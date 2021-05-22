« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:43:21 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:41:08 pm
Taken from Bluemoon:

 How about Monster energy drinks buying them?
Theyd be Monster Mentality Monsters then.

Sounds good to me.

The Red Bull Reds :D
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:43:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:39:44 pm
Amazing the number of new posters who are completely onboard with state ownership.

Last year or so have seen some extreme dickheads come here mate.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:44:14 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:39:23 pm
Speak for yourself. I'll not be supporting a despotic regime should that be the hands we end up in.


We'd be able to scare any dodgy fucker off before it went through.It would take a special type of moron to buy us with sports washing in mind.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Schmohawk

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:45:04 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:32:51 pm
To the People in here saying if we get taken over by trillionaire oil sheiks Im done etc

Im of the same opinion

But how manageable will that be in reality

This clubs my life
This is precisely why I have some sympathy with Newcastle supporters - not counting the clowns who actively choose to look the other way regarding Saudi Arabia. Fans are held hostage in these deals, because its very difficult to walk away from something thats such a big part of peoples life. Not only is the club in itself important for people, but so much of the social life revolves around the club. Will you be able to walk away if you dont like the new owners?

Its easy to be principled when nothings at stake.
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:45:25 pm
There's little point in fretting over whether we get a sportswasher or Venky's Mk II at this point.

I do wonder though - this isn't a decision arrived at overnight; I wonder if there has already been informal talks with potential investors, and it's only now they've decided to make things official?

As I said earlier, timing is everything and mid-season seems a very odd time to put the club up for sale, even with the WC break imminent.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

mercurial

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:46:22 pm
We would probably need to be sold to a consortium of billionaires or to a State backed investment. Leveraged buyouts would be heavily opposed. If we are sold to a country fund then questions would be raised. The point is at the figures we are looking at is there any buyer who is not tainted one way or the other. The problem is perception of the state backed funds. Is george bush not responsible for mass murders on pretext of wars? Didnt the government you voted to power helped sustain the saudi regime in atrocities?

Simply put we like to take a holier than thou attitude towards politics. You will fly qatar airways, use saudi fuel, eat russian grain and sit in an armchair typing furiously about the ethics of states. That coming from a country which exploited half the world for its wealth and enslaved people. It gets murky and ugly when you start talking morals about regimes and forms of government. Its probably perception of what you feel in a localized place is right. You perceive America or Germany in a certain way but probably not India or China. Thats localization bias. In another locality the perception maybe different. I think whoever buys Liverpool should be cognizant of the local population. I am not from UK. My perception of states would be different in case of some countries and similar in case of others. Thats my bias possibly as well. As a Liverpool supporter my only wish is we get a owner who cares about the club. FSG took good care of the club but probably are not rich enough.
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Schmidt

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:46:25 pm
Too early for the fans to make their feelings known at upcoming home games?
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:47:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:45:25 pm
There's little point in fretting over whether we get a sportswasher or Venky's Mk II at this point.

I do wonder though - this isn't a decision arrived at overnight; I wonder if there has already been informal talks with potential investors, and it's only now they've decided to make things official?

As I said earlier, timing is everything and mid-season seems a very odd time to put the club up for sale, even with the WC break imminent.

The cycnic in me thinks it may be perfect timing for FSG. It gives them an out for not investing in January.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

SinceSixtyFive

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:47:09 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:45:25 pm
There's little point in fretting over whether we get a sportswasher or Venky's Mk II at this point.

I do wonder though - this isn't a decision arrived at overnight; I wonder if there has already been informal talks with potential investors, and it's only now they've decided to make things official?

As I said earlier, timing is everything and mid-season seems a very odd time to put the club up for sale, even with the WC break imminent.

I have a feeling (based on nothing more than my gut) that things may move a lot faster than many of us are expecting on this.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:47:24 pm
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 05:45:04 pm
This is precisely why I have some sympathy with Newcastle supporters - not counting the clowns who actively choose to look the other way regarding Saudi Arabia. Fans are held hostage in these deals, because its very difficult to walk away from something thats such a big part of peoples life. Not only is the club in itself important for people, but so much of the social life revolves around the club. Will you be able to walk away if you dont like the new owners?

