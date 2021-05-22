A lot of posters are assuming that whoever buys us will automatically mean we'll spend more money on transfers but what if we don't?



Where will the money come from? We already spend what we earn and they can only put in a certain amount of their own money (I've no idea what this is) but if it's say £40-£50m that'll barely scratch the surface of keeping pace with ADFC and Saudi FC.



Would they take out loans against the club? How would that impact on future signings if the new ones don't work out?



Would they sell off our main assets whilst they still had value. Ali, Mo, Virg, Fab to fund a couple of "big names" then hope all the youngsters come good in a few years?



Mortgage the ground possibly?



I've enjoyed having these owners. The stress free time of just watching us play instead of worrying about them destroying us.



Like many others on here I spent hours every day as a keyboard warrior chasing out our last owners and now I'm worried that we'll end up in a similar situation a few years down the line.



