« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 62976 times)

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 07:56:37 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm
I still dont understand why more wasnt made out of how chelsea's 2 billion debt to Roman suddenly disappeared. Or how billions in owner debt to City doesnt have to be paid back. Like ever. This is what's destroying the balance in football. FFP ignores this and I dont understand why? Isnt that debt essentially the unfair advantage? Anything that the club doesnt earn should have to be paid back.
I don't get that either. When a club like Barca had 1.5billion of debts, they had La Liga sanctions, transfer embargoes, had to sell players like Messi and Griezeman to get wages off their books, stalled the stadium redevelopment, ousted the club president, and had to appoint auditors to restructure the entire clubs finances.

By contrast, Abramovic had his assets seized, Chelsea was put up for sale, Boehly and his buddies stepped in, and the 2billion seemed to get written off. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the sale and the fact that Abramovic is a Russian gangster, that simply shouldn't be allowed to happen. If you buy a business in massive debt, you absorb that debt as part of the purchase or the business goes into administration and you have to restructure it. Wiping the debt out makes yet another mockery of the game and FFP more of a joke.

Two Premier League Rugby clubs have gone to the wall in recent months, made all staff redundant, left fans with no club, and players out of a job. That's what happens in real life when businesses aren't sustainable. The fantasy world of modern football seems to have a completely different set of rules, ethics and standards.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 07:57:54 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:51:51 am
We can't keep saying we want fan ownership but not take steps to make it happen. Even exploratory or non-binding ones.

The money isn't there. Simple as that. It's a nice idea but not affordable. Like so many things in premier league football, the ship has sailed
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,002
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 08:00:04 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:48:52 am
You tell me, you're the front of a company that paid 750 million for a share in FSG.

Am I?  :lmao


You clearly haven't got a grasp of the numbers involved. 40,000 Rawkites, means £100k each. I sincerly wish we'd all be that minted by trading crypto, but I really doubt it :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 08:01:10 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:56:37 am
I don't get that either. When a club like Barca had 1.5billion of debts, they had La Liga sanctions, transfer embargoes, had to sell players like Messi and Griezeman to get wages off their books, stalled the stadium redevelopment, ousted the club president, and had to appoint auditors to restructure the entire clubs finances.

By contrast, Abramovic had his assets seized, Chelsea was put up for sale, Boehly and his buddies stepped in, and the 2billion seemed to get written off. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the sale and the fact that Abramovic is a Russian gangster, that simply shouldn't be allowed to happen. If you buy a business in massive debt, you absorb that debt as part of the purchase or the business goes into administration and you have to restructure it. Wiping the debt out makes yet another mockery of the game and FFP more of a joke.

Two Premier League Rugby clubs have gone to the wall in recent months, made all staff redundant, left fans with no club, and players out of a job. That's what happens in real life when businesses aren't sustainable. The fantasy world of modern football seems to have a completely different set of rules, ethics and standards.

To be fair, that debt still exists, its just now owed to a trust.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 08:01:56 am »
Why do people keep saying Chelsea got sold for over £4bn. Wasn't it £2.5bn and £1.75bn set aside for investment? I don't think FSG will get anywhere near the £4bn they want.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,028
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 08:02:41 am »
Quote from: Mozology on October 25, 2022, 12:14:00 pm
They got extremely lucky on two occasions, firstly getting Klopp to become our manager, he could've easily said no. Secondly, getting over 140 million for Coutinho, without that insanity from Barca we don't get Becker and Virg

The news about Edwards going to Utd is depressing as fuck. The best behind the scenes man in world football and he's going to them c*nts.

Hes not going to United.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 08:02:51 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 07:18:35 pm
What an absolutely mad thread. I'm lost somewhere between the Bill Gates debate and the rape analogies.
Plus Nike trainers and iPhones. If you own either, then apparently you're a hypocrite, and just as bad as the evil overlord slave employers and human rights abusers.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • ....mmm
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 08:03:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:01:56 am
Why do people keep saying Chelsea got sold for over £4bn. Wasn't it £2.5bn and £1.75bn set aside for investment? I don't think FSG will get anywhere near the £4bn they want.

