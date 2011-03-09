« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 32402 times)

paddysour

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:09:44 pm
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1586992376329166848?s=20&t=PvMjjiGlkA2q9d5Lrx9QLQ


This was it. He doesn't understand how it's reached that amount but he does suggest agent fees as some of it.

It does seem that for whatever reason, journalists report our spending as lower than reality. So should we be frustrated at a perceived lack of spending as it seems the case across the internet, or should we be really asking questions of the 'Transfer Committee' on how we're actually investing huge sums and not seeing the right level of returns? £60m disappearing due to bonuses or agent fees is a joke, that's a world class player
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:42:48 pm
I don't know enough about the mechanics of ownership to know if that's possible (or allowed under FFP), but it sounds a good idea in principle.

However, if it were that easy - why aren't other owners doing the same, and why have some clubs loaded massive debt (plus the interest payments) onto their clubs if they could simply defer it?

Why haven't City simply called the shady sponsorship 'a bond' against the value of the club, rather than creating fictitious state-owned organisations to launder their oil money?

I think I should have been more clear and not used the word "bond". FSG used sensible loan facilities for the £200 million (130 pandemic, 70 stadium). I'm suggesting they pay those off with their own money, or from other parts of their huge business. In their own heads or reckoning they can get that money back when the club is sold. So the club will be carrying no debt and at that point, they can extend a new credit facility for £200 million, earmarked for player transfers.

Or just invest £200 million into the club for player transfers! Whatever the financial instruments involved, they COULD do this, if they wanted to. And provided we also removed 4-6 players from the books, it would not be an outrageous investment, compared to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle (so far under the Saudi regime).

The approach I think we all agree with is that we would be signing young players 20-24. 25 years old maximum. So wages will be manageable, with room for improvement as players improve under the gaze of Jurgen Klopp.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 01:16:37 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 01:01:21 pm
That's not the same thing as what you said.

No one expected LFC to be midtable after 1/3 of the season was gone based on the way last season went. And if you say you did, I say prove it.

Prove it lol are you 12, youve been on for 5 minutes, Ive been on here for nearly 12 years and Ive never been asked to prove it, most people on here know the way Ive seen this for a while and the people I will be sitting next to on the kop tonight.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 01:13:52 pm
It does seem that for whatever reason, journalists report our spending as lower than reality. So should we be frustrated at a perceived lack of spending as it seems the case across the internet, or should we be really asking questions of the 'Transfer Committee' on how we're actually investing huge sums and not seeing the right level of returns? £60m disappearing due to bonuses or agent fees is a joke, that's a world class player

Could be add ons from winning the league, champions league.
markmywords

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 01:01:21 pm
That's not the same thing as what you said.

No one expected LFC to be midtable after 1/3 of the season was gone based on the way last season went. And if you say you did, I say prove it.

No one is gonna make predictions about where we going to be in the table 1/3, 1/4 or 4/7 of the way thru the season, you mean well, but that is a ridiculous assertion
keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 01:31:49 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:16:29 pm
I think I should have been more clear and not used the word "bond". FSG used sensible loan facilities for the £200 million (130 pandemic, 70 stadium). I'm suggesting they pay those off with their own money, or from other parts of their huge business. In their own heads or reckoning they can get that money back when the club is sold. So the club will be carrying no debt and at that point, they can extend a new credit facility for £200 million, earmarked for player transfers.

Or just invest £200 million into the club for player transfers! Whatever the financial instruments involved, they COULD do this, if they wanted to. And provided we also removed 4-6 players from the books, it would not be an outrageous investment, compared to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle (so far under the Saudi regime).

The approach I think we all agree with is that we would be signing young players 20-24. 25 years old maximum. So wages will be manageable, with room for improvement as players improve under the gaze of Jurgen Klopp.
Again, I agree in principle, but I don't know if its permitted.

If it was, Barcelona could've just 'written off' their debt against the club's future value and not had to sell players, cut wages, have a transfer embargo, or restructure the entire clubs finances. The Glazers could say to Utd - 'Don't worry about that £550m plus all the interest payments - we'll clear all that, so you just spend more on players and wages'. The same with Arsenal/Spurs and the stadium debt, and so on...

