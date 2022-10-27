« previous next »
Offline MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3840 on: Today at 02:19:59 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:08:57 am
The new Chelsea owner seems to think there's still a lot of opportunity to commercialise football further, and if FSG are looking to reinvest elsewhere soon then that might push the price down. Organisations are also just attracted to big clubs for the exposure, that can gain them a lot without the asset value changing.
I dont understand the Chelsea one either. They dont even own the ground so asset stripping seems to be out. Same with us, at the price asset stripping doesnt seem an option even though it would include anfield.

They must be banking on streaming as far as I can see. And whilst Chelsea have been spending does anyone think they will keep that up for years in the same situation? I dont and theres no reason to believe their owners are much different than ours only maybe they are more aggressive.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,653
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3841 on: Today at 02:27:26 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Can I suggest a conglomerate of


Angelina Jolie, Gary Barlow, Liam Neeson, Daniel Craig, Mike Myers, Samuel Jackson, Brad Pitt, Dr Dre, Le Bron James, Jude Law, Chris De Burgh, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, Lana Del Ray, Damien Lewis, John Bishop, Billy Bob Thornton, Clive Owen, Kim Cattrell, Caroline Wozniaki, Darren Clarke, John Lithgow, Elvis Costello and Michael Fassbender, plus any other rich Liverpool fans yu can name

Here's another one, not sure how rich though..

Sheamus of WWE fame is a massive Red. I've seen him at the Fanzone thing that NBC have done in the USA with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earle.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3842 on: Today at 03:05:55 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:19:59 am
I dont understand the Chelsea one either. They dont even own the ground so asset stripping seems to be out. Same with us, at the price asset stripping doesnt seem an option even though it would include anfield.

They must be banking on streaming as far as I can see. And whilst Chelsea have been spending does anyone think they will keep that up for years in the same situation? I dont and theres no reason to believe their owners are much different than ours only maybe they are more aggressive.

From what was publicly reported, the Chelsea deal comes with a host of conditions:
- They cannot sell their stake within the first decade of ownership
- They must earmark $125 million for the club's women's team;
- They must invest millions in the club's academy and training facilities;
- They must commit to rebuilding Stamford Bridge;
- Commission of around $50 million to be paid from the club's balance sheet and not sale funds;
- All proceeds to be funneled to a charity aiding victims of the Ukraine war.

That's why most of the suitors eventually dropped out. The first 4 conditions are exceedingly onerous and only Boehly's consortium was eventually selected - because they were willing to abide by the conditions.

Chelsea's funding on players is from a £300 million revolving credit facility and a £500 million term loan. This is new term loan which forms part of the £1.75 billion commitment to Chelsea (which means that the total for the first 4 conditions referenced above is approx £1.25 billion after deducting the term loan amount.

They're more willing to load debt to finance purchases. Whether this is considered more aggressive or whether the RAWK population is more willing to accept this is up in the air at the moment.

Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,533
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3843 on: Today at 03:16:14 am
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
Doesn't make what I wrote incorrect though does it?

Did you boycott watching the Club World Cup Final?

Ah someone else who needs a reading assigment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_equivalence

Maybe if you read that - youll finally understand what it is you are doing, and maybe you will understand why I and others are pulling people up on it.

And yes I did watch that game, shit that FIFA or whoever puts it on are so corrupt that they take the backhanders to hold games to aid the sportswash.

By the way, know what is far more shit, because unlike the club world cup, where the location wasnt their choice, Liverpool having a training camp in Dubai soon. That is really poor, and shame on them for doing it.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3844 on: Today at 04:19:04 am
Early call. We won't be sold in the next 5 years.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,234
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3845 on: Today at 04:31:04 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:19:04 am
Early call. We won't be sold in the next 5 years.

Here is a proper early call. It's too early. What am I doing? I need a new job.
Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3846 on: Today at 05:17:19 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:31:04 am
Here is a proper early call. It's too early. What am I doing? I need a new job.