Liverpool.. Chelsea, yeah they're the same.
Logged
:D

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 08:03:49 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:00:04 am
Am I?  :lmao


You clearly haven't got a grasp of the numbers involved. 40,000 Rawkites, means £100k each. I sincerly wish we'd all be that minted by trading crypto, but I really doubt it :lmao

Redbyrdz, Red Bird, the link is undeniable.

Buy the dips kek.

In all seriousness, we owe it to the Club to try. The fan base is global. Maybe we snag some rich crypto trader who's also a fan. Maybe there are plenty of millionaires in East Asia who support the club but can't individually afford to buy out FSG, but under a fan group banner, can contribute both towards purchase and upkeep. Who knows?
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 08:07:24 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 08:01:10 am
To be fair, that debt still exists, its just now owed to a trust.
Thanks, didn't know that. I thought due to the unusual circumstances (i.e. assets seized, owner deported), he was just able to somehow write it off as 'acceptable losses'.

So Boehly and his chums owe that money to a Trust? Plus the £800m of debt they leveraged to restructure the club?. That's almost £3billion right there, and Barca nearly fell apart for owing half that.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 08:12:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:01:56 am
Why do people keep saying Chelsea got sold for over £4bn. Wasn't it £2.5bn and £1.75bn set aside for investment? I don't think FSG will get anywhere near the £4bn they want.

I think they'll get between 3.5-4bn. We're about to post record revenues, a team that's won it all in the recent past, an expanded stadium and new training ground, hundreds of millions of worldwide supporters.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 08:17:26 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:57:32 am

It was a way to introduce a ffp set up with actual teeth.

I have some magic beans to sell you.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,842
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 08:19:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
UEFA is under jurisdiction of CAS. If Man City were to be ejected from the ESL, they would have had no court where to sue. The only authority for the independent leagues like ESL is their Board of owners. But you already know this, and just like to argue ...

Wow do you honestly think that you could setup a breakaway League that would be outside of the law. Firstly any league would have to abide by the law of whichever territory it was setup in. Secondly if it was outside the FIFA/UEFA umbrella the clubs and players simply wouldn't be allowed to compete in FIFA/UEFA competitions.

Think of LIV golf where their players are banned from the traditional tours. Whilst you are thinking about LIV golf think about who is funding it. Then think about who would be likely to sponsor an ESL and where the finals would likely to be held.

Personally I think an ESL would actually strengthen the grip Nation States has on European football.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 08:23:36 am »
Good timing from FSG. Sell during the world cup when a lot of people are distracted, just like trying to force through the super league during COVID.

FSG have obviously run the numbers through their spreadsheets and realised it's the best time to sell, before things go to shit. The UK could be heading into their longest recession in history, interest rates rising, there may not be any buyers in a couple of years time, not at this valuation anyway. The thought of possibly having to put a cent of their own money into the club in the future is probably giving most of them sleepless nights.

Football isn't dead, but the premier league sure as fuck is. It's been rotting in the ground for decades. The majority of premier league clubs in the not-too-distant-future will be owned by tinpot dictatorships or a group of billionaires who are only in it for the status symbol and showing off their shiny new play thing at cocktail parties.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 08:24:15 am »
Liverpool owner FSG tests water on value for a crown-jewel football brand

Premier League clubs American owner has started a process exploring whether to sell a minority stake in a deal that could be worth $7bn

The tantalising prospect of buying a slice of one of the worlds few crown jewel football brands  just as prestige clubs get set to cash-in on a post‑pandemic commercial boom  has analysts speculating that Liverpool could be valued at as much as $7bn.

Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool FC, has kicked off a process exploring whether to sell a minority stake to a new investor, a well-timed exercise designed to put a price on a club enjoying on-field success in recent years that have seen their already huge global fanbase surge.

