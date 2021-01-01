« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 56475 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 10:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:00:54 pm
I guess the question here is, who is the "us" in "I want to see us compete"? Is LFC a concept? A franchise? A brand? Something that really has no identity other than being a top level football team? What is "us"?

As a non-Liverpudlian, I'd say Liverpool Football Club is unusually rooted in the identity of the city, in the politics and culture of a very particular place in the UK, one that still shines through the shallow, disconnected, placeless Capitalist razzmatazz of modern day football, in the songs of the Kop, the way the team and players and manager are supported, the expectations of those representing the club - and therefore - the community of the city as a whole.

That's part of what LFC means to me, as a non-resident, anyway; it's not just about having a great football team, and having a great football team would not compensate for the loss of any of that. Being sold to an oil state, or China, is the antithesis of all of that, and whilst being owned by venture Capitalists is hardly what most of us would want ideally either, it's a whole world of repression and torture and violence away from Sportswashing.

Yep
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online LFCJayy

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:52:12 pm
I would loathe it if we were bought by a sportswashing entity from a state with an abhorrent human rights record. It would change profoundly how I felt about supporting the team.

I don't know what I'd do. It's not easy to emotionally detach yourself from something you've supported your whole life and which has become a significant part of your identity, so I don't know if I'd be able to just walk away from football / LFC. But it would make me feel horribly uncomfortable and I wouldn't be particularly keen to go to games any more, regardless of how many trophies we win. Football is about more than titles, or LFC is (or is supposed to be). You take the heart and soul out of it and it becomes some fucking dull corporate exercise.

It's not something to be taken lightly in any event and I fucking hope we never go down that route. I'd rather FSG stay even if it meant a trophy every three years or so, or if they want out then we sell to someone not too dissimilar. And if you can make your peace with it then it's absolutely fine, and fair play to you, but I think it's depressing as fuck if people don't give a shit at all.
I understand this and others similar replys. But theres never a good billionaire in the world.
Lets be real here, our souls was sold years ago. In return if we stay competitive and win Id be happy whoever the owner is.

FSG Id be happy with if they changed strategy and spent more. But they wont and thats why were all in here today because theyve maximised the profits. I think they would like to keep a percentage for the portfolio for there brands. But there businessmen first and now is the best time to cash out.

At the end of the day, somebody tell me of one decent owner in the league, who represents the values of the club? Id also like to point out that while this club and city preaches socialism, a lot of people dont even practice what they preach gang of hypocrites!

Im going to be honest, Ill never support what they do but Im I going to enjoy the success Liverpool have? Of course I would and people laughed earlier but why not get them involved and try make solutions. Surely for those against it. For them its better than them taking over another club and there fan base not even acknowledging it.

At the end of the day if it happens, you have a few options
you either accept it, accept it and challenge those in charge. Or sadly you walk away
Online jepovic

  • Meh sd f
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 10:27:39 pm »
ESL would have been run by the same corrupt and greedy people. It was invented by the owners so they could make more money.
Its laughable to think that Real would level the playing field with clubs like Tottenham, or that they would stop oil money. The oil owners have made all clubs worth much more
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 10:28:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:27:39 pm
ESL would have been run by the same corrupt and greedy people. It was invented by the owners so they could make more money.
Its laughable to think that Real would level the playing field with clubs like Tottenham, or that they would stop oil money.

We are the ESL! We're the co founders.  ;D
Offline TSC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 10:30:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:52:12 pm
I would loathe it if we were bought by a sportswashing entity from a state with an abhorrent human rights record. It would change profoundly how I felt about supporting the team.

I don't know what I'd do. It's not easy to emotionally detach yourself from something you've supported your whole life and which has become a significant part of your identity, so I don't know if I'd be able to just walk away from football / LFC. But it would make me feel horribly uncomfortable and I wouldn't be particularly keen to go to games any more, regardless of how many trophies we win. Football is about more than titles, or LFC is (or is supposed to be). You take the heart and soul out of it and it becomes some fucking dull corporate exercise.

It's not something to be taken lightly in any event and I fucking hope we never go down that route. I'd rather FSG stay even if it meant a trophy every three years or so, or if they want out then we sell to someone not too dissimilar. And if you can make your peace with it then it's absolutely fine, and fair play to you, but I think it's depressing as fuck if people don't give a shit at all.

