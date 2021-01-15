« previous next »
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm »
All today on this thread and social media (and at the ground as well apparently!) has proven is that if we do reach a scenario in which something resembling sports washing takes over Liverpool, then we will have more than enough supporters who will be just as vociferous in their support/defence of it as those City and Newcastle supporters who shout the loudest.
Offline will2003

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
The FT appears to be reporting a first approach. This is going to happen quite fast I'd guess.

I think so as well and I dont think they will have been who was interested In Chelsea. I think this has been on the table now for a bit and is further down the line than we think it is
Online CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
We sadly have people on this country with these exact views. Just because the leaders here dont do none of it, doesnt mean that society doesnt?

I love our team and city but were hypocrites. Ask people from the LGBT community on the abuse theyve had on nights out. Granted its not the same as beheading but were far away from being this perfect socialist city, social media makes it out to be.

I think we can all agree that we know whats right or wrong. None of us can stop the sale or force it.

Why are you comparing an entire society to a despot leader who could literally end those who love the same sex being murdered for doing so?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
That is fine but I don't want us to be owned by a Trump loving owners either. The Republicans are heading towards a dangerous path of fully embracing Christian nationalism and going after LGBTQ rights and abortion so they can stay the fuck out of Liverpool.

We actually agree on something but don't forget that those racist bastards pulled out of the running for those cockney c*nts due to their fans,they'd probably ask for the first Musk seats to Mars after we'd finished with them.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
That is fine but I don't want us to be owned by a Trump loving owners either. The Republicans are heading towards a dangerous path of fully embracing Christian nationalism and going after LGBTQ rights and abortion so they can stay the fuck out of Liverpool.

So the devil or the deep blue sea.

Makes all the previous criticism of FSG seem a bit weak.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
People probably ignore it because its a meaningless distinction when the ESL was intended to exclude even the possibility of a smaller club qualifying for Europe. It absolutely would have destroyed domestic football in each country that sent clubs to it.

It would've actually given those smaller Clubs a free run at the current european cups.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
Get of your high horse. You know my answer I want somebody to inject money into the club simple as that. What they do otherwise should be obviously be questioned. But Im not going to sit there and say ye killing gays is great as long as we win.

So you have my answer, so answer mine who do you want? Because let me tell you now you aint getting a socialist owner and Id love to know, if you seen people at the game celebrating them taking over us, are you going to confront them or just leave that to the keyboard?

My point on our owners is I dont judge them for anything outside football and thats because the honest answer is, I dont pay attention to anything but football. So when you tell me gays are getting killed. Obviously Im going to thats awful but I havent looked into that because my initial interest is Liverpool.

I said this a while ago, it was cause a divide!

so youd be happy with the club you love (I presume) being bought to be used to sportswash?  Even if you are one of the out of sight out of mind fans - and can turn a blind eye to their evil, and you arent the only one clearly, I struggle to get my head around fans who not only would be ok with - but be happy to see the club they purport to love, basically being turned into a sportswashing vehicle. Its so uttery pathetic an existance for a proud football club.

Anyway, hopefully this is all just forum chatter, and no one of the sort get their blood soaked mitts on LFC.
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
It would've actually given those smaller Clubs a free run at the current european cups.

How nice of us.
Online lolowalsh

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
The Ricketts family were too racist for even Chelsea. So I can't imagine how our fanbase will react to them, I hope they can stay the fuck away from Liverpool.
Offline Samie

« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
The Ricketts family were too racist for even Chelsea. So I can't imagine how are fanbase will react to them, I hope they can stay the fuck away from Liverpool.

You keep fuckin' mentioning them. No one has confirmed they've even bid for fucks sakes.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
How nice of us.

It's just a fact.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
We sadly have people on this country with these exact views. Just because the leaders here dont do none of it, doesnt mean that society doesnt?

I love our team and city but were hypocrites. Ask people from the LGBT community on the abuse theyve had on nights out. Granted its not the same as beheading but were far away from being this perfect socialist city, social media makes it out to be.

I think we can all agree that we know whats right or wrong. None of us can stop the sale or force it.

shouldnt laugh but :lmao
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm
You keep fuckin' mentioning them. No one has confirmed they've even bid for fucks sakes.

Gaddafi can fuck off as well.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm
You keep fuckin' mentioning them. No one has confirmed they've even bid for fucks sakes.

I think the Paul Joyce article did mention them though
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Id suggest we stop talking about sports washing owners and who would do what if that happens. I can see people arguing about things that may not happen.

Firstly we dont know yet if the club is being sold so lets wait to see what develops.
Secondly we dont know who would bid.

