Obviously its kind of important Craig I get that,but Ive pretty much read 20 pages of we are basically selling to Adolf hitler or Satan and half the fans will never watch football again, blimey there is a middle ground surely, FSG are a investment group who have seen there investment reach its peak and seem to be looking for a buyer. But reading some of the posts on here the world as we know it is ending, how about we see what happens first before melting for gods sake.



I think we all hope there's a middle ground between FSG and murderous nation states. Personally, I have no issue with FSG selling up if that's what they indeed want. They've grown the club and will leave it in a far better state than they found it. Thing is though, we have grown to such an extent that not many out there can actually afford us. Yes, I know there are many multi billionaires out there, but not many of them actually want to own a football club.The fear for many, and the excitement for a few, is that a sportswasher might want to use us for image cleaning purposes. I agree with those who have said we aren't exactly sportswash material though. We aren't a desperate fanbase on the whole, who would excuse anything for a few silver pots. We aren't Everton, City or Newcastle. We wouldn't all turn into useful idiots overnight like they have with Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Usmanov. Many of us would be a pain in the arse for a sportswashing owner.Despite the above, I wonder if a sportswasher would be sorely tempted to buy us anyway. I mean we are the most successful English football club in history. Britain's flagship club in Europe too. I think that makes us extremely attractive to a nation state with an eye for vanity and image cleansing regardless of fanbase dissent. And these types of people can easily afford us too. Personally, I can understand the fear and even a sense of panic in some of the fanbase.When we add in the fact that a lot of fans are just about hanging in there anyway, in the face of the rampant corruption, incompetence and sheer nonsense associated with game these days, it's easy to see why many are reaching the point where their love and patience finally snaps.So it's not about FSG potentially selling up, it's about who has the necessary resources to actually purchase us then properly invest in the team. Given that LFC would be one hell of a jewel in the crown of a mega rich despot, I think the fears on show in here are understandable.