You know, this thread by keyop used to only be bumped when we lose. It stayed at 32 pages for 1.5 weeks, in fact it was completely silent following spurs and nearly made it to 2nd page.

One Athletic article later and its 97 pages.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3847 on: Today at 05:52:23 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
As much as I despise state nations, I rather they bought us as opposed to a highly leveraged glazer type buy out.

As said previously I support the club (players and manager etc.) and not the owners.

As also said previously I dont want us to be owned by a state either, but rather that than leveraged buy out.

What people need to remember is these states are ruled with an iron fist as that is the only way they have survived to date - just look at Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Libya  etc. for examples of where we have tried to put in democracy and resulted in millions dying. We cannot apply a western model over these countries and judge them - it is a false narrative to think that can work.   

Things will change in these countries, but it will take time. Social change is something that needs to be delicately balanced and managed over decades, otherwise countries can collapse into chaos. Often the actual leadership of these countries dont want to be as ruthless as they are, but they pander to the people / influencers / religious zealots  to ensure they remain in power. 

The human rights abuses are of course sickening, but the world is a mess and will always be a mess - whether someone owned a football club or not wont change that.  We sit here in our Bangladesh sweat shop produced Nike replica shirts, holding our iPhones made in concentration camps of Uighur, driving our cars with petrol from the Middle East, flying on Qatar airlines to go on holiday to Dubai, living of the copper taken from African countries, eating eggs from abysmally treated battery hens and all the while shake our heads furiously in moral outrage.


If we want to be virtuous then lets be virtuous now.
Yeh I can understand this point of view, especially the bolded part. I mean, Britain herself has colonized multiple countries, while the US has invaded multiple countries too, both resulting in bloodshed and deaths, but nobody is rescinding their citizenship because of these incidents.

I think our club is at a point where it takes the form of the ship of Theseus, which is an identity conondroum. Basically Theseus had a ship which after multiple voyages, the ship planks began to rot. So Theseus replaced the rotten planks one by one. When all the planks on the ship were replaced, is the ship still the ship of Theseus? Furthermore, if all the old planks were reassembled into another ship, which one is the true ship of Theseus?

These planks are some of the characteristics, values, behaviour of our club, which make up one's identity. When Klopp came, he replaced some of these planks, changing our approach to fitness, approach to recruitment, approach to nutrition, approach to merchandising etc, to a more modern approach, completely different from the 1960s and 1970s era, and yeh FSG played a part in some of the replacement of these planks.

The rotten planks, are the things that are incompatible in our time. Money in football to be at the top, is one of the planks that is necessary in the modern era, but wasn't in the 1960s and 1970s. However when we replace the rotten minimal spending plank with big money plank, that could possibly come with an extra plank replacement on our ship of replacing good morals with questionable morals.

So ig the issue for people is, what is a plank that is unacceptable? I mean FSG themselves aren't moral people, they are nothing but soulless businessmen looking to churn a profit, and when we needed investment to rebuild the squad they ditched us like the Dead Men of Dunharrow who deserted Isildur in his time of need, which shows the type of people they are.

So my view is it's better to have someone unmoral who has money, rather than someone unmoral who doesn't have money (FSG), because in modern football, money is needed in order to compete. Of course, people's definition of unacceptable planks vary, like for example I wouldn't want a plank that chops people's head off like the Saudis, but would be alright with a plank like Elon Musk.

Like it or not, morals don't play much of a part in modern society. We are hurtling full speed towards a Brave New World, where it's a winner takes all, loser gets minimal reward place, whether in football market, housing market, online content creation market, income market, jobs market, or dating market, and so we need to do what is necessary, and replace the planks needed, in order for our ship to win.

After all, morals don't pay the electricity bill, don't help you get the job you want, the house you want, or the hot chick that you want - winning and performing does, so we need to do what it takes to win. The main way to prevent a winner takes all high inequality world is if the authorities do something, but that's just a fantasy.

