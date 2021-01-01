« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 75956 times)

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,834
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:53:41 pm
The headline under the picture on the link says 'Britain's richest man  and Manchester United  has ruled himself out of buying Liverpool'. Whatever does that mean?
Supports Mancs don't he and has expressed interest in buying them before?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,628
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 05:55:21 pm »
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,240
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 05:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:47:28 pm
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1590032799767183361

Ineos and Jim Ratcliffe rule out bid for us.

This is going to end up with a ton of people trying to get their names out there in publicity.  Already the Bahrain fund denied too right?

Can't wait for:
-"The Kuwait sovereign wealth fund rules out bidding for Liverpool."
-"Top Tik-tokers Khaby Lane and Charli D'Amelio rule out joint-bid for Liverpool."
-"Lifelong Reds supporter Samuel L. Jackson passes on potential Liverpool purchase."
-"Elon Musk is focused on restructuring Twitter, admires Liverpool from afar but no bid imminent."
-"The Nakatomi Corporation has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Hans Gruber's family; no interest in purchasing Liverpool."
-"Roman Abramovich admires Anfield atmosphere, cites 'difficult environment' for a bid however."
-"Rumours that Kylian Mbappe will be player-manager-director-owner of Liverpool are wide of the mark, Sky Sports understands."
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,513
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:51:05 pm
Liverpool fans are different Peter. Which other fanbase has mobilised and seen off their owners like we did with Hicks and Gillet. Which other fanbases protested and got ticket prices reversed. Above all which other fanbase had a decades-long struggle to overturn the biggest miscarriage of justice in this country's history. 

We are different, we are the most socially aware City in the Country, stubborn bastards and above all love a good protest. You take us on at your peril.

This, 100%.

Yes, Liverpool are sadly burdened with a massive amount of idiots on Twitter, and yes, it't really irritating that the mainstream media use their views as being that of LFC fans (like yesterday I saw some tweets used on newspaper websites to build stories around).

But when it comes down to it, 99% of these wankers likely have never set foot in Liverpool, and if worst comes to the worst and some sportswashers do go for the club, there will be protests and backlash from those who do go, and form those in the city. And plenty of proper fans will also travel from good distances as well.   No way will the fans that have been brought up with the club, will just take it, those fans arent built that way, they are built to battle.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 05:57:49 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:15:52 pm
You'd be surprised about the people owning our club then


 ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,170
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 05:59:03 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:56:47 pm
This is going to end up with a ton of people trying to get their names out there in publicity.  Already at the Bahrain fund deny too right?

Can't wait for:
-"The Kuwait sovereign wealth fund rules out bidding for Liverpool."
-"Top Tik-tokers Khaby Lane and Charli D'Amelio rule out joint-bid for Liverpool."
-"Lifelong Reds supporter Samuel L. Jackson passes on potential Liverpool purchase."
-"Elon Musk is focused on restructuring Twitter, admires Liverpool from afar but no bid imminent."
-"The Nakatomi Corporation has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Hans Gruber's family; no interest in purchasing Liverpool."
-"Roman Abramovich admires Anfield atmosphere, cites 'difficult environment' for a bid however."
-"Rumours that Kylian Mbappe will be player-manager-director-owner of Liverpool are wide of the mark, Sky Sports understands."

"Weyland Yutani not considering bid for Liverpool and are more focussed at present on upgrading their bio-weapons division."
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,220
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 05:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:47:28 pm
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1590032799767183361

Ineos and Jim Ratcliffe rule out bid for us.

Radcliffe is a massive Man Utd fan, so I'm not surprised he isn't interested.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,170
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:55:15 pm
Supports Mancs don't he and has expressed interest in buying them before?

Yeah, heard something about that as well. The phrasing is a little weird though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:51:05 pm
Liverpool fans are different Peter. Which other fanbase has mobilised and seen off their owners like we did with Hicks and Gillet. Which other fanbases protested and got ticket prices reversed. Above all which other fanbase had a decades-long struggle to overturn the biggest miscarriage of justice in this country's history. 

We are different, we are the most socially aware City in the Country, stubborn bastards and above all love a good protest. You take us on at your peril.

I love the Scousers, because I share a lot of values with them. But like I said above, people love success. Do you really think that Everton fans (also mostly Scousers) were unaware of the origins of Moshiri's money? Of course they were aware.

Whoever takes us over, will do everything to get the ordinary (non-political) fans on his side. Get us Bellingham and Barella, announce further upgrade to Anfield, freeze ticket prices, get involved in humanitarian work in the area. I know this PR shite, because I do it for living.