Roman Abramovichs £2.5bn ($4.25bn) sale of Chelsea to US investors this summer  the enforced nature of the sale following the Russian oligarch being hit with sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine notwithstanding  provided a multibillion-pound yardstick for the ballpark value of a prestige English Premier League club.

The subsequent collapse of the pound to record lows against the US dollar following the disastrous mini-budget introduced by the former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has created bargain Britain for overseas buyers seeking bang for their buck.

They are one of the big legacy clubs in the most popular and commercially successful league in the world, an opportunity like this doesnt come up very often, said Tim Crow, a sports marketing consultant. Given the price Chelsea achieved, an auction Liverpools owners Fenway [Sports Group] would have watched with huge interest, an investor in Liverpool could give it a valuation as high as $7bn.

Chelseas bankers worked through 200 indicative bids before a deal was reached with a consortium, led by US financier Todd Boehly, underlining the huge global interest in Premier League teams.

Liverpools sales deck, which is being handled by advisors Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, will make for financially pleasing reading for would-be investors in the club.

Under their head coach, Jürgen Klopp, the club won their first league title in three decades in 2020, following a Champions League win the year before, with trophies essential currency in building commercial revenues.

For the 2020-21 season Liverpool signed a new kit deal with Nike said to be worth more than $39.5m annually, in a deal that included a 20% cut of all sales which the club have indicated will take them past the $100m annual earnings mark.

Last year, Liverpools official social media presence on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter shot through the 100 million follower mark  excluding the popularity of individual players accounts  cementing their position as one of the top 10 most popular clubs in the world.

In terms of Premier League clubs if you are looking at the size of the fanbase then Liverpool would be up there with Man United as the two biggest in the business, says Crow. They are a long way ahead of everyone else. Purely from the point of view of the attention economy and global fanbase to tap into to monetise, Liverpool is one of the biggest brands in football.

FSG, then New England Sports Ventures, snapped up Liverpool for a bargain £300m in 2010 as the club teetered on the brink of administration.

Following an estimated £120m revenue hit due to the Covid pandemic, Liverpool are in financially fine fettle. Analysts at football business website Off the Pitch estimate that Liverpool are on track to make a record £602m when they report their next financial results early next year, overtaking rival Manchester United, up a quarter on their last officially reported figure of £487m.

The club are also expected to bounce back into the black, a £4.8m loss last year is forecast to turn into a pre-tax profit of as much as £76m this year.

The commercial lifeblood for football clubs remains TV rights deals and Premier League clubs are reaping the benefits of an international boom in popularity and income. Last year, the US broadcaster NBC paid £2bn for Premier League rights for the next six years  almost double the value of the previous deal.

The World Cup is set to be held in the US in four years time, a huge promotional and commercial opportunity for the sport in the worlds biggest media market. And the Premier League has said that global TV income for the rights to air matches from 2022 to 2025 hit £10.5bn, with international deals with broadcasters outside the UK rising 30% to £5.3bn to overtake the value of the UK market for the first time.

Liverpool are increasingly tapping into the digital, and international, future. The club have opened stores in Thailand and Singapore and in their last financial year said that mobile transactions increased by 89% at their online store.

James Kirkham, founder of the marketing consultancy Iconic and former head of the football agency Copa90, said: Weve moved from the time where a club value within the wider world might have been predicated on how many seats it had in its stadium, and whether it could sell merchandise. Now the biggest clubs are becoming hyper-connected, multimedia entities who need to satisfy the insatiable appetite of worldwide consumers.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/07/liverpool-owners-test-water-on-value-for-a-crown-jewel-football-brand
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 08:25:03 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:07:24 am
Thanks, didn't know that. I thought due to the unusual circumstances (i.e. assets seized, owner deported), he was just able to somehow write it off as 'acceptable losses'.

So Boehly and his chums owe that money to a Trust? Plus the £800m of debt they leveraged to restructure the club?. That's almost £3billion right there, and Barca nearly fell apart for owing half that.

