It's tricky.
For what it's worth, I'd never tell City fans or Newcastle fans to stop supporting their team. What I have a real issue with is dickheads who dance outside the stadium with tea towels on their heads and who attack journalists en masse on Twitter for daring to call out their owners.
I despise sportswashing. It's the single biggest existential crisis the games had since I started following it. Sadly, Pandora's box has been opened and unless we have a situation in the future in which every trophy Man City and Newcastle win is considered tainted and every player or manager who agreed to work for them is persona non grata in the world of football I don't think there's any going back. It looked like a conversation might have been starting with the Chelsea stuff earlier this year, but there clearly just isn't an appetite from those in power to discuss it.
People want some enjoyment in their lives, and if football brings that then continue. But I would ask that people don't degrade themselves as to defend sportswashers.
If you want to continue supporting a team when they become a part of that machine, at least be honest as to what it is and educate yourself that it is bad.
Don't support the owners if it happens, just the club, and draw as much a line as possible.
I know if we get bought it is going to be hard because this club is also a bridge for me and my dad - we go the game together it is a big part of our lives and relationship, but I also don't know if I can support a Liverpool the bought by a nation state, I really don't. I hope it never comes to it.