I don't think the issue is necessarily about how much FSG (or the club) are worth, or even how much they'd be willing to write off. I think it's more that they might not be allowed to write it off under the rules. That would be the equivalent of City giving Guardiola a £billion (which they did), but then saying they don't want it back - instead of all the efforts they've made to hide the true source.

You suggest FSG pay off the £200m with money from other parts of their business, but that's not 'living within your means' - that's getting bailed out by non-football generated funds, and you can bet your bottom dollar that we'd be punished for it much sooner than the likes of City and PSG.

The frustrating irony of course, is that by living within our means and trying to meet FFP rules (however weak they are), we're regularly losing out to a gang of cheats who are breaking the rules in plain sight.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:44 pm by keyop »
RJK

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 01:32:27 pm »
Last seasons run of games took a lot out of an ageing squad.

Badly in need of quality midfield arrivals...

Harv & Carv are a bit too young / inexperienced yet....Melo on loan was never going to fix the problem.

If FSG dont invest in the squad the long term damage on & off the field will be there for all to see.

 
Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:19:45 pm
Aye, just dont think we should operate a 'no extensions for anyone over 30' policy. Take each one on its own merits. Milner for an extra year up to this point has made sense. Hendo in hindsight probably didn't. There's got to be a balance. Real are seemingly the example at the moment. Its the balance we're struggling with right now, but Real still have Courtois, Alaba, Nacho, Carvajal, Kroos, Modric, Hazard and Benzema over 30. You could replace those names with Alisson, VVD, Matip, Robbo, Thiago, Henderson, Salah and Firmino BUT they've then got the likes of Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius etc. Good, strong, technically good but physically very strong players picking up the slack. Thats where we're struggling and need to change things.

Yeah pretty much agree. Can understand keeping Modric and even Kroos as technically both are gifted. But they need the legs around them which Madrid seem to have sorted. Though in the games I have seen Modric he has looked a player under 30 based on his performances. Thiago is our technically gifted player, so better legs around him I am sure would be beneficial. Thing is I don't like writing off the chances of Fabinho or Henderson but it's the fact that they have been forced to play way too many games that has made them less effective in my view. With proper rest periods maybe Fabinho could get back to something like his old self. Henderson in smaller bursts might also be useful. But moving forward we do need to be looking at their replacements and this season has made it evident that we should have started this process earlier.
Alan_X

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 04:06:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:16:29 pm
I think I should have been more clear and not used the word "bond". FSG used sensible loan facilities for the £200 million (130 pandemic, 70 stadium). I'm suggesting they pay those off with their own money, or from other parts of their huge business. In their own heads or reckoning they can get that money back when the club is sold. So the club will be carrying no debt and at that point, they can extend a new credit facility for £200 million, earmarked for player transfers.

Or just invest £200 million into the club for player transfers! Whatever the financial instruments involved, they COULD do this, if they wanted to. And provided we also removed 4-6 players from the books, it would not be an outrageous investment, compared to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle (so far under the Saudi regime).

The approach I think we all agree with is that we would be signing young players 20-24. 25 years old maximum. So wages will be manageable, with room for improvement as players improve under the gaze of Jurgen Klopp.

A couple of points. What makes you think they'll be selling us any time soon? And £200m on players isn't 'investment' it's financial doping.
Jayo10

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
Its just a pity that we may (and its a big assumption) be spending a bit of money over the next 2 windows and theres a big chance we won't have CL footy next season. Really impacts on the players we can attract.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 04:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 04:17:12 pm
Its just a pity that we may (and its a big assumption) be spending a bit of money over the next 2 windows and theres a big chance we won't have CL footy next season. Really impacts on the players we can attract.

No it wont. Plus the only issue with missing CL football that I care about is that it is one less season that Klopp gets a crack at winning it.
CS111

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
Weird as it sounds but with a full strength team after Xmas we are in with a shout of the CL as much as anyone else. Just don't see us being in it next year unless we win it.
We will need a couple of top 4 rivals to fall off a cliff while we go on a long winning run, which let's face it should have included our last 2 games
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:06:15 pm
A couple of points. What makes you think they'll be selling us any time soon? And £200m on players isn't 'investment' it's financial doping.

