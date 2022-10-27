As much as I despise state nations, I rather they bought us as opposed to a highly leveraged glazer type buy out.



As said previously I support the club (players and manager etc.) and not the owners.



As also said previously I dont want us to be owned by a state either, but rather that than leveraged buy out.



What people need to remember is these states are ruled with an iron fist as that is the only way they have survived to date - just look at Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Libya etc. for examples of where we have tried to put in democracy and resulted in millions dying. We cannot apply a western model over these countries and judge them - it is a false narrative to think that can work.



Things will change in these countries, but it will take time. Social change is something that needs to be delicately balanced and managed over decades, otherwise countries can collapse into chaos. Often the actual leadership of these countries dont want to be as ruthless as they are, but they pander to the people / influencers / religious zealots to ensure they remain in power.



The human rights abuses are of course sickening, but the world is a mess and will always be a mess - whether someone owned a football club or not wont change that. We sit here in our Bangladesh sweat shop produced Nike replica shirts, holding our iPhones made in concentration camps of Uighur, driving our cars with petrol from the Middle East, flying on Qatar airlines to go on holiday to Dubai, living of the copper taken from African countries, eating eggs from abysmally treated battery hens and all the while shake our heads furiously in moral outrage.





If we want to be virtuous then lets be virtuous now.



Yeh I can understand this point of view, especially the bolded part. I mean, Britain herself has colonized multiple countries, while the US has invaded multiple countries too, both resulting in bloodshed and deaths, but nobody is rescinding their citizenship because of these incidents.I think our club is at a point where it takes the form of the ship of Theseus, which is an identity conondroum. Basically Theseus had a ship which after multiple voyages, the ship planks began to rot. So Theseus replaced the rotten planks one by one. When all the planks on the ship were replaced, is the ship still the ship of Theseus? Furthermore, if all the old planks were reassembled into another ship, which one is the true ship of Theseus?These planks are some of the characteristics, values, behaviour of our club, which make up one's identity. When Klopp came, he replaced some of these planks, changing our approach to fitness, approach to recruitment, approach to nutrition, approach to merchandising etc, to a more modern approach, completely different from the 1960s and 1970s era, and yeh FSG played a part in some of the replacement of these planks.The rotten planks, are the things that are incompatible in our time. Money in football to be at the top, is one of the planks that is necessary in the modern era, but wasn't in the 1960s and 1970s. However when we replace the rotten minimal spending plank with big money plank, that could possibly come with an extra plank replacement on our ship of replacing good morals with questionable morals.So ig the issue for people is, what is a plank that is unacceptable? I mean FSG themselves aren't moral people, they are nothing but soulless businessmen looking to churn a profit, and when we needed investment to rebuild the squad they ditched us like the Dead Men of Dunharrow who deserted Isildur in his time of need, which shows the type of people they are.So my view is it's better to have someone unmoral who has money, rather than someone unmoral who doesn't have money (FSG), because in modern football, money is needed in order to compete. Of course, people's definition of unacceptable planks vary, like for example I wouldn't want a plank that chops people's head off like the Saudis, but would be alright with a plank like Elon Musk.Like it or not, morals don't play much of a part in modern society. We are hurtling full speed towards a Brave New World, where it's a winner takes all, loser gets minimal reward place, whether in football market, housing market, online content creation market, income market, jobs market, or dating market, and so we need to do what is necessary, and replace the planks needed, in order for our ship to win.After all, morals don't pay the electricity bill, don't help you get the job you want, the house you want, or the hot chick that you want - winning and performing does, so we need to do what it takes to win. The main way to prevent a winner takes all high inequality world is if the authorities do something, but that's just a fantasy.As for what happens if our ship has been replaced by unacceptable planks? We could fight for those unacceptable planks to be removed (which is what I see happening), and if that fails, we could change to another ship, which is where that topic like the creation of a new Liverpool FC is interesting, where we can reassemble a ship in the form of all the old planks we like, planks which are out of time in modern football when competing against clubs like Man City and Newcastle, planks like socialism, sustainable incremental growth, fan focused etc. That or support another club with planks that we find acceptable.