Its easy to be principled when nothings at stake.


You mean the ones who protested because those Saudi c*nts were originally told to do one,the c*nts like the Rimming Geordie ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:39:44 pm
Amazing the number of new posters who are completely onboard with state ownership.

:D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:33:12 pm
https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1589666557726101505

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1589669227598090242?t=y1R041woG_gaGEGPLWucgQ&s=19

Quote
Liverpool have fielded offers in the past. Amanda Staveley for one approached the team on behalf, she told them at the time, about 6 years ago, Everbright, a Chinese state-backed company. Quickly fizzled to nothing.

Chinese seems like an odd one - basically every company is state backed right, and you can't always seperate them, but many Chinese companies also don't seem to be the same as say a direct state ownership like City.

Maybe I am wrong, I don't know enough about Chinese business and how separate they are from the Government (which is a fascist government)
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:27 pm
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 05:45:04 pm
This is precisely why I have some sympathy with Newcastle supporters - not counting the clowns who actively choose to look the other way regarding Saudi Arabia. Fans are held hostage in these deals, because its very difficult to walk away from something thats such a big part of peoples life. Not only is the club in itself important for people, but so much of the social life revolves around the club. Will you be able to walk away if you dont like the new owners?

Its easy to be principled when nothings at stake.

The only pleasure I could derive from our club losing their soul in such a fashion would be the clonking of bricks being shat down the other end of the East Lancs as Abu Dhabi realise they are, in fact, going to face some competition after all, and not in five to ten years' time as with Saudi FC.

But it's a very hollow feeling. :(
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:46:25 pm
Too early for the fans to make their feelings known at upcoming home games?


Why would we protest before we know the contenders ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:42 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:02:25 pm
If they sell to a state-owned entity from China or the Middle East, then it becomes a no brainer for me to bin off football totally. The only ones that can afford the price being quoted are sovereign wealth funds or hedge funds looking to do a leveraged buyout. I suppose an LBO is the only palatable option, much as it is repellent.
An LBO would be a disaster for the club, so not palatable at all. We've been down that road thanks very much
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:51 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:45:25 pm
There's little point in fretting over whether we get a sportswasher or Venky's Mk II at this point.

I do wonder though - this isn't a decision arrived at overnight; I wonder if there has already been informal talks with potential investors, and it's only now they've decided to make things official?

As I said earlier, timing is everything and mid-season seems a very odd time to put the club up for sale, even with the WC break imminent.

The world cup gives them 5-6 weeks for new ownership to go through, with only a week or so before the transfer window opens. In theory, depending on how far down the line this is, this could all be done and dusted by January - just in time for whoever the new owners are to add a player or two to the squad and get a quick win with the fanbase.

Not only that but given the state of the global economy, and strength of the dollar vs the pound, as well as relative strength/stablity of the club [broader picture stuff here] you would do well to come up with a better time to sell from FSG's point of view.

And from a PR point of view, as Ciara said earlier - Klopp now has 1 press conference where he has to deal with this before a significant break. That's...helpful, in terms of not disrupting the playing squad with additional drama.
CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:48:52 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:36:26 pm
The club has a duty to disclose any entity that owns 10% or more of the club. That is why Henry, Werner, Gordon and Rouge Aggregator are listed on LFC's website not FSG's.

Mate, you're being deliberately obtuse because you're not that thick.

The quote you put up says FSG are the SOLE owners. It's there in black and white. The club then lists who owns FSG (not the club).

No point discussing this anymore. You didn't get it, or refused to, last time and seemingly not going to this time either.
Original

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:50:13 pm
Whoever it is, I hope they are prepared to have their entire life pulled to pieces by fans of other clubs to try and find as much shit they can throw, the whataboutery will be a sight to behold
Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:51:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:46:25 pm
Too early for the fans to make their feelings known at upcoming home games?

