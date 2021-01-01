If FFP had been actually been implemented and violations of it saw Clubs rightly punished, we'd have been the best club in Football by far with the model FSG implemented.It was one of the reason FSG wanted to by a club in 2010 when FFP was in it's planning infancy that was starting officially in 12-13.I really cannot blame them selling, they've hit their ceiling, won everything in the game by the rules and now the FFP rules are pretty non existent now thanks to that Rat Ceferin, PSG just announced losses of £300 million and will get a joke fine next summer, with Saudi in the game now FSG know its just another mountainous hurdle in the way.They had their faults, but they also did amazing things, modernised the club from top to bottom, grew revenues and expanded Anfield, they can ride into the sunset with a massive profit and be proud of what they did for our club getting us back on our perch.Would be hilarious to see a ME country "linked" and see fans and media up in arms about "Sportswashing" and how bad it would be to see us bought by them.