Financial doping blimey Al, there are and were easy ways of investing without financial doping they could have used the money to pay for the stands etc to free money for much needed investment without financial doping.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:19:54 pm
No it wont. Plus the only issue with missing CL football that I care about is that it is one less season that Klopp gets a crack at winning it.


Missing out on the champions league does have financial and attracting implications to suggest otherwise is just plain silly.
El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 04:36:56 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 04:26:41 pm
Weird as it sounds but with a full strength team after Xmas we are in with a shout of the CL as much as anyone else. Just don't see us being in it next year unless we win it.
We will need a couple of top 4 rivals to fall off a cliff while we go on a long winning run, which let's face it should have included our last 2 games

No we dont, we need one of those two things to happen. We're 8 points off 4th with a game in hand and then 25 games left.

Its funny really, we've been out of top 4 fights because we've been fighting for the title so often that people forget what its like. It was the same in 20/21.

Last season Spurs were the only ones who had a good run in

Last six games

Spurs 14 points
Arsenal 12 points
Chelsea 9 points
United 4 points (lol)

Whoever is involved always give chances, thats why they're challenging for top four instead of the title.
Alan_X

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 04:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:34:18 pm
Financial doping blimey Al, there are and were easy ways of investing without financial doping they could have used the money to pay for the stands etc to free money for much needed investment without financial doping.

The stands are an investment and there is a return on that investment that goes toward the squad. That's why it makes sense to use loans for the stands. If FSG just gave £200m to pay for the stands that would be doping.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 04:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:36:08 pm

Missing out on the champions league does have financial and attracting implications to suggest otherwise is just plain silly.

I am not really interested in the financial worries, considering we hardly spend a shit load on transfer fees anyway. Tough as far as I am concerned.

Also which players have we signed that we could not have signed had we not been in the CL. Alisson, Van Dijk? Who else?
markmywords

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 04:47:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:36:56 pm
No we dont, we need one of those two things to happen. We're 8 points off 4th with a game in hand and then 25 games left.

Its funny really, we've been out of top 4 fights because we've been fighting for the title so often that people forget what its like. It was the same in 20/21.



In 2021 we pipped David moyes' west ham(6th) and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester (5th)

We are up against stiffer competition and deeper squads, in 2021 we picked the right yr to have a stinker, this time we have picked the wrong year
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:44:58 pm
I am not really interested in the financial worries, considering we hardly spend a shit load on transfer fees anyway. Tough as far as I am concerned.

Also which players have we signed that we could not have signed had we not been in the CL. Alisson, Van Dijk? Who else?

We cant worry about would they have signed if we werent in the champions league, its an excuse for future players to choose elsewhere, with regard the money Im with you 100% it makes no difference if we are in the champions league because we cant spend any less.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:44:57 pm
The stands are an investment and there is a return on that investment that goes toward the squad. That's why it makes sense to use loans for the stands. If FSG just gave £200m to pay for the stands that would be doping.

It all a mute point anyway, fsg wont put a penny into the club anyway, get ready for a very long season.
El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 04:53:02 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:47:50 pm
In 2021 we pipped David moyes' west ham(6th) and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester (5th)

We are up against stiffer competition and deeper squads, in 2021 we picked the right yr to have a stinker, this time we have picked the wrong year

...and Chelsea, who won the CL in the same season.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 04:54:26 pm »
Yeah I get that the CL race always throws up inconsistencies but I think this one will be tougher than 20/21. Also we were top at Christmas so we had banked a decent number of points.

I still think we will get into the top four but I think people are underestimating how much our form needs to improve by. Added to that, we still have two games to play and that could further damage us.
WanderlustRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 04:56:32 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 01:20:28 pm
No one is gonna make predictions about where we going to be in the table 1/3, 1/4 or 4/7 of the way thru the season, you mean well, but that is a ridiculous assertion

Replace with whatever time horizon you want beyond like...4 games.

