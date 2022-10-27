« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

red mongoose

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2840
Quote from: kcbworth
I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?

Quite a few people believe that the involvement of the two banks means that this is more likely a wholesale sale rather than a partial investment, a la RedBird. Mention was made in FT that there has been at least one suitor to come forward with interest. David Ornstein is a well-sourced journo, so it doesn't seem like click bait. The statement by FSG itself was completely non-committal, so there is a lot of following of the bread crumbs to make sense of it all. The fact that it has come out now has lead people to believe that it very well may be further along in the process than you would think.
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2841
Quote from: kcbworth
I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?

Best opportunity in years for fan / RAwK-led consortium to submit a bid to be fair. This chance wont come around for ages more.
kavah

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2842
Now that the "Fit and Proper Person Test" has been retired we can pitch this to the top top pariah states and get some decent money into the club, luckily all the lads play in red and have a few bob stashed in Switzerland to smooth things with UEFA and FIFA







Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2843
Are Red Bull still buying clubs? Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world assuming they'd have no chance in hell of re-branding the club.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2844
Quote from: Kashinoda
Are Red Bull still buying clubs? Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world assuming they'd have no chance in hell of re-branding the club.

Dude is dead.
thisyearisouryear

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2845
Quote from: deanloco9
India/Norway is the best case scenario potentially.

If it is a Middle Eastern owner then the best case scenario is maybe Dubai which I think a lot would welcome.

Saudi can fuck off though.

India??!!

Who in India do you think might be interested in buying?
kcbworth

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2846
Quote from: red mongoose
Quite a few people believe that the involvement of the two banks means that this is more likely a wholesale sale rather than a partial investment, a la RedBird. Mention was made in FT that there has been at least one suitor to come forward with interest. David Ornstein is a well-sourced journo, so it doesn't seem like click bait. The statement by FSG itself was completely non-committal, so there is a lot of following of the bread crumbs to make sense of it all. The fact that it has come out now has lead people to believe that it very well may be further along in the process than you would think.

Thanks that sounds realistic
Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2847
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
Dude is dead.

Certainly puts a spanner in the works.
MNAA

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2848
Quote from: Kashinoda
Certainly puts a spanner in the works.
More like a nail in the coffin
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2849
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude
Why you're going on and on about ESL? That shit is dead. Clubs like Bayern and Dortmund were against it, and many others.

It's very much not dead. We're still a part of it.
the red symphony

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2850
Quote from: Rush 82
They're are indeed an interesting corporation with an ethos and values promulgated by their founder that they attempt to instill from top to bottom.


A very interesting company.


That said, in my interactions I've never gotten the slightest inkling that they're interested in football in any way.

Wrong. Since about the mid-80s the Tata group were among the first people to attempt to modernise the rotten state of Indian football with Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur. The modern Jamshedpur FC is an offshoot of the football academy. They are VERY invested in football. Their academies in North Eastern India are about the most progressive that I have seen in Asia.

 Not saying they are in the running to buy us out. Their sporting initiatives are mostly done through Tata Trusts- their social contribution wing. Believe me when I say that there are A LOT of LFC fans up and down the structure, but their mandate is to improve grassroots football or improving marginal communities and lives through sports.

Id be very surprised if they are in the running, but I agree with those that say that a Tata ownership would be a dream. They are unique in the way they conduct themselves and their businesses.

Ambani however is pretty much the opposite. Slimy as fuck and an oligarch and an enabler to the Hindu fascist regime under Modi. Sad news (for me at least) is that I can very well see Ambani in the running. He does seem to have an appetite for global approval and he is tight with the Tories. An Ambani ownership will give many of our fans some moral breathing space. Hed be like Roman but wealthier. If FSG are fucking then I fear that Roman but richer is about the best we can hope for.
JGLFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2851
Now imagine in some crazy scenario FSG somewhat even cared about what SOS/Fans thought about who is buying the club and say:

"We have 2 substantial offers from a Chinese buyer or an Arabic buy"

Which one would you choose ?

Do you think FSG honestly care about who they sell the club too ? I see them not caring at all and then the problems aren't theirs to worry about.

Additionally if it becomes a bidding war between X parties do you really think they'd turn down top dollar because our fans wouldn't be happy?
Skeeve

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2852
Quote from: Al 666
You mean like the way UEFA ejected City from the CL and were then threatened with bankruptcy by City.

The clubs were already in Uefa prior to the introduction of FFP though, tougher to dispute such stuff in a new competition where you are implicitly agreeing to it as a condition of joining in the first place.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2853
I wake up this morning to hear people like the Ricketts and Gaddafi family are interested in buying the club. :-\ I'd rather us stick with FSG and risk falling further behind than have either of those as owners of LFC.