Generally speaking, the proceeds from the sale don't go to Abramovic, which is the condition for the sale because of sanctions against him. So all the proceeds go towards a foundation for the war in Ukraine. So in essence all the proceeds from Boehly goes to that foundation.

For Chelsea's parent debt of 1.5 bn, it was owed to a holdco and the issue at the time was whether the money can be transferred to escrow first without paying out Camberly (who lent the holdco money that was used to finance Chelsea's spending). Camberly is believed to be run by Abramovic and his children. The British Government was unable to agree to that because for that limited time the 1.5 bn would be out of the government's control and wanted that sum to be sent straight to escrow instead.

That issue was since been resolved - which means (it is very murky) it is likely that Abramovic wrote off the 1.5 bn owed from Chelsea to him through the holdco and assumed the debt obligation to Camberly directly. I can't be sure though as public reporting is a bit scarce on that.

You'd find this interesting read if you want to know more Keyop: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/24/sports/soccer/chelsea-sale-abramovich-boehly.html



Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 08:26:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:19:54 am
Wow do you honestly think that you could setup a breakaway League that would be outside of the law. Firstly any league would have to abide by the law of whichever territory it was setup in. Secondly if it was outside the FIFA/UEFA umbrella the clubs and players simply wouldn't be allowed to compete in FIFA/UEFA competitions.

Think of LIV golf where their players are banned from the traditional tours. Whilst you are thinking about LIV golf think about who is funding it. Then think about who would be likely to sponsor an ESL and where the finals would likely to be held.

Personally I think an ESL would actually strengthen the grip Nation States has on European football.

Hey Al, shall we start the fan ownership drive
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 08:27:40 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:53:01 pm
I dont agree. FSG have run Liverpool according to FFP, they have grown us commercially and profitably, we have caught up utd almost in turn over. But they cant compete with state owned clubs who have killed FFP. Perhaps in conjuncture with it not being a level playing field, their investment is at peak value (dollar to pound) so its a good time to sell. If it wasn't for city spending what they have, we would have 22 leagues in the bag and we would be the current champions of England, having just done the treble.
Yep, that's exactly where I'm at.

Despite a few whoppers on here, it's clear a very large majority on here have been broadly happy with FSG, and understand that our trophy count under them has far more to do with what others have spent, than any perceived lack of investment in LFC.

I started this thread to avoid multiple threads descending into anti-FSG rhetoric whenever we had a bad result or didn't spend. The level of serious concern around a possible sale has highlighted what good custodians they have been, and that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 08:31:16 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:46:49 am
FSG aren't awful. A lot of questioned their ambition which is fair IMO but they are not awful. I just feel that in a lot of ways they bet on one of two things happening and neither did, the FFP and the Super League. Once they realized a level playing field is not going to be ever achieved, that's when in their opinion the value of the brand maxed out and it is time to sell. Especially with rumors that they are interested in acquiring the NBA expansion franchise in Vegas with Lebron.

It is much easier for them to make money in the closed systems of the American sports leagues, than with the jeopardy that comes with football and especially the expanded competition in the Premier League. I mean look at the Red Sox, they were the worst team in baseball this season, and yet games were almost always full and the value of the brand never looked healthier. Maybe their opinion would have been different had they invested in a football team in a lesser competitive league like in Italy for example but we'll never know.

I think you're spot on.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 08:33:02 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 08:03:49 am
Redbyrdz, Red Bird, the link is undeniable.

Buy the dips kek.

In all seriousness, we owe it to the Club to try. The fan base is global. Maybe we snag some rich crypto trader who's also a fan. Maybe there are plenty of millionaires in East Asia who support the club but can't individually afford to buy out FSG, but under a fan group banner, can contribute both towards purchase and upkeep. Who knows?
Are you even serious?
Say we all put our crypto fortunes together and raise the £4B, well have nothing left for transfers and end up signing the lines of Kabak, Davies and Melo on loan.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,795
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 08:40:25 am »
At any other point in the past 30 years, owners like FSG would have had us dominate the league for the past five years.