Feelings known about what? Would we be protesting FSG should or shouldn't sell us? Because we don't know any more at this point.
Chakan

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:51:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:46:25 pm
Too early for the fans to make their feelings known at upcoming home games?

What would the protest be about? Them not selling?
Schmidt

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:52:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:48:35 pm
Why would we protest before we know the contenders ?
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:51:03 pm
Feelings known about what? Would we be protesting FSG should or shouldn't sell us? Because we don't know any more at this point.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:51:51 pm
What would the protest be about? Them not selling?

Less of a protest, more a friendly reminder that we're not tolerant of sports washing.
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:52:16 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 05:47:09 pm
I have a feeling (based on nothing more than my gut) that things may move a lot faster than many of us are expecting on this.

Well that's my point exactly. Under Michael Edwards it was quite normal not to hear about a transfer until it was either done, or imminent. LFC under FSG has been remarkably good at keeping things under wraps until a deal was nearly done.

Of course, a takeover is a million miles away from a player transfer, but we're run by businessmen who know what they're doing, and nothing at the club happens by accident.
lfc_col

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:52:37 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:50:13 pm
Whoever it is, I hope they are prepared to have their entire life pulled to pieces by fans of other clubs to try and find as much shit they can throw, the whataboutery will be a sight to behold

I am sure it wont bother them
StevoHimself

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:52:49 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:32:51 pm
To the People in here saying if we get taken over by trillionaire oil sheiks Im done etc

Im of the same opinion

But how manageable will that be in reality

This clubs my life

It's tricky.

For what it's worth, I'd never tell City fans or Newcastle fans to stop supporting their team. What I have a real issue with is dickheads who dance outside the stadium with tea towels on their heads and who attack journalists en masse on Twitter for daring to call out their owners.

I despise sportswashing. It's the single biggest existential crisis the games had since I started following it. Sadly, Pandora's box has been opened and unless we have a situation in the future in which every trophy Man City and Newcastle win is considered tainted and every player or manager who agreed to work for them is persona non grata in the world of football I don't think there's any going back. It looked like a conversation might have been starting with the Chelsea stuff earlier this year, but there clearly just isn't an appetite from those in power to discuss it.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:53:52 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:52:05 pm
Less of a protest, more a friendly reminder that we're not tolerant of sports washing.

I think this is actually a fair point. Or at least hope the supporters associations come out and say as such, what our values are and what we expect of an owner, and make it be clear we won't accept money for our principles
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:53:53 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:48:52 pm
Mate, you're being deliberately obtuse because you're not that thick.

The quote you put up says FSG are the SOLE owners. It's there in black and white. The club then lists who owns FSG (not the club).

No point discussing this anymore. You didn't get it, or refused to, last time and seemingly not going to this time either.

This is FSG a hugely private company that reveals as little as possible. The reason they are listing who owns what percentage of FSG is because they have to.

The reason they have to is so that an entity cannot own 10% or more of more than one club without putting measures in place that prevent an entity with a significant stake from influencing more than one club.

Back in the day companies like Granada bought 9.9% of more than one club to avoid a conflict of interest. 
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:54:43 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:48:51 pm
The world cup gives them 5-6 weeks for new ownership to go through, with only a week or so before the transfer window opens. In theory, depending on how far down the line this is, this could all be done and dusted by January - just in time for whoever the new owners are to add a player or two to the squad and get a quick win with the fanbase.

Not only that but given the state of the global economy, and strength of the dollar vs the pound, as well as relative strength/stablity of the club [broader picture stuff here] you would do well to come up with a better time to sell from FSG's point of view.

And from a PR point of view, as Ciara said earlier - Klopp now has 1 press conference where he has to deal with this before a significant break. That's...helpful, in terms of not disrupting the playing squad with additional drama.

