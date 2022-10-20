Trying to catch up on this thread after a few hours away... What a depressing read!
First I just have to say, anyone who thinks FSG have been poor owners surely do not remember where we were for the majority of this millennium and certainly where we were when they took over. They have rebuilt this club through smart appointments (Klopp, Edwards) and clever transfer dealings, commercial improvements as well as upgrading the stadium and training facilities. They might not have put their own money into transfers as much as we'd wish, but they leave Liverpool FC in a significantly better place than we have been since the 1980s, probably.
We're a modern football club now, with state of the art scouting and analysis, training facilities, stadium, and with trophies to show for it. Not the ever overspending and underperforming sleeping giant we had been for most of the 1990s and 2000s. Rafa worked miracles for a few years, but other than that, I would not have dreamt of us playing 3 CL finals in 5 years when we had Roy fucking Hodgson as manager and were fielding players like Ngog and Voronin.
Secondly, while FSG have not been perfect, far from it, seeing people drooling over a potential takeover by literally whoever has £5bn laying around to purchase a football team (a pretty narrow and unflattering pool of people), is quite disheartening. Football today is just like FIFA Ultimate Teams, and if you don't have the shiniest cards, you're apparently nothing. I'd much rather have pretty decent, albeit a bit stingy owners and Klopp on a budget, trying to fight for whatever position is reasonable than some murderous sheik and Mbappé, fighting it out for titles with some other murderous sheiks' vanity projects.
Posts like this in the thread: "So when you tell me gays are getting killed. Obviously Im going to [say] thats awful but I havent looked into that because my initial interest is Liverpool"
have me questioning not only how fucking low football has sunk, but what an absolute self-serving shitshow modern society has become.