When they stepped in, they believed FFP was going to keep the league competitive. They were lied to - we all were. I think the final straw was the UK government leaning on the PL to facilitate the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

In hindsight, it makes sense for FSG to sell now, before Saudi FC has much traction. If we fall behind again, we might never catch up.

But as hard as FSG might look for (relatively) ethical owners, we have to accept the possibility that whoever comes in might not be as competent or as scrupulous.  We might fall behind anyway.

Our best hope is that a new owner doesn't dick around with the set up that's been so painstakingly assembled over the past decade or so. That they don't feel a need to "make their mark" and recognise that all the club needs is a cash boost.

If they start ripping everything up because they want to do things their way, we could well be screwed. That's why a consortium might be better than a massively rich individual.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,842
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:56:37 am
I don't get that either. When a club like Barca had 1.5billion of debts, they had La Liga sanctions, transfer embargoes, had to sell players like Messi and Griezeman to get wages off their books, stalled the stadium redevelopment, ousted the club president, and had to appoint auditors to restructure the entire clubs finances.

By contrast, Abramovic had his assets seized, Chelsea was put up for sale, Boehly and his buddies stepped in, and the 2billion seemed to get written off. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the sale and the fact that Abramovic is a Russian gangster, that simply shouldn't be allowed to happen. If you buy a business in massive debt, you absorb that debt as part of the purchase or the business goes into administration and you have to restructure it. Wiping the debt out makes yet another mockery of the game and FFP more of a joke.

Two Premier League Rugby clubs have gone to the wall in recent months, made all staff redundant, left fans with no club, and players out of a job. That's what happens in real life when businesses aren't sustainable. The fantasy world of modern football seems to have a completely different set of rules, ethics and standards.

You are confusing two different things though.

The restrictions on Barca by La Liga are not because of their debt. The restrictions are because La Liga's FFP rules 'limite salarial' prevent clubs from spending above a certain percentage of their income on the first team. That means things like transfer fees, amortisations and wages.

The La Liga rules show that there is no need for a breakaway league and that the Premier League could easily implement a more robust form of FFP. Why do that though when the owners of the clubs are all benefitting from the copious amounts of dodgy money being poured into the League.

For me people are looking at this the wrong way. The answer isn't a breakaway League that gives even more power to the billionaire owners, hedge funds and nation States. What we need is a fan led government backed root and branch reform of the existing football authorities.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:57 am by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 08:50:22 am »
Quote
Klopp was made aware in October of FSGs intention to either seek a complete sale or new investment through selling a minority stake.

The Athletic.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,842
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 08:26:21 am
Hey Al, shall we start the fan ownership drive

Fan ownership only becomes a possibility when you stop owners using clubs as a cash cow. That needs reform of the game.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 08:53:27 am »
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,212
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 08:56:16 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:48:52 am
You tell me, you're the front of a company that paid 750 million for a share in FSG.

There are 44,596 unique members who have contributed to RAWK topics. Even a fraction of this is a significant amount if each pays a bit. Add that to working with local fan groups and international fan groups, there is a lot of untapped capital out there that can be mobilised for sure.

I'm crypto poor. But others in this thread are mint from crypto.

This has to be a wind up?
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 08:56:40 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:33:02 am
Are you even serious?
Say we all put our crypto fortunes together and raise the £4B, well have nothing left for transfers and end up signing the lines of Kabak, Davies and Melo on loan.

Our ownership vehicle will have a binding obligation on each shareholder to inject twice-yearly loans commensurate to their shareholding simply for transfers.

So let's say that one RAWKite invests £1B, another invests £666m, and another invests £1m. Twice a year the first will have to extend a debt-free shareholder loan of £50m, the second £33m, and the last £50,000. These loans will contractually have to be extended if, let's say, the transfer budget per window based on the revenue the club generates is less than £50m. This will all be contractual obligations so that each shareholder can sue the shareholder that refuses to contribute to the loan, or buy that shareholder out and that shareholder is forced to sell.

