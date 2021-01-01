If we become the next PSG/Man City i'm done with it.



I have always been sceptical about FSG and have been critical of the way they have managed the club particularly since we finally broke the duck and won number 19. I can also see a lot of the good that they have done. What comes next is a gamble for us and I can understand the anxiety, it's very hard for us to know whether we can land an FSG+ or if we end up with another Hicks and Gillett.



All conjecture obviously but I completely agree with the theory that they have basically reached a point now where they realise, without gambling more than they want to, they cannot keep up with City. We've had to get absolutely everything right as a club for the last six years in order to compete- the recruitment, the management team, the players themselves, the medical staff etc etc. City got away with the FFP case and the Champions League ban, the Super League idea was rightly trashed by the majority of proper football fans and they are now looking at it and thinking, fucking hell, all that and we're still 8th in the league and needing to invest 200, 300 million in playing staff to get back to the level.



We don't necessarily need Abu Dhabi, Dubai or the Saudis. We just need someone a bit more willing to take risks and spend some of the money the team/manager have been earning for themselves courtesy of their massive overachievement of the last few years. The club is an absolute behemoth now, thanks in part to FSGs work also, we don't need masses of outside investment. FSG have shown themselves to be absolutely fantastic business people, for the most part, but that's exactly what they are and I believe that's what has held them back from pushing on since 2019/2020 and delivering us more silverware. They are astute, they hire the right people in the right places, but they are too conservative. Everyone spoke about us turning into a winning machine after 2020, the start of a new era of dominance etc etc, but it'll be three seasons without another title in May because we've still practically got the same team, just now with a few more years of running in their legs and minus one of our best players.



It's easy to feel worried at this news. You never know what could be coming next and there's plenty worse out there. It's like that anxiety before breaking up with a partner. You know it's the right thing to do but when it happens you suddenly start panicking, shit I've done the wrong thing haven't I, all the good times come flooding back, you start forgetting all the reasons you wanted to split in the first place. FSG have been good stewards to our club and, if they do sell up, can leave with their heads held high. They could come and watch a game any time and have a warm welcome. They have played their part in the success we've had. But if we want to keep winning then we have to take more chances in the transfer market, be more proactive in solving problems we can all see two or three years in advance and give the manager the backing he so desperately deserves. I think it's fair to say that's where FSG have failed and it's why we've had two write-off league campaigns in the three years since we finally won it, instead of kicking on and adding more.



Another thing I'll say is I really think a lot of people in our fanbase, in particular on here, need to understand that the owners are not the club. We are the club. They are custodians. Criticising them is healthy. If nobody ever criticised them we'd have went through with the furlough scheme, pushed on with the super league, we wouldn't have the tickets available specifically for local supporters, we wouldn't have had ticket price caps etc. Sometimes it feels like by questioning the ownership people see it as a personal slight on the club. Anyone around back in 2010 will remember that horrible feeling of "the club" no longer representing them. Messages on the official website condemning supporters for protesting. I even remember that phone in on LFCtv where they wouldn't let anyone on the phones question the owners. Anyone else who remembers those days will know full well that owners do not equal "the club".



We should always question the people at the top. We shouldn't ever stand for less than what the history of this club calls for. That means we should be asking why FSG aren't reinvesting enough in the squad, particularly at centre half back in 2020 and in midfield the summer just gone. It also means we should be fully against any state ownership, sportswashing scheme that may be coming our way. We have to believe we are different from the rest, that there is still a way in this ugly modern game to succeed without throwing away everything we stand for.