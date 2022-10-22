« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 71576 times)

Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 02:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:28:21 pm
I dont know if anyone has said this but I keep thinking about it. Why, when you are the custodian of a football club like Liverpool, with its history, traditions and fans, when you get a huge say in guiding it forward and are clearly invested in it to some degree (John and Linda are around a decent amount)... Why would you want to sell it? Youve got more money than you can do anything with anyway.

At least £3 billion from something which cost £300 million to purchase is just a great deal isn't it? Especially when you consider that if they get out now before shit hits the fan and they can no longer compete then they will be looked on more favourably.
Offline Realgman

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:40:46 pm
Per The Athletic they have been engaged to act with regard to the potential sale of the club, likely in the role of researching and finding suitable parties/vetting offers.

It wouldn't mean it definitively but based on the information we have it looks to be Liverpool the club rather than FSG the ownership group that is the party being shopped around

Thanks a lot Ian, appreciate the info..
Offline incredibleL4ever

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm »
I didn't realise that RedBird owns Toulouse FC, as well as AC Milan and Toulouse's president is one Damien Comolli :(
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: incredibleL4ever on Today at 02:46:26 pm
I didn't realise that RedBird owns Toulouse FC, as well as AC Milan and Toulouse's president is one Damien Comolli :(

We certainly learnt Toulouse out in the transfer market whilst he was here.
Offline Stevo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 02:48:16 pm »
Saying The club is for sale gives the power to any potential buyer.

Saying youre open to some investment is a better negotiating position to be in and means FSG are more in control.

People will know this, and they might genuinely just be open to some extra investment, but no way theyd come out and say were selling.
Online Komic

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 02:31:14 pm
Answer starts with g and rhymes with mead  ;)

Ganymede? They want to fund space travel?
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 02:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:27:59 pm
Kuwait
Oman

I guess in theory Qatar could remain in the mix based on the fact red bull have 2 champs league teams?

Just seen kawait wealth fund is just as deep as Saudi Arabia 🤮

Like killer has said, hope we steer well clear of any countries who are hoping to use us as a sports washing tool
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 02:51:27 pm »
Online Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm »
Online Andypandimonium

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 02:59:13 pm »
FSG selling a 25% share to someone named Mbappe is what I heard earlier.
Offline Gegenpresser101

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 03:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Today at 02:49:40 pm
Ganymede? They want to fund space travel?
Yeh it's an elaborate ploy to take over the space industry and make SpaceX obsolete. Elon Musk lose interests in space travel, and out of his ego to one up FSG buys us to show FSG he can do better than them. Elon then does a merge of Neuralink so tactics are uploaded to our players brains by the computer and Trent has the defensive awareness of Maldini, and Elon injects a billion dogecoin a season into the transfer kitty while using Twitter to shill it every summer. John Henry then moves to Mars where 1 year on earth is 10 years in Mars and lives out his luxurious life there.

My source is my Uber driver.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 02:59:13 pm
FSG selling a 25% share to someone named Mbappe is what I heard earlier.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:59:14 pm


Online keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 02:31:14 pm
Answer starts with g and rhymes with mead  ;)
Is the word 'guaranteed'.

Do I win a prize?
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
Gumweed? Is there much money in that....?
Online plura

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 03:08:36 pm »
Any credible links to suitors?

So far the list is: The Emperor/empire from Star Wars, the guy from Saw, or some dictatorship right?
Online Schmidt

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 03:10:25 pm »
All this hysteria over how the wealthy elites are funneling money away from the 99.9% and hoarding it for themselves, and you fuckers can't even come up with a handful of suitors?
Online rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 03:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:27:59 pm
Kuwait
Oman

I guess in theory Qatar could remain in the mix based on the fact red bull have 2 champs league teams?

There is nothing to stop any of the Gulf States who already own a club from setting up a new company, say a Crypto company, and using state funds to buy and fund LFC.

If you are the Saudis, with a PIF that could have $1 trillion in it in 2 years time, owning both us an Newcastle won't even put a dent in that, so why not have one of the biggest clubs in the land on your portfolio.

All hypothetical, as there is no way we, as a fan base, will sit quietly and allow a Saudi takeover to go unopposed and no amount of buttering us up will work.

I also do think Klopp will walk if a state takes us over. Disneyland didn't appeal, Disneyland where LGBTQ people are persecuted and despised will never be for him.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
Thought the Athletic's piece on it today was interesting, saying Mike Gordon hoped the news wouldn't break until the World Cup break. Suggests to me that they're expecting some significant progress in that period?
Online FlashingBlade

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 03:15:17 pm »
The club was morally corrupted the day we allowed pitch side advertising....so doesn't matter any more even if bought by Kim Jong-un.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:08:36 pm
Any credible links to suitors?

So far the list is: The Emperor/empire from Star Wars, the guy from Saw, or some dictatorship right?

Nah

And more interestingly, considering the news officially broke yesterday but I imagine feelers have been out feeling for a while.....absolutely nothing. People on here talking about 'it must be close because they wouldnt have announced it otherwise', I mean....nothing. I'd suggest anyone who is willing, or about, to spend £4 billion on a football club would probably be at least quietly talking about it. And there's nothing, no mooted buyers, no-one talking about making a bid, no-one declaring their interest.
Online Dazzer23

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:15:17 pm
The club was morally corrupted the day we allowed pitch side advertising....so doesn't matter any more even if bought by Kim Jong-un.

And it truly sold itself to the devil when it was the first to have a sponsor on it's shirt.  :D
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:10:25 pm
All this hysteria over how the wealthy elites are funneling money away from the 99.9% and hoarding it for themselves, and you fuckers can't even come up with a handful of suitors?

Bernard Arnault.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 03:18:04 pm
And it truly sold itself to the devil when it was the first to have a sponsor on it's shirt.  :D

in for a penny in for a Yen!
Online Schmidt

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:18:14 pm
Bernard Arnault.


At least our kits would look nice.
Online red mongoose

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 03:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:41:04 pm
I wonder if there is anything in the rumours about FSG being interested in the Washington commanders who were put up for sale this week for $7bil dollars, coincidence?

I think that was just a hunch by someone on here, mate. There haven't been any rumours about it in NFL circles as far as I know.
