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that I didn't care about starving kids or old people dying, or people who died in wars, or birds, or orangutans, or pandas, or clowns.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 09:15:24 am »

It's a waste of time arguing about regimes and stuff like that. LFC is too big to be used as a sports washing project.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 09:08:10 am
And there, in a nutshell, you have it.

If this is an example of what "supporting" our club is going forward then God help LFC.

Fucking sad times.

Thankfully I'm pretty certain he's not :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 09:16:55 am »
I think you lot are living in a dreamland. Do you really think there is a single person on this earth who can go and spend 4 billion on a football club and not have skeletons in his closet or be attached to some shady business group? Hate to break it to you but the knight in a shiny armor doesn't exist
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 09:17:35 am »
My concern is with the state of the fandom after any potential takeover. As others have already expressed, similarly, my affinity with the club lies not only with the tradition of winning but also with the history of the city of Liverpool, its people and its values.

Those who are arguing for the moral relativity of a state sponsorship are essentially arguing for the emergence of a new breed of Liverpool fan - one virtually indistinguishable from a Man City fan. Would that breed of fan, that money-above-all fan, produce those magical Anfield nights? I think not.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:11:16 am
Some mad attempts to justify being owned by an oil state in this thread, incredible stuff.

I do wonder if we were state owned and Klopp did stay on (would hope he wouldn't, but you never know), whether that would soften the stance of some fans.

Yes, Klopp would be my touchstone for the new owners, the firstline fit and proper test.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 09:18:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:16:08 am
Thankfully I'm pretty certain he's not :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 09:18:17 am »
Best case scenario would be someone who treats us as an asset and not gets a loan up to his eyeballs to finance us, like H&G did. The returns would be when they finally decide to cash in on us and our value goes up. So basically someone like FSG but with maybe a bit more risk for apetite cause I can't believe that more cash wasn't available for players in the last 5 years, especially after our CL win when it was time to capitalise on our status. Jim Ratcliffe would be a good option from the things I've heard from him even though he's a United fan.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:12:25 am
A rough translation is "I'm an utter c*nt and get my opinions from Twitter and Instagram"
ok boomer
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 09:18:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:13 am
When I was about 17 I remember signing up to a £10 direct debit for the RSPCA as I thought the girl trying to hawk it outside Woolworths was very attractive, and that if I signed up to support that particular charity she'd think 'Wow this spotty teenager has a real heart, I'd like to go on a date with him'. And then I walked past again about half hour later and smiled at her and she didn't even acknowledge me. But I forgot to cancel the DD until two months later so they got £20 out of me, and not a day goes past where I dont think what an absolutely disgraceful hypocritical c*nt I'd been for not supporting every charity in the country to the same extent. As I've grown up I've learned that what I did that day proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that I didn't care about starving kids or old people dying, or people who died in wars, or birds, or orangutans, or pandas, or clowns.

She got me too by the Abbey National. Stopped me by complimenting my knees of all things and I fell for it. Jokes on her though as I cancelled the direct debit before they could take a payment.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 09:19:45 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 09:16:55 am
I think you lot are living in a dreamland. Do you really think there is a single person on this earth who can go and spend 4 billion on a football club and not have skeletons in his closet or be attached to some shady business group? Hate to break it to you but the knight in a shiny armor doesn't exist

No ones in dreamland but you if you think that's the consensus here. In fact there isn't even a consensus here.
But most people would be slightly perturbed if our owners were actively murdering people.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 09:21:20 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 09:16:55 am
I think you lot are living in a dreamland. Do you really think there is a single person on this earth who can go and spend 4 billion on a football club and not have skeletons in his closet or be attached to some shady business group? Hate to break it to you but the knight in a shiny armor doesn't exist
Yeh like for example AXA our own club sponsor is aiding Israel's arms trade thus destroying lives in Palestine.
https://actions.sumofus.org/a/axa-elbit-systems-palestine

Does this mean that people gonna stop supporting the club because of the shady stuff our sponsor has done? I don't see any here doing that. Like you said morally questionable things happen just gotta deal with it as long as it's not too bad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 09:21:54 am »
Even if FSG sell us to a somewhat "ethical" consortium,  what happens when they decide to sell up?

This isn't the G&H era. Dislodging a sportswasher who has spent billions to buy the club will be near impossible. That's not to say it's not a battle that shouldn't be fought; just that people need to know the odds before they commit hours of their lives that they're never going to get back, time away from families, and their emotional health.

I'd probably switch to Tranmere myself. They could do with the support, and a fan stake might help with ground upgrades.

Edit: but for anyone openly embracing a brutal regime looking to launder their reputation, gleefully anticipating the money, and mocking those who oppose it - I think I speak for the majority of RAWK when I say you won't find a home on this forum.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:12:28 am
What would your response be? As a 'proper' supporter?

I would stop watching football completely.

I certainly would not be switching "allegiance" to another Premiership club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 09:25:46 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:24:45 am
oMg hOw cOuLd yOu dO tHaT yOu'Re nOt a TRUE (TM) sUppOrTer /s

Bit of a difference between switching to a local lower league team to get away from all the shit in the top division, as opposed to jumping over to Arsenal because they're looking a good bet these days.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
I'm afraid many of the younger generation will continue to follow whatever is served up to them. They reside in a fantasy world already so will care very little for the source of whatever baubles come their way. Experiences are reduced to 30 second clips on a phone and Life is one big reality tv show. The legacy fans will walk away en masse but will be replaced by a new clientele. Only a matter of time before the PL starts operating in other continents anyway. Which will be the first club to play games away from UK do you think? As soon as Jurgen's tenure is over that will probably be me. Only reason I still watch any footie is down to my legacy love of LFC and all it stands for. Once that has gone, there is nothing left.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 09:25:21 am
I would stop watching football completely.

