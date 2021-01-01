« previous next »
Online Andy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 01:15:53 pm
Jude Bellingham is buying Liverpool?!

He's prob worth more than LFC (and most other teams) at the moment.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:13:52 pm
But he's quoting Ornstein and the Athletic

Which he wouldn't unless he was sure. At least I hope so
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online HeartAndSoul

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
Is that them being a bunch of cowards because now were in need of a rebuild and getting off the ship before it sinks because they cant afford to invest in the team without a positive net spend
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 01:21:10 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:11:48 pm
It's an ambiguous statement. Full sale or part share sale? It seems to me that a full sale would be clear and obvious - to coin a phrase.

My guess is either. They will probably just want to see what offers come in. However A partial sale could be very messy with different preffered stategies. Could be a mess.
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 01:22:08 pm »
Ornstein explicitly says "Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put Liverpool up for sale". The statement from FSG is purposely vague. There is a reason why we are hearing about this now.
Online lolowalsh

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm »
Please no Elon Musk and American Trump backing owners either.
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:19:42 pm
Is that them being a bunch of cowards because now were in need of a rebuild and getting off the ship before it sinks because they cant afford to invest in the team without a positive net spend

They aren't cowards they are business men. Money before anything and this is a good decision from a business sense. What it means for us who knows. 
Online The_Nomad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 01:22:38 pm »
If another despotic regime were to get their grubby hands on this famous club, will Klopp walk? He just might; hes that kind of guy.
Online Fitzy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 01:22:48 pm »
Genuinely, this could be the end of Liverpool Football Club as we know it. This isn't *good* news...now right now anyway.
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 01:23:12 pm »
They probably know we will need a major overhaul in the near future and will be happy to take a huge profit for what they bought us for.
Online Libertine

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:16:59 pm
The people who invented Lego must be loaded

Imagine having Lego as a shirt sponsor.

Though they'd probably insist on hiring Arteta.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 01:23:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:16:59 pm
Vikings were from Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The people who invented Lego must we loaded, then from Sweden you have the Tetrapak people and the guy who started IKEA but he was a Nazi sympathiser back in the day so not sure wed want him!

Fortunately the guy who started IKEA died in 2018 so theyve hit clean hands but Tetra Pak were involved in yet another Italian bribery scandal.

It gets complicated and I blame Als constant criticism of FSG who obviously brood over his diatribes and have decided - fuck this were off. ;D
Online Fitzy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:22:08 pm
Ornstein explicitly says "Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put Liverpool up for sale". The statement from FSG is purposely vague. There is a reason why we are hearing about this now.
Yep. I think it's a starting position. It's obviously a story that is progressing pretty swiftly outside of the media's glare.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 01:25:21 pm »
Wow.  Hope those that wanted this get what they wished for. 
Online Henry Gale

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
Bloody hell the bedwetters are out already. Lets see what happens before we start getting all worked up.
Online redbyrdz

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 01:25:42 pm »
Wonder if this was brewing for a while and is the reason we looked so shite on the pitch.
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:24:16 pm
Yep. I think it's a starting position. It's obviously a story that is progressing pretty swiftly outside of the media's glare.
I guess if they come out like they are desperate to sell the price goes down a bit.
Online Original

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 01:26:22 pm »
The timing seems a bit suss like, massive investment needed in the squad and not really anyone they could get away with selling to fund it, so doing a legger😂
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 01:26:32 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:11:48 pm
It's an ambiguous statement. Full sale or part share sale? It seems to me that a full sale would be clear and obvious - to coin a phrase.

It's a PR option  to say they'll consider everything, without admitting they want fully out. Which they probably don't unless they get the right bid.

You don't appoint morgan stanley to bung a few shares to lebron james. This is a big, big deal and from Ornstein who is immaculately sourced.

Whatever you think about what happens next - this isn't for clicks, or paper talk. This is a significant moment in the future of this football club.
Online Smudge

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 01:26:43 pm »
Get Dubai in. Is right. Henderson out Bellingham in.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 01:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:22:48 pm
Genuinely, this could be the end of Liverpool Football Club as we know it. This isn't *good* news...now right now anyway.

All depends on who is circling us I suppose.  There aren't many 'ethical' billionaires floating about though.
Online Nick110581

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 01:27:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:25:42 pm
Wonder if this was brewing for a while and is the reason we looked so shite on the pitch.

Because the Players would be fully aware of this. 🫤
Online djphal

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 01:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:22:48 pm
Genuinely, this could be the end of Liverpool Football Club as we know it. This isn't *good* news...now right now anyway.

Can you elaborate on this?

The end of Liverpool as we know it? As in spending less than Everton in the transfer market?
Online kasperoff

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:53:55 pm
Didn't want to fund the midfield rebuild we need.

Feels like this is it. They've sweat out the asset and got about as much value as possible. In the current market, we need about £200m almost immediately to remain competitive. We've run out of players to sell. Looks like they can't afford it.

The failure of FFP was always going to be a challenge for FSG I feel. They made a point to bringing up FFP quite a lot in the early days and saying they would be competitive provided FFP was enforced. That Coutinho windfall was a massive stroke of luck, but there is only so long that you can sell Peter to pay Paul like we have been doing.
Online RedSince86

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
If FFP had been actually been implemented and violations of it saw Clubs rightly punished, we'd have been the best club in Football by far with the model FSG implemented.

It was one of the reason FSG wanted to by a club in 2010 when FFP was in it's planning infancy that was starting officially in 12-13.

I really cannot blame them selling, they've hit their ceiling, won everything in the game by the rules and now the FFP rules are pretty non existent now thanks to that Rat Ceferin, PSG just announced losses of £300 million and will get a joke fine next summer, with Saudi in the game now FSG know its just another mountainous hurdle in the way.

They had their faults, but they also did amazing things, modernised the club from top to bottom, grew revenues and expanded Anfield, they can ride into the sunset with a massive profit and be proud of what they did for our club getting us back on our perch.

Would be hilarious to see a ME country "linked" and see fans and media up in arms about "Sportswashing" and how bad it would be to see us bought by them. ;D
Online redbyrdz

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 01:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
Because the Players would be fully aware of this. 🫤

Maybe there were rumours? Or just a shite atmosphere inside the club, especially with regards to new signings etc.