Again, this matches my thoughts that nothing at the club happens by accident. But let's not forget that due diligence still needs to be done on the books. Whilst that might be a formality, for a club valued at $4bn, you would expect this to take several weeks at least, even if FSG have a buyer lined up.
SinceSixtyFive

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:55:18 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:52:16 pm
Well that's my point exactly. Under Michael Edwards it was quite normal not to hear about a transfer until it was either done, or imminent. LFC under FSG has been remarkably good at keeping things under wraps until a deal was nearly done.

Of course, a takeover is a million miles away from a player transfer, but we're run by businessmen who know what they're doing, and nothing at the club happens by accident.

Yup. A lot of pieces in the "Timing" jigsaw would seem to be sliding into place fairly rapidly. WC, transfer window etc.
Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:55:18 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:32:51 pm
To the People in here saying if we get taken over by trillionaire oil sheiks Im done etc

Im of the same opinion

But how manageable will that be in reality

This clubs my life

For me, in the first instance, it would be:
Go significantly less [probably once a season to take my lad who's too young to get into the weeds of all this yet]
Don't buy official merchandise
get behind a lower league/non league local team and go to them regularly
never, ever defend it in the way you see city and newcastle fans doing. Own who you're owned by.

And see where I go from there.
CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:55:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:53:53 pm
This is FSG a hugely private company that reveals as little as possible. The reason they are listing who owns what percentage of FSG is because they have to.

The reason they have to is so that an entity cannot own 10% or more of more than one club without putting measures in place that prevent an entity with a significant stake from influencing more than one club.

Back in the day companies like Granada bought 9.9% of more than one club to avoid a conflict of interest.

All well and good, but Red Bird still own 11% of FSG and NOT the club.
Crosby Nick

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:55:57 pm
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 05:34:42 pm
AFC Liverpool?  I reckon they could get Milly on a free.  ;D

fc

Shes one of the better posters on here. Can we keep her?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:56:25 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:32:51 pm
To the People in here saying if we get taken over by trillionaire oil sheiks Im done etc

Im of the same opinion

But how manageable will that be in reality

This clubs my life

What the club stands for is my life. When it's gone I'm gone.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:57:46 pm
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 05:45:04 pm
This is precisely why I have some sympathy with Newcastle supporters - not counting the clowns who actively choose to look the other way regarding Saudi Arabia. Fans are held hostage in these deals, because its very difficult to walk away from something thats such a big part of peoples life. Not only is the club in itself important for people, but so much of the social life revolves around the club. Will you be able to walk away if you dont like the new owners?

Its easy to be principled when nothings at stake.

There are very few Newcastle supporters that have an issue with who their owners are in my experience. A very small sample size obviously but I have a few mates that support them, not one has anything to say about Saudi Arabia, and just respond with a childish emoji every time I bring up sportswashing in our chats, even when I'm talking about Man City or PSG.
There's one on here and that NUFC Against Sportswashing on Twitter that I follow, but they're the minority it appears.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:58:57 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:52:05 pm
Less of a protest, more a friendly reminder that we're not tolerant of sports washing.


Pretty sure that any sports washers already know this.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:59:02 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:52:49 pm
It's tricky.

For what it's worth, I'd never tell City fans or Newcastle fans to stop supporting their team. What I have a real issue with is dickheads who dance outside the stadium with tea towels on their heads and who attack journalists en masse on Twitter for daring to call out their owners.

I despise sportswashing. It's the single biggest existential crisis the games had since I started following it. Sadly, Pandora's box has been opened and unless we have a situation in the future in which every trophy Man City and Newcastle win is considered tainted and every player or manager who agreed to work for them is persona non grata in the world of football I don't think there's any going back. It looked like a conversation might have been starting with the Chelsea stuff earlier this year, but there clearly just isn't an appetite from those in power to discuss it.

People want some enjoyment in their lives, and if football brings that then continue. But I would ask that people don't degrade themselves as to defend sportswashers.

If you want to continue supporting a team when they become a part of that machine, at least be honest as to what it is and educate yourself that it is bad.

