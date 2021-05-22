« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 80155 times)

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,140
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 09:19:43 pm »
Liverpools owner will listen to offers of more than £3 billion for the Premier League club, US banking sources have told The Times. @Lawton_Times
Logged

Online MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 09:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:16:37 pm
You misunderstand I knew it was a serious post, just dumbfounded it is.

Anyway you've made your position clear. I don't think engaging with you will yield anything.

Carry on.


So, whats your thoughts on replica shirts or do you feign moral outrage only on stuff that may not happen?

Why are we not lobbying FSG to not go with Nike?

The truth can be uncomfortable, but the reality is somewhere in your mind youre okay with that exploitation.

Im not picking on you, Im just getting sick of all this virtue signalling when things are happening today that we all just conveniently ignore.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,211
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:09:27 pm
I can't believe this is a serious post.

Its clearly not. Everyone knows Emirates airline goes to Dubai, not Qatar Airways.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:18:32 pm
Keep trying mate, you'll convince us eventually.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 09:21:38 pm »
If its an oil state, any preference?

Any have better or improving human rights records?

Kuwait?
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 09:21:54 pm »
Seems like a good time to remind everyone that the best way to deal with a troll is to starve it of attention.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 09:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:19:43 pm
Liverpools owner will listen to offers of more than £3 billion for the Premier League club, US banking sources have told The Times. @Lawton_Times

While offers are likely to come from the Far East and Middle East for a club who boast a global fan base of more than 100 million, financial experts think that another American owner is the most likely outcome. [@Lawton_Times]
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,899
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 09:23:15 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:16:02 pm
:lmao

Pure parody.

Pure reality.



 November, 2019

FSG Real Estate breaks ground on the MGM Music Hall, marking the first development project undertaken by FSGRE beyond the walls of Fenway Park.





 October, 2020

FSG Real Estate forms a joint venture with WS Development and 47 Brand to redevelop multiple sites in the Fenway neighborhood.

Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,140
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:19:43 pm
Liverpools owner will listen to offers of more than £3 billion for the Premier League club, US banking sources have told The Times. @Lawton_Times

Liverpools owner will listen to offers of more than £3 billion for the Premier League club, US banking sources have told The Times.
On Monday a statement from Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said that under the right terms and conditions it would consider new shareholders. The statement added that FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch, with insiders stressing that there were no immediate plans to sell.

But a sales brochure was circulated to potentially interested parties last month and the message being communicated is that the exercise is not limited to raising further investment, but could extend to selling the club in its entirety at the right price. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are assisting with the process and both US banks declined to comment yesterday.

However, sources have said they are inviting bidders, while parties who were involved in trying to buy Chelsea this year said it was their understanding that Liverpool was for sale. We are being guided that any offer has to be more than £3 billion, said one senior figure from a consortium that tabled an offer for Chelsea.

Liverpool were valued at £3.89 billion by Forbes in May but that was before Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for £2.5 billion, with a guarantee of a further £1.75 billion investment in the club. Anything more than £3 billion would represent a good deal for FSG, who paid £300 million for the Merseyside club in October 2010.

While offers are likely to come from the Far East and Middle East for a club who boast a global fan base of more than 100 million, financial experts think that another American owner is the most likely outcome.

The four shortlisted bidders for Chelsea all had US links, and the banking community anticipates a strong American interest in Liverpool. The group that was led by the former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton had strong links to the Merseyside club.

In 2010 Broughton was brought in as chairman of Anfield and, with the assistance of Michael Klein, a US-based investment banker, brokered the sale of the club to FSG. Also backing Broughtons Chelsea consortium were Evolution Media Capital and Creative Artists Agency. The latter already has a significant footing in English football through its talent-management business.

Insiders also believe that there could be interest from the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team and were interested in Tottenham Hotspur before bidding for Chelsea.

With Chelsea the sale process involved opening bids and improved bids, with the New York bank Raine selecting four preferred bidders before accepting the offer tabled by Boehly and Clearlake. The Liverpool takeover is likely to follow a similar path.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 09:25:58 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 09:13:15 pm

As someone who has lived in such countries, this is a serious post.

Lets all of us stop buying replica shirts today - whether FSG sell or not.

Why would you support the exploitation of children and women in 3rd world sweatshops? Do you think it is acceptable for people to turn a blind eye to this?

No, its not acceptable. Perhaps many of us don't buy such things, but you'd only run down your absurd list of "other things that are immoral" until you caught us with one... Your essential argument being that if you are not morally perfect in all regards, fuck it, just let everything slide because otherwise you will be a hypocrite. It's such nonsense, that whole line of thinking, and you must know it. I can't legitimately argue against us being owned by a state that tortures people for being gay because the copper in the laptop I am typing this on was stolen from Africa? Really? :D I don't know what space that line of thinking allows for protest against anything at all, ever...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 