That will fund transfers nicely. They get paid back in dividends unless as fans, they don't want to take the money out of the club (that will be voted on) and the revenue the club generates can be reinvested in the club.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 08:57:57 am »
Vince McMahon isn't up to much these days.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,317
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 08:59:25 am »
On Ambani:

"Today we welcome a global football powerhouse to India, to Indian Super League and Indian football. I am delighted and proud to announce that the City Football Group has acquired a majority stake in Mumbai City FC," said Ambani.

"For the first time ever, an European club will be acquiring majority stake in an Indian club.

"I am sure Mumbai City FC and Indian Football will benefit from this historic partnership," she added.

Mumbai City FC plays its home games at the 8,000 capacity Mumbai Football Arena, which sits within the Andheri Sports Complex, a multi-purpose sports facility. The team is currently five games into the sixth ISL season.

In partnership with Man City so all the "he's really ethical" stuff is bullshit.

Mumbai City plays in an 8,000 capacity  ground. Average attendance 4,000.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,123
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:48:52 am
You tell me, you're the front of a company that paid 750 million for a share in FSG.

There are 44,596 unique members who have contributed to RAWK topics. Even a fraction of this is a significant amount if each pays a bit. Add that to working with local fan groups and international fan groups, there is a lot of untapped capital out there that can be mobilised for sure.

I'm crypto poor. But others in this thread are mint from crypto.

Sorry, but that's incorrect. There are 44596 registered accounts on RAWK, but 20884 of them have never posted anything.
Of the other 24000, a large portion of those have a single post and there would be another load that are dormant accounts.
Mac Red accounts for about 10000 too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:07:24 am
Thanks, didn't know that. I thought due to the unusual circumstances (i.e. assets seized, owner deported), he was just able to somehow write it off as 'acceptable losses'.

So Boehly and his chums owe that money to a Trust? Plus the £800m of debt they leveraged to restructure the club?. That's almost £3billion right there, and Barca nearly fell apart for owing half that.

The £800m is a different beast. That's bank financing. So yeah if they default on that they're fucked. The initial 2bn owed to Abramovic through Fordstam was a personal loan and he could just choose not to call on it - and in the end, the sanctions meant he couldnt get paid in any case.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 09:01:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:59:52 am
Sorry, but that's incorrect. There are 44596 registered accounts on RAWK, but 20884 of them have never posted anything.
Of the other 24000, a large portion of those have a single post and there would be another load that are dormant accounts.
Mac Red accounts for about 10000 too.

From the front page: 17,521,070 Posts in 178,850 Topics by 44,596 Members.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 09:10:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:52:27 am
Fan ownership only becomes a possibility when you stop owners using clubs as a cash cow. That needs reform of the game.

Aren't the only owners using clubs as a cash cow in the PL the Glazers? I was under the impression the other owners have only put money in but hardly taken any out.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 09:11:23 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:56:16 am
This has to be a wind up?
"others in this thread are mint from crypto"

Fuck me. may as well have just said, "I'm fucking clueless, ignore everything I write on this subject"

Edit: and now we're onto looking at the viability of a RAWK bid. Clueless.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 09:12:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:57:57 am
Vince McMahon isn't up to much these days.

Couldn't afford us, got too many NDA's to send out to female employees *allegedly*

Also I of course know it is a joke, but we are talking about a aguy who was batahit insane crazy BEFORE he went senile (which I strongly suspect happened when he took a legit headbutt a few years ago as his booking and business decision started going really off the rails)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:09 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2915 on: Today at 09:14:18 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:11:23 am
"others in this thread are mint from crypto"

Fuck me. may as well have just said, "I'm fucking clueless, ignore everything I write on this subject"

Edit: and now we're onto looking at the viability of a RAWK bid. Clueless.

Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on October 29, 2022, 03:27:13 pm
Firstly I am pretty sure I put kek at the end of the buy the dip comment, inferring buy the dip was more of a meme than a serious comment.

