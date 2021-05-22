« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2440 on: Today at 07:16:18 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:14:11 pm
Am i the only one who'd rather FSG sold shares to a relatively smaller investor than us selling off to a another sovereign nation fund?
I am no fan of some of what FSG has done, but I do feel they have improved us structurally and they've done things the right way here. As exciting as it sounds, buying our way to the title feels hollow in some ways to me.
Regardless of the owners, I want us to be able to sustain ourselves by what we do on the pitch. That feels important to me for some reason. All this clamour begging for the rich sheikh feels like it'll destroy a part of what makes our club special.


A smaller investor would need to leverage and put the debt onto the club. Step Forward the Glazers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2441 on: Today at 07:16:51 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:15:46 pm
Go to bed lad ahaha who do you want to own us this then because FSG arnt exactly in with the clubs history are they?

Would you be against them owning us and actually having them round the table and try re educate them?

Do you ACTUALLY think that human rights violators would be willing to come to the table with a supporters group and be reeducated?

Good grief.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2442 on: Today at 07:17:18 pm
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:12:50 pm
What has stood out for me today reading this is what did when the queen died.

I never realized I knew so many royalists.

And I never realized just how many Liverpool fans would not only be ok with the idea of the club buying success, but actively crying out for it.. forever tainting the legacy of the club. 

It's sad.
Im no royalists but theres loads in Liverpool, especially the old generation?
Theres loads of orange clubs in Liverpool  :butt
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2443 on: Today at 07:18:26 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:15:46 pm
Go to bed lad ahaha who do you want to own us this then because FSG arnt exactly in with the clubs history are they?

Would you be against them owning us and actually having them round the table and try re educate them?

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Sorry, carry on...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2444 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm
I still dont understand why more wasnt made out of how chelsea's 2 billion debt to Roman suddenly disappeared. Or how billions in owner debt to City doesnt have to be paid back. Like ever. This is what's destroying the balance in football. FFP ignores this and I dont understand why? Isnt that debt essentially the unfair advantage? Anything that the club doesnt earn should have to be paid back.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2445 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm
What an absolutely mad thread. I'm lost somewhere between the Bill Gates debate and the rape analogies.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2446 on: Today at 07:18:45 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:15:46 pm
Go to bed lad ahaha who do you want to own us this then because FSG arnt exactly in with the clubs history are they?

Would you be against them owning us and actually having them round the table and try re educate them?

Try and educate who?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2447 on: Today at 07:18:46 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:12:06 pm
.

How do you know it was FSG that won't spend and not Klopp? We are only allowed a 25 man squad. Could easily have made a few bob on the likes of the Ox, Keita and Phillips to fund a cm

As far as I am aware we have never had any offers for Ox and Keita and the offers for Phillips did not meet our valuation of him. So how exactly could we have sold them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2448 on: Today at 07:20:12 pm
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:16:51 pm
Do you ACTUALLY think that human rights violators would be willing to come to the table with a supporters group and be reeducated?

Good grief.
to be honest mate Im not assed about any of the politics. There all corrupt, horrible bastards. But I dont see why it cant be attempted, its better than nothing at all.

However, I am assed about football. If somebody wants to pump in £££ for us to win stuff, not just me but loads will be happy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2449 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm
Quote from: redalways on Today at 07:16:18 pm

A smaller investor would need to leverage and put the debt onto the club. Step Forward the Glazers.

Which is why I said shares. Not selling the whole club to anyone. We dont pay dividends like Glazers, atleast not yet. I dont want this structure to disappear.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2450 on: Today at 07:20:23 pm
Aside from the morals, having an oil state owner seems very risky in the long term. Sure, the owners could keep on pouring money into the club for years. But at some point they will get bored and stop pumping in cash, and then the crash could be very, very hard.

Another scenario is that the owners just move the club to Dubai or whatever. If they could convince/bribe Uefa or Fifa, or whoever runs the equivalent of CL in 10 years, that middle eastern teams can play in CL, they would do it in a heartbeat.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2451 on: Today at 07:20:30 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:05:25 pm
I'll ask you the same thing I asked another poster: Would you be fine with Kim Jong-un buying the club if he bankrolls us to success? Or Vladimir Putin? Where, if anywhere, do you draw the line?

It's a stupid question though,you may as well ask if people would be happy if Murdoch bought us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2452 on: Today at 07:20:38 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:15:46 pm
Go to bed lad ahaha who do you want to own us this then because FSG arnt exactly in with the clubs history are they?

Would you be against them owning us and actually having them round the table and try re educate them?

Incredible ignorance. Just incredible.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2453 on: Today at 07:21:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:13:44 pm
The good news on what feels like a depressing day is Gary Neville and those you've mentioned are utterly shitting themselves.
Has Gareh said anything about it?
It would be his worst nightmare if Liverpool were bought out by Meg rich owners when he has been trying to get his beloved united sold for years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2454 on: Today at 07:21:56 pm
So much batshit crazy prospective ownership talk in here.