Same here. Id hope in the event of any sale FSG wouldnt deal with some oil/dubious state.  But who knows, maybe theyd just sell for the highest price, irrespective of source?  Klopp doesnt strike me as the type to hang around if that happened.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 10:30:34 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:26:40 pm
Lets be real here, our souls was sold years ago. In return if we stay competitive and win Id be happy whoever the owner is.

Putin?
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 10:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Mactavish on Today at 10:25:08 pm
Insiders also believe that there could be interest from the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team and looked at Tottenham Hotspur before bidding for Chelsea.

Urgh. No ta
Online CraigDS

  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 10:31:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:30:30 pm
Same here. Id hope in the event of any sale FSG wouldnt deal with some oil/dubious state.  But who knows, maybe theyd just sell for the highest price, irrespective of source?  Klopp doesnt strike me as the type to hang around if that happened.

They'd legally have a requirement to their shareholders to sell for the best price.
Online LFCJayy

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:30:34 pm
Putin?
Fuckin ell ahaha lets be real here next we will have people quoting ISIS
Online CraigDS

  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:32:04 pm
Fuckin ell ahaha lets be real here next we will have people quoting ISIS

You said anyone, just judging if you do infact have a limit.
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 10:33:50 pm »
Could be a case of them trying to sell at the clubs peak. Next season we may not have the CL and may need to invest a lot of money. Plus many of our big earners are in their 30’s.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:33:50 pm
Could be a case of them trying to sell at the clubs peak. Next season we may not have the CL and may need to invest a lot of money. Plus many of our big earners are in their 30s.

Add into that a looming recession and it looks like an ideal time to exit, or at least sell off a significant stake
Online koptommy93

  • @tharris113
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 10:35:48 pm »
Just hope any new owners don't do anything stupid re the stadium
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online LFCJayy

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:32:58 pm
You said anyone, just judging if you do infact have a limit.
Who would you take because for the people are opposed, who would you prefer considering FSG looks like  selling either way.
Online Dim Glas

  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 10:36:25 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:26:40 pm
I understand this and others similar replys. But theres never a good billionaire in the world.
Lets be real here, our souls was sold years ago. In return if we stay competitive and win Id be happy whoever the owner is.

FSG Id be happy with if they changed strategy and spent more. But they wont and thats why were all in here today because theyve maximised the profits. I think they would like to keep a percentage for the portfolio for there brands. But there businessmen first and now is the best time to cash out.

At the end of the day, somebody tell me of one decent owner in the league, who represents the values of the club? Id also like to point out that while this club and city preaches socialism, a lot of people dont even practice what they preach gang of hypocrites!

Im going to be honest, Ill never support what they do but Im I going to enjoy the success Liverpool have? Of course I would and people laughed earlier but why not get them involved and try make solutions. Surely for those against it. For them its better than them taking over another club and there fan base not even acknowledging it.

At the end of the day if it happens, you have a few options
you either accept it, accept it and challenge those in charge. Or sadly you walk away

By them you mean human rights abusers, similar to those who own Man City and Newcastle?

If you do mean them, you do realise that they arent interested in changing? The reason they buy clubs is to sportswash. Thats it.

Anyone who accepts such owners really need to question what they want from football, and what the club means to them. Id rather not win another thing that have scum like Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi own Liverpool FC.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 10:36:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:35:35 pm
Add into that a looming recession and it looks like an ideal time to exit, or at least sell off a significant stake

Are clubs insulated from recessions? Obviously we had a recession post 2007 but the league just got bigger and more popular.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 10:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:18:22 pm
I mean, that seems incredibly naive, given what we know about City's behaviour when confronted with "rules". These people don't give a shit. They buy or threaten everyone in their path, and there is no reason to think that the ESL would fare any better against their methods.

It's also utterly shit to allow the oil clubs to destroy the historical integrity of English football and be forced to walk away from the pyramid into a closed shop league spread across a continent that makes no sense for fans at all.

The ESL had nothing to do with UEFA, FIFA or CAS. It would have been a completely separate entity. If any club would have broken the rules, it would have been ejected. That was the only beauty of ESL. The money of Man City or PSG would have had no influence in it. But, like I said, that ship has sailed. It is PSG who are running UEFA now, and the English football pyramid has been sold to Man City and Newcastle ...
Online didi shamone

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 10:37:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:32:58 pm
You said anyone, just judging if you do infact have a limit.

It's a fair question. If he's correct that we sold our souls years ago then his answer should be yes. Or is their a body count limit where we draw the line?