No one expected the situation we are in now, regardless of circumstance. That's the point.
Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 01:13:52 pm
It does seem that for whatever reason, journalists report our spending as lower than reality. So should we be frustrated at a perceived lack of spending as it seems the case across the internet, or should we be really asking questions of the 'Transfer Committee' on how we're actually investing huge sums and not seeing the right level of returns? £60m disappearing due to bonuses or agent fees is a joke, that's a world class player

It's because the actual numbers are only confirmed over a year after it happened in most cases. The club isn't forthcoming with any info themselves and you're just left with reporters taking 2nd hand info on transfer fees and reporting them over and over because they have nothing else to go on. Maybe being outside the UK helps in this regards as I'm not constantly watching Football commentary that has a tunnel vision for this particular facet? I have to go out of my way to watch Gary Neville rant and rave about how the Glazers or whoever aren't doing enough because they didn't sign X or spend Y where for all of you there it's front and center everyday.
WanderlustRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 05:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:16:37 pm
Prove it lol are you 12, youve been on for 5 minutes, Ive been on here for nearly 12 years and Ive never been asked to prove it, most people on here know the way Ive seen this for a while and the people I will be sitting next to on the kop tonight.

If you really expected to be midtable after any significant portion of this season, you might be the most pessimistic person I can imagine.

Never having been asked to prove anything on here is quite shocking.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 05:13:21 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 05:00:27 pm
If you really expected to be midtable after any significant portion of this season, you might be the most pessimistic person I can imagine.

Never having been asked to prove anything on here is quite shocking.

100% Im a definite pessimist, and not for one minute did I think it would be this bad but I honestly hand on heart thought we would struggle this season because of lack of investment in an old midfield and thats the gods honest truth, anyway heading to McDonalds before getting to the ground, everything crossed for tonight.
Alan_X

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 05:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:52:22 pm
It all a mute point anyway, fsg wont put a penny into the club anyway, get ready for a very long season.

Moot not mute. And it's completely missing the point. You say FSG haven't put a penny into the club. What they've done is increase revenues massively since they took over. From £200m in 2010 to around £600m. since they took over that's almost £2 billion extra.

That's the way every club should be run. You spend what you earn, not have a sugar daddy oligarch or an oil state subbing you and making up fake companies to 'sponsor' you.

The problem isn't FSG, it's Saudi, Qatar, UAE and clubs like Barca running the club with no financial controls andf spending money they haven't earned.
Byrneand

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:16:29 pm
I think I should have been more clear and not used the word "bond". FSG used sensible loan facilities for the £200 million (130 pandemic, 70 stadium). I'm suggesting they pay those off with their own money, or from other parts of their huge business. In their own heads or reckoning they can get that money back when the club is sold. So the club will be carrying no debt and at that point, they can extend a new credit facility for £200 million, earmarked for player transfers.

Or just invest £200 million into the club for player transfers! Whatever the financial instruments involved, they COULD do this, if they wanted to. And provided we also removed 4-6 players from the books, it would not be an outrageous investment, compared to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle (so far under the Saudi regime).

Isn't this the whole point however, we don't want owners who just come in, throw a few sticky plasters around and then sell the club on for a profit. Don't we want owners who would say... "what should I be doing if I'm never going to sell this business? What needs to happen so that this is sustainable?"
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:28:27 pm
Moot not mute. And it's completely missing the point. You say FSG haven't put a penny into the club. What they've done is increase revenues massively since they took over. From £200m in 2010 to around £600m. since they took over that's almost £2 billion extra.

That's the way every club should be run. You spend what you earn, not have a sugar daddy oligarch or an oil state subbing you and making up fake companies to 'sponsor' you.

The problem isn't FSG, it's Saudi, Qatar, UAE and clubs like Barca running the club with no financial controls andf spending money they haven't earned.

Saw your message eating my burger, correcting grammar, blimey al I didnt think you were such a,I will leave that there, yep brill record turnover and we spend less on transfers than we did when we didnt have record turnover, anyway Im heading to the ground.