As for what happens if our ship has been replaced by unacceptable planks? We could fight for those unacceptable planks to be removed (which is what I see happening), and if that fails, we could change to another ship, which is where that topic like the creation of a new Liverpool FC is interesting, where we can reassemble a ship in the form of all the old planks we like, planks which are out of time in modern football when competing against clubs like Man City and Newcastle, planks like socialism, sustainable incremental growth, fan focused etc. That or support another club with planks that we find acceptable.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,234
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3848 on: Today at 06:01:59 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:17:19 am
You know, this thread by keyop used to only be bumped when we lose. It stayed at 32 pages for 1.5 weeks, in fact it was completely silent following spurs and nearly made it to 2nd page.

One Athletic article later and its 97 pages.

This thread was never going to remain semi-dormant once the owners had announced they'd put the club up for sale.
Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3849 on: Today at 06:10:06 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 05:52:23 am
Yeh I can understand this point of view, especially the bolded part. I mean, Britain herself has colonized multiple countries, while the US has invaded multiple countries too, both resulting in bloodshed and deaths, but nobody is rescinding their citizenship because of these incidents.

I think our club is at a point where it takes the form of the ship of Theseus, which is an identity conondroum. Basically Theseus had a ship which after multiple voyages, the ship planks began to rot. So Theseus replaced the rotten planks one by one. When all the planks on the ship were replaced, is the ship still the ship of Theseus? Furthermore, if all the old planks were reassembled into another ship, which one is the true ship of Theseus?

These planks are some of the characteristics, values, behaviour of our club, which make up one's identity. When Klopp came, he replaced some of these planks, changing our approach to fitness, approach to recruitment, approach to nutrition, approach to merchandising etc, to a more modern approach, completely different from the 1960s and 1970s era, and yeh FSG played a part in some of the replacement of these planks.

The rotten planks, are the things that are incompatible in our time. Money in football to be at the top, is one of the planks that is necessary in the modern era, but wasn't in the 1960s and 1970s. However when we replace the rotten minimal spending plank with big money plank, that could possibly come with an extra plank replacement on our ship of replacing good morals with questionable morals.

So ig the issue for people is, what is a plank that is unacceptable? I mean FSG themselves aren't moral people, they are nothing but soulless businessmen looking to churn a profit, and when we needed investment to rebuild the squad they ditched us like the Dead Men of Dunharrow who deserted Isildur in his time of need, which shows the type of people they are.

So my view is it's better to have someone unmoral who has money, rather than someone unmoral who doesn't have money (FSG), because in modern football, money is needed in order to compete. Of course, people's definition of unacceptable planks vary, like for example I wouldn't want a plank that chops people's head off like the Saudis, but would be alright with a plank like Elon Musk.

Like it or not, morals don't play much of a part in modern society. We are hurtling full speed towards a Brave New World, where it's a winner takes all, loser gets minimal reward place, whether in football market, housing market, online content creation market, income market, jobs market, or dating market, and so we need to do what is necessary, and replace the planks needed, in order for our ship to win.

After all, morals don't pay the electricity bill, don't help you get the job you want, the house you want, or the hot chick that you want - winning and performing does, so we need to do what it takes to win. The main way to prevent a winner takes all high inequality world is if the authorities do something, but that's just a fantasy.

As for what happens if our ship has been replaced by unacceptable planks? We could fight for those unacceptable planks to be removed (which is what I see happening), and if that fails, we could change to another ship, which is where that topic like the creation of a new Liverpool FC is interesting, where we can reassemble a ship in the form of all the old planks we like, planks which are out of time in modern football when competing against clubs like Man City and Newcastle, planks like socialism, sustainable incremental growth, fan focused etc. That or support another club with planks that we find acceptable.

Online anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3850 on: Today at 06:10:56 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:27:26 am
Here's another one, not sure how rich though..

Sheamus of WWE fame is a massive Red. I've seen him at the Fanzone thing that NBC have done in the USA with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earle.

None bigger than THE ROCK.
Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3851 on: Today at 06:24:13 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 05:52:23 am

So ig the issue for people is, what is a plank that is unacceptable?

For Al, El Lobo is an unacceptable plank.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.
