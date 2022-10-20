« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 59179 times)

Offline blert596

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 12:12:00 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm
I thought adolf hitler had put a bid in for us.

A devout bluenose him
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online johnathank

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 12:16:07 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:12:00 am
A devout bluenose him
Nah, he found them too spiteful and dour.
Offline Heritage

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 12:19:50 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
Yep. ESL was the last defence against sportswashers and because of that, City and PSG were the last ones to sign up. Unfortunately, the hysteria against it was just too big a PR disaster and considering FSG were one of the brains behind it, no wonder they want to wash their hands off.
This is so confused. You realize there are many possible solutions to sports washing - and one of the key problems we're facing from a football POV is that the sports washers are cheating to bypass existing rules to curb their projects? They are cheating, they would obviously continue cheating in an ESL structure.
🔥97🔥

Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 12:21:33 am »
Hitler as a ref, pointing to the spot after a VAR review, might work.
Offline Waterpistol

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 12:22:08 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:46:25 pm
Too early for the fans to make their feelings known at upcoming home games?

Great idea mate, let's stir up trouble before we even know who's buying.

Klopp is all about togetherness, leave that crap to one side or it'll cause issues.

Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 12:23:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:16 am
That is why I said "prepared and executed properly". The original proposal of the ESL had many flaws, but it was still much better than artificial clubs like Man City, PSG and Newcastle dominating the game of football for years to come. And make no mistake, that is what we have now ...

I dont know how anyone can say for certain that a new competition which a certain amount of teams enter automatically and will always qualify for regardless of how they perform is definitely much better than football clubs being given unlimited money by nation states. They both sound like absolutely awful propositions to me, just different sets of greedy institutions looking to hoover up success permanently.
Offline redk84

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 12:25:39 am »
If only FSG made a commitment to offer more funds to player acquisition when needed...

Other than that and the fan engagement on big decisions they're not bad as owners. Generally do things the right way

Ah well. Still not sure what is actually gonna come to pass but it's gonna be an interesting topic to follow
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 12:28:22 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:19:50 am
This is so confused. You realize there are many possible solutions to sports washing - and one of the key problems we're facing from a football POV is that the sports washers are cheating to bypass existing rules to curb their projects? They are cheating, they would obviously continue cheating in an ESL structure.

As said many times before, the ESL was created (among other things) to stop the cheating from the state owned clubs. The ESL had no obligation to keep them in, if they break the rules. They would have been punished immediately. Look what is happening to the owner of the NFL team from Washington. He might be forced to sell the franchise by the other owners, if the investigation proves that he is guilty ...

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/10/20/if-owner-daniel-snyder-were-get-ousted-how-would-go/10534629002/
Offline Heritage

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 12:29:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
It was only going to replace the CL.
Yes, locking the tremendous CL revenues to a locked selection of clubs, eliminating the possibility of climbing to the peaks of world football. We could come in 10th every season and still get absolutely juiced with ESL money while any heroes of English football eventually are overwhelmed by being blocked access to "top team" (ESL) money. It's a big step towards the American team sport league systems. The end of promotion/regulation football starting at the pinnacle of the game. It's no small thing.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 12:32:30 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:23:02 am
I dont know how anyone can say for certain that a new competition which a certain amount of teams enter automatically and will always qualify for regardless of how they perform is definitely much better than football clubs being given unlimited money by nation states. They both sound like absolutely awful propositions to me, just different sets of greedy institutions looking to hoover up success permanently.

If you think that LFC playing the top European clubs 20-30 times per season is the same as Man City and Newcastle winning the Premier League title every season, we have very little to discuss further ...
Offline Heritage

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 12:34:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:28:22 am
As said many times before, the ESL was created (among other things) to stop the cheating from the state owned clubs. The ESL had no obligation to keep them in, if they break the rules. They would have been punished immediately. Look what is happening to the owner of the NFL team from Washington. He might be forced to sell the franchise by the other owners, if the investigation proves that he is guilty ...

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/10/20/if-owner-daniel-snyder-were-get-ousted-how-would-go/10534629002/
This is an American owner, in an American league, being investigated by American institutions. Bit hard to lock up Sheikh Mansour for rape isn't it? This is terrible press in the "most democratic" and richest country in the world, with plenty of internal pressure. I think it would be quite difficult to translate this to the ESL->PSG/Man City scenario. I digress though this is off topic as hell.
Online d.arn

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 12:37:55 am »
Trying to catch up on this thread after a few hours away... What a depressing read!