I certainly would not be switching "allegiance" to another Premiership club.
Genuine question wouldn't you miss it tho? Watching football?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 09:28:09 am »
Yeah to me its impossible to switch to another club, if I could then I doubt Liverpool was in my heart and soul to begin with

The thought of cheering on Pep Lite Captain Black and his team, just :puke2
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 09:29:51 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 09:16:55 am
I think you lot are living in a dreamland. Do you really think there is a single person on this earth who can go and spend 4 billion on a football club and not have skeletons in his closet or be attached to some shady business group?

No sure but....

Skeletons in closet for some = maybe voting for Trump, being a bit overzealous in the pursuit of his or her own wealth, not matching quite as closely to most of our political leanings as we'd maybe like

Skeletons in closet for others = actual skeletons in closets, like....you know actual dead people. Murdering journalists. Abusing human rights to the worst possible extent, being part of a political system that punishes you for liking the same sex by you know...killing you, or if you're lucky just stoning you or flogging you.

Anyone in this thread trying to use false equivalency have let their mask slip, and quite obviously would be the ones who would drop in line very quickly. Its really not difficult. Like if I vote for a Labour MP who displays maybe one or two right wing 'aspects' it doesn't mean that I also supported Hitler.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 09:30:02 am »
A lot of posters are assuming that whoever buys us will automatically mean we'll spend more money on transfers but what if we don't?

Where will the money come from?  We already spend what we earn and they can only put in a certain amount of their own money (I've no idea what this is) but if it's say £40-£50m that'll barely scratch the surface of keeping pace with ADFC and Saudi FC.

Would they take out loans against the club?  How would that impact on future signings if the new ones don't work out?

Would they sell off our main assets whilst they still had value.  Ali, Mo, Virg, Fab to fund a couple of "big names" then hope all the youngsters come good in a few years?

Mortgage the ground possibly?

I've enjoyed having these owners.  The stress free time of just watching us play instead of worrying about them destroying us. 

Like many others on here I spent hours every day as a keyboard warrior chasing out our last owners and now I'm worried that we'll end up in a similar situation a few years down the line.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 09:31:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:25:46 am
Bit of a difference between switching to a local lower league team to get away from all the shit in the top division, as opposed to jumping over to Arsenal because they're looking a good bet these days.
Did you just miss what I said about Crystal Palace? Also I didn't mention Arsenal because they're looking a good bet, I mentioned it because I've played for one of the Arsenal academy branches, and they seem a decent crowd. Same thing with Crystal Palace as in they seem a decent crowd with a decent soul.

It's about the soul not the trophies, else I would've just supported Man Utd or Chelsea when picking a club to support growing up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3912 on: Today at
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:18:51 am
She got me too by the Abbey National. Stopped me by complimenting my knees of all things and I fell for it. Jokes on her though as I cancelled the direct debit before they could take a payment.

Wow and you'd come on RAWK and admit that not only do you hate children, old people, all races, all religions, old buildings, green spaces, our planet, all planets, clowns, gorillas, kangaroos, donkeys and the disabled but you also hate ALL animals! Brave.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
Doubt I could give up football completely, but I'd have to cut out the back pages and transfers and find something to distract me. Even then, I'd probably find myself looking over my shoulder every now and again and feeling the pain.

Nothing worse than letting someone go, not because you don't love them - but because you love them too much.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 09:34:59 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:30:02 am
A lot of posters are assuming that whoever buys us will automatically mean we'll spend more money on transfers but what if we don't?

Where will the money come from?  We already spend what we earn and they can only put in a certain amount of their own money (I've no idea what this is) but if it's say £40-£50m that'll barely scratch the surface of keeping pace with ADFC and Saudi FC.

Would they take out loans against the club?  How would that impact on future signings if the new ones don't work out?

Would they sell off our main assets whilst they still had value.  Ali, Mo, Virg, Fab to fund a couple of "big names" then hope all the youngsters come good in a few years?

Mortgage the ground possibly?

I've enjoyed having these owners.  The stress free time of just watching us play instead of worrying about them destroying us. 

Like many others on here I spent hours every day as a keyboard warrior chasing out our last owners and now I'm worried that we'll end up in a similar situation a few years down the line.

I think Debs that sums up the worries of quite a few of us. It is unnerving. We have had a decade of relative calm and while for some the money spent on transfer in the last few years will never be enough, the fact is that a lot of us quite like the fact that we comply with the rules, spend what we earn and have a redeveloped anfield rather than some soulless bowl in another place. The trophies we have won have been earned in the right way and that means a lot - at least to me anyway.

For me the best outcome would be FSG remaining but having new investors as part of their ownership, while retaining the core of what has made is so successful in the past few years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 09:35:06 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:26:45 am
Genuine question wouldn't you miss it tho? Watching football?

Genuine answer - of course I would.

You can't not miss something you've been doing for a relatively long time and enjoyed it as much as I have.

Liverpool FC have helped me through some very very tough times in my life and given me great joy, excitement and disappointment and thats ALL part of supporting a club.

I don't think I would get any enjoyment at all if I tried to "cherry pick" the good bits of supporting  my club. Its a roller coaster of emotions thats the whole point. No light without the darkness etc etc.

I will say this though - I've been enjoying football in general less and less recently since trophies and titles became "buyable" so I guess (ig) a bad takeover or perhaps just Jurgen going would be the final straw for me.

