I wake up this morning to hear people like the Ricketts and Gaddafi family are interested in buying the club. I'd rather us stick with FSG and risk falling further behind than have either of those as owners of LFC.
FSG is by no means perfect owners. However, they are part of the story of a club that went up and established itself as one of the best teams in the world again. But, more importantly, we know what FSG is. The unknown now is the worst. The chances of getting a good owner in, in today's environment, is not very likely. We can hope, but just take a look at the owners around. Not something to be positive about.
If we end up as a pet project to a business family, and they turn up to be like most of them, using us as a pure money generator, I will protest.
If we ending up as a sport washing project for a regime, I will protest in the start until I get told off by fellow fans with whataboutism. Then I will leave this club for good