Of course, there will always be a group of fans who will see through that, and will continue to protest, but after the first treble or quadruple, they will be looked at by most ordinary fans like those weirdos who are throwing tomato soup on valuable paintings ...
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 06:01:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:47:17 pm
The social networks have changed the rules. Any perspective sportwashing owners would simply hire an army of bots to create the public opinion. Internet forums like RAWK would simply be ignored, and the STHs and match-going fans simply replaced by tourists and day-trippers ...

No they haven't,it's you who'd give up but don't speak for the rest of us,we're impossible to ignore.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 06:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:42:25 pm
The difference is that Short and Lerner actually invested their own money into players, FSG haven't done that. So it is not as if the funding is going to be turned off.
And that's what has made them very good owners. We're where we are based on our own ability to make money (due to the structure they've put in place) and aren't reliant on handouts.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,148
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 06:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:59:03 pm
"Weyland Yutani not considering bid for Liverpool and are more focussed at present on upgrading their bio-weapons division."

Omnicorp might be interested though.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:07:04 pm
Good luck with that. You have left the EU, can't even get the Tories out of power, yet you will scare some of the wealthiest and most ruthless people in the World by staging a protest. Lets get serious here ...


Clueless,really mate,you're fucking clueless. (me being serious)

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,955
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 06:04:47 pm »
If we become the next PSG/Man City i'm done with it.

I have always been sceptical about FSG and have been critical of the way they have managed the club particularly since we finally broke the duck and won number 19. I can also see a lot of the good that they have done. What comes next is a gamble for us and I can understand the anxiety, it's very hard for us to know whether we can land an FSG+ or if we end up with another Hicks and Gillett.

All conjecture obviously but I completely agree with the theory that they have basically reached a point now where they realise, without gambling more than they want to, they cannot keep up with City. We've had to get absolutely everything right as a club for the last six years in order to compete- the recruitment, the management team, the players themselves, the medical staff etc etc. City got away with the FFP case and the Champions League ban, the Super League idea was rightly trashed by the majority of proper football fans and they are now looking at it and thinking, fucking hell, all that and we're still 8th in the league and needing to invest 200, 300 million in playing staff to get back to the level.

We don't necessarily need Abu Dhabi, Dubai or the Saudis. We just need someone a bit more willing to take risks and spend some of the money the team/manager have been earning for themselves courtesy of their massive overachievement of the last few years. The club is an absolute behemoth now, thanks in part to FSGs work also, we don't need masses of outside investment. FSG have shown themselves to be absolutely fantastic business people, for the most part, but that's exactly what they are and I believe that's what has held them back from pushing on since 2019/2020 and delivering us more silverware. They are astute, they hire the right people in the right places, but they are too conservative. Everyone spoke about us turning into a winning machine after 2020, the start of a new era of dominance etc etc, but it'll be three seasons without another title in May because we've still practically got the same team, just now with a few more years of running in their legs and minus one of our best players.

It's easy to feel worried at this news. You never know what could be coming next and there's plenty worse out there. It's like that anxiety before breaking up with a partner. You know it's the right thing to do but when it happens you suddenly start panicking, shit I've done the wrong thing haven't I, all the good times come flooding back, you start forgetting all the reasons you wanted to split in the first place. FSG have been good stewards to our club and, if they do sell up, can leave with their heads held high. They could come and watch a game any time and have a warm welcome. They have played their part in the success we've had. But if we want to keep winning then we have to take more chances in the transfer market, be more proactive in solving problems we can all see two or three years in advance and give the manager the backing he so desperately deserves. I think it's fair to say that's where FSG have failed and it's why we've had two write-off league campaigns in the three years since we finally won it, instead of kicking on and adding more.

Another thing I'll say is I really think a lot of people in our fanbase, in particular on here, need to understand that the owners are not the club. We are the club. They are custodians. Criticising them is healthy. If nobody ever criticised them we'd have went through with the furlough scheme, pushed on with the super league, we wouldn't have the tickets available specifically for local supporters, we wouldn't have had ticket price caps etc. Sometimes it feels like by questioning the ownership people see it as a personal slight on the club. Anyone around back in 2010 will remember that horrible feeling of "the club" no longer representing them. Messages on the official website condemning supporters for protesting. I even remember that phone in on LFCtv where they wouldn't let anyone on the phones question the owners. Anyone else who remembers those days will know full well that owners do not equal "the club".

