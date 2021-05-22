This feels like the heady days of G+H...



I believe FSG will look to tray and retain a minority stake in the club as they recognise the revenues that can be achieved in Football. I doubt the kind of person who would buy would let that happen though as they will want to run the club lock stock. I also think they will have someone lined up to buy us, or interested to buy the club hence the Bellingham links and rumours Jurgen will get money to spend etc. It wouldn't be FSG without being in a certain position before it became common knowledge. I have no proof BTW its just doesn't seem like they would let this leak if someone wasn't trying to either low ball them or was already down the line.



It's interesting following the comments on here about the type of owner people want and also those online. I've seen for a few months now FSG out popping up here and there etc, I questioned some of those to ask who they'd have instead and do they not remember the previous owners? They just want to get someone who will invest in the transfer market. Now we are potentially there with a view to a new owner we have a few options:



- Billionaire who unless its Bill Gates (even he's shady) will be questionable

- Consortium who unless they all agree will fall flat on their faces and look to sell on at a later date

- Country most on here aren't in favour of that



Whoever can stump up 4bn and then invest in the squad won't be saintly and either you can reconcile this and continue on with the club and new owner from above or not. FSG cant complete with endless funds that's coming into the league and globally, they've also never promised to do so toe to toe. This why they supported the Super League and the pushed for FFP to be more aggressive whenever they could. Imho they are good owners. They have their issues but they are by far one of the better owners in the league.



Should we get sold to any of the above I will continue on with the club. Love it and will continue to support it. I brings me joy and pain all in one and I couldn't imagine a world without it. That my view and appreciate others won't agree and that's fine.