It's like the worse transfer thread links times a thousand.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2455 on: Today at 07:22:11 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:18:46 pm
As far as I am aware we have never had any offers for Ox and Keita and the offers for Phillips did not meet our valuation of him. So how exactly could we have sold them.

My main point really is we point the finger at fsg for not buying players in the summer, which could be true or Klopp wanted to remain loyal to a team that nearly won everything last season
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2456 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm
What a mess this is.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2457 on: Today at 07:22:21 pm
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:15:25 pm
The gold standard for me would be to see if they'd be willing to sell a number of shares to a supporters group.  Even if we can't get to majority ownership any time soon, it'd be a step in the right direction.

They will be looking to make the most money they can out of a sale doesn't that really rule that out
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2458 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:20:12 pm
to be honest mate Im not assed about any of the politics. There all corrupt, horrible bastards. But I dont see why it cant be attempted, its better than nothing at all.

However, I am assed about football. If somebody wants to pump in £££ for us to win stuff, not just me but loads will be happy.

Posting some shocking opinions in here. You sound like a child. Please read:


Quote
PSG: owned by Qatar / Sheikh Tamim. This guy runs an authoritarian regime in Qatar: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_rights_in_Qatar
Manchester City: owned by Sheikh Mansour. Deputy PM of UAE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Arab_Emirates#Human_rights
Newcastle United: owned by Saudi PIF (Public Investment Fund), the same PIF that owns ARAMCO which is... a profoundly massive company. The face of PIF is Yasir Al-Rumayyan, but obviously Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy controlled by MBS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammed_bin_Salman#Authoritarianism

This stuff is no joke.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2459 on: Today at 07:22:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:20:30 pm
It's a stupid question though,you may as well ask if people would be happy if Murdoch bought us.

Why? He's trying to get an idea of where the poster draws the line and says "I'm out"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2460 on: Today at 07:23:02 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:20:12 pm
to be honest mate Im not assed about any of the politics. There all corrupt, horrible bastards. But I dont see why it cant be attempted, its better than nothing at all.

However, I am assed about football. If somebody wants to pump in £££ for us to win stuff, not just me but loads will be happy.

Why doesn't that surprise me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2461 on: Today at 07:23:10 pm
Let's not kid ourselves here, FSG were probably always going to sell us when the time was right. It doesn't matter who takes over there'll be people who'll complain about their credentials, from inside, & outside, the club. FSG have done an incredible job - look what we've won over the past few years - but it's painfully obvious that something needs to change if we're to continue challenging for the big trophies. & if it's losing the moral high ground that some fans are worried about, then we've owned that lock, stock, & barrel ever since we ruled European football by not having to spend ridiculous amounts of money on success. Something that the oil clubs can't brag about. It's sad that it's come to this, but we didn't start the fire.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2462 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:20:30 pm
It's a stupid question though,you may as well ask if people would be happy if Murdoch bought us.

Plenty would be delighted for Murdoch to own us if he bankrolled us to trophies if this thread is anything to go by.

The question is an attempt to establish if success on the pitch comes above all else or if there are other considerations that should take priority.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2463 on: Today at 07:24:42 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 05:34:47 pm
No a legacy fan will stick with the club no matter what. Support the players and manager whilst still disagreeing with the owners.  Not supporting the club because we might have owners that you disagree with politically/socially is too extreme for me.

You're off your cake. If a murdering despot owned the club, you'd be OK with that?

Are you Ted Bundy?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2464 on: Today at 07:24:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:05:57 pm
There's a 5 week break for us after this week. It's not a surprise this news came out now. 5 weeks to sell the club.

I don't believe you can sell an asset valued at 4bn in five weeks unless there is already intense interest. That's what makes me think there have already been some informal discussions. I reckon what we're about to do is simply enter a period of haggling over price.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2465 on: Today at 07:24:56 pm
On the one hand this is a shock- on the other, club owners come and go, the club and the supporters remain.

Fsg have not been perfect, but nor have they been as bad as they could have been. the club is, and has been professionally run, and they can walk away with their heads held high.

i would have liked to have seen a bigger  Anfield or brand new  stadium, but what we (will ) have will do us fine.

We are a global club, and a new buyer/owner  will need to be a global player, that is just the way it is. expect the Super league to rear its head again.
 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2466 on: Today at 07:25:36 pm
:lmao

Don't think I'll ever get why Bill Gates get's so much hate.

He's a nerd who made billions selling software to (mostly) big corporates.

Didn't even copy protect his software properly so poor students like myself pirated and used it without paying a penny.

The clever nerd hooked us so that whenever we actually got real jobs guess whose software we were familiar with?

:lmao :lmao

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2467 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:15:46 pm
Go to bed lad ahaha who do you want to own us this then because FSG arnt exactly in with the clubs history are they?

Would you be against them owning us and actually having them round the table and try re educate them?


FFS

I hope you're just on the wind up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2468 on: Today at 07:27:33 pm
Never going to be a great owner who is clean while also investing to compete with the sportswashers.

