I think I should have been more clear and not used the word "bond". FSG used sensible loan facilities for the £200 million (130 pandemic, 70 stadium). I'm suggesting they pay those off with their own money, or from other parts of their huge business. In their own heads or reckoning they can get that money back when the club is sold. So the club will be carrying no debt and at that point, they can extend a new credit facility for £200 million, earmarked for player transfers.



Or just invest £200 million into the club for player transfers! Whatever the financial instruments involved, they COULD do this, if they wanted to. And provided we also removed 4-6 players from the books, it would not be an outrageous investment, compared to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle (so far under the Saudi regime).



The approach I think we all agree with is that we would be signing young players 20-24. 25 years old maximum. So wages will be manageable, with room for improvement as players improve under the gaze of Jurgen Klopp.



Again, I agree in principle, but I don't know if its permitted.If it was, Barcelona could've just 'written off' their debt against the club's future value and not had to sell players, cut wages, have a transfer embargo, or restructure the entire clubs finances. The Glazers could say to Utd - 'Don't worry about that £550m plus all the interest payments - we'll clear all that, so you just spend more on players and wages'. The same with Arsenal/Spurs and the stadium debt, and so on...I don't think the issue is necessarily about how much FSG (or the club) are worth, or even how much they'd be willing to write off. I think it's more that they might not be allowed to write it off under the rules. That would be the equivalent of City giving Guardiola a £billion (which they did), but then saying they don't want it back - instead of all the efforts they've made to hide the true source.You suggest FSG pay off the £200m with money from other parts of their business, but that's not 'living within your means' - that's getting bailed out by non-football generated funds, and you can bet your bottom dollar that we'd be punished for it much sooner than the likes of City and PSG.The frustrating irony of course, is that by living within our means and trying to meet FFP rules (however weak they are), we're regularly losing out to a gang of cheats who are breaking the rules in plain sight.