I would loathe it if we were bought by a sportswashing entity from a state with an abhorrent human rights record. It would change profoundly how I felt about supporting the team.



I don't know what I'd do. It's not easy to emotionally detach yourself from something you've supported your whole life and which has become a significant part of your identity, so I don't know if I'd be able to just walk away from football / LFC. But it would make me feel horribly uncomfortable and I wouldn't be particularly keen to go to games any more, regardless of how many trophies we win. Football is about more than titles, or LFC is (or is supposed to be). You take the heart and soul out of it and it becomes some fucking dull corporate exercise.



It's not something to be taken lightly in any event and I fucking hope we never go down that route. I'd rather FSG stay even if it meant a trophy every three years or so, or if they want out then we sell to someone not too dissimilar. And if you can make your peace with it then it's absolutely fine, and fair play to you, but I think it's depressing as fuck if people don't give a shit at all.



I understand this and others similar replys. But theres never a good billionaire in the world.Lets be real here, our souls was sold years ago. In return if we stay competitive and win Id be happy whoever the owner is.FSG Id be happy with if they changed strategy and spent more. But they wont and thats why were all in here today because theyve maximised the profits. I think they would like to keep a percentage for the portfolio for there brands. But there businessmen first and now is the best time to cash out.At the end of the day, somebody tell me of one decent owner in the league, who represents the values of the club? Id also like to point out that while this club and city preaches socialism, a lot of people dont even practice what they preach gang of hypocrites!Im going to be honest, Ill never support what they do but Im I going to enjoy the success Liverpool have? Of course I would and people laughed earlier but why not get them involved and try make solutions. Surely for those against it. For them its better than them taking over another club and there fan base not even acknowledging it.At the end of the day if it happens, you have a few optionsyou either accept it, accept it and challenge those in charge. Or sadly you walk away