

Mercurial - I think you have hit the nail on the head. I think FSG did well for the club. However as UEFA haven't enforced FFP they realise that we cant compete with the Oil Clubs. Time to cash out. I hope you don't mind but I noticed that you are from India. How are Liverpool FC perceived in India ? Is football that big a game there ? I know Cricket is huge. I ask because there are unsubstantiated rumours linking us with an Indian Billionaire businessman. If true, I wonder what their motivation of such a buyer would be. If I had £3 billion or even a lesser amount to leverage up, I am not sure I would put the money into any football club for an equity return. I cannot see a new buyer making the kind of capital gain that FSG are likely to make should a sale go ahead.



Anyone buying Liverpool will not be doing it to get a return on the P/L statement for sure. 😁Ambani is a leading business house with the Reliance brand and diversified industry from O&G, Pharma to textiles. If he is in it he will look for brand recognition globally. Premier league is big and growing in India. Merchandise and clubs have a following but nothing compared in cricket by numbers. Whats important is the market for premier league is the high middle class in India with an estimated reach of 60m people. That segment has capacity to spend on par with europe easily. So if you look at global numbers, India is a potential growth market. There are 4-5 equivalent business houses financially, Adani and Tata (LR and Jaguar owners) may be interested as they are expanding globally.My take is if a global businessman or a family buys Liverpool it would be for Brand value and global reach. More likely it will be a state backed acquisition. Also, current timing alongside the war and balance of world power may tempt a few states to use clubs as brands for their state. The forbes list does not really reflect the actual money in private hands. Hence GS and MS are in picture. Wealth is there in many forms, businesses can acquire as well if they are state backed. Ambani has a leveraged business but backed by banks massively and links to government. So someone like Adani or an ambani would effectively be something similar. Tata if they acquire would be good as they are a well respected and trusted name. I just dont see a business case for any group to acquire Liverpool in a leveraged buyout. Given global situation its not likely. The swiftness of the deal also indicates that its state backed. State owners want statement acquisition before big conferences. Look out for buyer from BRICS block (including those planning to join) or from kuwait, bahrain, brunei sort of nations. My personal take.