We should always question the people at the top. We shouldn't ever stand for less than what the history of this club calls for. That means we should be asking why FSG aren't reinvesting enough in the squad, particularly at centre half back in 2020 and in midfield the summer just gone. It also means we should be fully against any state ownership, sportswashing scheme that may be coming our way. We have to believe we are different from the rest, that there is still a way in this ugly modern game to succeed without throwing away everything we stand for.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,615
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm »
One thing FSG wont get so much credit for but should is they have secured Anfield as our ground for the long term by adding the extra seats and taking capacity to 61k. Any new owner wanting to build their own ground will probably baulk at it given the cost and also the fact they will probably only get an additional 15-20k capacity at most over what we will have next season. That would take years to see any return on investment.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:56:47 pm
This is going to end up with a ton of people trying to get their names out there in publicity.  Already the Bahrain fund denied too right?

Can't wait for:
-"The Kuwait sovereign wealth fund rules out bidding for Liverpool."
-"Top Tik-tokers Khaby Lane and Charli D'Amelio rule out joint-bid for Liverpool."
-"Lifelong Reds supporter Samuel L. Jackson passes on potential Liverpool purchase."
-"Elon Musk is focused on restructuring Twitter, admires Liverpool from afar but no bid imminent."
-"The Nakatomi Corporation has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Hans Gruber's family; no interest in purchasing Liverpool."
-"Roman Abramovich admires Anfield atmosphere, cites 'difficult environment' for a bid however."
-"Rumours that Kylian Mbappe will be player-manager-director-owner of Liverpool are wide of the mark, Sky Sports understands."

"Jeff Bezos claims lack of room for a pitch on his under construction space station the reason for not bidding"
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,170
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 06:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:03:50 pm
Omnicorp might be interested though.

ED-209 signing January then?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:28:13 pm
I think they will.

Chelsea asking price was surely impacted by a) the Abramovich sanctions and b) the absolute clusterfuck of their stadium situation. A new one will probably cost more than what Spurs' did and that had the guarantee of NFL games being played there

The asking price for the Washington Commanders NFL team could be upwards of $7 billion. That is for a team that has been shit for decades and needs a new stadium.

Whereas in our situation: training ground is sorted and stadium expansion is near complete. We have a world-class manager and recruitment team already there and yes while the midfield could use an overhaul other areas are well sorted for now.


Don't US sports teams get Stadiums built by the local gov,it's why they like to move around,no ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 06:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:39 pm
ED-209 signing January then?

Think AD signed it last summer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,148
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 06:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:39 pm
ED-209 signing January then?

Good chance, we need heavy artillery mate.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,959
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »


 :champ
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 06:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:51:05 pm
Liverpool fans are different Peter. Which other fanbase has mobilised and seen off their owners like we did with Hicks and Gillet. Which other fanbases protested and got ticket prices reversed. Above all which other fanbase had a decades-long struggle to overturn the biggest miscarriage of justice in this country's history. 

We are different, we are the most socially aware City in the Country, stubborn bastards and above all love a good protest. You take us on at your peril.

The thing is Al - and this is obviously a very sensitive subject area and I'm mindful of that - all of those things directly affected the fans negatively, some catastrophically so. I'm sure I don't need to explain further what I mean on the miscarriage of justice issue you flag. But ticket prices, and the future of the club all affect/ed the match going fan directly.

Here, in theory, fans could be being presented with - you can have owners like man citys, you'll be fucking unbelievable on the pitch and Jurgen will have the backing Pep gets [maybe more?], also ticket prices probably won't go up as they're essentially meaningless to people with this level of wealth....but you might have to hold your nose when it comes to talking about the views of the new owners on LGBT practices in their country [5000 miles away or whatever]....

I'm sorry to say I think a lot of people in that situation do manage to hold their nose. Plenty do some version of 'walking away' of course, but I don't think you'd see thousands marching up Walton Breck Road demanding these potential new owners out.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,801
  • Dutch Class
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 06:16:03 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:03:03 pm
And that's what has made them very good owners. We're where we are based on our own ability to make money (due to the structure they've put in place) and aren't reliant on handouts.

Both financially overstretched themselves, going through one manager to the next and eventually burning through their most saleable assets, resulting in their clubs getting relegated. Neither were very good.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,834
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:59:39 pm
Yeah, heard something about that as well. The phrasing is a little weird though.
Probably more for the Mancs. Saying there's no value in PL clubs now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 