Theres little point falling out over hypothetical scenarios.
Online johnathank

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
It would've actually given those smaller Clubs a free run at the current european cups.
No, it would have given Bayern and PSG a free run on the European Cup.
Offline Samie

« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm »
Online Mighty_Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
The fact that Candy crush sold for more that what Liverpool is worth is kinda crazy.
Tech companies will often sell for insane values, esp if the buy thinks they can raise prices/make more money. Of course if they fail and the product gets chopped/disappears or the company goes bust who cares other than the employees?

Bankrupt a footie club and you can ruin a whole community.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
The FT appears to be reporting a first approach. This is going to happen quite fast I'd guess.

Seems like it. The american media has been briefed and the noises coming out are similar in nature.

I just hope it isn't any of the state backed consortiums.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:37:44 pm »
In USA its Mid Terms tomorra.

Can we have a vote . . . .


Who will accept a Country/Sports washer  taking us over?



I'm not having it!















































Online blert596

« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
If little word big meaning, the last 20 pages are all ifs, and 99.9% of the ifs are we are fucked and we are being bought by murderers so we are now evil and I dont want to be associated with that shit and Im giving up football, for gods sake if my wife cheated on me I would leave her, but I dont think she has lol (not that I know of). How about everyone takes a deep breath and waits, FSG have seen there investment peak and want to sell they are business men, maybe they will sell a stake a The club that enables us to compete, nobody knows so lets see what happens first.

yeah youve told everyone abar twenty times now. Well done you.

Leave the thread alone, if all of us are banging on abar it its great fun.

Let people provide me with some entertainment. From the madness of that soft ollies lad who just doesnt give a fuck who owns us, but thinks we should educate them, to the more poignant posts of SoS (pretty much where I am) its all reds with a viewpoint. Hardly renowned for shutting the fuck up are we.

You repeatedly telling them to stop speculating and to get a grip, is up there with soft lad on making me laugh.

I'll let you into my opinion though, as speculative as it may be. I honestly couldnt give a fuck what happens. Whatever will happen will happen and itll just be another crank of the club not being what it was (to me). Ive done the whole internet terrorist thing and it was fucking exhausting emotionally. At a price of 4 billion whoever buys us isnt gonna be that arsed. 
I hardly go the match anymore, I watch us on blagged telly, and get pissed off/euphoric depending how we do.  Thats not gonna change but my "involvement" with the club is the lowest its ever been and that wont change.

I'll still want us to win whoever takes us over. I just wont be a part of it probably.

I guess I'm just not as arsed now as I was back in the sixties.

Online T.Mills

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Theres little point falling out over hypothetical scenarios.

Wheres the fun in that? There Hyperbole to spout and empty threats about giving up on football (what ever the fck that means)! Jump on board you bore.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
The fact that Candy crush sold for more that what Liverpool is worth is kinda crazy.

Videogames are by far and away the biggest entertainment medium in the world, the money from them is staggering. It usually puts almost all football clubs to shame. Candy Crush is probably the biggest Mobile game on the blanket so yeah

While football clubs are becoming bigger, in the business world they are still small fry. The big business is in football as a whole, and even then it is still dwarfed by videogames.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2783 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm
I think the Paul Joyce article did mention them though
mentioned in the Guardian article or might have been the Echo one I read earlier, as was Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos
Offline NativityinBlack

« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
It'll be hard (close to impossible) to walk away from the club, for me at least. Despots/state backed owners or not.
Online red mongoose

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2785 on: Yesterday at 11:44:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
Bit rich when you refuse to face up to any put to you.

He's pulling one of the most obvious troll jobs I have ever seen on here.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #2786 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
People probably ignore it because its a meaningless distinction when the ESL was intended to exclude even the possibility of a smaller club qualifying for Europe. It absolutely would have destroyed domestic football in each country that sent clubs to it.

To be honest, that is nonsense. The NFL hasn't destroyed college football. In fact, college football is attracting bigger crowds than the NFL. And while the NFL is the big money show, everyone can afford to go and watch college football.

ESL, if prepared and executed properly, would have actually saved the game of football. It would have kept the state owned clubs out of the top level of the game with it's salary cap and it's spending limit, and would have spread the quality all over the continent, instead of being concentrated in one national league.

Do you think it is fair to the game that the likes of Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Wolverhampton are richer than AC Milan? It is already bullshit, and the current setup is to blame for it.

The game of football is broken, and it is about to get even more broken. The next 10 Premier League titles will be won by Man City and Newcastle. Maybe even the next 20, if another oil state like Kuwait doesn't get involved with another club ...
Online Redric1970

« Reply #2787 on: Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm
yeah youve told everyone abar twenty times now. Well done you.

Leave the thread alone, if all of us are banging on abar it its great fun.

Let people provide me with some entertainment. From the madness of that soft ollies lad who just doesnt give a fuck who owns us, but thinks we should educate them, to the more poignant posts of SoS (pretty much where I am) its all reds with a viewpoint. Hardly renowned for shutting the fuck up are we.

