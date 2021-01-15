If little word big meaning, the last 20 pages are all ifs, and 99.9% of the ifs are we are fucked and we are being bought by murderers so we are now evil and I dont want to be associated with that shit and Im giving up football, for gods sake if my wife cheated on me I would leave her, but I dont think she has lol (not that I know of). How about everyone takes a deep breath and waits, FSG have seen there investment peak and want to sell they are business men, maybe they will sell a stake a The club that enables us to compete, nobody knows so lets see what happens first.



yeah youve told everyone abar twenty times now. Well done you.Leave the thread alone, if all of us are banging on abar it its great fun.Let people provide me with some entertainment. From the madness of that soft ollies lad who just doesnt give a fuck who owns us, but thinks we should educate them, to the more poignant posts of SoS (pretty much where I am) its all reds with a viewpoint. Hardly renowned for shutting the fuck up are we.You repeatedly telling them to stop speculating and to get a grip, is up there with soft lad on making me laugh.I'll let you into my opinion though, as speculative as it may be. I honestly couldnt give a fuck what happens. Whatever will happen will happen and itll just be another crank of the club not being what it was (to me). Ive done the whole internet terrorist thing and it was fucking exhausting emotionally. At a price of 4 billion whoever buys us isnt gonna be that arsed.I hardly go the match anymore, I watch us on blagged telly, and get pissed off/euphoric depending how we do. Thats not gonna change but my "involvement" with the club is the lowest its ever been and that wont change.I'll still want us to win whoever takes us over. I just wont be a part of it probably.I guess I'm just not as arsed now as I was back in the sixties.