I do not think you can underestimate the stability FSG have given us after H&G so much. And it's not just stability. They brought us Klopp and have put the club in a much better position in every aspect. If we want us owners that will have us spending as much as City then that comes with the heavy price we all know.



People talk about FSG got lucky with Klopp. There was no luck involved. They went out and got him and then kept him happy enough to keep him here until now and signed until 2026. That is no easy feat in the modern game, especially for a manager of Klopp's calibre who can go wherever he wants.



If over the coming years there are seasons we are unable to keep.up with a City or Newcastle. That's a problem bigger than our ownership. Regardless of who is better than us we will always deliver trophies and the most memorable seasons. We have proven that even in our bad years and to me that's what matters. I don't mind seasons that don't go so well. It's natural in a competitive league like this unless you're cheating. Happened to Chelsea even with Abramovich. We will always have criticisms for things the club or manager should have done better but I also think that's a natural part of football



FSG aren't perfect at all but they certainly have us in a million times better position than when they got us. Any new owner has their legacy of competing with City and in Europe to live up to. And they will have a club in a very healthy position to make a crack of it with smart management.