First I just have to say, anyone who thinks FSG have been poor owners surely do not remember where we were for the majority of this millennium and certainly where we were when they took over. They have rebuilt this club through smart appointments (Klopp, Edwards) and clever transfer dealings, commercial improvements as well as upgrading the stadium and training facilities. They might not have put their own money into transfers as much as we'd wish, but they leave Liverpool FC in a significantly better place than we have been since the 1980s, probably.

We're a modern football club now, with state of the art scouting and analysis, training facilities, stadium, and with trophies to show for it. Not the ever overspending and underperforming sleeping giant we had been for most of the 1990s and 2000s. Rafa worked miracles for a few years, but other than that, I would not have dreamt of us playing 3 CL finals in 5 years when we had Roy fucking Hodgson as manager and were fielding players like Ngog and Voronin.

Secondly, while FSG have not been perfect, far from it, seeing people drooling over a potential takeover by literally whoever has £5bn laying around to purchase a football team (a pretty narrow and unflattering pool of people), is quite disheartening. Football today is just like FIFA Ultimate Teams, and if you don't have the shiniest cards, you're apparently nothing. I'd much rather have pretty decent, albeit a bit stingy owners and Klopp on a budget, trying to fight for whatever position is reasonable than some murderous sheik and Mbappé, fighting it out for titles with some other murderous sheiks' vanity projects.

Posts like this in the thread: "So when you tell me gays are getting killed. Obviously Im going to [say] thats awful but I havent looked into that because my initial interest is Liverpool" have me questioning not only how fucking low football has sunk, but what an absolute self-serving shitshow modern society has become.  :puke2
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 12:41:44 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:29:02 am
Yes, locking the tremendous CL revenues to a locked selection of clubs, eliminating the possibility of climbing to the peaks of world football. We could come in 10th every season and still get absolutely juiced with ESL money while any heroes of English football eventually are overwhelmed by being blocked access to "top team" (ESL) money. It's a big step towards the American team sport league systems. The end of promotion/regulation football starting at the pinnacle of the game. It's no small thing.

They would've had access to the CL money.
Offline Heritage

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 12:44:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:41:44 am
They would've had access to the CL money.
No mate, the CL would basically become the equivalent of the Europa league, you realize that right? We were probably not going to compete in the league cup, FA cup, CL, ESL, and premier league and international play. Not to mention UEFA were fuming because it would kill their revenues. The first rate money would go to the first rate league, ESL.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 12:46:49 am »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 12:37:55 am
Trying to catch up on this thread after a few hours away... What a depressing read!

First I just have to say, anyone who thinks FSG have been poor owners surely do not remember where we were for the majority of this millennium and certainly where we were when they took over. They have rebuilt this club through smart appointments (Klopp, Edwards) and clever transfer dealings, commercial improvements as well as upgrading the stadium and training facilities. They might not have put their own money into transfers as much as we'd wish, but they leave Liverpool FC in a significantly better place than we have been since the 1980s, probably.

We're a modern football club now, with state of the art scouting and analysis, training facilities, stadium, and with trophies to show for it. Not the ever overspending and underperforming sleeping giant we had been for most of the 1990s and 2000s. Rafa worked miracles for a few years, but other than that, I would not have dreamt of us playing 3 CL finals in 5 years when we had Roy fucking Hodgson as manager and were fielding players like Ngog and Voronin.

Secondly, while FSG have not been perfect, far from it, seeing people drooling over a potential takeover by literally whoever has £5bn laying around to purchase a football team (a pretty narrow and unflattering pool of people), is quite disheartening. Football today is just like FIFA Ultimate Teams, and if you don't have the shiniest cards, you're apparently nothing. I'd much rather have pretty decent, albeit a bit stingy owners and Klopp on a budget, trying to fight for whatever position is reasonable than some murderous sheik and Mbappé, fighting it out for titles with some other murderous sheiks' vanity projects.

Posts like this in the thread: "So when you tell me gays are getting killed. Obviously Im going to [say] thats awful but I havent looked into that because my initial interest is Liverpool" have me questioning not only how fucking low football has sunk, but what an absolute self-serving shitshow modern society has become.  :puke2
FSG aren't awful. A lot of questioned their ambition which is fair IMO but they are not awful. I just feel that in a lot of ways they bet on one of two things happening and neither did, the FFP and the Super League. Once they realized a level playing field is not going to be ever achieved, that's when in their opinion the value of the brand maxed out and it is time to sell. Especially with rumors that they are interested in acquiring the NBA expansion franchise in Vegas with Lebron.

