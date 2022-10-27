I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?



Quite a few people believe that the involvement of the two banks means that this is more likely a wholesale sale rather than a partial investment, a la RedBird. Mention was made in FT that there has been at least one suitor to come forward with interest. David Ornstein is a well-sourced journo, so it doesn't seem like click bait. The statement by FSG itself was completely non-committal, so there is a lot of following of the bread crumbs to make sense of it all. The fact that it has come out now has lead people to believe that it very well may be further along in the process than you would think.