My serious views towards that scenario you mentioned, of an 80% fall, using the time in the market approach?

With a time in the market approach, which I pivoted to, I think that short term dips and moons are irrelevant. The reason for that reasoning is because from my experience, it's pretty impossible to time where is the lowest, where is the highest, if the investment is going to go up in the short term, or go down in the short term. Well at least, I failed in doing it (timing it).
 
In a time in the market approach, there is no buying the dips, as there are no dips to view as buying opportunities, the view is to dca at regular intervals, and the bet is that in the long term the asset would rise to profitable margins (like Amazon).

Regardless of short term movements (which are in my experience pretty impossible to predict), over the long term, all stocks/crypto that hold some form of value, always rises. And the definition of long term ranges I guess.

In crypto, long term is 3-4 years. Stocks tend to move slower than crypto, so I assume long term is 6-8 years? Our club stock itself rose from 300mil to 4 billion in 12 years. I'm not fully familiar (experienced) with stocks, as the only one I've invested in was Tesla stock, so that's the reference point I'm drawing conclusions on (including the fivefold comment).

And like I have mentioned before, there are ways to find which crypto/stocks are duds, which are legit projects that would go up in the long term. Stuff I like mentioned before, team, use case, following on social media, past achievements, future roadmap, tech, etc etc all play a part, that's where the DYOR comes in, it increases the probability of success. In that sense if an asset falls by 80% like you mentioned, the likelihood of it recovering in the long term, would depend on if it has value in the long term, ergo the DYOR. I also work in tech so that also helps in understanding the concepts.
 
Combine the time in the market, DYOR, with the rule of thumb to never invest more than you can afford to lose, how much can our club afford to lose per annum? We bring in profits of 200-300 mil, so I assume the amount we can afford to lose (or, 'gamble away' so to speak), is 10% of our profits, which would be 20mil p/a. Now we have lost more on that on transfer fees and wages with Keita, Ox, and with the other injury prone players wages. I'd estimate 100 mil over the past 5 years.
 
So what I was suggesting, was that the club put what it could afford to lose, either on a monthly, or annually basis, into some high risk high reward assets like stocks or crypto, and take it out after a certain long term period of time (like market cycle) and when it has gone past a selling threshold. Sure it's not a sure thing like ARE, and sure it could potentially go to 0, but it's returns also are much better than the ARE (which is 2x in 16 years). Putting 80% of our transfer pot in stocks/crypto is the definition of putting what we couldn't afford to lose, and was not what I was suggesting.

I don't know about long term stock cycles, but for the macro crypto cycle, halvings tend to occur every 4 years, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028. After each halving, a bull run of 12 months - 18 months then usually happens, which raises prices. So that is a reference point I was saying of when to sell in the long term in crypto. Using the halving of 2024 as reference, the next bull run will be in 2025, ergo, the 3 years that I was referencing on. As for the 10x or 20x in crypto that I mentioned, that actually isn't uncommon in a bull market. If it doesn't work out, sure we lose some money, if it does, we get an extra 200m-300m in our transfer kitty to compete with the oil clubs and win more leagues and CL. Besides, we can use the concept of diversifying portfolio to reduce the risk.

However at the end of the day, I do acknowledge what Historical Fool said, that boomer directors are unlikely to agree to this as it would be in their views a risky venture.

Again this is all my personal experience and knowledge, my personal opinion, and I could be totally wrong here.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2916 on: Today at 09:14:28 am »
Listening to Matt Slater on OTB and his general feeling is American owners rather than Middle East.

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,245
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2917 on: Today at 09:15:49 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:01:56 am
Why do people keep saying Chelsea got sold for over £4bn. Wasn't it £2.5bn and £1.75bn set aside for investment? I don't think FSG will get anywhere near the £4bn they want.

Yes but you wouldnt be reading about this in the mainstream press if they didnt have reason to believe they will get a figure theyre happy with whatever that is
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 