It is much easier for them to make money in the closed systems of the American sports leagues, than with the jeopardy that comes with football and especially the expanded competition in the Premier League. I mean look at the Red Sox, they were the worst team in baseball this season, and yet games were almost always full and the value of the brand never looked healthier. Maybe their opinion would have been different had they invested in a football team in a lesser competitive league like in Italy for example but we'll never know.
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 12:48:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:32:30 am
If you think that LFC playing the top European clubs 20-30 times per season is the same as Man City and Newcastle winning the Premier League title every season, we have very little to discuss further ...

Both scenarios involve clubs trying to dismantle the game as we know it in order to guarantee their success. You just happen to prefer the one which benefits Liverpool the most. It was a shitty proposal which would not have saved football at all.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 12:48:32 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
The club has a duty to disclose any entity that owns 10% or more of the club. That is why Henry, Werner, Gordon and Rouge Aggregator are listed on LFC's website not FSG's.

Bruh
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 12:49:55 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:44:54 am
No mate, the CL would basically become the equivalent of the Europa league, you realize that right? We were probably not going to compete in the league cup, FA cup, CL, ESL, and premier league and international play. Not to mention UEFA were fuming because it would kill their revenues. The first rate money would go to the first rate league, ESL.



And UEFA would've been the only ones to blame.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 12:50:28 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:34:35 am
This is an American owner, in an American league, being investigated by American institutions. Bit hard to lock up Sheikh Mansour for rape isn't it? This is terrible press in the "most democratic" and richest country in the world, with plenty of internal pressure. I think it would be quite difficult to translate this to the ESL->PSG/Man City scenario. I digress though this is off topic as hell.

This is the part that many people are missing. The ESL would have been pretty much an American league. Is that good? Probably not, but still better than being the Gulf league. And it is very much on topic. If FSG are really selling, they are only doing it because they can't compete with the unlimited wealth of the Gulf states. In fact, no normal owners can. So, we are either getting some weirdo like Elon Musk, or we are getting a sheikh. If we want to compete, of course ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 12:52:56 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:48:02 am
Both scenarios involve clubs trying to dismantle the game as we know it in order to guarantee their success. You just happen to prefer the one which benefits Liverpool the most. It was a shitty proposal which would not have saved football at all.

Of course I prefer the one that benefits LFC. Why would I want to watch Man City and Newcastle winning the league every year?
Offline Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 01:00:37 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm
I still dont understand why more wasnt made out of how chelsea's 2 billion debt to Roman suddenly disappeared. Or how billions in owner debt to City doesnt have to be paid back. Like ever. This is what's destroying the balance in football. FFP ignores this and I dont understand why? Isnt that debt essentially the unfair advantage? Anything that the club doesnt earn should have to be paid back.

Roman wrote it off and the debt to Citys owners which is never called on is essentially what Redrick, Gegencryptopresser, Asam, LFCJayy, etc want under FSG
Offline deanloco9

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 01:11:17 am »
India/Norway is the best case scenario potentially.

If it is a Middle Eastern owner then the best case scenario is maybe Dubai which I think a lot would welcome.

Saudi can fuck off though.
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 01:21:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:52:56 am
Of course I prefer the one that benefits LFC. Why would I want to watch Man City and Newcastle winning the league every year?

Ah right, so if youre looking at this purely from a selfish point of view and are happy to admit that then fair enough. Its just that you mentioned in a previous post about how the European Super League would have saved the game of football, which I massively dispute, but seeing as though what you actually meant was that Liverpool would benefit from it so therefore it is better than what we have now, then I appreciate your honesty.
Online Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 01:22:05 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
This site has gone mad, an investment group invested and are now selling when the value is at its peak and the world is ending, some of the posts in this thread are comic genius.

Shite take that.

With the club being worth excess $4 billion we're not really left with a reasonable group of suitors who would want to take it on, they simply don't exist.
Online LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 01:28:27 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:46:49 am
FSG aren't awful. A lot of questioned their ambition which is fair IMO but they are not awful. I just feel that in a lot of ways they bet on one of two things happening and neither did, the FFP and the Super League. Once they realized a level playing field is not going to be ever achieved, that's when in their opinion the value of the brand maxed out and it is time to sell. Especially with rumors that they are interested in acquiring the NBA expansion franchise in Vegas with Lebron.