You repeatedly telling them to stop speculating and to get a grip, is up there with soft lad on making me laugh.

I'll let you into my opinion though, as speculative as it may be. I honestly couldnt give a fuck what happens. Whatever will happen will happen and itll just be another crank of the club not being what it was (to me). Ive done the whole internet terrorist thing and it was fucking exhausting emotionally. At a price of 4 billion whoever buys us isnt gonna be that arsed. 
I hardly go the match anymore, I watch us on blagged telly, and get pissed off/euphoric depending how we do.  Thats not gonna change but my "involvement" with the club is the lowest its ever been and that wont change.

I'll still want us to win whoever takes us over. I just wont be a part of it probably.

I guess I'm just not as arsed now as I was back in the sixties.

I still go to the matches Im pretty much with you I just want us to win (obviously not at all costs)  but some of the posts on here are crazy,Ive been on shift all day (firefighter) so didnt see much news, then come on here and reading thru the pages I thought adolf hitler had put a bid in for us.
Online CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2788 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:44:40 pm
He's pulling one of the most obvious troll jobs I have ever seen on here.

I hope he is to be honest, but really dont think thats the case unfortunately.
Online stockdam

« Reply #2789 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Wheres the fun in that? There Hyperbole to spout and empty threats about giving up on football (what ever the fck that means)! Jump on board you bore.

Youre right..Im just a miserable old git.
Online johnathank

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2790 on: Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm
To be honest, that is nonsense. The NFL hasn't destroyed college football. In fact, college football is attracting bigger crowds than the NFL. And while the NFL is the big money show, everyone can afford to go and watch college football.

ESL, if prepared and executed properly, would have actually saved the game of football. It would have kept the state owned clubs out of the top level of the game with it's salary cap and it's spending limit, and would have spread the quality all over the continent, instead of being concentrated in one national league.

Do you think it is fair to the game that the likes of Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Wolverhampton are richer than AC Milan? It is already bullshit, and the current setup is to blame for it.

The game of football is broken, and it is about to get even more broken. The next 10 Premier League titles will be won by Man City and Newcastle. Maybe even the next 20, if another oil state like Kuwait doesn't get involved with another club ...
The vast majority of fans, pundits, and people who give a shit about football thought that making it a closed league was a terrible idea. Even the people trying to found the Super League eventually admitted it was a bad idea and the second proposal did not include a closed league. Not sure why youre keeping that flame alive, but most people disagree with you vociferously.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2791 on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
No, it would have given Bayern and PSG a free run on the European Cup.

Ok,it would've given those smaller clubs a chance of qualifying.
Online johnathank

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2792 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm
Ok,it would've given those smaller clubs a chance of qualifying.
Some of them already do. Remember when Napoli twatted us? They werent good enough for the Super League, though.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 12:01:13 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
No, it would have given Bayern and PSG a free run on the European Cup.
if it had gone ahead, you really think that Bayern and PSG wouldn't have joined?
Online stockdam

« Reply #2794 on: Today at 12:02:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm
.
Snipped.

ESL, if prepared and executed properly, would have actually saved the game of football. It would have kept the state owned clubs out of the top level of the game with it's salary cap and it's spending limit, and would have spread the quality all over the continent, instead of being concentrated in one national league.

Do you think it is fair to the game that the likes of Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Wolverhampton are richer than AC Milan? It is already bullshit, and the current setup is to blame for it.



I dont know what the answer is but I preferred football when a good manager could take a small club to the top.
Id like to see the likes of Ajax being able to compete in the CL instead of watching their best players getting picked off by richer clubs.

On one hand, its great that if you are a very good footballer then you can attract a big salary but on the other hand theres far too much imbalance today. The likes of Fenerbahce will never be able to compete and will rarely get even a shock result against the big clubs (including us).

Maybe the ESL would have helped, I just dont know. Now we face the future of which mega rich owner will win rather than hard work and managerial skill.
Online johnathank

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 12:03:56 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:01:13 am
if it had gone ahead, you really think that Bayern and PSG wouldn't have joined?
I think there are 50+1 reasons why no German clubs were involved.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #2796 on: Today at 12:05:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm


To be fair, the Financial Times article doesn't add much new info despite having three writers.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm
I think the Paul Joyce article did mention them though

It did and I for one would hope we'd stay clear of them
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #2797 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm
The vast majority of fans, pundits, and people who give a shit about football thought that making it a closed league was a terrible idea. Even the people trying to found the Super League eventually admitted it was a bad idea and the second proposal did not include a closed league. Not sure why youre keeping that flame alive, but most people disagree with you vociferously.

That is why I said "prepared and executed properly". The original proposal of the ESL had many flaws, but it was still much better than artificial clubs like Man City, PSG and Newcastle dominating the game of football for years to come. And make no mistake, that is what we have now ...