Don't support the owners if it happens, just the club, and draw as much a line as possible.

I know if we get bought it is going to be hard because this club is also a bridge for me and my dad - we go the game together it is a big part of our lives and relationship, but I also don't know if I can support a Liverpool the bought by a nation state, I really don't. I hope it never comes to it.
Classycara

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:59:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:54:44 pm
Many have said that the bigger issue, the one to focus on, was the sportswashers (Dim Glas in particular is always very vocal). Many others have said to be careful what you wish for, the owners are pretty good. But you get the usual suspects leading witchhunts and unfortunately you end up with this sort of situation.
Ooof! ;D Talk about subservient..

Those poor ickle hedge fund billionaires, have they been upset by some messages that you don't like on RAWK? A witchunt no less - I do hope the venture capitalists feelings weren't hurt when some people saw the signals that they were phoning it in a bit lately.

You're blaming liverpool fans that want the best for LFC, while absolving the billionaires any responsibility for their desire to cash in on the club investment at an opportune moment - properly icky. Reads like it's from a Tesla twitter thread that's said something about Elon. Yuck
Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:59:37 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:18:23 pm
The only source for Ambani seems to be some guy called Andrew LFCDT on Twitter
looks like he's making shit up, come up with a list of names for a poll and is now posting made up nonsense to wind up the Twitter natives
will2003

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 05:59:43 pm
This feels like the heady days of G+H...

I believe FSG will look to tray and retain a minority stake in the club as they recognise the revenues that can be achieved in Football. I doubt the kind of person who would buy would let that happen though as they will want to run the club lock stock. I also think they will have someone lined up  to buy us, or interested to buy the club hence the Bellingham links and rumours Jurgen will get money to spend etc. It wouldn't be FSG without being in a certain position before it became common knowledge. I have no proof BTW its just doesn't seem like they would let this leak if someone wasn't trying to either low ball them or was already down the line.

It's interesting following the comments on here about the type of owner people want and also those online. I've seen for a few months now FSG out popping up here and there etc, I questioned some of those to ask who they'd have instead and do they not remember the previous owners? They just want to get someone who will invest in the transfer market. Now we are potentially there with a view to a new owner we have a few options:

- Billionaire who unless its Bill Gates (even he's shady) will be questionable
- Consortium who unless they all agree will fall flat on their faces and look to sell on at a later date
- Country most on here aren't in favour of that

Whoever can stump up 4bn and then invest in the squad won't be saintly and either you can reconcile this and continue on with the club and new owner from above or not.  FSG cant complete with endless funds that's coming into the league and globally, they've also never promised to do so toe to toe. This why they supported the Super League and the pushed for FFP to be more aggressive whenever they could. Imho they are good owners. They have their issues but they are by far one of the better owners in the league.

Should we get sold to any of the above I will continue on with the club. Love it and will continue to support it. I brings me joy and pain all in one and I couldn't imagine a world without it. That my view and appreciate others won't agree and that's fine.
"We gave the fans their pride - again. We fought for the fans, we fought for the club and we fought for our players." - Legend

Crosby Nick

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:00:04 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:42:26 pm
This.

Different levels I suppose and thats when itll get awkward. Outright wouldnt want a state owned thing or an oligarch etc. that leaves rich billionaires, all of whom will have skeletons in closets or some dodgy business history and some unethical things theyll have done over the years. I guess depending where on the scale they sit will influence whether I can shrug it off or feel very indifferent about it.

All conjecture until we know what (if anything) will happen next I suppose.
demain

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:00:57 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:48:42 pm
An LBO would be a disaster for the club, so not palatable at all. We've been down that road thanks very much

We were, but being owned by a gang of overleveraged c*nts is not in the same ballpark as being owned by a state which has an objective to whitewash its public image. I want no part of cheering for a club that's raison d'être is to be an extension of the foreign policy of an authoritarian state. I don't give a flying fuck whether the club is successful under those circumstances. There are some lines that I won't cross, and football isn't important enough for me.
