FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2840 on: Today at 02:46:34 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:14 am
I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?

Quite a few people believe that the involvement of the two banks means that this is more likely a wholesale sale rather than a partial investment, a la RedBird. Mention was made in FT that there has been at least one suitor to come forward with interest. David Ornstein is a well-sourced journo, so it doesn't seem like click bait. The statement by FSG itself was completely non-committal, so there is a lot of following of the bread crumbs to make sense of it all. The fact that it has come out now has lead people to believe that it very well may be further along in the process than you would think.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2841 on: Today at 02:47:27 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:14 am
I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?

Best opportunity in years for fan / RAwK-led consortium to submit a bid to be fair. This chance wont come around for ages more.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2842 on: Today at 02:48:27 am
Now that the "Fit and Proper Person Test" has been retired we can pitch this to the top top pariah states and get some decent money into the club, luckily all the lads play in red and have a few bob stashed in Switzerland to smooth things with UEFA and FIFA







Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2843 on: Today at 02:58:07 am
Are Red Bull still buying clubs? Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world assuming they'd have no chance in hell of re-branding the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2844 on: Today at 03:01:02 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:58:07 am
Are Red Bull still buying clubs? Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world assuming they'd have no chance in hell of re-branding the club.

Dude is dead.