I'll walk away after 40 years supporting the club if the next owner is a state owned human rights abuser, or a billionaire running their errands (an Abramovich for Russia, China, Saudi, Qatar etc).. I'd accept a billionaire with different political views (a US republican like Musk for example). Lets face it, pretty much all billionaires will have luggage, otherwise they wouldn't be billionaires. I also think FSG has been as good an owner as we could have hoped for. Good on them, they saved us from administration and brought us back towards the top.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2469 on: Today at 07:27:48 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 07:18:35 pm
What an absolutely mad thread. I'm lost somewhere between the Bill Gates debate and the rape analogies.
There should be Elon Musk somewhere in between there
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2470 on: Today at 07:28:59 pm
Probably due for a lock this thread so we can sweep some of the dirt out?  There's no more news to speak of for the time being, so it's all just wild speculation and people arguing over who is a better/worse fan.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2471 on: Today at 07:29:09 pm
This thread is starting to read like the twattersphere.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2472 on: Today at 07:29:11 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:20:23 pm
Aside from the morals, having an oil state owner seems very risky in the long term. Sure, the owners could keep on pouring money into the club for years. But at some point they will get bored and stop pumping in cash, and then the crash could be very, very hard.

Another scenario is that the owners just move the club to Dubai or whatever. If they could convince/bribe Uefa or Fifa, or whoever runs the equivalent of CL in 10 years, that middle eastern teams can play in CL, they would do it in a heartbeat.

To be fair (and I say this as someone who does not want anything resembling state ownership at Liverpool), all of the risks that you flag up here are there for any potential new ownership model. Along these lines, what scares me most about todays news is that were potentially very close to venturing into the unknown with new custodians. FSG have not been perfect by any stretch, and were clearly keen on an idea in the European Super League that I thought was disgraceful and unforgivable, but we know far more about what were getting with them than we do with someone or something new.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2473 on: Today at 07:29:28 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:22:34 pm
Why? He's trying to get an idea of where the poster draws the line and says "I'm out"

So a depressing hypothetical question.


My line is people who eat the heads of Jelly Babies first,psychopaths the lot of them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2474 on: Today at 07:29:28 pm
Quote
Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo is preparing a significant offer to acquire Liverpool Football Club, according to sources close to the American-Iranian businessman. Coming from humble beginnings working on his fathers farm, Shabadoo completed a degree in nuclear science before becoming a rising star in the nuclear industry, climbing through the ranks and becoming the leader known to be in touch with his fellow workers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2475 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm
Wheres Kenny Hwang to update us ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2476 on: Today at 07:30:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:29:28 pm
So a depressing hypothetical question.


My line is people who eat the heads of Jelly Babies first,psychopaths the lot of them.

Well it has to be a hypothetical to draw a line in the sand. If that's where the line is drawn.

You have to eat the feet first, so you can see the expression of their face.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2477 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm
Sign embappy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2478 on: Today at 07:30:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:25:45 pm

FFS

I hope you're just on the wind up.

This news has brought some very attitudes to the fore.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2479 on: Today at 07:30:29 pm
Quote from: redalways on Today at 06:30:04 pm

Mercurial - I think you have hit the nail on the head. I think FSG did well for the club. However as UEFA haven't enforced FFP they realise that we cant compete with the Oil Clubs.  Time to cash out. I hope you don't mind but I noticed that you are from India. How are Liverpool FC perceived in India ? Is football that big a game there ?  I know Cricket is huge. I ask because there are unsubstantiated rumours linking us with an Indian Billionaire businessman. If true,  I wonder what their motivation of such a buyer would be. If  I had £3 billion or even a lesser amount to leverage up, I am not sure I would put the money into any football club for an equity return. I cannot see a new buyer making the kind of capital gain that FSG are likely to make should a sale go ahead.

Anyone buying Liverpool will not be doing it to get a return on the P/L statement for sure. 😁
Ambani is a leading business house with the Reliance brand and diversified industry from O&G, Pharma to textiles. If he is in it he will look for brand recognition globally. Premier league is big and growing in India. Merchandise and clubs have a following but nothing compared in cricket by numbers. Whats important is the market for premier league is the high middle class in India with an estimated reach of 60m people. That segment has capacity to spend on par with europe easily. So if you look at global numbers, India is a potential growth market. There are 4-5 equivalent business houses financially, Adani and Tata (LR and Jaguar owners) may be interested as they are expanding globally.

My take is if a global businessman or a family buys Liverpool it would be for Brand value and global reach. More likely it will be a state backed acquisition. Also, current timing alongside the war and balance of world power may tempt a few states to use clubs as brands for their state. The forbes list does not really reflect the actual money in private hands. Hence GS and MS are in picture. Wealth is there in many forms, businesses can acquire as well if they are state backed. Ambani has a leveraged business but backed by banks massively and links to government. So someone like Adani or an ambani would effectively be something similar. Tata if they acquire would be good as they are a well respected and trusted name. I just dont see a business case for any group to acquire Liverpool in a leveraged buyout. Given global situation its not likely. The swiftness of the deal also indicates that its state backed. State owners want statement acquisition before big conferences. Look out for buyer from BRICS block (including those planning to join) or from kuwait, bahrain, brunei sort of nations. My personal take.

