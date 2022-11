Oh yeah. Problem is for some reason some people actually listen to the idiot and value his opinion. But then, as most neutrals hate Liverpool it won't be hard to find people who suddenly find sportswashing a red line.



Maybe that's the plan, red? Maybe I'm losing the plot having spent a day and a half trying to catch this runaway train of a thread. Fucking hell, it's the wild west in here. Got to say I've loved it, wading through a ton of shite but occasionally finding ounces of gold. If FSG, who have been really sound owners, brought us success, had the good sense to hire Jurgen, fucked up a few times but made amends, have had enough, who can blame them? They were sold a pup over ffp, how many more trophies would we have won if it had been enforced diligently. Two? Three? They tried the ESL, got shot down. It made business sense to them, guaranteed income, they'd have invested more.Anyway, back to the beginning. If they are going out the game as they feel there is no way out of this sportswashing malaise, no future in it, take their very healthy profit and invest it back home, why not float the idea they would be willing to accommodate more sportswashing? Expose it? This is Liverpool FC we are talking about. Not non entities like City, Newcastle, PSG, European pygmies all. In the UK, their fellow yanks at United and at Arsenal would be under pressure from fans to do the same. Wouldn't surprise me to hear some rumblings out of there quite soon. What if they were to start floating the same idea? The bought off media here would have to comment betraying their complicity and duplicity. They fucking hate us, they wouldn't be able to resist, ratface included. Abroad, you'd have Perez screaming at Madrid, Barca, Bayern would have something to say. What about that c*nt Ceferin? Wouldn't it be brilliant if it was all played out in the press during the sportswash of all sportswashes in Qatar. That other bent c*nt at FIFA would be fucking apoplectic. John Henry would be pissing himself whilst chomping on a big cigar before bringing in another investor from the good old USA and carrying on safe in the knowledge he'd stirred up a hornets nest.Ridiculous? Probably but fuck it, we're all batshit crazy in this thread so what the actual fuck do I care what yers think. On a serious note, whatever happens, I believe, John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and the lovely Linda will do right by us. They'll do right by Jurgen and will not tarnish their legacy here by shitting on us from a great height. There is no gain from that