It is much easier for them to make money in the closed systems of the American sports leagues, than with the jeopardy that comes with football and especially the expanded competition in the Premier League. I mean look at the Red Sox, they were the worst team in baseball this season, and yet games were almost always full and the value of the brand never looked healthier. Maybe their opinion would have been different had they invested in a football team in a lesser competitive league like in Italy for example but we'll never know.
There good owners and it is sad that FFP was never followed because it has killed them.
My problem with them was them always looking to milk us for money, while not investing in windows. Thats probably why they want to call it a day or want investment.
They just dont want to gamble profits against state owned clubs.

FA, UEFA and PL need to get to grips with this fast because no wonder our owners was looking for a way out with the super league and Project Big Picture.

Btw if we are bought by Arabs, watch the outcry because with our history and £££ combined, it could be game over. You wont just have 19 PL clubs opposing it bayerns, Barca and Madrids will be calling out for a reform
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 01:28:52 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
This site has gone mad, an investment group invested and are now selling when the value is at its peak and the world is ending, some of the posts in this thread are comic genius.

I dont know. Its fairly big news. Within the next couple of weeks or months, it is very likely that a new person or a new group of people will own our club. I love the club and I care about the club, so a development like this leaves me feeling nervous about what is to come. It may be end up being a good thing. It may end up being a bad thing. Until we know, I think its valid for people to have concerns.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 01:33:15 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
Obviously its kind of important Craig I get that,but Ive pretty much read 20 pages of we are basically selling to Adolf hitler or Satan and half the fans will never watch football again, blimey there is a middle ground surely, FSG are a investment group who have seen there investment reach its peak and seem to be looking for a buyer. But reading some of the posts on here the world as we know it is ending, how about we see what happens first before melting for gods sake.
I think we all hope there's a middle ground between FSG and murderous nation states. Personally, I have no issue with FSG selling up if that's what they indeed want. They've grown the club and will leave it in a far better state than they found it. Thing is though, we have grown to such an extent that not many out there can actually afford us. Yes, I know there are many multi billionaires out there, but not many of them actually want to own a football club.

The fear for many, and the excitement for a few, is that a sportswasher might want to use us for image cleaning purposes. I agree with those who have said we aren't exactly sportswash material though. We aren't a desperate fanbase on the whole, who would excuse anything for a few silver pots. We aren't Everton, City or Newcastle. We wouldn't all turn into useful idiots overnight like they have with Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Usmanov.  Many of us would be a pain in the arse for a sportswashing owner.

Despite the above, I wonder if a sportswasher would be sorely tempted to buy us anyway. I mean we are the most successful English football club in history. Britain's flagship club in Europe too. I think that makes us extremely attractive to a nation state with an eye for vanity and image cleansing regardless of fanbase dissent. And these types of people can easily afford us too. Personally, I can understand the fear and even a sense of panic in some of the fanbase.

When we add in the fact that a lot of fans are just about hanging in there anyway, in the face of the rampant corruption, incompetence and sheer nonsense associated with game these days, it's easy to see why many are reaching the point where their love and patience finally snaps.

So it's not about FSG potentially selling up, it's about who has the necessary resources to actually purchase us then properly invest in the team. Given that LFC would be one hell of a jewel in the crown of a mega rich despot, I think the fears on show in here are understandable.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 01:36:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:50:28 am
This is the part that many people are missing. The ESL would have been pretty much an American league. Is that good? Probably not, but still better than being the Gulf league. And it is very much on topic. If FSG are really selling, they are only doing it because they can't compete with the unlimited wealth of the Gulf states. In fact, no normal owners can. So, we are either getting some weirdo like Elon Musk, or we are getting a sheikh. If we want to compete, of course ...

Why you're going on and on about ESL? That shit is dead. Clubs like Bayern and Dortmund were against it, and many others.
Online whiteboots

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 01:37:16 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:46:49 am
FSG aren't awful. A lot of questioned their ambition which is fair IMO but they are not awful. I just feel that in a lot of ways they bet on one of two things happening and neither did, the FFP and the Super League. Once they realized a level playing field is not going to be ever achieved, that's when in their opinion the value of the brand maxed out and it is time to sell. Especially with rumors that they are interested in acquiring the NBA expansion franchise in Vegas with Lebron.

It is much easier for them to make money in the closed systems of the American sports leagues, than with the jeopardy that comes with football and especially the expanded competition in the Premier League. I mean look at the Red Sox, they were the worst team in baseball this season, and yet games were almost always full and the value of the brand never looked healthier. Maybe their opinion would have been different had they invested in a football team in a lesser competitive league like in Italy for example but we'll never know.

Concise. True
